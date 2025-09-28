News
Madifushi Private Island named Best New Resort at SATA 2025
Madifushi Private Island has announced its recognition as the Silver Award winner in the “South Asia’s Best New Hotel/Resort” category at the prestigious South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025. This marks the first time Madifushi Private Island has participated in the awards, making the achievement even more significant.
The 9th edition of the South Asian Travel Awards was held at the Cinnamon Grand Colombo, Sri Lanka, bringing together distinguished leaders and representatives from across the region’s travel and hospitality industry.
The South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) is the region’s premier platform dedicated to recognising excellence in travel, tourism, and hospitality. Launched to elevate industry standards and celebrate the diversity of offerings across South Asia, SATA honours outstanding achievements by businesses, individuals, and destinations that shape and inspire regional tourism.
With participation from six nations – Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and the Maldives – SATA has become a true symbol of unity and collaboration in one of the world’s most culturally rich and geographically diverse regions.
Commenting on the recognition, Ali Shakir, Group General Manager, said “We are honoured to see Madifushi Private Island recognised on such a prestigious regional stage. This award is a proud moment not just for our resort but also for the Maldives. It validates our commitment to delivering authentic, meaningful, and memorable experiences.”
Mohamed Hilmy, General Manager of Madifushi Private Island, added “Being recognised as South Asia’s Best New Resort is a testament to the efforts put in by our wonderful team over the past 12 months. Given the remote, picturesque, peaceful, and serene location of Madifushi Private Island, along with our dedicated and well-established team working towards the common goal of providing serene wonders to our valued guests, we aim for the pinnacle of private island awards in the years to come. The direction from our Group General Manager, Mr. Ali Shakir, is on track towards us becoming the best private island in the Maldives.”
Nestled in the pristine waters of Meemu Atoll, Madifushi Private Island is an exclusive luxury retreat that blends natural beauty with refined hospitality. The island offers secluded beachfront and overwater villas, world-class dining experiences, and tailored wellness programs. Its unique positioning as a sanctuary of serenity makes it ideal for couples, families, and discerning travelers seeking both privacy and adventure. With a strong focus on sustainability and Maldivian-inspired experiences, Madifushi Private Island continues to redefine serene luxury in the Maldives.
Awards
Hulhule Island Hotel wins South Asia’s Leading Airport Hotel at SATA 2025
Hulhule Island Hotel (HIH) has announced that it has been awarded the Gold Award for “South Asia’s Leading Airport Hotel” at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025. This recognition underscores the hotel’s longstanding reputation as the premier gateway to the Maldives, providing seamless hospitality experiences for travelers.
Held at Cinnamon Grand Colombo, Sri Lanka, the 9th edition of the South Asian Travel Awards welcomed industry leaders and esteemed delegates from across the region to celebrate outstanding achievements in hospitality and tourism.
Ali Shakir, Group General Manager, commented on the award by saying, “Winning the Gold Award as South Asia’s Leading Airport Hotel reinforces our promise of being more than just a transit hotel. Hulhule Island Hotel stands as the gateway to the Maldives, where comfort, convenience, and heartfelt hospitality meet. This achievement is dedicated to our passionate team who consistently go beyond expectations to create memorable experiences for every guest.”
Hawwa Fareesha, Hotel Manager of Hulhule Island Hotel added, “We are honored to receive the Gold Award for Best Leading Airport Hotel. This prestigious recognition reflects the dedication of our exceptional team and the strong leadership of our Group General Manager. Thank you to all our staff – your passion and commitment continue to set us apart.”
Strategically located just minutes away from Velana International Airport, Hulhule Island Hotel stands as the Maldives’ premier airport hotel, offering comfort and convenience to both leisure and business travelers. The property features a wide range of modern facilities including well-appointed rooms, multiple dining venues, recreation options, and event spaces, all designed to provide a seamless transition for travelers entering or departing the Maldives. Known for blending efficiency with warm Maldivian hospitality, HIH has become the preferred choice for international passengers, airline crews, and corporate guests alike.
Action
Maldives welcomes first PADI TecRec Dive Center
The Maldives has reached a new milestone in its diving industry with the launch of the country’s first PADI TecRec diver training center. Established by Aquaventure Dive Center in Addu City, the facility marks the beginning of a new era for technical diving in the Maldives, creating opportunities for divers to explore greater depths beyond recreational limits.
As the first of its kind in the region, the PADI TecRec center is fully equipped to offer a wide range of technical diving courses, from entry-level Discover Tec programs to advanced Tec 50 certifications. The center’s team of PADI-certified technical instructors are prepared to guide both recreational divers who are curious about technical diving and experienced divers looking to challenge their skills.
With access to some of the most spectacular underwater environments in the world—including deep wrecks, current-swept channels, and uncharted reefs—the Maldives is now firmly positioned on the global map as a destination for serious technical divers.
“This is more than just a certification—it’s an opportunity to experience the Maldives like never before,” said Marc Kouwenberg of Aquaventure Dive Center.
In addition to courses, Aquaventure offers technical diving equipment and custom expedition packages designed for those ready to take the plunge into the Maldives’ most adventurous underwater landscapes.
Contact:
Marc Kouwenberg
WhatsApp / Viber: +960 797 4310
News
Bandos Maldives achieves Green Globe Certification
Bandos Maldives has been awarded the Green Globe Certification, one of the most renowned sustainability recognitions in the travel and tourism industry, underscoring our long-standing dedication to preserving the environment and upholding one of our guiding values, “Environmental Stewardship.”
Bandos has been known popularly as the “Island of Hospitality” for generations, welcoming guests with Maldivian hospitality in its real sense. Today, this reputation supports another side of our hospitality, that is, our dedication to maintaining the natural beauty and variety of the Maldives for generations to come.
Energy & Technology That Respect Nature
The certification is a reflection of the resort’s continuous efforts to embrace beneficial eco-friendly measures in all its operations. From investing in four state-of-the-art desalination plants that produce high-quality fresh water, to eliminating over 250,000 single-use plastic bottles annually with the help of refillable glass alternatives, Bandos ensures that it minimizes its footprint on the environment
Bandos Maldives has also introduced energy-efficient practices throughout the resort, including LED lighting and power management systems. These practices make sustainability an integral part of daily operation, whether in villas and restaurants or in back-of-house systems.
The Green IT initiatives and recycling focus of hardware as well as paper reduction by the resort show a general commitment to the sustainable use of technology and carbon footprint reduction.
Similarly, the resort has eliminated plastic straws and substituted them with biodegradable paper straws and reusable stirrers to minimize single-use plastic even further
Sustainability at Bandos is a matter not only of policy but also of people. It involves engaging guests to be a part of it, either by selecting refillable water, taking part in awareness initiatives, or getting educated about behind-the-scenes water and energy saving measures.
A Commitment Beyond Words
“Our goal is to create memorable experiences while ensuring we protect the environment that makes the Maldives so unique,” said Ismail Rasheed, General Manager of Bandos Maldives. “The Green Globe Certification is not a destination, but a milestone that inspires us to keep pushing forward.”
By attaining this certification, Bandos Maldives reaffirms its commitment to a sustainable future. Every little choice, from power efficiency to environmentally friendly dining, adds up to a grander vision: preserving paradise while delivering world-class guest experiences.
Sustainability isn’t a responsibility for Bandos. It’s a way of giving respect to the island, its people, and every guest who sets foot on its shores.
