News
RAH GILI MALDIVES secures EarthCheck Bronze Benchmark following opening
In recognition of Earth Day 2026, RAH GILI MALDIVES, the first operational island within the SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS collection, announces that it has achieved EarthCheck Bronze Benchmarked status under the EarthCheck Company Standard v4.1, following its opening in February this year.
The certification reflects a way of operating that has been in place from the outset. Across SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS, environmental performance is integrated into how each island is designed, built, and run, rather than introduced as an added layer. At RAH GILI MALDIVES, this approach is now active in daily operation.
Set across 8.7 hectares with 74 villas, the resort runs on infrastructure designed for continuity over time. Solar energy generation, supported by battery storage, contributes to the island’s energy needs. Water is produced and managed on-site through desalination and bottling systems. Waste is segregated and processed through structured practices that prioritise reduction and reuse. Materials have been selected for their ability to endure within the Maldivian climate, favouring longevity over short-term effect. These systems are not presented as features. They operate in the background, shaping the rhythm of the island and supporting a sense of ease without drawing attention to themselves.
In a destination such as the Maldives, where the natural environment defines the experience, this level of integration is essential. It requires consistency across all areas of operation—from engineering to housekeeping, from culinary practice to service delivery. EarthCheck, in this context, does not simply recognise infrastructure. It provides a framework to assess how effectively these systems are performing in practice.
As the first operational island within SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS, RAH GILI MALDIVES establishes the baseline for the collection. The certification signals that this foundation is in place, offering a clear reference point as future islands moves towards opening.
Beyond operations, the island remains grounded in its setting. Experiences are informed by Maldivian knowledge and ways of living, ensuring that what is offered remains connected to place rather than constructed apart from it. This is carried through the Rayyithun—the people of the islands—whose presence shapes how the island is cared for. Within this, an ethos of care is not expressed as an idea, but lived through daily practice, where responsibility is shared and sustained over time.
Harish Nair, Cluster General Manager for RAH GILI MALDIVES, commented: “EarthCheck provides a clear benchmark for how the resort is operating across energy, water, and waste. Achieving this early in our journey confirms that the foundations are in place. With Earth Day as a moment of reflection, the focus remains on how we continue to improve performance, consistently and over time.”
EarthCheck is one of the world’s leading scientific benchmarking and certification programmes for the travel and tourism industry, assessing performance across energy efficiency, water conservation, waste management, and community impact. For a newly opened resort to achieve Bronze Benchmarked status at this stage reflects an operational model that was established prior to opening and is now being tested in real conditions.
The announcement, aligned with Earth Day, offers a moment of reflection within a wider global conversation. For RAH GILI, however, the work sits in daily operation. It is found in monitoring systems, maintaining standards, and adjusting over time. The certification provides a point of reference, but not a conclusion.
As SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS continues to develop its portfolio, RAH GILI MALDIVES serves as a working model of how each island is intended to function—through clarity of design, consistency in operation, and a measured approach to impact.
For the resort, the EarthCheck Bronze Benchmarked status marks the beginning of a longer process—one defined by continuity, refinement, and sustained respect for the place in which the island exists.
Awards
Grand Park Kodhipparu retains Green Globe Certification for seventh year
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has received its seventh consecutive Green Globe Certification, attaining Gold Member status for the third time and continuing its sustainability programme across island operations.
The resort’s sustainability model is guided by the philosophy of “From Reef to Roof”, linking marine conservation with operational management to support both environmental protection and long-term guest experience.
A central part of this approach is the resort’s house reef, which supports corals, turtles and other marine life. Conservation work led by the resort’s Resident Marine Biologist includes coral restoration, reef clean-ups and guided snorkelling experiences aimed at helping guests engage more closely with the marine environment.
Sustainability measures are also integrated across the resort’s wider operations. These include renewable energy initiatives such as solar power, which help reduce dependence on diesel-generated electricity. The resort also operates an on-site desalination system that converts seawater into drinking water, alongside its own water bottling plant.
According to the resort, this has enabled the complete removal of single-use plastic water bottles since 2020, marking a step in its waste reduction efforts.
Waste management is also structured around reducing, reusing and recycling materials where possible, with composting systems in place to reduce food waste and support day-to-day operations.
Like other island resorts in the Maldives, Grand Park Kodhipparu operates independently of mainland infrastructure, producing its own energy and water while managing waste on site. The resort says this model supports both lower environmental impact and greater operational resilience.
While Green Globe Certification provides international recognition of sustainability performance, the resort describes the certification as part of an ongoing process rather than a fixed milestone. Sustainability, it says, is embedded in operations, guest experiences and long-term planning.
Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, said the certification reflected the resort’s long-term direction. “From the very beginning, our vision was to create a resort that works in harmony with its environment. Achieving Green Globe Gold status for the seventh consecutive year reflects the consistency of that approach,” he said.
“‘From Reef to Roof’ connects everything we do — from protecting our marine life to how we generate energy and manage resources. It is a responsibility we take seriously, for both our environment and our guests.”
Quoting environmentalist Robert Swan, he added: “The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it. That idea resonates strongly with us — we believe it is our responsibility to act, here on our island, every day.”
The resort is also promoting a “Pay 4, Stay 6” package, aimed at encouraging longer stays and allowing guests more time to experience the property’s reef, wellness and nature-based activities.
Located around 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu continues to position itself as a luxury resort with a focus on environmental responsibility and island-based guest experiences.
Featured
ELE|NA expands sustainable wellness approach for World Earth Day
This World Earth Day, ELE|NA is placing sustainability at the centre of its wellness approach through a programme led by Sustainability Ambassadors across its spa network. Through a set of circular practices and guest-facing initiatives, the brand is linking environmental responsibility with the spa experience.
At the centre of the programme are ELE|NA’s Sustainability Ambassadors, team members based in each resort spa who promote environmentally conscious practices. These ambassadors support both staff and guests in adopting sustainable actions, from daily operations to workshops designed to encourage participation and awareness.
Guests are invited to join hands-on sustainability workshops that combine learning with practical activities. These include the Juice Bike, sessions on making natural haircare products, the preparation of coconut and coffee scrubs and oils, and the making of coconut candy. Guests can also take part in a sand bundle workshop, where used spa linen is repurposed into handmade sand bundles later used in spa treatments.
ELE|NA’s sustainability model also extends to resource use within spa and hospitality operations. Apples previously used in infused water are turned into apple chips, while orange peel waste from the kitchen is made into sweets served to guests after treatments. Used herbal tea is repurposed as fertiliser for spa gardens, supporting a circular approach to materials and waste.
The brand is also aligning its Earth Day programming with the 2026 global theme, “Our Power, Our Planet”, by focusing on nature-based healing practices. ELE|NA says this includes reducing the use of synthetic tools and instead incorporating natural materials such as bamboo and coconut shells into treatments. The approach is intended to reflect a model of wellness built around renewal and lower-impact resource use.
This philosophy is also reflected in wellness experiences including Ocean Flow, Reiki, Sunrise Yoga and Floating Sound Bath sessions, which are designed to connect guests more closely with the natural environment. Through these programmes, ELE|NA is positioning wellbeing and environmental awareness as part of the same experience.
ELE|NA has also received Gold Standard accreditation from Sustainable Wellness, a non-profit organisation established in 2020 to provide independent sustainability guidance and benchmarking for the wellness sector. The accreditation marks a step in the brand’s sustainability programme and reflects its stated focus on responsible wellness practices.
Beyond its own spas, ELE|NA is presenting sustainable wellness as an operational model that can be applied across resort and spa settings. The brand says the framework is designed to support guest engagement, brand positioning and service delivery, while also being scalable for hospitality operators seeking to integrate sustainability standards, staff training and wellness programming into their own operations.
Featured
The Nautilus Maldives brings back Ocean Discovery Week
The Nautilus Maldives will host Ocean Discovery Week from 2 to 8 August 2026, offering guests a closer exploration of the marine environment in Baa Atoll’s UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Set around the rhythms of the sea, the programme is designed to bring together ocean discovery, photography, storytelling and family participation.
This year’s edition will feature underwater photographer Tobias Friedrich, who will be joined by his wife Isidora and their two sons, Kian and Dorian. Together, they bring a family-based perspective to the programme, shaped by diving, marine advocacy and shared experience.
Tobias Friedrich is known for his underwater photography and his role as a jury member for the Underwater Photographer of the Year. His work has documented marine environments ranging from tropical reefs to Arctic waters. Isidora, a PADI AmbassaDiver, contributes through storytelling linked to ocean exploration, diving safety and conservation. Kian and Dorian, both certified junior divers, add a younger perspective to the programme through their own connection with the sea.
Throughout the week, guests will be able to take part in a range of activities including manta ray encounters in Hanifaru Bay, night dives and guided snorkelling on the house reef. The programme also includes photography sessions led by Tobias Friedrich, covering underwater composition, storytelling and image-making. These sessions will range from introductory poolside workshops to more advanced guidance.
Alongside this, Isidora will lead storytelling and engagement sessions, while also guiding children’s activities. Evening events will include outdoor cinema screenings focused on underwater phenomena, as well as talks aimed at giving guests a wider understanding of the marine world.
At Naiboli, an Ocean Gallery will display Tobias Friedrich’s work through books, calendars and selected pieces, some of which will be available for purchase. A portion of proceeds will go towards marine conservation initiatives.
For younger guests, Ocean Discovery Week will also be reflected in the Young Wonderers programme. Activities will include coral planting sessions with the resort’s resident marine biologist, along with ocean-themed art, storytelling and reef exploration.
The Nautilus Maldives is presenting Ocean Discovery Week as a programme shaped less by fixed schedules than by shared experiences in and around the sea. Through diving, photography, storytelling and conservation-based activities, the week is intended to deepen guests’ understanding of the marine environment while creating opportunities for connection across age groups.
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