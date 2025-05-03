SO/ Maldives launches Kidtastic Summer with glamorous twist of family fun

Get ready for a whirlwind of excitement as the SO/ Maldives unveils Kidtastic Summer, a sun-drenched escape designed for families seeking the perfect blend of luxury, creativity, and non-stop entertainment. This vibrant seasonal offer invites children to dive headfirst into a world of fun and imagination, while parents enjoy some much-needed relaxation in style.

The resort’s Beach Pool Villa Capsule is a perfect retreat for families, accommodating two adults and two children. This modern, organic-style villa offers all the essentials for a relaxing getaway, including a specially designed kids’ pod to make the stay extra enjoyable for the little ones.

The Kidtastic Summer package offers an unforgettable island escape, complete with a fully equipped Kids Club that keeps young guests entertained from sunrise to sunset. While the kids are immersed in playful experiences, parents can unwind in tropical bliss, knowing their little ones are in safe, joyful hands.

From hands-on creativity to action-packed play, your little ones will explore a whirlwind of excitement. They’ll whip up delicious delights in a complimentary pizza-making class, design wearable art with tie-dye t-shirts, and shape magic with clay in the pottery class. Creative sparks fly with wood painting, sand art, palm leaf crafts, and canvas bag decorating, while the mosaic coaster and cookies decoration workshops promise sweet, artistic memories.

For kids who love to groove, Zumba and yoga sessions bring the energy, and for thrill-seekers, there’s water gun battles, trampoline games, and a wild scavenger hunt around the resort. Budding performers will love karaoke nights, while dreamers can stargaze under Maldivian skies. From jewelry making to henna tattoos, sandcastle competitions, and even learning about marine life and Maldivian culture, every day is a new chapter in their summer story.

Adding a splash of adventure, families can also enjoy complimentary non-motorized water sports, including paddleboarding, kayaking, and sailing; offering a chic, eco-friendly way to explore the turquoise lagoons and serene coastal beauty. It’s the perfect opportunity for unforgettable bonding moments surrounded by the natural elegance of the Maldives.

Kidtastic Summer isn’t just a family getaway; it’s a vibrant, fashionable experience where unforgettable memories are made, and every moment sparkles with fun.

Bookings are now open. Let your kids shine while you relax in paradise.To book your perfect Eid getaway, please visit SO-Maldives.com or write to SO.Maldives.Reservations@so-hotels.com.