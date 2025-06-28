Making waves all summer long: Manta rays, mini explorers take over The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives

At The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, July isn’t just another sunny month – it’s when the ocean comes alive. Manta season is in full swing, and Hanifaru Bay (just a splash away from the resort) becomes host to hundreds of reef manta rays performing underwater ballet. Offering a front row seat to all the action is the resort’s Manta Ray Watching Experience package available through October 31.

Suitable for confident snorkelers aged 12+, the three-hour excursion includes roundtrip speedboat rides and all the ocean wonder you can handle. Located in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Hanifaru Bay’s shape works like a plankton magnet, drawing in marine life for one of the largest known manta feeding frenzies on the planet. As you float just meters above the action, graceful giants barrel rolling through plankton-rich waters in synchrony, with whale sharks making cameo appearances.

Beyond the waves

Kids under 12 are safe from FOMO with the return of the Summer Camp, running from July 1 to August 31. Creative energy gets channeled into arts, crafts, pottery and even directing resort-wide film shorts. Young adventurers can zen out in Lil’ Yogis, work out on the water with SUP, swing rackets with Tennis Titans or shake it off with Zumba. Mini chefs can dive into sushi, cupcake, pizza and mocktail workshops. And those craving star power can choose between karaoke showdowns and splashy pool parties. Language games and Maldivian drumming sessions sneak in a little learning with all that fun.

Family stays

Awarded the ‘Best Resort for Families’ by T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023, The Standard Huruvalhi, Maldives makes finding family-friendly accommodation a breeze. Lagoon Overwater Villas are suspended above crystal-clear waters, Ocean Overwater Villas take you from bed straight to the house reef, and Beach Villas are perfect for private poolside moments in lush tropical greenery. Finally, multigenerational families will find just the right balance of privacy and togetherness at the sprawling

The Standard Residence.

Applicable for two adults and two kids below 12 years old (an additional charge of USD 285 per night applies to older kids), the ‘Families That Stay Together’ package includes accommodation in an overwater or beachfront villa, an All-Inclusive Plus Meal Plan, free water sports, laundry and spa credit. Over at Lil’ Shark Kids Club, youngsters dive into complimentary activities ranging from high-energy fun to creative pursuits – whether ruling the roost in the playroom, splashing in the paddling pool, digging into the sandy park or winding down in the movie den. Beyond daily adventures like cooking classes, babysitting services are also available for $35 per hour.

For more information on the Manta Ray Experience, priced at $250 per person, please click here. For the full summer camp programme, visit the link. To book your accommodation, please click here.