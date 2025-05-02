Awards
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives recognised among top 10% worldwide in Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2025
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives has been recognized as a winner of the 2025 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award, placing the resort among the top 10% worldwide based on reviews from millions of TripAdvisor travelers. This accolade is awarded to properties that consistently receive outstanding traveler reviews and ratings over the past year, reflecting genuine guest satisfaction and excellence in service.
Each year, TripAdvisor celebrates the world’s favorite travel experiences based entirely on the voices of the global travel community. Alila Kothaifaru Maldives earned its place at the top due to the thoughtful reviews of guests who are consistently drawn to its distinctive blend of natural beauty, understated luxury, and attentive service. The resort’s eco-minimalist design is central to the guest experience, offering a refined simplicity that complements the island’s natural beauty.
Guests also frequently commend Alila Kothaifaru Maldives as a culinary destination, where masterful techniques and the freshest local ingredients combine to capture the essence of Maldivian flavor in bold and creative ways. From bespoke beachside dining and uniquely curated menus to weekly themed dinner nights, each meal is presented as a distinct journey.
Furthermore, the resort is considered a world-class destination for underwater adventure and exploration. With direct access to vibrant coral reefs and pristine dive sites, guests of all levels can discover the extraordinary marine life that surrounds the island—often cited as a highlight of their stay.
“The resort is truly honored to receive this recognition from TripAdvisor,” stated Thomas Weber, the General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “This award is especially meaningful because it reflects the genuine impressions of our guests. It stands as a testament to the dedication of our team, who are deeply committed to crafting remarkable and meaningful stays in one of the world’s most awe-inspiring locations.”
The management and team of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives extend their sincere gratitude to their valued guests for their continued support and thoughtful feedback. Their reviews not only shape the resort’s evolution but also help inspire travelers around the world to discover its unique offerings. Alila Kothaifaru Maldives remains committed to exceeding expectations and looks forward to welcoming guests—both familiar and new—for another unforgettable year in paradise.
Awards
Reethi Faru Resort recognised as 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winner
Reethi Faru Resort has been recognized in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025. Winners of this award from Tripadvisor represent the top 10% of listings worldwide on the platform.
As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor holds significant authority with travelers and diners. The Travelers’ Choice Award is determined by genuine feedback from individuals within the community who have visited establishments and shared authentic, first-hand reviews on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period. This methodology makes the award a respected and reliable indicator of travelers’ favorites.
The resort expressed deep gratitude to its guests and reviewers for their ongoing support and feedback, acknowledging that this recognition would not have been possible without them. A special acknowledgment was given to the dedicated staff, whose hard work and commitment ensure that every guest has a memorable experience.
The resort conveyed its honor at being included among travelers’ favorites this year, noting that the Travelers’ Choice Award is a highly recognized and sought-after accolade in the travel industry, making it particularly valuable. This recognition, according to the resort, reflects the passion and care that are central to all operations at Reethi Faru Resort.
Kristen Dalton, President of Tripadvisor, stated, “Congratulations to Reethi Faru Resort on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025. Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally signifies that the resort has made such a lasting impression on its visitors that many took the time to go online and share positive reviews about their experience. Tripadvisor hopes this recognition will continue to drive business to the resort in 2025 and beyond.”
Reethi Faru Resort is a bio-luxury island resort situated in the Raa Atoll of the Maldives. With a strong emphasis on sustainability, the resort provides luxurious accommodations, world-class dining options, and a diverse range of activities, all within a naturally pristine environment.
Awards
Brennia Kottefaru named Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winner for 2025
Brennia Kottefaru has announced that it has been recognized as a winner of Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award for 2025, placing it among the top 10% of resorts worldwide. This honor celebrates businesses that consistently deliver outstanding experiences and have earned glowing traveler reviews over the past 12 months.
“We are truly humbled and honored to be included among travelers’ favorites this year,” said Brennia Kottefaru. “This recognition reflects the heartfelt dedication of our incredible team, the unwavering support of our partners, and the trust of our beloved guests who share their experiences with the world. Travelers’ Choice is one of the most recognized and coveted awards in the travel industry, and we remain committed to creating lasting memories for all who visit us.”
Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award winners are determined by authentic feedback from travelers and diners worldwide, based on reviews shared on the platform over a 12-month period. As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor’s recognition is a trusted indicator of excellence.
“Congratulations to Brennia Kottefaru on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025,” said Kristen Dalton, President of Tripadvisor. “Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took the time to leave a glowing review.”
Awards
Canareef Resort Maldives recognised with Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2025
Canareef Resort Maldives has announced that it has been honored with the prestigious Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2025, placing the resort among the top 10% of hospitality businesses worldwide on Tripadvisor.
This esteemed recognition is awarded to accommodations that consistently receive great traveler reviews and deliver exceptional experiences. The accolade reflects the dedication and commitment of the Canareef team to provide guests with a unique, heartfelt Maldivian experience — where natural beauty meets genuine hospitality.
Set in the serene southern atoll of Addu, Canareef Resort offers a haven of tranquility, with 4.5 kilometers of sandy beaches, 271 spacious villas, and vibrant coral reefs just steps away. From floating breakfasts and sunset cruises to curated wellness offerings and island-style adventures, every guest experience is designed to reflect the spirit of the Maldives with personalized care.
“This recognition is a true reflection of the voices of our valued guests,” said Mohamed Jaish Ibrahim, General Manager of Canareef Resort Maldives. “We are deeply grateful to every traveler who has shared their experiences and supported us. This award motivates us to raise the bar even further in delivering unforgettable island stays.”
As the Maldives continues to captivate travelers from around the globe, Canareef stands out as a resort that blends comfort, culture, and nature. The Travellers’ Choice Award is a testament to the resort’s enduring commitment to excellence and sustainable island hospitality.
Located in the southernmost atoll of the Maldives, Canareef is a naturally stunning escape that celebrates the essence of island life. With a strong focus on guest satisfaction, eco-conscious practices, and authentic experiences, Canareef welcomes guests to rediscover paradise with a personal touch.
Trending
-
Awards1 week ago
Soneva Secret makes Condé Nast Traveller’s 2025 Hot List of best new hotels
-
News1 week ago
Maldives island featured on Google Earth Day doodle
-
Action4 days ago
India’s Sunrisers Hyderabad cricket team hits pause with Maldives retreat
-
News1 week ago
COLOURS OF OBLU’s 3 resorts in Maldives win British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award
-
News7 days ago
NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi offers free speedboat transfers for Summer 2025
-
Business6 days ago
BBM brings Vaseline, Hellmann’s, BRU Coffee to Maldives market
-
Awards1 week ago
Lily Beach Resort nominated in 3 prestigious categories at World Travel Awards 2025
-
News7 days ago
Conrad Maldives welcomes guests to celebrate Golden Week with curated experiences