Kandooma Spa expands with treatments to detox, de-stress, surf stronger

Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has unveiled a refreshed treatment menu, designed to revitalise the body and mind while supporting the island’s surf lifestyle.

Building on its wellness philosophy, Kandooma Spa now offers dedicated detoxifying and recovery-focused treatments, ideal for guests looking to restore balance or recover from active days in the water. Among the new offerings is the Surfer’s Massage, a specialised therapy tailored to address tension in the neck and shoulders, helping surfers recover post-session and boost mobility for their next ride.

The newly introduced Skin Detoxifying Treatment is another highlight, promoting healthy circulation and skin tone through exfoliation, hydration, and lymphatic stimulation. This treatment is ideal for guests looking to reset and revitalise their bodies from within.

“The new treatments are designed to meet the needs of our guests, many of whom come to Kandooma to surf, dive, or simply reset,” said Ni Putu Eka Yuniari, Assistant Wellness Manager of COMO Shambhala. “We’ve curated each experience to promote better circulation, deeper relaxation, and holistic wellbeing.”

Guests can also enjoy the recently enhanced steam room and plunge pool, ideal for preparing the body before a massage or unwinding afterwards. These amenities are now available for individual bookings.

Whether you’re catching waves or simply recharging under the sun, the enhanced offerings at Kandooma Spa complement the resort’s commitment to wellness, restoration, and active living.

Located in the South Malé Atoll, just 40-45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a natural island paradise of white sand beaches, turquoise waters and lush coconut palms.

The resort offers a wide choice of Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses, and the popular Overwater Villas, making it ideal for couples, families, and groups. With six dining outlets, a Kandoo Kids’ Club, world-class diving and surfing, and the tranquil Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala, it’s the perfect blend of adventure, relaxation, and barefoot luxury.

To explore the full spa menu or make a booking, please visit the resort’s website.