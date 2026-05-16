Eid Al-Adha celebrations come alive at The Standard, Maldives

The Standard, Maldives invites guests to embrace a vibrant island celebration of Eid Al-Adha filled with rich cultural traditions, festive culinary experiences, and rejuvenating wellness rituals, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean. Blending playful energy with meaningful moments of connection, the resort creates a dynamic festive atmosphere where guests can truly celebrate, unwind, and immerse themselves in the spirit of the occasion.

The celebrations begin on 27 May 2026 with a Maldivian-inspired Eid Welcome Lunch at Kula, where guests are invited to indulge in a thoughtfully curated spread of fresh seafood, coconut-infused delicacies, and island spices that capture the essence of local flavours and the joy of togetherness. As the afternoon unfolds, the energy shifts to the Main Pool, where the lively Sip & Splash Pool Party brings the celebration to life. Set against an upbeat tropical atmosphere, guests can enjoy the vibrant rhythms of Bodumas and the captivating movements of Maali dance, creating an immersive cultural experience by the water. Throughout the day, specially curated alcohol-free elixirs are available across all outlets, offering refreshing creations that complement the festive spirit.

As evening arrives, the celebration continues with Surf & Turf Dinner at Kula, where an abundant spread of premium seafood and expertly grilled specialties creates a memorable culinary journey. The night then transitions into a rich cultural showcase at Todis Bar, where the rhythmic sounds of a traditional Boduberu performance, paired with local dance, bring Maldivian heritage to life in an energetic and captivating setting. For those seeking a more relaxed ambiance, the Shisha Lounge by the beach offers an inviting retreat, where guests can unwind with premium shisha, traditional Arabic coffee, and soft ambient lighting under a starlit sky. The experience is priced at USD 65 per person, inclusive of the shisha and coffee.

On 28 May 2026, the festivities continue with Bodu Eid, a celebration that pays tribute to authentic Maldivian traditions and local culture. Guests are invited to enjoy a Fisherman’s Catch dining experience at Kula, where freshly prepared seafood reflects the island’s deep-rooted connection to the ocean. As day transitions into evening, an Arabic-style seafood set dinner at Kula Beach unfolds into an elegant beachfront experience, where Middle Eastern flavours are seamlessly paired with the natural beauty of the Maldivian shores, complemented by a curated selection of hot and cold mezze. All set within a warm, inviting atmosphere enriched by traditional décor and coastal charm at USD 95 per person, served from 6:30 until 9:30 pm. The celebration concludes with a magical Cinema Under the Stars experience, where guests can relax on the beach and enjoy a film in an intimate and atmospheric setting beneath the night sky.

Complementing the festive programming, The Standard Spa introduces special wellness treatments available from 24 to 31 May 2026, offering guests a chance to reconnect through indulgent and restorative rituals. The Spa Indulgence Eid Edition is a thoughtfully curated 120-minute journey that begins with a gentle steam experience, preparing the body for a traditional Royal Hammam cleansing ritual. This is followed by a deeply relaxing full-body massage using fragrant frankincense oil, known for its calming and grounding properties, designed to ease tension and restore a sense of balance and well-being. Beyond spa treatments, guests can further enhance their stay through immersive wellness activities such as Healthy Drink Classes at the overwater Tonic Bar, where creativity and nutrition come together in a refreshing and engaging experience, as well as Traditional Yoga sessions tailored for modern living, inviting guests to reconnect with both body and mind in a serene island setting.

With its unique approach to lifestyle hospitality, The Standard, Maldives offers more than just a getaway, it presents a celebration of modern island living. By seamlessly blending cultural heritage, culinary creativity, wellness experiences, and laid-back luxury, the resort creates a distinctive and memorable setting for Eid Al-Adha. Guests are invited to embrace the festive spirit, connect with loved ones, and create unforgettable moments in a destination that redefines celebration in paradise.