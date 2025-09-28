Madifushi Private Island named Best New Resort at SATA 2025

Madifushi Private Island has announced its recognition as the Silver Award winner in the “South Asia’s Best New Hotel/Resort” category at the prestigious South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025. This marks the first time Madifushi Private Island has participated in the awards, making the achievement even more significant.

The 9th edition of the South Asian Travel Awards was held at the Cinnamon Grand Colombo, Sri Lanka, bringing together distinguished leaders and representatives from across the region’s travel and hospitality industry.

The South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) is the region’s premier platform dedicated to recognising excellence in travel, tourism, and hospitality. Launched to elevate industry standards and celebrate the diversity of offerings across South Asia, SATA honours outstanding achievements by businesses, individuals, and destinations that shape and inspire regional tourism.

With participation from six nations – Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and the Maldives – SATA has become a true symbol of unity and collaboration in one of the world’s most culturally rich and geographically diverse regions.

Commenting on the recognition, Ali Shakir, Group General Manager, said “We are honoured to see Madifushi Private Island recognised on such a prestigious regional stage. This award is a proud moment not just for our resort but also for the Maldives. It validates our commitment to delivering authentic, meaningful, and memorable experiences.”

Mohamed Hilmy, General Manager of Madifushi Private Island, added “Being recognised as South Asia’s Best New Resort is a testament to the efforts put in by our wonderful team over the past 12 months. Given the remote, picturesque, peaceful, and serene location of Madifushi Private Island, along with our dedicated and well-established team working towards the common goal of providing serene wonders to our valued guests, we aim for the pinnacle of private island awards in the years to come. The direction from our Group General Manager, Mr. Ali Shakir, is on track towards us becoming the best private island in the Maldives.”

Nestled in the pristine waters of Meemu Atoll, Madifushi Private Island is an exclusive luxury retreat that blends natural beauty with refined hospitality. The island offers secluded beachfront and overwater villas, world-class dining experiences, and tailored wellness programs. Its unique positioning as a sanctuary of serenity makes it ideal for couples, families, and discerning travelers seeking both privacy and adventure. With a strong focus on sustainability and Maldivian-inspired experiences, Madifushi Private Island continues to redefine serene luxury in the Maldives.