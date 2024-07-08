Riaan Drever appointed Cluster General Manager of Pullman Maldives Maamutaa and Mercure Maldives Kooddoo

This festive season, The Nautilus Maldives invites guests to celebrate with a unique blend of ultra-luxury hospitality and free-spirited charm. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean, guests can experience unscripted dining, intimate celebrations, and bohemian-style New Year festivities under its enchanting theme.

Unveil the Magic: “Tales from the Golden Hour”

This year’s festive programme at The Nautilus is all about those moments of pure magic when the light is just right, and everything seems possible. Whether you’re toasting to the setting sun, sharing stories by the bonfire, or dancing under the stars with your loved ones, The Nautilus promises a festive season filled with golden and transformative memories.

Gastronomic Adventures Like No Other

This festive season, guests can indulge in personalised tastings at Zeytoun, discovering an eclectic array of flavours from around the globe, featuring curated rum, whisky, champagnes, and cheeses. Wine enthusiasts will appreciate the Gaja degustation dinner, presenting an exquisite exploration of Piemonte and Langhe district wines, paired with authentic Mediterranean culinary masterpieces. One evening will be dedicated to the earthy richness of truffles through creatively crafted dishes that celebrate this precious ingredient.

For a truly extravagant affair, guests can join an extravagant Champagne dinner, where each course is expertly paired with the prestigious Dom Pérignon champagne, promising an evening of opulent culinary indulgence. At Ocaso, guests can discover the true essence of sustainable dining with our ocean-to-table delights, relishing in the freshest, locally caught seafood, meticulously prepared to highlight its natural flavours. Another exceptional dining experience is an exclusive Japanese dinner at Ocaso, perfectly paired with curated Sake.

Glowing Christmas Celebrations and Bohemian New Year’s Eve Bash

A candlelit Christmas Eve Gala Dinner will feature our chefs’ culinary magic, and Santa Claus will make a special appearance at Naiboli beach, bringing surprises and joy to our youngest guests. The Nautilus will ring in the New Year with a bohemian flair. The New Year’s Eve celebration is a vibrant affair, beginning with a golden hour cocktail party at The Nautilus’s deserted private island close by, where guests are taken by a private yacht for a shimmering soirée of 2024. As the sun sets over the horizon, a lavish dinner under the stars awaits, accompanied by an eclectic blend of live music and entertainment at its best. As midnight approaches, a spectacular fireworks display will illuminate the night sky, marking the arrival of the New Year with wonder and excitement.

Transformative Spa Rituals

Guests can discover unparalleled tranquility with The Nautilus’ Serenity of Twilight Aerial Yoga, where gentle expert guidance helps them flow from cocoon-like poses to butterfly-inspired movements, leading to a state of complete calmness and inner wellbeing. The Butterfly Transformation Ritual, featuring a revitalising Golden Sugar scrub, an Omorovicza Rose Quartz massage with gold-infused ylang-ylang oil, and a Gold Hydra Lifting Facial, will leave their skin luminous and provide a profound sense of relaxation and rejuvenation.

Golden Memories For All

The Nautilus is perfect for travellers dreaming of a romantic escape, solitude seekers, and families seeking moments of togetherness. Couples can indulge in private dinners and carefully crafted holistic spa treatments that promise a transformative experience. Meanwhile, families can enjoy a variety of children and family activities tailored for all ages, ensuring a magical festive experience for everyone.

To discover the magical ‘Tales from the Golden Hour’ of The Nautilus, visit https://www.thenautilusmaldives.com/tales-from-the-golden-hour. Contact The Nautilus at hello@thenautilusmaldives.com to reserve your unforgettable ultra-luxury bohemian escape.