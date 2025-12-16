Cooking
TAPASAKE Maldives marks first anniversary with Luca Cinalli guest mixology night
TAPASAKE Maldives, the destination restaurant set in the private island of One&Only Reethi Rah, will be welcoming internationally renowned mixologist Luca Cinalli to celebrate its 1 Year Anniversary with an exclusive dining experience. On 20th December, Cinalli joins the restaurant’s resident Chef Ahmed Jameel for an immersive cocktail experience, elevated by a one-night five-course anniversary menu.
The first of its kind since the inception of One&Only Reethi Rah, TAPASAKE Maldives re-opened on 20th December 2024 and features breathtaking ocean views, bold contemporary design, and dining experiences and a beverage program that unite the precision of Japan and the soul of the Mediterranean in a flowing exchange of flavour, texture, and culture. In addition to the original restaurant in the Maldives, TAPASAKE also operates in Dubai, Mauritius, and Montenegro.
The exclusive event features the creativity of Luca Cinalli, originally from Lanciano, a small fishing town in Italy, and now globally acclaimed for his work with The World’s 50 Best Bars, including Nightjar and Oriole in London. Guests can experience his inventive and masterful flavours, honed by over 20 years of experience in the hospitality, food and beverage, and bar industries. Cinalli will be collaborating with the restaurant’s Chef de Cuisine, Ahmed Jameel, a native of the Maldives whose culinary work is rooted in balancing both traditional and contemporary Japanese techniques.
Set against the soothing vistas of the azure Indian Ocean, the exclusive cocktail pairing is the leading attraction of the evening’s anniversary celebrations, where expertly paired signature cocktails curated by Cinalli and the TAPASAKE team pair beautifully with dishes like Black Cod Medallion and Sakura Tea-Smoked Wagyu Short Rib. Each cocktail draws inspiration from different elements of TAPASAKE – from its diverse culinary influences and contemporary overwater design to the iconic golden sunsets that have become synonymous with the restaurant. Wave Kiss, for example, is reminiscent of watching waves break over the reef, recreated as an umami-rich liquid foam. TAPASAKE Chocolate, on the other hand, bridges the sweet yet distinctive palates of Japan, the Mediterranean, and the Maldives, blending sake chocolate liqueur and pistachio.
“We are excited to celebrate this momentous occasion with Luca Cinalli at TAPASAKE Maldives,” says Jan B. Tibaldi, General Manager of One&Only Reethi Rah. “With Luca’s creative flair influenced by his years working with The World’s 50 Best Bars paired with our team’s unrivalled service and deep connection with the island, this evening promises a truly special celebration of a remarkable first year.”
The dinner will be held exclusively on 20 December at TAPASAKE Maldives, which will be open from 7.00pm to 10.30pm.
For pre-bookings and more information, please email guest.information@oneandonlyreethirah.com or call +960 664 8800. For more information about the resort, please visit oneandonlyreethirah.com.
Cooking
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort welcomes Chef Renzi Gianluca for Tastemaker series collaboration
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues its celebrated Tastemaker Series with an exclusive culinary collaboration featuring acclaimed Italian Chef Renzi Gianluca. Taking place across three days, the immersive experience invites guests to discover Chef Gianluca’s contemporary interpretation of Italian gastronomy through thoughtfully curated dining moments and an interactive masterclass.
The collaboration will be highlighted by two intimate guest dinners on 21 January 2026 and 23 January 2026, where Chef Gianluca will present a bespoke menu inspired by his culinary heritage, seasonal ingredients, and refined technique. On 22 January 2026, guests are invited to deepen their appreciation of Italian cuisine during an exclusive masterclass led by the chef, offering insight into his creative philosophy and signature approach.
Set on a private island in the Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is renowned for its striking architecture, secluded villas, and exceptional dining experiences. The resort is home to a diverse culinary portfolio, including Alba, its signature Italian restaurant; Orientale, celebrating Asian flavours; the overwater Whale Bar; and Cargo, a destination for Indian Ocean-inspired cuisine under the stars. Each venue reflects the brand’s commitment to refined craftsmanship, immersive storytelling, and memorable moments at the table.
Chef Renzi Gianluca’s residency builds upon the resort’s ongoing Tastemaker Series, which has recently welcomed distinguished culinary talents such as Chef Gregory Doyen, Chef Alexander Herrmann, and Chef Jolly. These collaborations underscore The St. Regis Maldives’ position as a leading epicurean destination, offering guests rare access to globally celebrated chefs and elevated gastronomic experiences in an extraordinary setting.
With its seamless blend of luxury, culture, and culinary artistry, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues to redefine destination dining in the Indian Ocean.
For more information and details, please visit www.stregismaldives.com.
Cooking
Chef Frank Fol leads plant-based culinary programme at ananea Madivaru Maldives
ananea Madivaru Maldives is hosting Chef Frank Fol, founder of We’re Smart World and a recognised figure in plant-based gastronomy, for a dedicated culinary programme aimed at strengthening and refining the resort’s plant-based dining concepts.
Chef Fol is visiting the island from 8 to 14 December, working closely with the culinary team to develop and enhance plant-forward offerings across the resort’s dining experiences. The programme focuses on integrating contemporary plant-based techniques with locally relevant ingredients and presentation styles, aligning with evolving guest preferences for balanced and conscious dining.
As part of the visit, an internal tasting menu is scheduled to take place, bringing together Chef Fol and the resort’s senior leadership. During the session, Chef Fol will present a selection of plant-forward dishes developed throughout his stay, offering insight into his culinary philosophy and approach to modern vegetable-led cuisine.
ananea Madivaru Maldives stated that the collaboration is intended to support the continued development of its food and beverage concepts, with a particular emphasis on broadening high-quality plant-based options available to guests across its restaurants.
Following the tasting session, the resort will issue a formal press release outlining the programme outcomes, including details of the dishes, concepts, and future plans. Visual assets and supporting media materials will also be made available as part of the official announcement.
The visit forms part of ananea Madivaru Maldives’ wider efforts to evolve its culinary offerings in line with global dining trends while maintaining a strong focus on quality, creativity, and guest experience.
Cooking
Maakeyolhu: RAH GILI MALDIVES launches signature dining experience honouring Maldivian fishing culture
In time with Fishermen’s Day in the Maldives, RAH GILI MALDIVES — the debut island of the SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS constellation — unveils Maakeyolhu: an immersive dining experience that honours the enduring spirit of Maldivian fishing culture and the figure at its heart — the Head Fisherman.
Set to welcome guests from February 2026, RAH GILI will introduce Maakeyolhu as one of its signature destinations — a living story shaped by tides, tradition, and table. Anchored in deep respect for the sea and the coastal communities that depend on it, the restaurant brings guests into the rhythm of island life through food, design, and shared memory.
Honouring the Head Fisherman
In Maldivian fishing culture, the Maakeyolhu is more than a navigator — he is a guide, a keeper of rhythm, and a trusted voice at sea. He reads the tides, chooses the fishing grounds, and holds the wisdom of those who came before. This figure inspired not only the restaurant’s name but its entire philosophy — leading with instinct, serving with humility, and grounding the guest experience in the language of the ocean.
“Maakeyolhu is a table led not by chefs alone, but by the sea and those who know it best,” said Marc Gussing, Director of Operations at SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS. “On this island, we do not perform luxury — we return to its truest form: thoughtful, elemental, and guided by deep cultural memory. The Head Fisherman is not a symbol; he is a living rhythm. This restaurant is our tribute to him and the stories he carries.”
The Daily Catch Philosophy
At Maakeyolhu, there is no fixed menu. Each morning, the kitchen receives its direction from the boats that return to shore — carrying Maldivian yellowfin tuna, reef fish, lobster, and octopus caught using traditional methods.
The restaurant’s culinary rhythm is simple: serve what is fresh, cook with restraint, and honour the story of each ingredient. Signature preparations include a refined Garudhiya Essence, snapper grilled over coconut husk with curry leaf emulsion, Maldivian lobster slow-roasted in a toddy glaze, and smoked tuna brightened with lime and coconut.
Many of the recipes are shaped by knowledge passed down through generations — fisherman’s breakfasts, wood-fired marinades, family-seasoned broths. Nothing is styled for spectacle. Everything is served to be shared.
Meals unfold in circles, as they do in island homes. Guests pass dishes by hand, savour in silence, then speak in stories. The act of dining becomes an exchange — of salt, memory, and care.
“There’s something quietly powerful about serving seafood the Maldivian way — honest, elemental, and rooted in the day’s catch,” adds Marc. “That’s the spirit guests will find at Maakeyolhu. It’s not just a seafood restaurant located in the Maldives — it is a Maldivian seafood restaurant in the truest sense.”
A Space Crafted from Island Life
Designed as a breezy extension of the shoreline, Maakeyolhu is woven into the existing contours of the island. Its architecture listens more than it declares — allowing water, sky, and wind to lead.
The palette is natural and purposeful: white lime plaster and coral-toned stucco reflect the brightness of island homes. Coconut fibre softens the space through screens, seating, and floor textures. Bamboo shelters the bar structure. Glass and timber frames open every corner to light and breeze.
Every element has meaning. At the beach, guests step across a Thun’du Kunaa — the woven mat present in every Maldivian home. It is not branded, but familiar. A quiet signal that they’ve arrived at something rooted. Sustainability is built into every layer — from passive cooling design and coral-friendly piling to native planting and modular joinery. Maakeyolhu enhances what’s already here, without replacing it.
More Than a Meal
Guests are welcomed by the scent of smoked coconut, the sound of traditional Boduberu, and the warmth of a team that feels like family. The space is alive — not curated. Dishes arrive with context, not instruction. Servers speak of the morning’s catch. Drummers play at dusk. And always, the sea remains in sight.
On select evenings, Maakeyolhu hosts Maldivian Nights — intimate gatherings led by local storytellers, drummers, and a real-life Maakeyolhu from a neighbouring island. He joins not as performer, but as elder — sharing the rhythm of his fishing life through tales, pauses, and silence. These evenings are not designed events, but real ones — honest reflections of what it means to live by the sea. Here, the act of savouring becomes a kind of ceremony — not formal but felt. A slow rhythm of sharing, remembering, and returning.
A Rayyithun Expression
As part of the Rayyithun philosophy that guides SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS, Maakeyolhu reflects the archetypes of island life — the fishermen (Masverin), the women who prepare the daily catch, and the rhythms they move in.
Guests don’t just observe this rhythm — they enter it. They savour what the ocean gave that morning. They hear the songs that have shaped generations. And they leave with the feeling that something was passed on — not just served.
