Culture
Eid Al-Adha celebrations come alive at The Standard, Maldives
The Standard, Maldives invites guests to embrace a vibrant island celebration of Eid Al-Adha filled with rich cultural traditions, festive culinary experiences, and rejuvenating wellness rituals, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean. Blending playful energy with meaningful moments of connection, the resort creates a dynamic festive atmosphere where guests can truly celebrate, unwind, and immerse themselves in the spirit of the occasion.
The celebrations begin on 27 May 2026 with a Maldivian-inspired Eid Welcome Lunch at Kula, where guests are invited to indulge in a thoughtfully curated spread of fresh seafood, coconut-infused delicacies, and island spices that capture the essence of local flavours and the joy of togetherness. As the afternoon unfolds, the energy shifts to the Main Pool, where the lively Sip & Splash Pool Party brings the celebration to life. Set against an upbeat tropical atmosphere, guests can enjoy the vibrant rhythms of Bodumas and the captivating movements of Maali dance, creating an immersive cultural experience by the water. Throughout the day, specially curated alcohol-free elixirs are available across all outlets, offering refreshing creations that complement the festive spirit.
As evening arrives, the celebration continues with Surf & Turf Dinner at Kula, where an abundant spread of premium seafood and expertly grilled specialties creates a memorable culinary journey. The night then transitions into a rich cultural showcase at Todis Bar, where the rhythmic sounds of a traditional Boduberu performance, paired with local dance, bring Maldivian heritage to life in an energetic and captivating setting. For those seeking a more relaxed ambiance, the Shisha Lounge by the beach offers an inviting retreat, where guests can unwind with premium shisha, traditional Arabic coffee, and soft ambient lighting under a starlit sky. The experience is priced at USD 65 per person, inclusive of the shisha and coffee.
On 28 May 2026, the festivities continue with Bodu Eid, a celebration that pays tribute to authentic Maldivian traditions and local culture. Guests are invited to enjoy a Fisherman’s Catch dining experience at Kula, where freshly prepared seafood reflects the island’s deep-rooted connection to the ocean. As day transitions into evening, an Arabic-style seafood set dinner at Kula Beach unfolds into an elegant beachfront experience, where Middle Eastern flavours are seamlessly paired with the natural beauty of the Maldivian shores, complemented by a curated selection of hot and cold mezze. All set within a warm, inviting atmosphere enriched by traditional décor and coastal charm at USD 95 per person, served from 6:30 until 9:30 pm. The celebration concludes with a magical Cinema Under the Stars experience, where guests can relax on the beach and enjoy a film in an intimate and atmospheric setting beneath the night sky.
Complementing the festive programming, The Standard Spa introduces special wellness treatments available from 24 to 31 May 2026, offering guests a chance to reconnect through indulgent and restorative rituals. The Spa Indulgence Eid Edition is a thoughtfully curated 120-minute journey that begins with a gentle steam experience, preparing the body for a traditional Royal Hammam cleansing ritual. This is followed by a deeply relaxing full-body massage using fragrant frankincense oil, known for its calming and grounding properties, designed to ease tension and restore a sense of balance and well-being. Beyond spa treatments, guests can further enhance their stay through immersive wellness activities such as Healthy Drink Classes at the overwater Tonic Bar, where creativity and nutrition come together in a refreshing and engaging experience, as well as Traditional Yoga sessions tailored for modern living, inviting guests to reconnect with both body and mind in a serene island setting.
With its unique approach to lifestyle hospitality, The Standard, Maldives offers more than just a getaway, it presents a celebration of modern island living. By seamlessly blending cultural heritage, culinary creativity, wellness experiences, and laid-back luxury, the resort creates a distinctive and memorable setting for Eid Al-Adha. Guests are invited to embrace the festive spirit, connect with loved ones, and create unforgettable moments in a destination that redefines celebration in paradise.
Culture
Eid festivities come alive across CROSSROADS Maldives
This Eid Al-Adha, Crossroads Maldives invites families, residents and visitors to experience a vibrant celebration across the destination, with festive experiences taking place at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and The Marina at Crossroads Maldives.
Bringing together island leisure, family-friendly entertainment, beachside dining and lively social experiences, Crossroads Maldives promises an unforgettable Eid atmosphere for both in-house guests and local visitors alike.
Leading the celebrations, the newly refreshed SAii Beach Club at The Marina has unveiled its special Eid Al- Adha Family Packages, available from 20th May to 31st May 2026, offering the perfect seaside getaway for families looking to celebrate together during the festive season.
The Family Meal Package, priced at USD 130 net for two adults and two children, includes a complete Beach Club experience with meals at Beach Club outlets, soft beverages during meals, 30% savings on beverages and the Gelato Bar, full Beach Club access including pool and changing facilities, recreational activities, beach games, kids’ activities, live entertainment and complimentary Wi-Fi.
For guests looking to enjoy the facilities and festive atmosphere throughout the day, the Family Beach Club Entrance Package, priced at USD 30 net for two adults and two children, offers Beach Club access alongside 30% savings on food and beverages, live entertainment, recreational activities and complimentary Wi-Fi.
Adding to the festive excitement, guests can also enjoy lively karaoke sessions and exciting entertainment experiences at Hard Rock Cafe Maldives, located within The Marina and easily accessible to locals and expatriates visiting Crossroads Maldives. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and waterfront setting, the venue will feature engaging Eid experiences perfect for families and groups of friends looking to celebrate in true Hard Rock Cafe style.
Across the destination, visitors can look forward to traditional festive Eid Al Adha entertainment, family activities, beachside moments, live music and interactive experiences, creating a lively and welcoming Eid atmosphere throughout the holiday period.
“We are delighted to welcome families, residents and visitors to celebrate Eid Al-Adha across Crossroads Maldives, where the spirit of togetherness comes alive through entertainment, dining and shared experiences,” said Alexander Traeger, General Manager of SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton and Crossroads Marina. “From family-friendly experiences at SAii Beach Club to vibrant Eid traditions, karaoke sessions and live entertainment across the destination, our aim is to create a festive and welcoming atmosphere that is accessible to both our resort guests and the local community, making Crossroads Maldives a place where everyone can come together and celebrate the joy of Eid.”
Located just 15 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport and 30-minute complimentary ferry ride from Male’, Crossroads Maldives continues to position itself as one of the Maldives’ most accessible lifestyle destinations, seamlessly blending resorts, dining, entertainment and family-friendly experiences all within one connected destination.
Culture
Music, culture and island entertainment headline Eid at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives
Hard Rock Hotel Maldives invites guests and visitors to celebrate Eid Al-Adha with two vibrant days of entertainment, cultural experiences, family-friendly activities, and signature Hard Rock energy on 27 and 28 May 2026.
Set against the stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean, the resort’s festive programme combines Maldivian traditions with live music, wellness activities, beachside experiences, and immersive performances, creating a memorable Eid celebration for guests of all ages.
The celebrations begin on Wednesday, 27 May, with a special Rockin’ Breakfast Eid Corner at Sessions, the resort’s all-day dining restaurant, followed by an energising Dance Fitness session at the Pool Deck. Younger guests can enjoy creative activities at Roxity Kids Club®, including Palm Leaves Folding, while families can take part in the colourful Family Tie Dye Party at The Elephant & The Butterfly beachfront.
One of the cultural highlights of the evening will be the lively Bodu Mas Maali Eid Parade, bringing traditional Maldivian festivities to life across the island. Guests can also gather for a Special Eid Sundown Ritual at the beach with live entertainment as the sun sets over the lagoon.
As night falls, the celebrations continue with spectacular performances including the Ocean Night Show by Athena & Willy, followed by Hera’s Acoustic Under the Stars at the Pool Deck and a lively Karaoke Night at Hard Rock Cafe Maldives.
The festivities continue on Thursday, 28 May, with another Dance Fitness session and Family Tie Dye Party before guests indulge in a special Eid Buffet featuring a dedicated Maldivian Corner at Sessions. The evening entertainment includes Hera Acoustic live on the Sessions Stage and a thrilling Tribal Fire Night Show by Athena & Willy.
Frederic Lebegue, General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, said: “Eid Al-Adha is a time of togetherness, joy and meaningful celebration. At Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, we are delighted to bring guests and families an exciting programme that blends cultural traditions with music, entertainment and unforgettable island experiences. We look forward to celebrating this special occasion together in true Hard Rock style.”
From family-friendly daytime activities to spectacular evening entertainment, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives promises an unforgettable Eid escape filled with music, culture and celebration.
Culture
Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu unveil Eid holiday offers
Coco Collection, a truly Maldivian-owned resort brand celebrated for its personalised hospitality and soulful island settings, has unveiled a special Coco Eid Escape at Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, valid for stays from 21 May to 31 May 2026.
Designed to celebrate Eid through authentic Maldivian warmth and tradition-inspired experiences, the exclusive offer invites guests to enjoy a memorable island getaway complemented by generous holiday perks, immersive cultural touches, and signature hospitality that resonates deeply with Coco Collection’s philosophy.
Recognised as the Best Waterside Hotel (Riverside, Lakeside, Seaside) at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2026, Coco Bodu Hithi invites guests to indulge an elegant pocket of peace. Bringing families together in a peaceful island setting to celebrate the blessings of Eid al-Adha, the island offers a vibrant line-up of experiences that allows guests to embrace a slower pace while enjoying thoughtfully curated festivities.
On Eid Day, guests can enjoy a selection of international and local cuisine alongside Maldivian cultural experiences such as Liyela Jehun and intricate Henna Art. Wellness experiences include a complimentary sunset yoga session and 20% savings on selected spa treatments, available throughout the day upon advance reservation. Highlights of the evening include the captivating Bodumas show, followed by a traditional Boduberu performance beneath the night sky.
Guests can enjoy up to 50% savings on villa stays and shared return speedboat transfers, complemented by a complimentary meal plan upgrade for a memorable island escape. To further elevate the stay, guests can also enjoy an additional 20% saving on food and beverages. Families are warmly welcomed, with up to two children under 12 years of age invited to stay, dine, and enjoy complimentary return transfers when travelling with their parents.
Meanwhile, at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, situated in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, guests are offered thoughtfully curated experiences alongside a special 50% saving on the Half Board meal plan, with no minimum stay required. Completed with a complimentary upgrade to All-Inclusive, the invitation allows guests to gently immerse themselves in the secluded, unique rhythm of the island. To complement their stay, a further 20% saving on spa treatments provides a quiet opportunity to relax and unwind in true island serenity.
To mark this blessed occasion, the island presents an exquisite selection of traditional Maldivian delicacies at the Cowrie restaurant, served during both lunch and dinner. A variety of experiences will take place throughout the day, including the Bodumas performance crafted from palm leaves and accompanied by spirited dancers, followed by traditional games and a lively colour party. The celebration concludes with Eid Sai Fodhu, a special Maldivian high tea featuring a selection of local flavours and delicacies.
Beyond relaxation, guests can engage in unique and heartfelt experiences by volunteering at the resort’s Marine Turtle Rescue Centre, the first fully equipped, veterinary-run facility of its kind in the Maldives, in partnership with the Olive Ridley Project. Since opening in 2017, the centre has become a sanctuary of healing and hope, caring primarily for injured olive ridley turtles.
Guests are also invited to engage with the island’s conservation efforts through weekly marine talks, educational sessions led by the Marine Educator, and the unforgettable opportunity to witness rehabilitated sea turtles being released back into the ocean.
Celebrated for its genuine Maldivian heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and commitment to long-term sustainability practices, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu was recently named Sustainability Champion of the Year at the Hotelier Maldives Awards 2026. This recognition further strengthens their dedication to preserving the delicate beauty of Baa Atoll for generations to come. From serene beaches and crystal-clear waters to thoughtful, eco-friendly exploration, the island invites guests to discover the ‘Seven Wonders’ of Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu.
To discover more about Coco Collection and their award-winning offerings, please visit www.cococollection.com. Coco Collection invites to enjoy a special saving on your next island retreat, valid across their spacious and comfortable villas. To reserve an unforgettable stay, please contact reservations@cococollection.com to secure this memorable getaway.
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