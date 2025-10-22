Featured
Holistic journeys at One&Only Reethi Rah: Year of global wellness expertise
One&Only Reethi Rah invites guests to continue their wellness journey at the renowned One&Only Spa, which has recently received a prestigious five-star rating from the Forbes Travel Guide — the first and only spa in the Maldives to earn this recognition. Surrounded by tropical greenery, the spa offers a tranquil retreat where ancient healing practices meet modern techniques, providing tailored treatments that promote lasting wellbeing.
Throughout the year, One&Only Reethi Rah has hosted leading international wellness practitioners, and the remainder of 2025 will feature an inspiring series of experiences guided by acclaimed experts. From holistic therapies and Ayurveda to Pilates, yoga, Barre, and CrossFit, each visiting specialist brings unique expertise and methodology to the island, delivering highly personalised sessions designed around each guest’s individual needs.
Beginning in October, Ayurveda specialist Dr Shreejit Ghadigaonkar will offer personalised consultations and treatments based on one of the world’s oldest healing systems, using herbal remedies, massage, and holistic therapies to restore balance. During the same period, Shannon Fenton, a Pilates and yoga instructor, will lead mindful movement sessions to enhance posture, body awareness, and overall wellbeing.
In November, bespoke fitness coach Nicky Holender will introduce tailored programmes focused on strength, endurance, and motivation, while holistic therapist Darya Gudkova will offer deeply restorative treatments combining Eastern traditions with a contemporary understanding of anatomy and psychology.
The season will continue into December and January with Sanam Heravi, a STOTT-certified Barre specialist, whose sessions use intelligent movement to support rehabilitation and life transitions. Guests seeking high-intensity training will be able to train with Zubaid Toefy, a CrossFit coach with a background in Muay Thai and Olympic weightlifting, known for his dynamic and disciplined approach.
Each visiting practitioner contributes distinct expertise to the spa’s offerings, enabling guests to explore individual paths towards vitality, clarity, and inner balance
Whether guests are beginning a new wellness journey or deepening established rituals, the One&Only Spa provides a setting for intentional transformation. From sunrise yoga sessions to deeply restorative treatments, every moment is designed to strengthen the connection between mind, body, and nature within the serene environment of the Maldives.
For guests seeking advanced skincare, the spa also presents a curated selection of facial treatments that combine cutting-edge technology with high-performance formulations. Through partnerships with globally renowned brands such as Augustinus Bader, the spa offers rejuvenating therapies that leave the skin feeling nourished, firm, and radiant.
Excursions
Royal Island among participants in Guinness World Record snorkel
Royal Island participated in the Baani Event, which achieved a Guinness World Record for the largest number of people snorkelling simultaneously. Twenty-eight participants represented the resort at Villingilifaru Finolhu, located approximately two kilometres across the lagoon from Royal Island. The island lies within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, in close proximity to Hanifaru Bay, one of the Maldives’ most renowned manta aggregation sites.
The resort’s involvement aligns with its ongoing coral restoration initiatives on the house reef. Efforts include the installation of nursery frames, out-planting of resilient coral fragments, regular monitoring, and guest briefings aimed at encouraging reef-safe practices such as calm water entries, mindful finning, and maintaining respectful distances from marine life. These measures contribute to a low-impact snorkelling experience while supporting the long-term health of the reef ecosystem.
Royal Island’s environmental stewardship extends beyond marine conservation to community engagement. Recent activities include native tree and coastal vegetation planting to enhance shoreline stability and biodiversity, as well as periodic beach and lagoon clean-ups conducted in partnership with local organisations. Educational programmes for schools and youth groups promote ocean literacy and foster a culture of environmental guardianship across Baa Atoll.
Amidst the clear lagoons and coral gardens, Royal Island’s participation in the record-setting event underscores its message of responsible enjoyment of the Maldives — protecting coral ecosystems and strengthening community bonds through sustainable tourism and collaboration.
Celebration
Spooky glamour takes over Lazuli Beach Club at SO/ Maldives
SO/ Maldives presents a bold fusion of avant-garde style and barefoot luxury, creating a distinctive island experience where fashion, art, and contemporary design converge. The resort embodies creativity and sophistication across its vibrant villas, dining venues, and beach clubs, inviting guests to embrace the high-energy spirit of “Style, Bold, and Playful.”
This Halloween, the resort will transform into an island of eerie elegance and playful mischief, offering guests an unconventional celebration on the shores of Lazuli Beach Club. On Friday, 31 October 2025, the day’s festivities will include activities for all ages, from imaginative workshops to moonlit gatherings by the sea.
The celebrations will begin with interactive family experiences at The Nest, including Mask Making, Tie-Dye Halloween T-Shirt Painting, and Scary Cookie Making. Children can also enjoy DIY Costume Creation, Face Painting, and a Trick-or-Treat Parade along Lazuli Beach Club. The daytime programme is designed to inspire creativity and fun for both young guests and adults.
As evening approaches, the atmosphere will take on a more mysterious tone. The Witches & Waves Dinner will be served beachside from 6:30 PM to 10:00 PM, offering a four-course set menu accompanied by a themed welcome cocktail and a captivating ambience under the stars.
From 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM, guests can enjoy Spooky Special Cocktails at Lazuli Beach Club Bar with 50% off themed drinks, followed by the Spooky Halloween Party featuring DJ performances, glow body paint, and “witchy shoulder spells”—a five-minute charm that may win participants 50% off. The evening will culminate in the Glow Foam Party at 8:30 PM, combining music, lights, and foam against the backdrop of the moonlit sea.
“This isn’t your average haunted house; it’s a beachfront bash with a twist of glamour and a splash of mischief,” said Olivier Moies-Delval, General Manager of SO/ Maldives. “We’re reimagining Halloween in true SO/ style—bold, beautiful, and beyond expectations.”
Featured
Sonic serenity: Discover Sound Healing at Brennia Kottefaru
At Brennia Kottefaru, the pursuit of wellness extends beyond movement and meditation, flowing into the calming resonance of sound. The resort’s Sound Healing Session, conducted by Amit Singh (Yoga Teacher and Sound Healer), offers guests a deeply restorative experience designed to harmonise the mind, body, and spirit.
Held every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. at the Recreation Hall, the 45-minute group session harnesses the resonant tones of singing bowls to guide participants into a profound state of relaxation.
The session offers a range of benefits:
Deep Relaxation – The soothing vibrations calm the mind and body, easing stress and anxiety.
Emotional Balance – The practice helps release stored emotions, fostering a sense of inner peace.
Improved Sleep – Sound frequencies encourage relaxation, aiding those experiencing insomnia and promoting better sleep quality.
Enhanced Focus and Clarity – By balancing brainwave activity, participants may experience improved concentration and mental clarity.
Energy Alignment – The vibrations help balance the body’s chakras and energy flow.
Participation is available, and a 15-minute demo session can be arranged by contacting the spa. Guests are encouraged to book in advance via the Brennia Kottefaru mobile app or by calling Spa – 108. This exciting milestone is part of the resort’s Tech, AI & Green Initiative.
Within the serene setting of Brennia, the tones of the singing bowls intertwine with the island’s natural symphony — the rhythm of the waves, the whisper of the palms, and the gentle hum of island life. The result is more than a class; it is an immersive journey towards stillness and renewal.
At Brennia Kottefaru, wellness is not merely practised — it is felt in every vibration, every breath, and every moment of quiet connection.
