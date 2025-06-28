Action
Making waves all summer long: Manta rays, mini explorers take over The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives
At The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, July isn’t just another sunny month – it’s when the ocean comes alive. Manta season is in full swing, and Hanifaru Bay (just a splash away from the resort) becomes host to hundreds of reef manta rays performing underwater ballet. Offering a front row seat to all the action is the resort’s Manta Ray Watching Experience package available through October 31.
Suitable for confident snorkelers aged 12+, the three-hour excursion includes roundtrip speedboat rides and all the ocean wonder you can handle. Located in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Hanifaru Bay’s shape works like a plankton magnet, drawing in marine life for one of the largest known manta feeding frenzies on the planet. As you float just meters above the action, graceful giants barrel rolling through plankton-rich waters in synchrony, with whale sharks making cameo appearances.
Beyond the waves
Kids under 12 are safe from FOMO with the return of the Summer Camp, running from July 1 to August 31. Creative energy gets channeled into arts, crafts, pottery and even directing resort-wide film shorts. Young adventurers can zen out in Lil’ Yogis, work out on the water with SUP, swing rackets with Tennis Titans or shake it off with Zumba. Mini chefs can dive into sushi, cupcake, pizza and mocktail workshops. And those craving star power can choose between karaoke showdowns and splashy pool parties. Language games and Maldivian drumming sessions sneak in a little learning with all that fun.
Family stays
Awarded the ‘Best Resort for Families’ by T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023, The Standard Huruvalhi, Maldives makes finding family-friendly accommodation a breeze. Lagoon Overwater Villas are suspended above crystal-clear waters, Ocean Overwater Villas take you from bed straight to the house reef, and Beach Villas are perfect for private poolside moments in lush tropical greenery. Finally, multigenerational families will find just the right balance of privacy and togetherness at the sprawling
The Standard Residence.
Applicable for two adults and two kids below 12 years old (an additional charge of USD 285 per night applies to older kids), the ‘Families That Stay Together’ package includes accommodation in an overwater or beachfront villa, an All-Inclusive Plus Meal Plan, free water sports, laundry and spa credit. Over at Lil’ Shark Kids Club, youngsters dive into complimentary activities ranging from high-energy fun to creative pursuits – whether ruling the roost in the playroom, splashing in the paddling pool, digging into the sandy park or winding down in the movie den. Beyond daily adventures like cooking classes, babysitting services are also available for $35 per hour.
For more information on the Manta Ray Experience, priced at $250 per person, please click here. For the full summer camp programme, visit the link. To book your accommodation, please click here.
Consistently awarded, beyond compare: Machchafushi Island Resort’s house reef
Recently recognised among the Best House Reefs in the Maldives by the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, the house reef at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa, The Centara Collection (formerly known as Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa), offers an extraordinary experience for divers and snorkelers alike. The South Ari Atoll in the Maldives is renowned for its exceptional diving sites, snorkelling, and marine adventures, and the resort’s house reef only enhances this natural beauty with its rich marine biodiversity, thriving coral gardens, and easy access from the shore.
The Machchafushi house reef is approximately five times larger than the island itself, encircling a breathtaking lagoon. Most of the coral reef lies on a gentle slope, descending to depths of 15 – 20m, where it then flattens out into a sandy seabed. At around 30m from the top of the reef, guests can explore a remarkable shipwreck. This sunken treasure is home to a variety of marine species, including glassfish, stonefish and nurse sharks.
Among the largest coral species found on any house reef, the Machchafushi house reef is home to rare varieties such as Acropora granulosa and Acropora latistella, found exclusively on the wreck. The surrounding coral gardens showcase vibrant Blue Coral and Staghorn Coral, creating a stunning display of marine biodiversity.
Marine life thrives around the house reef, with seven resident Nurse sharks, including three adults, one sub-adult, and three juveniles. White Tip Reef sharks, the most curious of the reef’s sharks, are often seen coming close to snorkelers and divers. Other notable species include
Black Tip sharks, Lemon sharks, Leopard sharks, Guitar sharks, and various rays. The Black Blotched Stingrays, known for their friendly nature despite their large size, are a common sight, especially around feeding areas and the reef’s shallow waters. The barbless male rays are particularly known for their gentle interactions with guests.
Sustainability is at the heart of Machchafushi Island Resort’s philosophy. Coral protection, reef conservation, and restoration projects are continuously rolled out, ensuring that the house reef remains a thriving ecosystem for future generations. Guests are regularly educated about the reef’s delicate ecosystem, its abundant marine life, and the resort’s ongoing efforts to promote sustainable practices.
Sharing his views, Cluster General Manager of Machchafushi Island Resort and Spa, Francesco Pompilio said, “This honour reflects not only the natural beauty of our house reef, but also the unwavering commitment of our team to its protection and preservation. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, and we remain dedicated to safeguarding this vibrant marine sanctuary for generations to come. We are deeply grateful to our guests for their continued trust and patronage.”
Experience the awe-inspiring beauty of Machchafushi Island Resort’s house reef, where exceptional diving, vibrant coral gardens, and abundant marine life meet, all set against the backdrop of the Maldives’ unparalleled natural beauty.
Hideaway Beach Resort unveils new indoor pickleball court for wellness enthusiasts
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, a multi-award-winning luxury destination located in the northern Maldives in Haa Alifu Atoll, has unveiled a new addition to its exceptional wellness and recreation amenities: an indoor pickleball court, housed within the newly established Hideaway Pickleball & Badminton Centre.
This latest enhancement further expands the resort’s impressive array of recreational activities, underlining its commitment to health, fitness, and the concept of active luxury living.
The indoor pickleball facility offers rental options for rackets, shoes, and balls, along with the flexibility to book the court either with or without a coach or hitting partner. The court has been professionally surfaced to ensure optimal playing conditions. As a chargeable experience, it guarantees premium quality, privacy, and personalised service.
This new addition complements a wide selection of fitness and recreational facilities already available at the resort, including badminton within a newly renovated, spacious fitness centre, a fully equipped games room with foosball, table tennis, and billiards, and a Fitness Bar serving protein shakes and other wellness beverages. These amenities ensure a wide range of engaging experiences, regardless of weather conditions.
The resort’s full spectrum of sporting and wellness offerings now includes:
- Indoor Golf Simulator
- Putting Green
- Fitness Centre
- Water Sports
- Games Room
- Wellness Studio
- Basketball
- Football
- Beach Volleyball
- Floating Aqua Park
- Padel
- Table Tennis
- Pickleball
- Badminton
These facilities place Hideaway among the top 5-star luxury resorts in the Maldives, distinguished by one of the most extensive sports offerings in the region.
In addition to its active pursuits, Hideaway also features the tranquil Hideaway Spa, nestled within the island’s lush tropical surroundings. Each spa treatment is designed as a holistic ritual, complemented by natural soundscapes—rustling palms, birdsong, and gentle breezes—to promote deep relaxation and rejuvenation for both body and mind.
Renowned for its 360-degree privacy, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is enveloped in verdant vegetation and offers expansive, well-separated villas. Each villa includes a personal butler to provide tailored service, reflecting the resort’s philosophy that true luxury lies in space and seclusion. Guests can also enjoy immediate access to the island’s double house reef, ideal for snorkelling and marine exploration just steps from the shore.
With its blend of untouched natural beauty, exclusive privacy, and heartfelt Maldivian hospitality, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa continues to redefine luxury in the Maldives—offering exceptional experiences across wellness, adventure, and relaxation for the discerning traveller.
Is this the most scenic Padel Tennis court in the world?
If you’ve ever dreamed of playing your favourite sport with the sound of the ocean in your ears and palm trees swaying overhead, SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, may have just made that dream a reality. The resort has unveiled its latest lifestyle-driven feature – the first-ever GZ19 padel tennis courts in the Maldives – and it might just be the most breathtaking setting for a game of padel anywhere in the world.
Nestled on the white sands of SAii Lagoon Maldives, part of the award-winning CROSSROADS Maldives integrated destination, the courts are set against a stunning backdrop of turquoise waters, lush coconut palms, and an endless blue sky. Whether you’re a seasoned padel enthusiast or a curious beginner, this idyllic setting adds an unforgettable layer to your sporting experience.
The courts are open to both in-house guests and the local community, aligning with the resort’s vision of promoting wellness and active lifestyles while connecting with the surroundings. It’s not just a facility; it’s an invitation to stay fit, have fun, and soak in the Maldives’ natural beauty in a completely new way.
Michael Marshall, CEO of S Hotels & Resorts Public Company Limited, recently shared his excitement about this new addition, highlighting the group’s commitment to enriching the guest journey through innovative and health-conscious experiences.
“At S Hotels & Resorts, we’re always looking for fresh ways to elevate the guest experience and support wellness through lifestyle-driven offerings,” he noted.
Padel tennis – a fast-growing sport combining elements of tennis and squash – has been making waves globally, and now guests at SAii Lagoon can be part of the trend while enjoying world-class views. The addition of the GZ19 courts not only adds a dynamic recreational option for guests but also strengthens the resort’s position as a hub for premium leisure and wellbeing in the Maldives.
Whether you’re smashing volleys at sunset or rallying with friends under the tropical sun, this may just be the most scenic padel match you’ll ever play.
Game, set, Maldives.
