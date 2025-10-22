News
Kandooma Spa expands with treatments to detox, de-stress, surf stronger
Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has unveiled a refreshed treatment menu, designed to revitalise the body and mind while supporting the island’s surf lifestyle.
Building on its wellness philosophy, Kandooma Spa now offers dedicated detoxifying and recovery-focused treatments, ideal for guests looking to restore balance or recover from active days in the water. Among the new offerings is the Surfer’s Massage, a specialised therapy tailored to address tension in the neck and shoulders, helping surfers recover post-session and boost mobility for their next ride.
The newly introduced Skin Detoxifying Treatment is another highlight, promoting healthy circulation and skin tone through exfoliation, hydration, and lymphatic stimulation. This treatment is ideal for guests looking to reset and revitalise their bodies from within.
“The new treatments are designed to meet the needs of our guests, many of whom come to Kandooma to surf, dive, or simply reset,” said Ni Putu Eka Yuniari, Assistant Wellness Manager of COMO Shambhala. “We’ve curated each experience to promote better circulation, deeper relaxation, and holistic wellbeing.”
Guests can also enjoy the recently enhanced steam room and plunge pool, ideal for preparing the body before a massage or unwinding afterwards. These amenities are now available for individual bookings.
Whether you’re catching waves or simply recharging under the sun, the enhanced offerings at Kandooma Spa complement the resort’s commitment to wellness, restoration, and active living.
Located in the South Malé Atoll, just 40-45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a natural island paradise of white sand beaches, turquoise waters and lush coconut palms.
The resort offers a wide choice of Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses, and the popular Overwater Villas, making it ideal for couples, families, and groups. With six dining outlets, a Kandoo Kids’ Club, world-class diving and surfing, and the tranquil Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala, it’s the perfect blend of adventure, relaxation, and barefoot luxury.
To explore the full spa menu or make a booking, please visit the resort’s website.
Featured
Holistic journeys at One&Only Reethi Rah: Year of global wellness expertise
One&Only Reethi Rah invites guests to continue their wellness journey at the renowned One&Only Spa, which has recently received a prestigious five-star rating from the Forbes Travel Guide — the first and only spa in the Maldives to earn this recognition. Surrounded by tropical greenery, the spa offers a tranquil retreat where ancient healing practices meet modern techniques, providing tailored treatments that promote lasting wellbeing.
Throughout the year, One&Only Reethi Rah has hosted leading international wellness practitioners, and the remainder of 2025 will feature an inspiring series of experiences guided by acclaimed experts. From holistic therapies and Ayurveda to Pilates, yoga, Barre, and CrossFit, each visiting specialist brings unique expertise and methodology to the island, delivering highly personalised sessions designed around each guest’s individual needs.
Beginning in October, Ayurveda specialist Dr Shreejit Ghadigaonkar will offer personalised consultations and treatments based on one of the world’s oldest healing systems, using herbal remedies, massage, and holistic therapies to restore balance. During the same period, Shannon Fenton, a Pilates and yoga instructor, will lead mindful movement sessions to enhance posture, body awareness, and overall wellbeing.
In November, bespoke fitness coach Nicky Holender will introduce tailored programmes focused on strength, endurance, and motivation, while holistic therapist Darya Gudkova will offer deeply restorative treatments combining Eastern traditions with a contemporary understanding of anatomy and psychology.
The season will continue into December and January with Sanam Heravi, a STOTT-certified Barre specialist, whose sessions use intelligent movement to support rehabilitation and life transitions. Guests seeking high-intensity training will be able to train with Zubaid Toefy, a CrossFit coach with a background in Muay Thai and Olympic weightlifting, known for his dynamic and disciplined approach.
Each visiting practitioner contributes distinct expertise to the spa’s offerings, enabling guests to explore individual paths towards vitality, clarity, and inner balance
Whether guests are beginning a new wellness journey or deepening established rituals, the One&Only Spa provides a setting for intentional transformation. From sunrise yoga sessions to deeply restorative treatments, every moment is designed to strengthen the connection between mind, body, and nature within the serene environment of the Maldives.
For guests seeking advanced skincare, the spa also presents a curated selection of facial treatments that combine cutting-edge technology with high-performance formulations. Through partnerships with globally renowned brands such as Augustinus Bader, the spa offers rejuvenating therapies that leave the skin feeling nourished, firm, and radiant.
Excursions
Royal Island among participants in Guinness World Record snorkel
Royal Island participated in the Baani Event, which achieved a Guinness World Record for the largest number of people snorkelling simultaneously. Twenty-eight participants represented the resort at Villingilifaru Finolhu, located approximately two kilometres across the lagoon from Royal Island. The island lies within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, in close proximity to Hanifaru Bay, one of the Maldives’ most renowned manta aggregation sites.
The resort’s involvement aligns with its ongoing coral restoration initiatives on the house reef. Efforts include the installation of nursery frames, out-planting of resilient coral fragments, regular monitoring, and guest briefings aimed at encouraging reef-safe practices such as calm water entries, mindful finning, and maintaining respectful distances from marine life. These measures contribute to a low-impact snorkelling experience while supporting the long-term health of the reef ecosystem.
Royal Island’s environmental stewardship extends beyond marine conservation to community engagement. Recent activities include native tree and coastal vegetation planting to enhance shoreline stability and biodiversity, as well as periodic beach and lagoon clean-ups conducted in partnership with local organisations. Educational programmes for schools and youth groups promote ocean literacy and foster a culture of environmental guardianship across Baa Atoll.
Amidst the clear lagoons and coral gardens, Royal Island’s participation in the record-setting event underscores its message of responsible enjoyment of the Maldives — protecting coral ecosystems and strengthening community bonds through sustainable tourism and collaboration.
Action
JOALI BEING welcomes football legend Clarence Seedorf for transformative workshops
JOALI BEING, a unique Well-Living island in the Maldives, welcomed Clarence Seedorf, founder of SK Performance Club and one of the greatest midfielders in football history, for a series of exclusive football workshops held on 15th and 17th October 2025.
The only player ever to win the UEFA Champions League with three different clubs — Ajax, Real Madrid and AC Milan (twice) — Seedorf has inspired generations with his skill, discipline, and leadership. After an illustrious 20-year career, he went on to manage leading European teams including AC Milan and Deportivo La Coruña. Beyond the pitch, Seedorf was among the six individuals personally chosen by Nelson Mandela to carry forward his global legacy and is the Founder of the Champions for Children Foundation, which supports youth through education and sport.
Inspiring Champions On and Off the Pitch
The football workshops at JOALI BEING’s Multipurpose Court brought together players of all ages in an atmosphere brimming with joy, energy, and connection. Guided by Clarence Seedorf, participants took part in dynamic drills, engaging matches, and motivating conversations that nurtured both skill and spirit. As Seedorf shared, “The SK Performance Club program aims to improve kids on and off the pitch — shaping mindset, teamwork, and self-belief.”
On 15th October, guests embraced the thrill of movement and the joy of teamwork during an uplifting Football Workshop for Guests. Families and young players united through friendly challenges, laughter, and inspiration, celebrating the shared joy of sport and the power of positive energy. Every moment encouraged participants to “become champions in life” — not only on the field, but in everyday living.
Empowering the Local Community
On 17th October, JOALI BEING welcomed 17 students from R. Ungoofaaru School for a Community Workshop dedicated to teamwork, discipline, and mutual respect. Under Seedorf’s mentorship, young players discovered new strengths and learned to move with purpose — embodying the spirit of connection that defines JOALI BEING.
This special event formed part of our ongoing Joy of Caring initiative — reaffirming JOALI BEING’s commitment to empowering youth, nurturing community, and sharing the joy of well-living across the Raa Atoll and beyond.
The Joy of Well-Living Through Sport
Through collaborations with global icons such as Seedorf, JOALI BEING continues to expand its multi-dimensional wellbeing offerings. By integrating movement, learning, and connection, the island’s philosophy — guided by the Four Pillars of Mind, Skin, Microbiome, and Energy — comes to life in experiences that nurture both body and spirit.
A stay at JOALI BEING is a transformative journey of self-discovery and renewal, where guests return home with a renewed sense of lightness — body, mind, and spirit. Villas start from USD 2,326 per night for two guests sharing an Ocean Pool Villa on a B&B basis.
For bookings and further information, please contact reservations.being@joali.com.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Universal Resorts transforms into VERSA, unveiling NIVA as cornerstone of international growth strategy
-
Featured1 week ago
The St. Regis Maldives introduces holistic wellness experience with Tash and Andre Barnard
-
Celebration1 week ago
Centara Hotels & Resorts lights up Maldives with vibrant Diwali celebrations
-
Awards1 week ago
Luxury Lifestyle Awards honours Summer Island Maldives as Best Romantic Resort
-
Celebration1 week ago
Festive cheer meets island bliss at Kuramathi Maldives
-
Celebration1 week ago
Experience Diwali in paradise with Villa Nautica’s beachside celebrations
-
Cooking1 week ago
Ifuru Island Maldives introduces Kai, blending Teppanyaki tradition with island spirit
-
Featured1 week ago
Where magic meets Maldivian shore: One&Only Reethi Rah’s ‘BELIEVE’ festive season