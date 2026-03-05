Cooking
TAPASAKE Maldives hosts Chef Norimasa Kosaka for four-hands dining collaboration
TAPASAKE Maldives, the destination dining restaurant set in the private island of ultra-luxury resort One&Only Reethi Rah, will be welcoming back Japanese Owner Chef Norimasa Kosaka for exclusive dining experiences this March through a Four-Hands Dining Experience with resident Chef Ahmed Jameel, as well as a special sushi night at the iconic overwater restaurant.
The first of its kind since the inception of One&Only Reethi Rah, TAPASAKE Maldives features breathtaking Indian Ocean views, bold contemporary design, and dining experiences that unite the precision of Japan and the soul of the Mediterranean in a flowing exchange of flavour, texture, and culture. In addition to the restaurant in the Maldives, TAPASAKE also operates in Dubai, Mauritius, and Montenegro.
These exclusive collaborations will feature an exciting reunion between long-time colleagues and master-and-student, Chef Norimasa Kosaka and the restaurant’s resident Chef Ahmed Jameel. Chef Nori worked at One&Only Reethi Rah as a chef in TAPASAKE between 2007 to 2009 and now owns and operates the sushi restaurant Mimasaka NORIMASA in Okayama prefecture, Japan, which offers modern Japanese cuisine with a French twist. Originally from Osaka and with over 10 years of international experience, Chef Nori specialises in sushi and hot dishes and is well-loved for his contemporary Japanese style that can appeal to all palates. Chef Nori will be collaborating with resident Chef Ahmed Jameel, a native of the Maldives whose culinary style blends both traditional and contemporary Japanese techniques, a balance he learned under Chef Nori’s tutelage.
Chef Nori and Chef Jameel’s reunion represents a symbolic return of two chefs who were instrumental in shaping the identity of TAPASAKE’s cuisine, both having worked together during the restaurant’s pre-opening and seeing it through various evolutions. Originally a purely Japanese restaurant, both chefs played key roles in TAPASAKE’s turning points from traditional to contemporary Japanese and Peruvian-inspired cuisine to the current concept of Japanese with Mediterranean influences. Akin to a master-student relationship, Chef Jameel credits much of his training of Japanese cuisine to Chef Nori, including traditional Japanese and contemporary approaches, technical competencies like knife skills, and knowledge of and exposure to new produce and ingredients.
Set above crystal-clear Indian Ocean waters, Chef Nori’s Four-Hands Dining Experience offers an exclusive menu from two chefs who have greatly impacted TAPASAKE Maldives’ history. Chef Nori will feature modern Japanese cuisine through dishes like Sashimi Tartare and 5-Hour Steamed Abalone with Lobster, while Chef Jameel will demonstrate a harmonious blend of Japanese and Mediterranean flavours with his dish Truffle Crusted Spanish Sea Bass with Miso Foam. The two chefs will also collaborate on a Slow-Cooked Wagyu dish that will showcase both their unique specialties.
“We are thrilled to welcome Chef Nori back to TAPASAKE and the resort for these dining experiences,” say Jan B. Tibaldi, General Manager of One&Only Reethi Rah. “Bringing back one of the chefs behind the iconic concept of TAPASAKE’s cuisine will surely curate a truly special evening for our guests, especially our repeaters who knew Chef Nori from the restaurant’s early days.”
The Four-Hands Dining Experience will be held exclusively on 27 March and the Exquisite Night at the Sushi Bar will be held on 29 March, both at TAPASAKE Maldives, which will be open from 7.00pm to 10.30pm.
For pre-bookings and more information, please email guest.information@oneandonlyreethirah.com or call +960 664 8800. For more information about the resort, please visit oneandonlyreethirah.com.
Chef Giorgio Servetto brings Michelin-starred dining to Atmosphere Core’s underwater restaurants
A rare culinary moment will unfold in the Maldives as double MICHELIN-Starred Chef Giorgio Servetto brings his distinctive approach to creative, environmentally grounded dining beneath the surface of the Indian Ocean, in an exclusive underwater collaboration with Atmosphere Core.
Chef Giorgio Servetto will introduce a Garden-to-Sea Immersion concept rooted in circular cuisine and zero-waste precision. He will take over two of the region’s most celebrated underwater restaurants, for exclusive lunch and dinner experiences: Only BLU at OBLU SELECT Lobigili from 7th to 9th May 2026, followed by M6m (Minus Six Metres) at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO from 12th to 14th May 2026. The culinary extravaganza will also include a signature Crab Dinner Experience at the HUDHU BAY, also at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO.
Presented as a five-course menu at both Only BLU and M6m, each dish will trace Chef Servetto’s culinary journey, translating his philosophy into refined and sophisticated expressions. Developed in partnership with Atmosphere Core culinary team, the menus will prioritise island-grown produce. Hydroponic greens cultivated on Maadhoo Island, fresh vegetables sourced from local farms, and sustainable catch from the Indian Ocean will reinforce a transparent and measurable commitment to environmental accountability.
“Creativity begins with listening—to the land, the sea, and what they give you,” says Chef Giorgio Servetto. “My cuisine is about simplifying. When you respect ingredients fully, every element finds its purpose and flavour becomes clearer. You are a guest in nature’s elegant dining room. It is especially exciting to bring this experience to the Maldives for the first time with Atmosphere Core, where serving food in this underwater realm makes the journey feel even more special.”
Born and professionally shaped in Liguria, Italy, Chef Giorgio Servetto is known for an approach to cooking that is both disciplined and deeply curious. He is a great wine enthusiast and a dynamic presence in the kitchen, driven by an openness to learning, cultural exchange, and continuous research. This passionate pursuit of excellence has earned him rare distinction: he remains the only chef in Liguria to hold both a MICHELIN Red Star and a MICHELIN Green Star, and the only one to be awarded Red Stars at two different restaurants.
Bringing together MICHELIN-level gastronomy and tangible island sustainability leadership, this collaboration extends beyond a single culinary moment. It reflects Atmosphere Core’s broader commitment to embedding conscious dining principles across its portfolio.
Anupam Banerjee, Vice President Food & Beverage, Atmosphere Core, expands, “This kind of culinary experience feels very natural to us. We are focused on bringing conscious dining into everything we do. Our approach to circular cuisine comes from working closely with what’s grown on our islands and what the sea provides responsibly. Collaborating with Chef Servetto has been inspiring. His way of thinking aligns instinctively with ours, and together we’ve designed something enriching, grounded and memorable, a new experience that our guests can genuinely enjoy and take with them.”
The venues themselves complete the immersion. One of the Maldives’ largest under ocean restaurants, Only BLU offers a cobalt-washed dining room framed by drifting marine life, while M6M delivers a sophisticated, limited-seat experience six metres below the surface, where ocean panoramas replace traditional décor. In both settings, dining becomes a sensory experience, focused and deliberately unhurried.
Easily accessible from Velana International Airport, OBLU SELECT Lobigili and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO offer seamless entry points for travellers seeking meaningful travel. Whether for a fleeting escape or an extended stay, the collaboration positions Atmosphere Core at the forefront of a new gastronomic language where creativity, sustainability and sense of place are inseparable.
In an age where luxury dining is being redefined, this underwater takeover makes a compelling statement, the future of fine dining isn’t louder, it’s deeper.
Ba’theli by the Reef at Milaidhoo Maldives introduces family-style Maldivian fine dining
Milaidhoo Maldives, the renowned luxury boutique resort in the heart of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, has announced the evolution of Ba’theli by the Reef – the world’s only Maldivian fine-dining restaurant set aboard traditional dhoni boats in a lagoon.
The reimagined concept honours the Maldivian tradition of gathering and sharing meals, introducing a family-style menu designed to be enjoyed communally, just as food is experienced in local island homes.
A new chapter: from individual to communal
Ba’theli has long been Milaidhoo’s signature dining destination, celebrated for its unique setting on three traditional Maldivian dhoni boats and its cuisine inspired by the historic spice route. The new direction deepens this narrative, transforming the experience from individual plating to heartfelt communal celebration.
“At Milaidhoo Maldives, we’ve always believed the best way to truly experience the Maldives is through our flavours,” says Paul van Frank, General Manager. “Ba’theli by the Reef is the heart of that story. By moving to a communal, family-style way of dining, we’re inviting you to eat exactly as we do in our own island homes: passing plates, sharing seconds and letting the conversation flow as naturally as the tide.”
The refreshed concept was guided by Nasreena “Natti” Ali, sous chef from our sister resort Dhigali Maldives, whose expertise in traditional Maldivian cuisine brings depth and authenticity to every dish. Working alongside Ba’theli’s talented local chefs, Natti transformed existing signatures into elegant family-style presentations while introducing new dishes that honour island traditions.
Signature dishes that tell stories
Two dishes exemplify Ba’theli’s dedication to Maldivian culture and sustainability:
- Fihunu Bodu Ihi – Grilled coral Maldivian lobster with curry sauce, featuring lobster caught by local fishermen and curry made from leaves grown in the resort’s Chef’s Garden, connecting the dish to both land and sea.
- Dhivehi Raha – A collection of traditional Maldivian mini dessert treats paired with screw pine ice cream. The ice cream is made from kashikeyo, a rare and exquisite fruit unique to the Maldives, allowing Ba’theli to showcase ingredients found nowhere else on earth.
The menu also features the Malaayfaiy – a traditional, large Maldivian wooden serving dish intricately decorated with lacquer work, historically used to serve elaborate feasts during special occasions like Eid. Culturally, it represents shared meals celebrating community, often featuring fish curry, rice and an array of accompaniments. At Ba’theli, this tradition is honoured and elevated.
The menu celebrates this heritage through:
- Rice dishes including Mas Bai (smoked tuna rice), Aafalu Bai (apple rice), Barabo Bai (pumpkin rice) and Falho Bai (papaya rice), alongside Sri Lankan Lamprais representing the broader spice route influence.
- Traditional soups and breads such as Garudhiya (the beloved Maldivian tuna broth), Roast Paan and Mas Banas (fish buns) – staples of island hospitality.
- Satani (salads) featuring Kopi Fathu Satani (curry leaf salad), Fiyaa Satani (onion salad), Barabo with coconut roti (pumpkin) and Falho Satani (raw papaya) – vibrant accompaniments designed to be shared.
An experience to remember
Ba’theli’s culinary narrative began over 5,000 years ago when the Maldives became a key port for traders sailing from Indonesia and India to Arabia with precious cargoes: cinnamon, cardamom, turmeric, cloves, ginger and pepper. That story continues as talented local chefs create dishes of finesse based on the epicurean delights of the spice route, bringing Maldivian cuisine to life, and supported by the resort’s Chef’s Garden where herbs, vegetables and curry leaves grow just steps from the kitchen.
Ba’theli by the Reef remains the only restaurant in the world set on boats in a lagoon, creating an authentic and unforgettable sense of place. Guests dine aboard three traditional dhoni boats with stunning sunset views over the lagoon, surrounded by the gentle sounds of water and the warmth of Maldivian hospitality.
This is Ba’theli’s new chapter: more communal, proudly Maldivian and as refined as ever.
Sirru Fen Fushi announces Michelin series collaboration with Chef Karim Khouani for Easter 2026
This Easter holiday, Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort is set to welcome acclaimed Michelin-starred chef Karim Khouani, Culinary Director of Textures Copenhagen, for an exclusive gastronomic collaboration as part of the resort’s celebrated Michelin Series.
Rooted in French culinary heritage and refined through a distinctly Nordic lens, Chef Karim’s cuisine is a study in seasonality, restraint, and quiet mastery, blending classical foundations and contemporary expression. Against the turquoise backdrop of the Shaviyani Atoll, guests are invited to experience his artistry through two exceptional dining events on 29 March and 1 April.
29 March 2026: Two Chefs, One Table — Four-Hands Dinner
Chef Karim Khouani joins Sirru Fen Fushi’s Executive Chef Girish Sharma for an intimate four-hands collaboration at Azure. In this singular evening, Mediterranean warmth meets island vibrancy as two culinary philosophies converge. Expect refined technique, expressive flavours, and a menu that celebrates craftsmanship, creativity, and cultural dialogue — set within the chic bohemian ambience overlooking the Indian Ocean.
1 April 2026: Chef Karim’s Signature Experience — Four-Course Dinner
For one exclusive evening, Chef Karim presents a four-course menu showcasing his signature dishes from Textures Copenhagen. Guided by the seasons and elevated with Nordic precision, each course reflects his belief that “great cooking begins when you stop trying to impress and start trying to understand.” The experience promises understated elegance, layered storytelling, and deeply expressive flavour combinations.
Born and raised in the sun-soaked city of Marseille, Chef Karim’s earliest culinary memories were formed in his grandmother’s kitchen, a place where generosity, simplicity, and respect for ingredients shaped his lifelong philosophy.
His career spans over three decades across some of Europe’s most distinguished kitchens, including time working under the renowned British chef Marco Pierre White. Love later brought him to Sweden, where he opened Restaurant Ambience in Malmö, earning a Michelin star in 2015, followed by Restaurant Sture, which received its Michelin star just three months after opening.
Today, Chef Karim leads the team at Textures Copenhagen, a contemporary fine-dining restaurant known for its refined French cuisine interpreted through Scandinavian seasonality and minimalism. At Textures, classical technique meets Nordic ingredients, creating a dining experience defined by purity, balance, and thoughtful creativity. Beyond the plate, Chef Karim is celebrated for cultivating a collaborative kitchen culture built on mentorship, respect, and quiet excellence.
The Michelin Series at Sirru Fen Fushi continues to unite globally celebrated culinary visionaries with the island’s own creative spirit — delivering immersive dining journeys in one of the world’s most extraordinary settings.
For further information and reservations, please visit sirrufenfushi.com or contact reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.
