SO/ Maldives hosts exclusive fitness program with GG Elite Fitness

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives invites travellers to escape to a tropical paradise for an unforgettable festive season, offering stays from December 22, 2024, to January 7, 2025. The resort promises a stunning lineup of events, gourmet dining, and activities for all ages.

Nestled on a pristine natural island, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives provides an idyllic setting for families, couples, and groups of friends to celebrate Christmas 2024 and welcome the New Year. Located just a 40-minute scenic speedboat ride from Male’s Velana International Airport, the festive experience begins the moment guests arrive. The resort’s dedicated team ensures a seamless and memorable holiday from start to finish.

“At Kandooma, every detail is designed with our guests’ comfort and joy in mind, from festive celebrations to tranquil island escapes. To enhance the experience, we’ve created an e-brochure that highlights all the exciting activities available during the festive season,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.

The resort, situated on a peaceful private island, offers a serene escape exclusive to its guests, ensuring privacy and safety for families. Dining options include the vibrant international buffet at Kandooma Café, the elegant Asian Kitchen with its fresh seafood and Asian-inspired dishes, and the Hibachi Table-Top Barbecue experience. Guests can enjoy poolside snacks at Bokkuraa Pool Deck, refreshing drinks at the BAR-aveli Beach Bar, or stunning views at the rooftop Sunset Bar, perfect for watching Maldivian sunsets.

For the festive season, the resort offers exclusive accommodation packages with Half Board, Full Board, or All-Inclusive options. The All-Inclusive package includes premium beverages, afternoon snacks, and free scoops of ice cream during specific hours.

The island features a range of villas to suit different preferences, from Overwater Villas for romantic getaways to 3-Bedroom Beach Pool Villas for families or groups. The two-story Beach Houses offer direct beach access, while Beach Villas feature stunning sea views and outdoor hammocks. Garden Villas, nestled in lush greenery, include open-air showers and private outdoor seating. Festive season rates start at $394++ per night for double occupancy in a Garden Villa, with a minimum four-night stay. Additionally, kids under 13 stay and eat free. Mandatory Gala Dinners during the festive period add an elegant touch to the celebrations.

The culinary team at the resort has crafted holiday meals that blend international flavours with Maldivian specialties. On Christmas Eve, the Gala Dinner at Kandooma Café features a lavish feast and live entertainment, priced at $250++ per person, with complimentary dining for children under 13. Christmas Day celebrations include a bonfire gathering at Surf Corner and a Sand Snowman competition at the Kandoo Kids’ Club, complete with a visit from Santa distributing festive treats.

The resort’s New Year’s Eve celebrations include a Glittering Gala Dinner poolside at Kandooma Café, featuring a sumptuous feast under the stars and live entertainment. Guests can dance into 2025 with live music and DJ performances. The Gala Dinner is priced at $350++ per person, with children under 13 dining for free. Both Gala Dinners follow an “All White” theme, encouraging guests to dress in white for a magical evening.

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a popular destination for Russian guests celebrating Orthodox holidays. On January 7, the resort will host a special Russian Orthodox Christmas celebration, featuring a vibrant beach party with a live DJ, music, dancing, and oceanfront festivities.

Throughout the festive season, the resort offers a full schedule of activities for all ages. Children can enjoy the Kandoo Kids’ Club, complete with a water playground, indoor craft zones, and island adventures. Parents can relax knowing their children are engaged and entertained while they enjoy the festive atmosphere of the island.