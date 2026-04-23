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SO/ Maldives introduces ‘Fight Fit’ wellness activation
On Saturday, 25 April 2026, SO/ Maldives will stage its “Fight Fit” island activation as part of the resort’s ongoing 120 Days Fitness Challenge, bringing together fitness, wellness and local collaboration in a resort-wide programme.
Developed in partnership with Fight Soul Maldives, a local fitness collective focused on combat sports, the activation is designed to offer guests both participation and live viewing experiences while also bringing a local element into the resort’s wellness programming.
A key part of the activation is the Muay Thai Guest Workshop, where guests will have the opportunity to train with fighters from Fight Soul Maldives. Open to different fitness levels, the sessions will introduce the basics of Muay Thai through drills, technique-based training and group activity.
The programme will extend across the island through a series of activities including sunrise yoga, beach combat training, aqua yoga accompanied by DJ music, and sunset fight showcases. According to the resort, the aim is to combine physical activity with the island setting through a range of structured wellness experiences.
The activation will also include a healthy menu developed to support fitness and balanced living, in line with the resort’s wider wellness focus.
Guests will also be invited to take part in a skincare workshop and ritual linked to the launch of products from Comfort Zone. The experience will introduce skincare practices based on science and sustainability as part of the broader wellness programme.
In the evening, the programme will continue with foam parties, fire dance performances, and live Muay Thai and kickboxing exhibitions featuring athletes from Fight Soul Maldives.
Through “Fight Fit”, SO/ Maldives is presenting a wellness-led island activation that combines fitness, lifestyle programming and collaboration with local talent.
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SO/ Maldives introduces ‘Fight Fit’ island fitness experience
On Friday, 25 April 2026, redefining the boundaries of luxury wellness, SO/ Maldives unveils its high-energy “Fight Fit” island activation, an immersive celebration of strength, movement, and mindful living. As part of the resort’s ongoing 120 Days Fitness Challenge, this dynamic experience is brought to life in collaboration with Fight Soul Maldives, a leading local fitness collective dedicated to showcasing the art and discipline of combat sports.
This exclusive Maldives activation transforms the island into a vibrant stage where guests are invited not only to participate but to witness and connect with authentic local skill and passion. Through this partnership, SO/ Maldives proudly highlights homegrown talent, offering a deeper cultural dimension to the guest experience.
At the heart of the activation is the Muay Thai Guest Workshop, where guests can train alongside skilled fighters from Fight Soul Maldives. Designed for all fitness levels, the sessions introduce the fundamentals of Muay Thai through interactive drills, technique building, and high-energy group engagement creating a powerful and memorable connection to the sport.
The experience extends across the island with a curated lineup of fitness and wellness activities, including sunrise yoga, beach combat training, aqua yoga with DJ beats, and sunset fight showcases. Each activation is thoughtfully designed to blend seamlessly with the natural beauty of the Maldives, turning the resort into a holistic wellness playground.
Complementing the physical journey, guests can enjoy a specially designed healthy menu, crafted to fuel performance and support balanced living, reinforcing SO/ Maldives’ commitment to wellbeing from within.
Further enhancing the wellness offering, guests are invited to experience an exclusive skincare workshop and immersive ritual, alongside the launch of premium products from Comfort Zone. Rooted in science and sustainability, this experience introduces guests to transformative skincare practices that elevate both body and mind.
As the sun sets, the island pulses with energy through foam parties, fire dance performances, and live Muay Thai and kickboxing exhibitions, where Fight Soul Maldives athletes take center stage showcasing their expertise and passion in a captivating display of strength and artistry.
With “Fight Fit,” SO/ Maldives creates more than just an event it delivers a bold lifestyle statement where local collaboration, global wellness trends, and immersive luxury come together in perfect harmony.
For more information or to book your perfect getaway, please visit so-maldives.com or contact so.maldives.reservations@so-hotels.com or call +960 664-9100.
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Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives introduces indoor mini golf experience
Resort experiences are increasingly shaped by the need for flexibility, with guests seeking activities that can be enjoyed beyond peak sun hours, creating a natural demand for engaging indoor spaces and particularly in tropical destinations where brief, seasonal rain showers are part of the island rhythm.
Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives builds on this evolving guest preference with the introduction of its new 8-hole Indoor Mini Golf Centre, adding a playful and interactive dimension to the island’s leisure offering. The space was officially unveiled at a recent opening, where a guest was invited to mark the occasion, setting the tone for an experience centred around shared enjoyment and light-hearted moments.
The indoor mini golf course offers a relaxed, air-conditioned space where guests of all ages can take part, whether as a casual game between families, a friendly challenge among couples, or a fun addition to group stays. It provides a comfortable alternative to outdoor activities while maintaining the sense of energy and connection that defines time on the island, regardless of the weather.
The addition builds on the resort’s existing indoor facilities, including billiards, table tennis, and a dedicated kids’ playroom, creating a more rounded leisure experience that caters to different moods and moments. Outdoors, guests can continue to explore a wide range of activities, from beach volleyball and futsal to badminton, diving, and both motorised and non-motorised water sports.
As one of the first resorts in the area to introduce an indoor mini golf experience, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives continues to evolve its offerings in line with how guests choose to travel today, blending activity, comfort, and shared experiences in a setting designed for both relaxation and discovery.
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COMO Maalifushi highlights uncrowded surf access across southern atolls
COMO Maalifushi presents a considered approach to surfing in the Maldives—one shaped by access, expertise, and the quiet privilege of space.
Located in the remote Thaa Atoll, the resort offers entry to a network of lesser-travelled breaks across the southern atolls, where consistent Indian Ocean swells meet uncrowded line-ups. Here, surfing unfolds without urgency—guided by natural rhythm rather than routine.
At the core of the experience is COMO Maalifushi’s long-standing partnership with Tropicsurf, daily sessions are shaped by real-time ocean conditions, with coaching that adapts intuitively to each guest—whether taking to the water for the first time or refining technique across more complex reef formations.
Guests are given access to a curated selection of breaks across Thaa Atoll, Laamu Atoll and Dhaalu Atoll—each offering a distinct character. From the long, forgiving rides of Farms to the more technical, fast-moving rights of ‘Machine’, the programme is designed to evolve with both conditions and capability.
“Surfing at COMO Maalifushi is defined by its sense of space and possibility,” says Peter Nilsson, Managing Director, COMO Maldives. “Our location allows access to some of the Maldives’ most consistent yet uncrowded waves, and through our partnership with Tropicsurf, we’re able to offer an experience that is both highly personalised and quietly exceptional—true to COMO’s way of doing things.”
The season, which runs from April through October, brings steady swells from the southern Indian Ocean. Yet beyond seasonality, it is the absence of crowds that defines the experience—allowing guests to engage with the ocean on their own terms.
Surfing at COMO Maalifushi sits naturally within the wider rhythm of the island. Time in the water is balanced with restorative treatments at the COMO Shambhala Retreat, unhurried dining, and the simplicity of island life—creating a sense of flow between activity and stillness.
Here, surfing is guided with care, framed by nature, and experienced without excess.
For more information, please visit the resort’s website.
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