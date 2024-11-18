Action
Ride the waves in style: Jet Cars debut at Siyam World and Sun Siyam Olhuveli
Siyam World and Sun Siyam Olhuveli have unveiled an exciting new attraction designed to provide guests with a high-speed, unforgettable adventure on the open water: the Jet Car. Now available at the water sports centres on both islands, these cutting-edge vehicles are tailored for thrill-seekers seeking an action-packed twist to their Maldivian getaway.
The Jet Cars feature a sleek, retro-inspired design that commands attention on the Maldivian waters. Boasting a vibrant ocean-blue finish and a streamlined aesthetic reminiscent of a vintage convertible, these watercraft combine classic charm with modern performance. Distinctive round headlights, a bold grill, and curved bodywork enhance their striking appearance, creating a visually captivating presence. Every detail, from the polished contours to the car-inspired dashboard, has been carefully crafted to deliver a unique blend of style and functionality, offering guests an unforgettable ride on the sea.
Equipped with a powerful Yamaha engine, the Jet Cars are built for speed and agility. Guests can race across the turquoise waters, effortlessly carving through the waves and leaving a trail of excitement behind. The intuitive controls ensure accessibility for all, whether seasoned water sports enthusiasts or first-time riders. Additionally, built-in Bluetooth speakers allow users to create a personalised soundtrack, elevating the experience with their favourite music.
The Jet Car experience offers more than just a ride; it’s an opportunity to immerse oneself in the freedom and exhilaration of the open sea. Surrounded by the stunning beauty of the Maldives, riders can feel the rush of wind, the warmth of the sun, and the thrill of gliding across pristine waters. This innovative adventure redefines how guests explore paradise, providing a memorable and dynamic way to enjoy one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations.
Featured
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon opens Marine Biology Unit
Regarded by ‘Lonely Planet’ as one of the premier destinations for diving, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is a tropical haven where lush greenery meets the expansive ocean. Surrounded by vibrant coral reefs brimming with marine life, the resort offers a rare combination of tranquility and adventure, providing guests with an extraordinary connection to nature. However, with global challenges such as climate change, overfishing, and pollution threatening marine ecosystems, the Maldives faces an urgent need to protect its delicate underwater environments.
In response to this growing responsibility, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon has taken a significant step in environmental conservation by establishing a dedicated Marine Biology Unit. This initiative aims to promote marine conservation and inspire a collective sense of responsibility among guests, staff, and the local community.
The Marine Biology Unit, formerly the resort’s library, has been transformed into an educational hub promoting sustainable tourism and ecological awareness. Led by Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ first and only female marine biologist, the unit brings a unique and empowering perspective to marine conservation efforts. It provides an interactive space for guests to explore the intricate world of marine life, covering topics such as coral health and the behaviour of local fish species.
Daily educational sessions offer insights into the complex ecosystems of the ocean, with topics ranging from the marvels of coral reefs to the fascinating behaviours of the region’s marine life. To spark interest, the unit displays the day’s featured topic at its entrance, encouraging guests to participate. Fish identification checklists are also made available, helping visitors enhance their knowledge as they explore Ellaidhoo’s vibrant reefs.
General Manager of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, Sanjeeva Perera, emphasised the significance of this initiative, stating, “The launch of our Marine Biology Unit is the realisation of a long-awaited dream and a meaningful contribution to our ESG initiatives. Our mission is to empower guests and staff to become true stewards of the ocean, fostering a deep respect for marine life that will resonate long after their stay at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon. We hope this initiative not only enriches their experience but also builds a foundation of environmental responsibility that extends to the wider community.”
A longstanding advocate for eco-friendly practices, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon recognises the critical importance of preserving the island’s extraordinary natural beauty. By involving guests as active participants in environmental protection, the resort aims to create a lasting positive impact, cultivating a shared commitment to safeguarding the pristine marine environment for future generations.
Action
Uncover the ocean’s secrets at Cinnamon Dhonveli
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives invites you to plunge into an underwater wonderland where adventure meets unparalleled beauty. As one of the Maldives’ most sought-after diving destinations, the resort offers access to breathtaking dive sites that showcase the incredible diversity of marine life, creating a unique dive experience that beckons adventurers from around the globe.
With the expertise of Dive & Sale Maldives, a trusted name in the diving industry for over 03 decades, guests are ensured a top-tier diving experience. Their seasoned instructors bring a wealth of knowledge and passion for the ocean, guiding you through renowned sites like Aquarium, HP Reef, Maldives Victory, Madi Miyaru Kan, Lankan Manta Point, Banana Reef, and Colosseum and much more. Each excursion reveals a vibrant underwater world filled with stunning corals and a kaleidoscope of fish, where graceful manta rays, majestic eagle rays, and playful turtles await your discovery.
The dedicated team from Dive & Sale Maldives enriches your diving adventures with insights into the intricate relationships within this underwater paradise, ensuring that your experience is not only thrilling but also educational. Their commitment to safety and marine conservation further enhances your dive, allowing you to explore with peace of mind while contributing to the preservation of this magnificent ecosystem.
At Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, we believe in celebrating the beauty of our oceans while promoting sustainability and conservation. Our commitment to protecting the marine environment means that guests can dive with a sense of purpose, knowing they are contributing to vital conservation efforts.
Whether you are a seasoned diver or just starting your journey, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives offers a captivating blend of adventure, beauty, and serenity. Discover the depths of the Indian Ocean, create lasting memories, and immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Maldives. For those seeking more than just an escape, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives invites you to uncover the wonders that lie beneath the waves, forging unforgettable moments in a world where nature’s beauty remains untamed and eternal.
Featured
Velassaru Maldives’ Coral Project invites guests to help rebuild Maldives’ reefs
Velassaru Maldives has announced the launch of the Velassaru Coral Project, a new initiative designed to engage guests in marine conservation while supporting coral restoration and promoting marine biodiversity. This immersive project allows guests to actively participate in building an artificial reef, fostering a deeper connection with the environment during their stay.
As part of this initiative, guests can purchase a coral frame, which is adorned with coral fragments collected and secured by Velassaru’s marine team. Each frame includes a personalised plaque, offering participants the opportunity to leave a lasting legacy in the Maldives. Over the following two years, guests receive biannual updates on the progress of their coral, with photos and videos documenting its growth and development.
Velassaru’s dedication to education ensures that participants understand the essential role coral reefs play in sustaining marine life and supporting local communities. Though they cover only a small fraction of the ocean floor, coral reefs are home to 25% of all marine species, providing shelter and sustenance to fish, invertebrates, and other sea creatures.
Certified and novice divers alike are invited to explore the artificial reef near the Immersion Dive Centre, where professional guides lead dives and offer insights into the coral regeneration process and the thriving marine ecosystem around the reef.
A highlight of this manmade reef is “The Dome,” an impressive 4-meter by 6-meter structure situated 10 meters below the water’s surface. Sunk on September 12, 2024, The Dome offers an accessible dive site for Velassaru guests to explore and nurture. During underwater excursions, divers are encouraged to monitor the health of the corals, maintaining fragments secured with zip ties and fishing line.
In addition to enhancing guest experiences, the Velassaru Coral Project aims to gather essential data for coral research. Each dive at the artificial reef includes an assessment of coral health, with detailed records on coral colour, size, and species. Regular checks also monitor environmental factors such as water temperature and quality, as even a two-degree rise can cause coral bleaching. The team will remain vigilant in observing common coral diseases like white syndrome and pests that threaten coral health.
Sharks have occasionally been sighted near smaller reefs close to the artificial site, and the Velassaru team hopes to see more shark sightings as coral and fish populations grow. These predators play a vital role in balancing the ecosystem and ensuring the health and diversity of the surrounding reefs.
All data collected from the Velassaru Coral Project will be shared with Coral Watch, a global database that compiles information on coral health and conservation efforts. Through this contribution, Velassaru guests are not only helping restore the Maldives’ reefs but are also supporting coral research and preservation worldwide.
By involving guests in this unique, hands-on experience, Velassaru Maldives aims to encourage coral growth, enhance marine biodiversity, and provide a meaningful, educational experience for all visitors. Together, these efforts contribute to a sustainable future for the oceans.
Trending
-
Featured1 week ago
Velassaru Maldives’ Coral Project invites guests to help rebuild Maldives’ reefs
-
News5 days ago
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives officially opens
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s family celebration at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI
-
Featured1 week ago
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives receives Forbes and Green Globe Certifications
-
Celebration1 week ago
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa offers exclusive holiday getaway
-
News2 days ago
Ambani’s family vacations in Maldives
-
Featured1 week ago
Sirru Fen Fushi launches personalised IV drip treatments with Deborah Alessi
-
Action6 days ago
Uncover the ocean’s secrets at Cinnamon Dhonveli