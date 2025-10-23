SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS launches EarthCheck Certification initiative for RAH GILI MALDIVES

SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS has announced that RAH GILI MALDIVES, the brand’s debut property in the Maldives, has officially commenced its journey toward EarthCheck Certification. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s long-term commitment to responsible development and operations across its growing constellation of private islands.

Located within a secluded dolphin sanctuary in South Malé Atoll, RAH GILI spans 8.7 hectares and is scheduled to open in February 2026. Designed with sustainability at its core, the resort will feature 74 villas and host up to 200 guests, supported by a team of 300 employees drawn from the Maldives and abroad. The location was chosen for its extraordinary marine setting, biodiversity, and cultural significance — and has guided every aspect of development from day one.

RAH GILI’s journey toward EarthCheck Certification demonstrates a proactive approach to environmental stewardship, aligning the resort with the most rigorous and science-based standards in the global tourism industry. EarthCheck Certification is awarded only after detailed auditing and performance benchmarking across multiple criteria — from energy consumption to community integration. By initiating this process during the pre-opening phase, SIX & SIX ensures that sustainability is not treated as a marketing line, but as an operational foundation.

Built With Intention

RAH GILI is being developed under a clear sustainability framework that integrates environmental infrastructure, operational systems, and guest touchpoints:

A hybrid energy model powered by 2,000kW of solar and 2,500kWh of battery storage, offsetting over 540,000 litres of diesel annually

A reverse-osmosis desalination plant and in-house bottling system, eliminating plastic water bottles throughout the resort

A comprehensive waste management system, including waste segregation, composting for both kitchen and garden waste, and a zero-landfill strategy

Construction materials selected for both low impact and local authenticity, including plantation teak, recycled glass, hyacinth matting, and locally sourced finishes

Smart systems such as LED lighting and insulation across all roofs to optimise energy efficiency

The architectural narrative of RAH GILI is one of restraint and relevance. Materials were chosen not only for their sustainability profile but also for their ability to reflect the spirit of the place — creating a seamless connection between the built environment and the natural world.

Guided by Culture and Community

Equally central to the EarthCheck journey is the brand’s integration of local culture and social responsibility. The team, referred to as the Rayyithun — meaning “People of the Islands” in Dhivehi — are being trained not only in service excellence but in a philosophy of care, rooted in community knowledge and environmental guardianship. The team of 300 will form the backbone of daily life on the island, ensuring continuity between past traditions and future ambitions.

SIX & SIX is currently developing a series of CSR programmes to accompany the resort’s opening. These include initiatives in wellness, marine restoration, skills development, and the preservation of intangible cultural heritage — all designed in collaboration with local stakeholders and aligned with national priorities. By ensuring that local integration is woven into daily operations, RAH GILI aims to contribute positively to both the physical and social ecosystems of the Maldives.

The guest journey has also been designed to include immersive sustainability and cultural experiences — from coral propagation and reef protection workshops led by marine biologists to culinary activations and crafts that honour local traditions. These are not staged for effect; they are invitations to participate in a rhythm of life that is authentic, ongoing, and connected to place.

“RAH GILI MALDIVES represents the first step in a brand-wide vision grounded in integrity, respect for place, and long-term sustainability,” said Laith Pharaon, CEO & Co-Founder of SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS. “By starting the EarthCheck certification process during the pre-opening phase, we ensure that these values are built into the foundations — not added on later. It is our intention that every guest who arrives at RAH GILI feels the result of that intention — not only in design, but in atmosphere, culture, and care.”

“Our approach combines global benchmarking with a deep commitment to the local context,” added Marc Gussing, Director of Operations. “RAH GILI is being designed not only to meet today’s standards, but to contribute meaningfully for generations to come. EarthCheck gives us the framework to assess our ambitions with scientific credibility and operational discipline.”

The First of a Collection

RAH GILI MALDIVES is the first of six resorts under development by SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS. The next to follow is DHON MAAGA MALDIVES, an ultra-luxury sanctuary set to open in late 2026. Each island in the collection will follow the same commitment to sustainability, design restraint, and cultural integration — tailored to the ecology and heritage of its setting. Select islands, including RAH GILI and DHON MAAGA, will also introduce Private Residences, offering long-stay ownership opportunities that uphold the same environmental and architectural integrity as the resort — quietly luxurious, low-impact, and thoughtfully integrated into the natural landscape. From private island experiences to design- led wellness concepts, every element of the SIX & SIX portfolio is intended to feel considered, rooted, and rare. With its sustainability approach led by science, its brand values guided by care, and its foundation grounded in the Maldives’ rich cultural rhythm, RAH GILI MALDIVES offers a blueprint for future-facing luxury.

This is only the beginning.

With care, always.