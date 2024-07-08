News
Riaan Drever appointed Cluster General Manager of Pullman Maldives Maamutaa and Mercure Maldives Kooddoo
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa and Mercure Maldives Kooddoo, idyllic island escapes nestled in the Gaafu Alifu Atoll, has announced the appointment of Mr. Riaan Drever as their new Cluster General Manager, effective July 1, 2024.
Mr. Drever brings over two decades of global hospitality expertise to his role, including an impressive 11-year tenure within the Maldives itself. Driven by a deep passion for exceeding guest expectations, he has carved a successful career overseeing luxurious resorts and spearheading innovative hospitality projects.
A true visionary leader, Mr. Drever is renowned for his commitment to excellence and dedication to blending luxurious experiences with authentic Maldivian culture. “I’m excited to continue contributing to the Maldives’ hospitality sector alongside the local team and Accor,” shared Mr. Drever, “ensuring every guest achieves their dream vacation.”
As the Maldives continues to be a top travel destination, Mr. Drever’s leadership promises to further solidify its reputation for exceptional hospitality.
Island Hopping for Every Traveler
Perfectly situated in the southern Maldivian atolls, both Pullman and Mercure cater to diverse traveler preferences. Marine enthusiasts will be captivated by the chance to encounter up to 13 different shark species!
- Pullman Maldives Maamutaa: This five-star, all-inclusive haven boasts 18 hectares of lush greenery surrounding a natural lake. From gourmet dining to romantic cocktails and thrilling water sports, Pullman offers the perfect blend of adventure and relaxation.
- Mercure Maldives Kooddoo: This adults-only retreat offers a more intimate experience. Nestled on Kooddoo Island, it’s just a 50-minute domestic flight from Malé. Unwind and explore the island’s hidden gems at your own pace, indulging in delectable local flavors.
Memories Made to Last
Under Mr. Drever’s visionary leadership, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa and Mercure Maldives Kooddoo promise an unforgettable Maldivian escape. Discover endless possibilities and create memories that will last a lifetime. Book your stay today and experience paradise!
Visit Maldives, MATI invite Indian cricket team to celebrate World Cup victory in Maldives
Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) in collaboration with the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) have jointly extended a special and open invitation to the Indian National Cricket Team, cordially congratulating them and offering an opportunity to celebrate their phenomenal World Cup victory in the Sunny Side of Life.
Conveying heartfelt congratulations and praising their extraordinary achievement, the CEO & Managing Director of MMPRC Ibrahim Shiuree and the Secretary General of MATI Ahmed Nazeer, expressed their strong enthusiasm for hosting the team stating “We would be honoured to host you and ensure that your stay is flled with memorable moments, relaxation, and bespoke experiences.”
This invitation also highlights the strong and long-standing cultural and sporting ties between the Maldives and India.
The Maldives is the perfect locale for the Indian Cricket Team to celebrate their sporting excellence. As Mr Ibrahim Shiuree, CEO & Managing Director of MMPRC, expressed, “It would be an immense honour for the Maldives to welcome the Indian Cricket Team and share in the joy of their triumph. We eagerly await the opportunity to host them, offering the perfect setting for them to create lasting memories of their victory celebration.”
Jay-Jay Okocha enjoys luxurious escape at SO/ Maldives
SO/ Maldives welcomes Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) legend Jay-Jay Okocha in collaboration with the world-renowned football club and Ooredoo, a premium PSG partner.
Okocha, a celebrated Nigerian midfielder known for his exceptional skills, is enjoying the resort’s exquisite offerings. A true footballing icon, he earned 73 caps for Nigeria and participated in three FIFA World Cups. Widely regarded as one of Africa’s greatest players and a PSG legend, Okocha’s presence adds further prestige to SO/ Maldives.
“We are delighted to host Mr. Okocha,” said Oreste Traetto, Resort Manager of SO/ Maldives. “His visit highlights our exceptional amenities and the ongoing collaboration between Accor, Paris Saint-Germain, and Ooredoo in the region. We aim to create an unforgettable experience for him.”
Okocha’s exclusive stay will include various activities that showcase the resort’s unique blend of luxury, relaxation, and adventure, further solidifying SO/ Maldives’ reputation as a stylish and coveted destination.
A Paradise Awaits
Nestled on a pristine private island within the Emboodhoo Lagoon, SO/ Maldives offers a haven of sophistication just a 15-minute speedboat ride from Malé International Airport. The resort seamlessly blends accessibility with tranquility, boasting 80 luxurious over-water and beachfront villas. Each villa, ranging from one to three bedrooms, features breathtaking views and a private pool, ensuring an unparalleled escape.
Experience magic of ‘Tales From The Golden Hour’ at The Nautilus Maldives this festive season
This festive season, The Nautilus Maldives invites guests to celebrate with a unique blend of ultra-luxury hospitality and free-spirited charm. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean, guests can experience unscripted dining, intimate celebrations, and bohemian-style New Year festivities under its enchanting theme.
Unveil the Magic: “Tales from the Golden Hour”
This year’s festive programme at The Nautilus is all about those moments of pure magic when the light is just right, and everything seems possible. Whether you’re toasting to the setting sun, sharing stories by the bonfire, or dancing under the stars with your loved ones, The Nautilus promises a festive season filled with golden and transformative memories.
Gastronomic Adventures Like No Other
This festive season, guests can indulge in personalised tastings at Zeytoun, discovering an eclectic array of flavours from around the globe, featuring curated rum, whisky, champagnes, and cheeses. Wine enthusiasts will appreciate the Gaja degustation dinner, presenting an exquisite exploration of Piemonte and Langhe district wines, paired with authentic Mediterranean culinary masterpieces. One evening will be dedicated to the earthy richness of truffles through creatively crafted dishes that celebrate this precious ingredient.
For a truly extravagant affair, guests can join an extravagant Champagne dinner, where each course is expertly paired with the prestigious Dom Pérignon champagne, promising an evening of opulent culinary indulgence. At Ocaso, guests can discover the true essence of sustainable dining with our ocean-to-table delights, relishing in the freshest, locally caught seafood, meticulously prepared to highlight its natural flavours. Another exceptional dining experience is an exclusive Japanese dinner at Ocaso, perfectly paired with curated Sake.
Glowing Christmas Celebrations and Bohemian New Year’s Eve Bash
A candlelit Christmas Eve Gala Dinner will feature our chefs’ culinary magic, and Santa Claus will make a special appearance at Naiboli beach, bringing surprises and joy to our youngest guests. The Nautilus will ring in the New Year with a bohemian flair. The New Year’s Eve celebration is a vibrant affair, beginning with a golden hour cocktail party at The Nautilus’s deserted private island close by, where guests are taken by a private yacht for a shimmering soirée of 2024. As the sun sets over the horizon, a lavish dinner under the stars awaits, accompanied by an eclectic blend of live music and entertainment at its best. As midnight approaches, a spectacular fireworks display will illuminate the night sky, marking the arrival of the New Year with wonder and excitement.
Transformative Spa Rituals
Guests can discover unparalleled tranquility with The Nautilus’ Serenity of Twilight Aerial Yoga, where gentle expert guidance helps them flow from cocoon-like poses to butterfly-inspired movements, leading to a state of complete calmness and inner wellbeing. The Butterfly Transformation Ritual, featuring a revitalising Golden Sugar scrub, an Omorovicza Rose Quartz massage with gold-infused ylang-ylang oil, and a Gold Hydra Lifting Facial, will leave their skin luminous and provide a profound sense of relaxation and rejuvenation.
Golden Memories For All
The Nautilus is perfect for travellers dreaming of a romantic escape, solitude seekers, and families seeking moments of togetherness. Couples can indulge in private dinners and carefully crafted holistic spa treatments that promise a transformative experience. Meanwhile, families can enjoy a variety of children and family activities tailored for all ages, ensuring a magical festive experience for everyone.
To discover the magical ‘Tales from the Golden Hour’ of The Nautilus, visit https://www.thenautilusmaldives.com/tales-from-the-golden-hour. Contact The Nautilus at hello@thenautilusmaldives.com to reserve your unforgettable ultra-luxury bohemian escape.
