Holistic journeys at One&Only Reethi Rah: Year of global wellness expertise

One&Only Reethi Rah invites guests to continue their wellness journey at the renowned One&Only Spa, which has recently received a prestigious five-star rating from the Forbes Travel Guide — the first and only spa in the Maldives to earn this recognition. Surrounded by tropical greenery, the spa offers a tranquil retreat where ancient healing practices meet modern techniques, providing tailored treatments that promote lasting wellbeing.

Throughout the year, One&Only Reethi Rah has hosted leading international wellness practitioners, and the remainder of 2025 will feature an inspiring series of experiences guided by acclaimed experts. From holistic therapies and Ayurveda to Pilates, yoga, Barre, and CrossFit, each visiting specialist brings unique expertise and methodology to the island, delivering highly personalised sessions designed around each guest’s individual needs.

Beginning in October, Ayurveda specialist Dr Shreejit Ghadigaonkar will offer personalised consultations and treatments based on one of the world’s oldest healing systems, using herbal remedies, massage, and holistic therapies to restore balance. During the same period, Shannon Fenton, a Pilates and yoga instructor, will lead mindful movement sessions to enhance posture, body awareness, and overall wellbeing.

In November, bespoke fitness coach Nicky Holender will introduce tailored programmes focused on strength, endurance, and motivation, while holistic therapist Darya Gudkova will offer deeply restorative treatments combining Eastern traditions with a contemporary understanding of anatomy and psychology.

The season will continue into December and January with Sanam Heravi, a STOTT-certified Barre specialist, whose sessions use intelligent movement to support rehabilitation and life transitions. Guests seeking high-intensity training will be able to train with Zubaid Toefy, a CrossFit coach with a background in Muay Thai and Olympic weightlifting, known for his dynamic and disciplined approach.

Each visiting practitioner contributes distinct expertise to the spa’s offerings, enabling guests to explore individual paths towards vitality, clarity, and inner balance

Whether guests are beginning a new wellness journey or deepening established rituals, the One&Only Spa provides a setting for intentional transformation. From sunrise yoga sessions to deeply restorative treatments, every moment is designed to strengthen the connection between mind, body, and nature within the serene environment of the Maldives.

For guests seeking advanced skincare, the spa also presents a curated selection of facial treatments that combine cutting-edge technology with high-performance formulations. Through partnerships with globally renowned brands such as Augustinus Bader, the spa offers rejuvenating therapies that leave the skin feeling nourished, firm, and radiant.