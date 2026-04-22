RAH GILI MALDIVES secures EarthCheck Bronze Benchmark following opening

In recognition of Earth Day 2026, RAH GILI MALDIVES, the first operational island within the SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS collection, announces that it has achieved EarthCheck Bronze Benchmarked status under the EarthCheck Company Standard v4.1, following its opening in February this year.

The certification reflects a way of operating that has been in place from the outset. Across SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS, environmental performance is integrated into how each island is designed, built, and run, rather than introduced as an added layer. At RAH GILI MALDIVES, this approach is now active in daily operation.

Set across 8.7 hectares with 74 villas, the resort runs on infrastructure designed for continuity over time. Solar energy generation, supported by battery storage, contributes to the island’s energy needs. Water is produced and managed on-site through desalination and bottling systems. Waste is segregated and processed through structured practices that prioritise reduction and reuse. Materials have been selected for their ability to endure within the Maldivian climate, favouring longevity over short-term effect. These systems are not presented as features. They operate in the background, shaping the rhythm of the island and supporting a sense of ease without drawing attention to themselves.

In a destination such as the Maldives, where the natural environment defines the experience, this level of integration is essential. It requires consistency across all areas of operation—from engineering to housekeeping, from culinary practice to service delivery. EarthCheck, in this context, does not simply recognise infrastructure. It provides a framework to assess how effectively these systems are performing in practice.

As the first operational island within SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS, RAH GILI MALDIVES establishes the baseline for the collection. The certification signals that this foundation is in place, offering a clear reference point as future islands moves towards opening.

Beyond operations, the island remains grounded in its setting. Experiences are informed by Maldivian knowledge and ways of living, ensuring that what is offered remains connected to place rather than constructed apart from it. This is carried through the Rayyithun—the people of the islands—whose presence shapes how the island is cared for. Within this, an ethos of care is not expressed as an idea, but lived through daily practice, where responsibility is shared and sustained over time.

Harish Nair, Cluster General Manager for RAH GILI MALDIVES, commented: “EarthCheck provides a clear benchmark for how the resort is operating across energy, water, and waste. Achieving this early in our journey confirms that the foundations are in place. With Earth Day as a moment of reflection, the focus remains on how we continue to improve performance, consistently and over time.”

EarthCheck is one of the world’s leading scientific benchmarking and certification programmes for the travel and tourism industry, assessing performance across energy efficiency, water conservation, waste management, and community impact. For a newly opened resort to achieve Bronze Benchmarked status at this stage reflects an operational model that was established prior to opening and is now being tested in real conditions.

The announcement, aligned with Earth Day, offers a moment of reflection within a wider global conversation. For RAH GILI, however, the work sits in daily operation. It is found in monitoring systems, maintaining standards, and adjusting over time. The certification provides a point of reference, but not a conclusion.

As SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS continues to develop its portfolio, RAH GILI MALDIVES serves as a working model of how each island is intended to function—through clarity of design, consistency in operation, and a measured approach to impact.

For the resort, the EarthCheck Bronze Benchmarked status marks the beginning of a longer process—one defined by continuity, refinement, and sustained respect for the place in which the island exists.