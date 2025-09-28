Awards
Hulhule Island Hotel wins South Asia’s Leading Airport Hotel at SATA 2025
Hulhule Island Hotel (HIH) has announced that it has been awarded the Gold Award for “South Asia’s Leading Airport Hotel” at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025. This recognition underscores the hotel’s longstanding reputation as the premier gateway to the Maldives, providing seamless hospitality experiences for travelers.
Held at Cinnamon Grand Colombo, Sri Lanka, the 9th edition of the South Asian Travel Awards welcomed industry leaders and esteemed delegates from across the region to celebrate outstanding achievements in hospitality and tourism.
The South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) is the region’s most prestigious platform dedicated to recognising excellence in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Launched to elevate industry standards and celebrate the diverse offerings across South Asia, SATA honours outstanding achievements by businesses, individuals, and destinations that shape and inspire regional tourism. With participation from six nations – Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and the Maldives – SATA has become a symbol of unity and collaboration in one of the world’s most culturally rich and geographically diverse regions.
Ali Shakir, Group General Manager, commented on the award by saying, “Winning the Gold Award as South Asia’s Leading Airport Hotel reinforces our promise of being more than just a transit hotel. Hulhule Island Hotel stands as the gateway to the Maldives, where comfort, convenience, and heartfelt hospitality meet. This achievement is dedicated to our passionate team who consistently go beyond expectations to create memorable experiences for every guest.”
Hawwa Fareesha, Hotel Manager of Hulhule Island Hotel added, “We are honored to receive the Gold Award for Best Leading Airport Hotel. This prestigious recognition reflects the dedication of our exceptional team and the strong leadership of our Group General Manager. Thank you to all our staff – your passion and commitment continue to set us apart.”
Strategically located just minutes away from Velana International Airport, Hulhule Island Hotel stands as the Maldives’ premier airport hotel, offering comfort and convenience to both leisure and business travelers. The property features a wide range of modern facilities including well-appointed rooms, multiple dining venues, recreation options, and event spaces, all designed to provide a seamless transition for travelers entering or departing the Maldives. Known for blending efficiency with warm Maldivian hospitality, HIH has become the preferred choice for international passengers, airline crews, and corporate guests alike.
Cinnamon Velifushi, Dhonveli Maldives secure Gold titles at SATA 2025
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives reinforced its position in the regional tourism industry at the 9th South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025, earning two prestigious Gold titles — Leading Beach Resort for Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives and Leading Surf Resort for Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives.
The awards ceremony, hosted at Cinnamon Grand Colombo on 20th September 2025, brought together industry leaders from across South Asia to celebrate outstanding achievements in travel and hospitality.
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, located in North Male Atoll and renowned for its legendary Pasta Point surf break, was named Leading Surf Resort for the seventh time and for the third consecutive year, reaffirming its legacy as the region’s premier surf destination. Beyond surfing, the resort offers a range of water sports, wellness facilities, and immersive Maldivian experiences, making it a destination of choice for adventure-seeking travellers.
Meanwhile, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, a private island retreat known for its crystal-clear lagoon, pristine beaches, and luxurious beachfront and overwater villas, celebrated a milestone moment with its first-ever Gold award as Leading Beach Resort. The resort is also recognised for its wellness offerings, fine dining, and family-friendly activities, creating a holistic guest experience in the Maldives.
Commenting on the achievement, Sanjeeva Perera, Area General Manager for Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives, said “For us, these two awards tell a story of legacy and new milestones. Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, with its iconic Pasta Point, has once again proven why it remains the heartbeat of the surf community as South Asia’s Leading Surf Resort. At the same time, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives’ first Gold as Leading Beach Resort is a celebration of the island’s natural beauty and the passion of our teams who create unforgettable moments for guests. Together, these wins reaffirm Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives as a destination where adventure and serenity meet.”
The SATA 2025 event honoured 53 Gold and 113 Silver award winners, spanning Sri Lanka, India, Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. Alongside Sri Lanka’s victories, the Maldives received the title of Leading Adventure Destination, while Bhutan was recognised as Leading Heritage Destination.
Equator Village wins Silver at South Asian Travel Awards 2025
Equator Village has been recognised at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025, receiving the Silver Award in the category of Leading Heritage Hotel/Resort.
Located in Addu Atoll, the resort is noted for its colonial-era character, expansive gardens, and proximity to Gan International Airport, offering a setting that combines convenience with tranquillity. The award reflects Equator Village’s continued focus on preserving heritage while providing authentic Maldivian hospitality.
Resort Manager Mohamed Waheed said the recognition was a tribute to the efforts of the entire team and the loyalty of guests. “This award belongs to our team, who consistently go above and beyond to provide memorable stays, and to our guests, whose support and encouragement inspire us to improve every day,” he said.
The South Asian Travel Awards is regarded as one of the leading regional platforms recognising excellence in travel and hospitality. It highlights the achievements of destinations, resorts, and service providers across South Asia.
Equator Village has expressed its gratitude to its guests, partners, and staff for their continued support and reaffirmed its commitment to offering a blend of heritage, comfort, and Maldivian hospitality to travellers from around the world.
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa wins Best Culinary Resort title for second year at TTM Awards
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa has announced its prestigious recognition as the “Best Culinary Resort” for the second consecutive year at the TTM Awards & Gala 2025. This esteemed accolade, presented by Travel Trade Maldives, the nation’s leading travel trade platform, reaffirms the resort’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional and innovative dining experiences.
The TTM Awards & Gala is a highly anticipated event in the Maldivian hospitality calendar, celebrating excellence across the tourism industry. To be awarded “Best Culinary Resort” for two years running is a testament to the dedication, creativity, and passion of the entire culinary team at JW Marriott Maldives.
At JW Marriott Maldives, the culinary journey is guided by a philosophy that is deeply rooted in quality and guest well-being. This is exemplified by one of the brand’s core pillars: Nourish the Soul. This pillar is about providing experiences that cater to both body and spirit, offering holistic wellness programs complemented by delicious and revitalizing food and beverage options.
“We are incredibly honored to receive this prestigious award for the second year in a row,” said the General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. “This achievement is a direct reflection of our team’s dedication to culinary excellence and our commitment to the ‘Nourish the Soul’ philosophy. We believe that dining is an integral part of the travel experience, and we strive to create moments that are not only delicious but also deeply restorative for our guests.”
The resort’s diverse culinary landscape features a variety of international cuisines and innovative dining concepts. A cornerstone of its food philosophy is the “JW Garden to Table” experience, which showcases the resort’s own vibrant JW Garden. This initiative allows guests to enjoy fresh, locally sourced, and sustainable ingredients, with many dishes crafted from a zero-kilometer radius. This focus on fresh, homegrown produce is central to creating wellness-focused dishes that highlight the natural flavors of the Maldives.
Guests can embark on a global culinary adventure, from the treetop Thai restaurant Kaashi and the overwater Japanese restaurant Hashi, finest meat and fresh seafood in Shio to the authentic Italian flavors at Fiamma. The resort’s commitment to mindful and eco-conscious gastronomy is also evident in collaborations with world-renowned chefs, further elevating the dining experience
This back-to-back win at the TTM Awards & Gala is a powerful affirmation of our culinary vision. It reinforces JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa’s standing as a premier destination for discerning travelers who seek a luxurious escape where culinary artistry and holistic well-being are one. We are more inspired than ever to continue innovating and crafting dining experiences that not only delight the palate but also genuinely nourish the soul, ensuring every guest leaves with cherished memories.
