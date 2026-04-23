SO/ Maldives introduces ‘Fight Fit’ wellness activation

On Saturday, 25 April 2026, SO/ Maldives will stage its “Fight Fit” island activation as part of the resort’s ongoing 120 Days Fitness Challenge, bringing together fitness, wellness and local collaboration in a resort-wide programme.

Developed in partnership with Fight Soul Maldives, a local fitness collective focused on combat sports, the activation is designed to offer guests both participation and live viewing experiences while also bringing a local element into the resort’s wellness programming.

A key part of the activation is the Muay Thai Guest Workshop, where guests will have the opportunity to train with fighters from Fight Soul Maldives. Open to different fitness levels, the sessions will introduce the basics of Muay Thai through drills, technique-based training and group activity.

The programme will extend across the island through a series of activities including sunrise yoga, beach combat training, aqua yoga accompanied by DJ music, and sunset fight showcases. According to the resort, the aim is to combine physical activity with the island setting through a range of structured wellness experiences.

The activation will also include a healthy menu developed to support fitness and balanced living, in line with the resort’s wider wellness focus.

Guests will also be invited to take part in a skincare workshop and ritual linked to the launch of products from Comfort Zone. The experience will introduce skincare practices based on science and sustainability as part of the broader wellness programme.

In the evening, the programme will continue with foam parties, fire dance performances, and live Muay Thai and kickboxing exhibitions featuring athletes from Fight Soul Maldives.

Through “Fight Fit”, SO/ Maldives is presenting a wellness-led island activation that combines fitness, lifestyle programming and collaboration with local talent.