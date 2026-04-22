Earth Day at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi: Sustainability-focused island experiences

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, a haven of peace within the Sun Siyam’s Luxury Collection, reinforces its commitment to luxury island living by highlighting a series of eco-conscious experiences. These initiatives define a vision for purpose-led travel within the resort’s Premium Island Indulgence lifestyle, connecting guests to the environment, local people, and Maldivian culture through sincere and unpretentious engagement. From reef restoration to traditional heritage crafts and preventing food waste, the resort seeks to balance the elegance of island living with a deep-rooted respect for the natural world.

The Pattern of Island Living

The way nature flourishes within remote archipelagos in the heart of the ocean remains a captivating subject for many travellers. On a weekly basis, the resort offers a guided nature exploration led by the Chief Gardener and Resident Marine Biologist to connect guests with the island’s indigenous flora and fauna. This experience blends ecological education with cultural insights, detailing how reptiles, birds, and emblematic trees first colonised these coral islands. By addressing contemporary challenges like soil erosion, the program provides practical examples of how eco-conscious tourism helps mitigate environmental impact and preserve the Maldivian landscape.

Marine Regeneration: Adopt a Coral Frame

A growing trend in 2026 is Regenerative Tourism where travellers actively participate in restoration. A central pillar of the resort’s marine conservation efforts is the Adopt a Coral Frame programme. Led by Maldivian Marine Biologist, Shah, the experience begins with an introduction to coral biology and the environmental challenges facing the world’s oceans. Guests participate in the delicate process of fixing coral fragments onto the frame using approved techniques, before the structures are transitioned to the Nemo Garden underwater park. This initiative offers a symbolic way for guests to contribute directly to the long-term health of the local reef ecosystem. Additionally, the presence of an environmental expert at the resort acts as the bridge between daily operations and its environmental responsibility.

Citizen Science: Conservation Snorkelling

For a more immersive and purposeful guest experience, participants are invited to act as citizen scientists during a ninety-minute reef health survey. Utilising CoralWatch Charts, guests assist in primary data collection, with the results subsequently uploaded to the University of Queensland database under the participant’s name to contribute to international marine research. Each session concludes with a briefing on observed fish species and the vital functions of the reef ecosystem. Additionally, if any individual turtle or group of turtles is spotted around the island, the resort’s Marine Biologist will identify the species and report its presence to the Olive Ridley Project. This contribution helps researchers better understand the population dynamics and migration patterns of sea turtles within the Maldives.

Marine Advocacy and Youth Discovery

Beyond individual excursions, the resort extends its educational reach through specialised certification and youth-focused programming. Divers may participate in dedicated sessions exploring the preservation of endangered shark and ray species, earning a Shark and Ray Ecology Certification upon completion. Simultaneously, the Discover the Ocean initiative at the Kids Club offers a bespoke one-hour experience for younger guests, utilising interactive games and marine facts to foster a refined appreciation for ocean conservation from an early age.

Cultural Heritage and Traditional Knowledge

Eco-conscious living at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is also viewed through the lens of traditional Maldivian craftsmanship. Weekly demonstrations of organic coconut oil extraction highlight a homemade method. Guests observe the gentle heating of fresh coconut milk to produce pure oil, a sustainably sourced product utilised in the resort’s wellness treatments.

The Pledge on Food Waste

In a direct effort to reduce the environmental footprint of island dining, the resort has committed to The Pledge on Food Waste. This initiative introduces à la minute live cooking and curated individual portions at the buffet to ensure freshness while minimising surplus. Additionally, the team observes a No Bin Day, utilising creative preparation techniques to ensure total ingredient utility and promote a circular approach to food management.

“The advancement of sustainable practices is supported by acclaimed organisations that provide vital knowledge, ensuring that our commitment leads to meaningful success. Meanwhile, simple on-island actions remain highly impactful and are deeply appreciated by guests. Furthermore, as a Maldivian operating a resort within my own country, environmental stewardship is more than just professional ethics—it is a profound civic mission,” highlighted Abdulla Atham, Resort Manager.