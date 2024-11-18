Featured
SO/ Maldives hosts exclusive fitness program with GG Elite Fitness
SO/ Maldives has announced an exciting fitness partnership with GG Elite Fitness, set to take place in the stunning Maldives from November 15 to 29, 2024. This unique program combines the tranquility of beachside surroundings with a comprehensive fitness experience designed for participants of all levels, from beginners to seasoned athletes. Against the backdrop of the Maldives’ pristine beaches, participants will engage in workouts aimed at improving balance, coordination, and overall strength, all while enjoying the calming sound of ocean waves. The program promises an ideal setting to achieve fitness goals while rejuvenating the mind and body.
The fitness sessions are led by Gareth Goodger, a highly regarded fitness expert with a distinguished background in muscle competitions. Over the years, Gareth has successfully transitioned from a career in fitness to real estate while continuing to promote health and wellness. His journey began in London, where he cultivated his passion for fitness and competed in numerous events. Later, he relocated to the Algarve, Portugal, where he founded GG Elite Fitness. There, he introduced innovative beach training sessions that merge fitness with the region’s natural beauty. Despite his focus on real estate, Gareth remains committed to fitness and continues to share his expertise.
Participants can attend four complimentary classes each week, enjoying evening workouts on the beach while witnessing breathtaking sunsets. These sessions are tailored to individual needs, offering personalised guidance and encouragement. For those seeking a more customised approach, GG Elite Fitness also provides private training sessions with Gareth, designed to help participants achieve their specific fitness goals effectively.
Drink
JEN Maldives introduces Sober Spirits cocktails
JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La has become the first to introduce a 0.0 cocktail series in the Maldives, bringing the global trend of sophisticated non-alcoholic beverages to the heart of Malé.
Responding to the growing demand for refreshing alternatives to traditional alcoholic drinks, JEN Maldives has developed a range of 0.0 cocktails using Sober Spirits. These drinks combine creativity, innovation, and premium ingredients to reflect global trends while catering to the Maldives’ unique cultural context. Infused with botanicals, fresh ingredients, and zero alcohol, the cocktails provide a flavourful and mindful experience that incorporates authentic spirit flavours.
The 0.0 Cocktail series was launched in collaboration with SIMDI Group, following the successful introduction of Sober Spirits to the Maldivian market. The launch event featured a sundowner party at Azur Restaurant, marking the debut of these innovative beverages.
Following the launch, the 0.0 cocktails are now available at Azur Restaurant, the hotel’s rooftop dining venue with views of the city skyline. These alcohol-free drinks offer a sophisticated alternative for guests seeking a mindful and refreshing experience.
Celebration
Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s festive journey begins with Cake Mixing ceremony
Sun Siyam Olhuveli marked the highly anticipated start of the festive season with a lively Christmas Cake Mixing ceremony held on the picturesque Watersports Beach, set against the stunning backdrop of a Maldivian sunset. The event, which took place on November 15, 2024, continued the resort’s cherished tradition of welcoming the holiday season, drawing inspiration from the classic European Rumtopf practice, where seasonal fruits are soaked in rum to create festive treats.
Under the vibrant hues of the evening sky, guests joined in the time-honoured ritual of mixing dried fruits, spices, and spirits, creating a flavourful base for the Christmas cakes and seasonal delicacies to be served during the festivities. The engaging atmosphere was enhanced by the active participation of the resort’s culinary team and management, who guided attendees through the experience while sharing insights into the tradition’s origins and its role in building excitement for the holidays.
Following the cake mixing ceremony, the resort hosted an exclusive Management Cocktail event to express gratitude to its guests for choosing Sun Siyam Olhuveli as their holiday destination. This intimate gathering featured a curated selection of beverages and canapés, providing a relaxed setting for guests to connect with fellow travellers and members of the resort’s management team. The evening was made even more special with the distribution of prizes and gift vouchers, adding an element of surprise and joy.
Commenting on the occasion, Hassan Didi, Executive Chef at Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives, stated, “With the cake mixing ceremony, we set the tone for a season of joy, togetherness, and celebration. It’s a cherished tradition that brings our guests and team together, creating unforgettable memories as we head into the holiday season.”
This year’s festive celebrations at Sun Siyam Olhuveli will feature an extraordinary theme, AstroFest 2024-2025, running from December 21, 2024, to January 8, 2025. This interstellar-inspired event promises a series of unforgettable activities and experiences, including stargazing sessions on the beach, celestial-themed gala dinners, and stellar performances. Designed to capture the wonder of the cosmos, AstroFest offers guests a unique blend of luxury and enchantment beneath the breathtaking Maldivian night sky.
Sun Siyam Olhuveli looks forward to welcoming guests to this cosmic celebration, setting the stage for a holiday season filled with joy, imagination, and festive cheer.
Celebration
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives unveils spectacular Christmas and New Year offerings
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives invites travellers to escape to a tropical paradise for an unforgettable festive season, offering stays from December 22, 2024, to January 7, 2025. The resort promises a stunning lineup of events, gourmet dining, and activities for all ages.
Nestled on a pristine natural island, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives provides an idyllic setting for families, couples, and groups of friends to celebrate Christmas 2024 and welcome the New Year. Located just a 40-minute scenic speedboat ride from Male’s Velana International Airport, the festive experience begins the moment guests arrive. The resort’s dedicated team ensures a seamless and memorable holiday from start to finish.
“At Kandooma, every detail is designed with our guests’ comfort and joy in mind, from festive celebrations to tranquil island escapes. To enhance the experience, we’ve created an e-brochure that highlights all the exciting activities available during the festive season,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
The resort, situated on a peaceful private island, offers a serene escape exclusive to its guests, ensuring privacy and safety for families. Dining options include the vibrant international buffet at Kandooma Café, the elegant Asian Kitchen with its fresh seafood and Asian-inspired dishes, and the Hibachi Table-Top Barbecue experience. Guests can enjoy poolside snacks at Bokkuraa Pool Deck, refreshing drinks at the BAR-aveli Beach Bar, or stunning views at the rooftop Sunset Bar, perfect for watching Maldivian sunsets.
For the festive season, the resort offers exclusive accommodation packages with Half Board, Full Board, or All-Inclusive options. The All-Inclusive package includes premium beverages, afternoon snacks, and free scoops of ice cream during specific hours.
The island features a range of villas to suit different preferences, from Overwater Villas for romantic getaways to 3-Bedroom Beach Pool Villas for families or groups. The two-story Beach Houses offer direct beach access, while Beach Villas feature stunning sea views and outdoor hammocks. Garden Villas, nestled in lush greenery, include open-air showers and private outdoor seating. Festive season rates start at $394++ per night for double occupancy in a Garden Villa, with a minimum four-night stay. Additionally, kids under 13 stay and eat free. Mandatory Gala Dinners during the festive period add an elegant touch to the celebrations.
The culinary team at the resort has crafted holiday meals that blend international flavours with Maldivian specialties. On Christmas Eve, the Gala Dinner at Kandooma Café features a lavish feast and live entertainment, priced at $250++ per person, with complimentary dining for children under 13. Christmas Day celebrations include a bonfire gathering at Surf Corner and a Sand Snowman competition at the Kandoo Kids’ Club, complete with a visit from Santa distributing festive treats.
The resort’s New Year’s Eve celebrations include a Glittering Gala Dinner poolside at Kandooma Café, featuring a sumptuous feast under the stars and live entertainment. Guests can dance into 2025 with live music and DJ performances. The Gala Dinner is priced at $350++ per person, with children under 13 dining for free. Both Gala Dinners follow an “All White” theme, encouraging guests to dress in white for a magical evening.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a popular destination for Russian guests celebrating Orthodox holidays. On January 7, the resort will host a special Russian Orthodox Christmas celebration, featuring a vibrant beach party with a live DJ, music, dancing, and oceanfront festivities.
Throughout the festive season, the resort offers a full schedule of activities for all ages. Children can enjoy the Kandoo Kids’ Club, complete with a water playground, indoor craft zones, and island adventures. Parents can relax knowing their children are engaged and entertained while they enjoy the festive atmosphere of the island.
