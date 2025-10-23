News
SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS launches EarthCheck Certification initiative for RAH GILI MALDIVES
SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS has announced that RAH GILI MALDIVES, the brand’s debut property in the Maldives, has officially commenced its journey toward EarthCheck Certification. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s long-term commitment to responsible development and operations across its growing constellation of private islands.
Located within a secluded dolphin sanctuary in South Malé Atoll, RAH GILI spans 8.7 hectares and is scheduled to open in February 2026. Designed with sustainability at its core, the resort will feature 74 villas and host up to 200 guests, supported by a team of 300 employees drawn from the Maldives and abroad. The location was chosen for its extraordinary marine setting, biodiversity, and cultural significance — and has guided every aspect of development from day one.
RAH GILI’s journey toward EarthCheck Certification demonstrates a proactive approach to environmental stewardship, aligning the resort with the most rigorous and science-based standards in the global tourism industry. EarthCheck Certification is awarded only after detailed auditing and performance benchmarking across multiple criteria — from energy consumption to community integration. By initiating this process during the pre-opening phase, SIX & SIX ensures that sustainability is not treated as a marketing line, but as an operational foundation.
Built With Intention
RAH GILI is being developed under a clear sustainability framework that integrates environmental infrastructure, operational systems, and guest touchpoints:
- A hybrid energy model powered by 2,000kW of solar and 2,500kWh of battery storage, offsetting over 540,000 litres of diesel annually
- A reverse-osmosis desalination plant and in-house bottling system, eliminating plastic water bottles throughout the resort
- A comprehensive waste management system, including waste segregation, composting for both kitchen and garden waste, and a zero-landfill strategy
- Construction materials selected for both low impact and local authenticity, including plantation teak, recycled glass, hyacinth matting, and locally sourced finishes
- Smart systems such as LED lighting and insulation across all roofs to optimise energy efficiency
The architectural narrative of RAH GILI is one of restraint and relevance. Materials were chosen not only for their sustainability profile but also for their ability to reflect the spirit of the place — creating a seamless connection between the built environment and the natural world.
Guided by Culture and Community
Equally central to the EarthCheck journey is the brand’s integration of local culture and social responsibility. The team, referred to as the Rayyithun — meaning “People of the Islands” in Dhivehi — are being trained not only in service excellence but in a philosophy of care, rooted in community knowledge and environmental guardianship. The team of 300 will form the backbone of daily life on the island, ensuring continuity between past traditions and future ambitions.
SIX & SIX is currently developing a series of CSR programmes to accompany the resort’s opening. These include initiatives in wellness, marine restoration, skills development, and the preservation of intangible cultural heritage — all designed in collaboration with local stakeholders and aligned with national priorities. By ensuring that local integration is woven into daily operations, RAH GILI aims to contribute positively to both the physical and social ecosystems of the Maldives.
The guest journey has also been designed to include immersive sustainability and cultural experiences — from coral propagation and reef protection workshops led by marine biologists to culinary activations and crafts that honour local traditions. These are not staged for effect; they are invitations to participate in a rhythm of life that is authentic, ongoing, and connected to place.
“RAH GILI MALDIVES represents the first step in a brand-wide vision grounded in integrity, respect for place, and long-term sustainability,” said Laith Pharaon, CEO & Co-Founder of SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS. “By starting the EarthCheck certification process during the pre-opening phase, we ensure that these values are built into the foundations — not added on later. It is our intention that every guest who arrives at RAH GILI feels the result of that intention — not only in design, but in atmosphere, culture, and care.”
“Our approach combines global benchmarking with a deep commitment to the local context,” added Marc Gussing, Director of Operations. “RAH GILI is being designed not only to meet today’s standards, but to contribute meaningfully for generations to come. EarthCheck gives us the framework to assess our ambitions with scientific credibility and operational discipline.”
The First of a Collection
RAH GILI MALDIVES is the first of six resorts under development by SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS. The next to follow is DHON MAAGA MALDIVES, an ultra-luxury sanctuary set to open in late 2026. Each island in the collection will follow the same commitment to sustainability, design restraint, and cultural integration — tailored to the ecology and heritage of its setting. Select islands, including RAH GILI and DHON MAAGA, will also introduce Private Residences, offering long-stay ownership opportunities that uphold the same environmental and architectural integrity as the resort — quietly luxurious, low-impact, and thoughtfully integrated into the natural landscape. From private island experiences to design- led wellness concepts, every element of the SIX & SIX portfolio is intended to feel considered, rooted, and rare. With its sustainability approach led by science, its brand values guided by care, and its foundation grounded in the Maldives’ rich cultural rhythm, RAH GILI MALDIVES offers a blueprint for future-facing luxury.
This is only the beginning.
With care, always.
News
Kandooma Spa expands with treatments to detox, de-stress, surf stronger
Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has unveiled a refreshed treatment menu, designed to revitalise the body and mind while supporting the island’s surf lifestyle.
Building on its wellness philosophy, Kandooma Spa now offers dedicated detoxifying and recovery-focused treatments, ideal for guests looking to restore balance or recover from active days in the water. Among the new offerings is the Surfer’s Massage, a specialised therapy tailored to address tension in the neck and shoulders, helping surfers recover post-session and boost mobility for their next ride.
The newly introduced Skin Detoxifying Treatment is another highlight, promoting healthy circulation and skin tone through exfoliation, hydration, and lymphatic stimulation. This treatment is ideal for guests looking to reset and revitalise their bodies from within.
“The new treatments are designed to meet the needs of our guests, many of whom come to Kandooma to surf, dive, or simply reset,” said Ni Putu Eka Yuniari, Assistant Wellness Manager of COMO Shambhala. “We’ve curated each experience to promote better circulation, deeper relaxation, and holistic wellbeing.”
Guests can also enjoy the recently enhanced steam room and plunge pool, ideal for preparing the body before a massage or unwinding afterwards. These amenities are now available for individual bookings.
Whether you’re catching waves or simply recharging under the sun, the enhanced offerings at Kandooma Spa complement the resort’s commitment to wellness, restoration, and active living.
Located in the South Malé Atoll, just 40-45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a natural island paradise of white sand beaches, turquoise waters and lush coconut palms.
The resort offers a wide choice of Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses, and the popular Overwater Villas, making it ideal for couples, families, and groups. With six dining outlets, a Kandoo Kids’ Club, world-class diving and surfing, and the tranquil Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala, it’s the perfect blend of adventure, relaxation, and barefoot luxury.
To explore the full spa menu or make a booking, please visit the resort’s website.
Featured
Holistic journeys at One&Only Reethi Rah: Year of global wellness expertise
One&Only Reethi Rah invites guests to continue their wellness journey at the renowned One&Only Spa, which has recently received a prestigious five-star rating from the Forbes Travel Guide — the first and only spa in the Maldives to earn this recognition. Surrounded by tropical greenery, the spa offers a tranquil retreat where ancient healing practices meet modern techniques, providing tailored treatments that promote lasting wellbeing.
Throughout the year, One&Only Reethi Rah has hosted leading international wellness practitioners, and the remainder of 2025 will feature an inspiring series of experiences guided by acclaimed experts. From holistic therapies and Ayurveda to Pilates, yoga, Barre, and CrossFit, each visiting specialist brings unique expertise and methodology to the island, delivering highly personalised sessions designed around each guest’s individual needs.
Beginning in October, Ayurveda specialist Dr Shreejit Ghadigaonkar will offer personalised consultations and treatments based on one of the world’s oldest healing systems, using herbal remedies, massage, and holistic therapies to restore balance. During the same period, Shannon Fenton, a Pilates and yoga instructor, will lead mindful movement sessions to enhance posture, body awareness, and overall wellbeing.
In November, bespoke fitness coach Nicky Holender will introduce tailored programmes focused on strength, endurance, and motivation, while holistic therapist Darya Gudkova will offer deeply restorative treatments combining Eastern traditions with a contemporary understanding of anatomy and psychology.
The season will continue into December and January with Sanam Heravi, a STOTT-certified Barre specialist, whose sessions use intelligent movement to support rehabilitation and life transitions. Guests seeking high-intensity training will be able to train with Zubaid Toefy, a CrossFit coach with a background in Muay Thai and Olympic weightlifting, known for his dynamic and disciplined approach.
Each visiting practitioner contributes distinct expertise to the spa’s offerings, enabling guests to explore individual paths towards vitality, clarity, and inner balance
Whether guests are beginning a new wellness journey or deepening established rituals, the One&Only Spa provides a setting for intentional transformation. From sunrise yoga sessions to deeply restorative treatments, every moment is designed to strengthen the connection between mind, body, and nature within the serene environment of the Maldives.
For guests seeking advanced skincare, the spa also presents a curated selection of facial treatments that combine cutting-edge technology with high-performance formulations. Through partnerships with globally renowned brands such as Augustinus Bader, the spa offers rejuvenating therapies that leave the skin feeling nourished, firm, and radiant.
Excursions
Royal Island among participants in Guinness World Record snorkel
Royal Island participated in the Baani Event, which achieved a Guinness World Record for the largest number of people snorkelling simultaneously. Twenty-eight participants represented the resort at Villingilifaru Finolhu, located approximately two kilometres across the lagoon from Royal Island. The island lies within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, in close proximity to Hanifaru Bay, one of the Maldives’ most renowned manta aggregation sites.
The resort’s involvement aligns with its ongoing coral restoration initiatives on the house reef. Efforts include the installation of nursery frames, out-planting of resilient coral fragments, regular monitoring, and guest briefings aimed at encouraging reef-safe practices such as calm water entries, mindful finning, and maintaining respectful distances from marine life. These measures contribute to a low-impact snorkelling experience while supporting the long-term health of the reef ecosystem.
Royal Island’s environmental stewardship extends beyond marine conservation to community engagement. Recent activities include native tree and coastal vegetation planting to enhance shoreline stability and biodiversity, as well as periodic beach and lagoon clean-ups conducted in partnership with local organisations. Educational programmes for schools and youth groups promote ocean literacy and foster a culture of environmental guardianship across Baa Atoll.
Amidst the clear lagoons and coral gardens, Royal Island’s participation in the record-setting event underscores its message of responsible enjoyment of the Maldives — protecting coral ecosystems and strengthening community bonds through sustainable tourism and collaboration.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Universal Resorts transforms into VERSA, unveiling NIVA as cornerstone of international growth strategy
-
Featured1 week ago
The St. Regis Maldives introduces holistic wellness experience with Tash and Andre Barnard
-
Celebration1 week ago
Centara Hotels & Resorts lights up Maldives with vibrant Diwali celebrations
-
Awards1 week ago
Luxury Lifestyle Awards honours Summer Island Maldives as Best Romantic Resort
-
Celebration1 week ago
Festive cheer meets island bliss at Kuramathi Maldives
-
Celebration1 week ago
Experience Diwali in paradise with Villa Nautica’s beachside celebrations
-
Cooking1 week ago
Ifuru Island Maldives introduces Kai, blending Teppanyaki tradition with island spirit
-
Featured1 week ago
Where magic meets Maldivian shore: One&Only Reethi Rah’s ‘BELIEVE’ festive season