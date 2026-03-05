TAPASAKE Maldives hosts Chef Norimasa Kosaka for four-hands dining collaboration

TAPASAKE Maldives, the destination dining restaurant set in the private island of ultra-luxury resort One&Only Reethi Rah, will be welcoming back Japanese Owner Chef Norimasa Kosaka for exclusive dining experiences this March through a Four-Hands Dining Experience with resident Chef Ahmed Jameel, as well as a special sushi night at the iconic overwater restaurant.

The first of its kind since the inception of One&Only Reethi Rah, TAPASAKE Maldives features breathtaking Indian Ocean views, bold contemporary design, and dining experiences that unite the precision of Japan and the soul of the Mediterranean in a flowing exchange of flavour, texture, and culture. In addition to the restaurant in the Maldives, TAPASAKE also operates in Dubai, Mauritius, and Montenegro.

These exclusive collaborations will feature an exciting reunion between long-time colleagues and master-and-student, Chef Norimasa Kosaka and the restaurant’s resident Chef Ahmed Jameel. Chef Nori worked at One&Only Reethi Rah as a chef in TAPASAKE between 2007 to 2009 and now owns and operates the sushi restaurant Mimasaka NORIMASA in Okayama prefecture, Japan, which offers modern Japanese cuisine with a French twist. Originally from Osaka and with over 10 years of international experience, Chef Nori specialises in sushi and hot dishes and is well-loved for his contemporary Japanese style that can appeal to all palates. Chef Nori will be collaborating with resident Chef Ahmed Jameel, a native of the Maldives whose culinary style blends both traditional and contemporary Japanese techniques, a balance he learned under Chef Nori’s tutelage.

Chef Nori and Chef Jameel’s reunion represents a symbolic return of two chefs who were instrumental in shaping the identity of TAPASAKE’s cuisine, both having worked together during the restaurant’s pre-opening and seeing it through various evolutions. Originally a purely Japanese restaurant, both chefs played key roles in TAPASAKE’s turning points from traditional to contemporary Japanese and Peruvian-inspired cuisine to the current concept of Japanese with Mediterranean influences. Akin to a master-student relationship, Chef Jameel credits much of his training of Japanese cuisine to Chef Nori, including traditional Japanese and contemporary approaches, technical competencies like knife skills, and knowledge of and exposure to new produce and ingredients.

Set above crystal-clear Indian Ocean waters, Chef Nori’s Four-Hands Dining Experience offers an exclusive menu from two chefs who have greatly impacted TAPASAKE Maldives’ history. Chef Nori will feature modern Japanese cuisine through dishes like Sashimi Tartare and 5-Hour Steamed Abalone with Lobster, while Chef Jameel will demonstrate a harmonious blend of Japanese and Mediterranean flavours with his dish Truffle Crusted Spanish Sea Bass with Miso Foam. The two chefs will also collaborate on a Slow-Cooked Wagyu dish that will showcase both their unique specialties.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chef Nori back to TAPASAKE and the resort for these dining experiences,” say Jan B. Tibaldi, General Manager of One&Only Reethi Rah. “Bringing back one of the chefs behind the iconic concept of TAPASAKE’s cuisine will surely curate a truly special evening for our guests, especially our repeaters who knew Chef Nori from the restaurant’s early days.”

The Four-Hands Dining Experience will be held exclusively on 27 March and the Exquisite Night at the Sushi Bar will be held on 29 March, both at TAPASAKE Maldives, which will be open from 7.00pm to 10.30pm.

For pre-bookings and more information, please email guest.information@oneandonlyreethirah.com or call +960 664 8800. For more information about the resort, please visit oneandonlyreethirah.com.