SO/ Maldives launches Kidtastic Summer with glamorous twist of family fun
Get ready for a whirlwind of excitement as the SO/ Maldives unveils Kidtastic Summer, a sun-drenched escape designed for families seeking the perfect blend of luxury, creativity, and non-stop entertainment. This vibrant seasonal offer invites children to dive headfirst into a world of fun and imagination, while parents enjoy some much-needed relaxation in style.
The resort’s Beach Pool Villa Capsule is a perfect retreat for families, accommodating two adults and two children. This modern, organic-style villa offers all the essentials for a relaxing getaway, including a specially designed kids’ pod to make the stay extra enjoyable for the little ones.
The Kidtastic Summer package offers an unforgettable island escape, complete with a fully equipped Kids Club that keeps young guests entertained from sunrise to sunset. While the kids are immersed in playful experiences, parents can unwind in tropical bliss, knowing their little ones are in safe, joyful hands.
From hands-on creativity to action-packed play, your little ones will explore a whirlwind of excitement. They’ll whip up delicious delights in a complimentary pizza-making class, design wearable art with tie-dye t-shirts, and shape magic with clay in the pottery class. Creative sparks fly with wood painting, sand art, palm leaf crafts, and canvas bag decorating, while the mosaic coaster and cookies decoration workshops promise sweet, artistic memories.
For kids who love to groove, Zumba and yoga sessions bring the energy, and for thrill-seekers, there’s water gun battles, trampoline games, and a wild scavenger hunt around the resort. Budding performers will love karaoke nights, while dreamers can stargaze under Maldivian skies. From jewelry making to henna tattoos, sandcastle competitions, and even learning about marine life and Maldivian culture, every day is a new chapter in their summer story.
Adding a splash of adventure, families can also enjoy complimentary non-motorized water sports, including paddleboarding, kayaking, and sailing; offering a chic, eco-friendly way to explore the turquoise lagoons and serene coastal beauty. It’s the perfect opportunity for unforgettable bonding moments surrounded by the natural elegance of the Maldives.
Kidtastic Summer isn’t just a family getaway; it’s a vibrant, fashionable experience where unforgettable memories are made, and every moment sparkles with fun.
Bookings are now open. Let your kids shine while you relax in paradise.To book your perfect Eid getaway, please visit SO-Maldives.com or write to SO.Maldives.Reservations@so-hotels.com.
Madifushi Private Island’s new Bella Six: Ultimate private villa experience for girls’ getaway
Madifushi Private Island has announced the launch of its newest and most exclusive accommodation, Bella Six — a first-of-its-kind, all-ladies private villa designed to redefine luxury, privacy, and indulgence in the Maldives.
Bella Six is a stunning four-bedroom beachfront villa curated exclusively for women seeking the ultimate escape with friends, sisters, mothers, or daughters. Every detail of this private sanctuary has been thoughtfully crafted to deliver an unforgettable experience.
Highlights of Bella Six include a luxurious private beachside villa with four spacious bedrooms and a private pool for endless sun-soaked relaxation. An exclusive private spa for in-villa treatments and wellness awaits, complete with a private masseuse, along with a dedicated private BBQ experience under the stars to delight the culinary senses. A private buggy is on call for all personal island transport, while a personal butler is available to handle every need, ensuring a seamless and pampered stay.
From touchdown to takeoff, guests at Bella Six will enjoy a fully curated, private experience designed exclusively for women — making it the girls’ holiday everyone deserves.
“This villa is more than just a place to stay — it’s a celebration of friendship, freedom, and luxury designed especially for women,” said Ali Shakir, Group General Manager of Madifushi Private Island. “We’re proud to offer an experience that speaks to the desire for absolute privacy, indulgence, and meaningful connection.”
The official unveiling of Bella Six was made at ATM Dubai 2025, one of the world’s leading travel and tourism exhibitions, highlighting Madifushi Private Island’s commitment to innovation and excellence in luxury hospitality.
Booking inquiries for Bella Six are now open. For more information, please contact stay@madifushiprivateisland.com.mv.
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives recognised among top 10% worldwide in Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2025
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives has been recognized as a winner of the 2025 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award, placing the resort among the top 10% worldwide based on reviews from millions of TripAdvisor travelers. This accolade is awarded to properties that consistently receive outstanding traveler reviews and ratings over the past year, reflecting genuine guest satisfaction and excellence in service.
Each year, TripAdvisor celebrates the world’s favorite travel experiences based entirely on the voices of the global travel community. Alila Kothaifaru Maldives earned its place at the top due to the thoughtful reviews of guests who are consistently drawn to its distinctive blend of natural beauty, understated luxury, and attentive service. The resort’s eco-minimalist design is central to the guest experience, offering a refined simplicity that complements the island’s natural beauty.
Guests also frequently commend Alila Kothaifaru Maldives as a culinary destination, where masterful techniques and the freshest local ingredients combine to capture the essence of Maldivian flavor in bold and creative ways. From bespoke beachside dining and uniquely curated menus to weekly themed dinner nights, each meal is presented as a distinct journey.
Furthermore, the resort is considered a world-class destination for underwater adventure and exploration. With direct access to vibrant coral reefs and pristine dive sites, guests of all levels can discover the extraordinary marine life that surrounds the island—often cited as a highlight of their stay.
“The resort is truly honored to receive this recognition from TripAdvisor,” stated Thomas Weber, the General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “This award is especially meaningful because it reflects the genuine impressions of our guests. It stands as a testament to the dedication of our team, who are deeply committed to crafting remarkable and meaningful stays in one of the world’s most awe-inspiring locations.”
The management and team of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives extend their sincere gratitude to their valued guests for their continued support and thoughtful feedback. Their reviews not only shape the resort’s evolution but also help inspire travelers around the world to discover its unique offerings. Alila Kothaifaru Maldives remains committed to exceeding expectations and looks forward to welcoming guests—both familiar and new—for another unforgettable year in paradise.
The Cocoon Collection launches Cocoon Circle: New loyalty programme offering exclusive rewards in Maldives
The Cocoon Collection has introduced Cocoon Circle, its new loyalty program designed to reward returning guests. This program offers exclusive benefits, curated experiences, and luxurious perks across the collection’s award-winning resorts in the Maldives.
Inspired by the natural beauty and warm hospitality of the islands, Cocoon Circle invites guests to join a community that values wanderlust and a dedication to barefoot luxury. The program aims to enhance each return visit with personalized touches and meaningful rewards, whether it’s a sunset cruise, a surprise room upgrade, or a candlelit dinner by the ocean.
According to Ahmed Jihad (Jay), Chief Operating Officer and a program ambassador, the company is excited to launch a program that demonstrates its gratitude towards guests. He stated that Cocoon Circle is more than just a points system; it’s about creating memorable experiences with every stay.
Guests can easily and freely sign up for Cocoon Circle through The Cocoon Collection website and begin earning rewards immediately. Enrollment is straightforward and complimentary, allowing guests to unlock access to exceptional rewards starting from their very next stay.
The program operates with a simple One Tier, One Earning Scheme. For every eligible stay of a minimum of five nights at any Cocoon Collection resort after enrollment, members will earn one complimentary night to redeem for future visits.
Cocoon Circle members can anticipate a range of privileges, including:
- Complimentary Nights with Every Stay: Members can earn complimentary nights for future escapes with every qualifying stay at any Cocoon Collection resort. The more they stay, the more they receive, celebrating their loyalty.
- An Exclusive Welcome Experience: Upon arrival, Cocoon Circle members are greeted with an elegant presentation of fresh tropical fruits, sparkling beverages, and personalized amenities, designed to make them feel at home in their island sanctuary.
- Flexible Check-in & Check-out Options: Valued members can enjoy the convenience of early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability, allowing them to maximize their time without the constraints of rigid schedules.
- Personalized Touches Throughout Their Stay: The team ensures each moment feels personal and meaningful through bespoke room arrangements and thoughtful surprises tailored to the guest’s preferences, passions, and the spirit of Maldivian hospitality.
- Dedicated Island Host or Butler Service: Guests can enjoy seamless service with their own dedicated Island Host or Butler, who will assist with arranging excursions and fulfilling every aspect of their ideal holiday.
- Access to Member-Only Special Offers and Signature Experiences: Cocoon Circle members gain access to exclusive privileges, including private event invitations and special resort promotions, enhancing their journeys with curated experiences.
Complimentary nights are redeemable at any property within The Cocoon Collection in the Maldives, subject to availability and booking conditions. These free nights apply exclusively to entry-level room categories and are valid for three years from the date they are earned.
The company will soon introduce an enhanced loyalty experience under the Repeater Program, offering additional privileges such as private dinners at Palm Beach, curated cruises, customized excursions, and more personalized surprises to further celebrate returning guests.
The Cocoon Collection is a luxury brand that provides memorable experiences in stunning destinations. With resorts in the Maldives and Zanzibar, the collection blends design with local culture and natural beauty. The brand is committed to sustainability and community through initiatives like the Sofia Luna Azzola Foundation, which supports local communities in Zanzibar, and the Cocoon Foundation for initiatives in the Maldives.
