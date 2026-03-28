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The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives announces Easter residency by Chef Dimitry Eremeev
The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives, Autograph Collection, invites guests to experience Easter through a refined celebration of gastronomy, creativity, and island discovery. Set within the untouched beauty of Huvadhoo Atoll, the resort unveils a thoughtfully curated programme designed to inspire connection, indulgence, and a sense of wonder.
At the heart of the celebration is an exclusive residency by Chef Dimitry Eremeev, who will be in residence from 30 March to 6 April 2026. Bringing his distinctive culinary perspective to the island, Chef Dimitry introduces Alchemy of Flavours—a concept where each dish becomes a story, blending art, flavour, and technique into a journey that surprises and delights.
Chef Dimitry is a highly regarded culinary talent known for his expertise in both Pan-Asian and European cuisine. As part of the renowned Maison Dellos, he brings a refined approach shaped by diverse gastronomic influences, seamlessly combining eastern traditions with western techniques. His career includes experience at prestigious institutions such as the Presidential Executive Office of the Russian Federation and the celebrated Café Pushkin, reflecting a deep understanding of global culinary trends and a commitment to excellence.
During his residency, guests can experience a series of curated culinary events beginning with Sunset Cocktails with Chef Dimitry, an intimate Easter prelude where guests meet the chef against the backdrop of Maldivian sunsets and gain insight into his culinary philosophy.
The celebrations continue with a Four-Hands Dinner at the Fire Pit, where Chef Dimitry collaborates with in-house Executive Chef Harpal Singh. Set beneath the stars, this open-air dining experience unfolds as a dynamic exchange of flavours, where smoke, spice, and storytelling create a memorable evening.
A Wine Dinner at the Private Dining Room (PDR) offers a more refined experience, pairing hand- selected wines with Chef Dimitry’s imaginative creations. Each course is designed to guide guests through a sensory journey of flavour, texture, and aroma.
Beyond the culinary programme, Easter at The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives embraces the spirit of island living through a diverse collection of experiences. From creative workshops and family- friendly moments to ocean adventures and opportunities for relaxation, the programme reflects the resort’s philosophy of curated individuality and meaningful connection.
The Easter programme encourages guests to discover the natural beauty and cultural richness of the Maldives through a thoughtfully designed series of experiences. From exploring vibrant house reefs and nearby uninhabited islands to engaging in creative and wellness activities, each moment is crafted to inspire a sense of wonder, celebration, and effortless indulgence in a truly secluded island setting.
For any reservations or inquiries, guests are encouraged to contact the resort at ak.mlehp.reservations@marriott.com or +960 682 8800
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Anantara Veli unveils all-female Michelin guest chef series
An adult-only sanctuary set amid crystalline lagoon waters, Anantara Veli Maldives Resort unveils an inspired celebration of culinary artistry with its fourth Michelin Star Guest Chef Series, featuring an exceptional all-female lineup. Set within the tranquil beauty of the Maldives, acclaimed chefs from around the world bring their distinctive perspectives and Michelin-starred mastery to the island for a series of exclusive dining experiences.
From the sun-soaked coasts of Italy to the vibrant streets of Bombay and the refined ateliers of Paris, each residency offers guests the opportunity to savour refined flavours, creative expression and the evolving voice of women in global gastronomy, thoughtfully curated in Anantara Style.
Kick-starting the series back in January was Chef Caterina Ceraudo, whose Calabrian-rooted cuisine reflects the landscapes and traditions of Southern Italy through a contemporary lens. Known for her thoughtful approach to ingredients and refined techniques, her dishes honoured the connection between land, heritage and modern Italian creativity.
Chef Gabriela Chamorro brought the vibrant spirit of Dubai’s cosmopolitan dining scene to the island last February. Her residency showcased bold flavours and contemporary flair, with standout dishes such as a Buñuelo with tuna tartare, guava jam and black garlic aioli, balancing sweetness, richness and bright coastal notes in a single elegant creation.
Looking ahead, the series continues with an inspiring lineup of female chefs from around the world, each bringing their own perspective and culinary artistry to the island.
Among them is Chef Kelly Rangama, a Michelin-starred chef and winner of Top Chef France, known for weaving her Creole heritage into refined French cuisine. Her signature Rougail Saucisse elevates the beloved Réunion Island classic of smoky sausage, tomato and aromatic spices with contemporary finesse.
Also joining the series is Michelin-starred Chef Emily Roux, of the legendary Roux family. Known for her elegant and inventive French-inspired cuisine, Chef Emily has earned the recognition through her restaurant Caractère in London and her place within one of Britain’s most iconic culinary dynasties. Her Seared John Dory with beurre blanc and seasonal vegetables showcases her refined technique and mastery of balanced, expressive flavours.
From the land of the rising sun, Chef Nao Motohashi of Restaurant JULIA brings the precision and quiet elegance of Japanese cuisine to the series. Known for her refined approach to seasonal ingredients and meticulous technique, Chef Nao creates dishes that balance purity, harmony and visual artistry. Her cooking reflects the philosophy of Japanese gastronomy, where flavour, texture and presentation come together in thoughtful simplicity, offering guests a dining experience that is both delicate and deeply expressive.
Expanding the chef list from its usual Michelin-starred lineup, visiting chefs for the rest of the year include Chef Iris Jordan Martin of Restaurant Ansils in Aragon, Spain, winner of the 2025 Michelin Guide Young Chef Award, Chef Ash Valenzuela-Heeger of Riverine Rabbit in Birmingham, UK and Chef Niyati Rao of Ekaa in Bombay, India.
“We’re excited to have an all-female lineup this year. The culinary scene is a male-dominated industry, but there are many female chefs out there whom we believe deserves the same recognition and our team of chefs would benefit tremendously from this experience,” said Culinary Director, Chef Francis Purification.
He added, “Each residency features collaborative dinners with our chefs, cooking classes and a long table dinner, hosted by a member of our family, allowing guests to engage not only with delicious food but with the stories and inspirations behind it.”
For more information on the dinner, visit www.anantara.com or email fbcoordinator.amd@anantara.com.
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SO/ Maldives unveils elevated Sky Dining Experience with panoramic island views
Romance reaches new heights at SO/ Maldives with the launch of its breathtaking Sky Dining Experience, an intimate culinary journey set high above the island, offering uninterrupted 360-degree views of the resort, the turquoise lagoon, and the endless Maldivian horizon. Officially launched on 15 March 2026, this extraordinary experience invites guests to dine among the stars in one of the most romantic settings in the Maldives.
Suspended between sky and sea, Sky Dining alter an evening meal into a magical moment. As the sun melts into the Indian Ocean and the lagoon glows in shades of sapphire and gold, couples and friends gather around beautifully set tables elevated above the island. When night falls, the sky begins to sparkle, creating an unforgettable atmosphere where the stars above mirror the shimmering waters below.
Designed for intimacy and exclusivity, the Sky Dining experience features only four tables per evening, with each table welcoming up to four guests. Guests will indulge in a curated dinner while soaking in sweeping panoramic views of SO/ Maldives’ iconic overwater villas, pristine lagoon, and the vast Maldivian sky.
To elevate the evening further, each couple will be presented with a bottle of house wine, perfectly paired to complement the dining experience. For guests who prefer a non-alcoholic option, a bottle of premium non-alcoholic sparkling wine will be served, ensuring every celebration feels equally special.
As part of the launch celebration, SO/ Maldives invites guests to discover this new signature experience with an exclusive introductory offer of 20% off, available for reservations made between 15 March and 31 March 2026.
With its breathtaking views, candlelit ambiance, and the gentle rhythm of the ocean below, Sky Dining at SO/ Maldives promises a night where romance floats above the lagoon and every moment feels written in the stars.
- Price: USD 120++ per person
- Capacity: Maximum 4 tables per night
- Beverage: 1 bottle of house wine per couple included
- Non-Alcoholic Option: 1 bottle of non-alcoholic sparkling wine per couple
At SO/ Maldives, where fashion meets luxury island living, the Sky Dining Experience adds yet another unforgettable way for guests to celebrate love, life, and the beauty of the Maldives.
For more information or to book your perfect festive getaway, please visit so-maldives.com or contact so.maldives.reservations@so-hotels.com.
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TAPASAKE Maldives hosts Chef Norimasa Kosaka for four-hands dining collaboration
TAPASAKE Maldives, the destination dining restaurant set in the private island of ultra-luxury resort One&Only Reethi Rah, will be welcoming back Japanese Owner Chef Norimasa Kosaka for exclusive dining experiences this March through a Four-Hands Dining Experience with resident Chef Ahmed Jameel, as well as a special sushi night at the iconic overwater restaurant.
The first of its kind since the inception of One&Only Reethi Rah, TAPASAKE Maldives features breathtaking Indian Ocean views, bold contemporary design, and dining experiences that unite the precision of Japan and the soul of the Mediterranean in a flowing exchange of flavour, texture, and culture. In addition to the restaurant in the Maldives, TAPASAKE also operates in Dubai, Mauritius, and Montenegro.
These exclusive collaborations will feature an exciting reunion between long-time colleagues and master-and-student, Chef Norimasa Kosaka and the restaurant’s resident Chef Ahmed Jameel. Chef Nori worked at One&Only Reethi Rah as a chef in TAPASAKE between 2007 to 2009 and now owns and operates the sushi restaurant Mimasaka NORIMASA in Okayama prefecture, Japan, which offers modern Japanese cuisine with a French twist. Originally from Osaka and with over 10 years of international experience, Chef Nori specialises in sushi and hot dishes and is well-loved for his contemporary Japanese style that can appeal to all palates. Chef Nori will be collaborating with resident Chef Ahmed Jameel, a native of the Maldives whose culinary style blends both traditional and contemporary Japanese techniques, a balance he learned under Chef Nori’s tutelage.
Chef Nori and Chef Jameel’s reunion represents a symbolic return of two chefs who were instrumental in shaping the identity of TAPASAKE’s cuisine, both having worked together during the restaurant’s pre-opening and seeing it through various evolutions. Originally a purely Japanese restaurant, both chefs played key roles in TAPASAKE’s turning points from traditional to contemporary Japanese and Peruvian-inspired cuisine to the current concept of Japanese with Mediterranean influences. Akin to a master-student relationship, Chef Jameel credits much of his training of Japanese cuisine to Chef Nori, including traditional Japanese and contemporary approaches, technical competencies like knife skills, and knowledge of and exposure to new produce and ingredients.
Set above crystal-clear Indian Ocean waters, Chef Nori’s Four-Hands Dining Experience offers an exclusive menu from two chefs who have greatly impacted TAPASAKE Maldives’ history. Chef Nori will feature modern Japanese cuisine through dishes like Sashimi Tartare and 5-Hour Steamed Abalone with Lobster, while Chef Jameel will demonstrate a harmonious blend of Japanese and Mediterranean flavours with his dish Truffle Crusted Spanish Sea Bass with Miso Foam. The two chefs will also collaborate on a Slow-Cooked Wagyu dish that will showcase both their unique specialties.
“We are thrilled to welcome Chef Nori back to TAPASAKE and the resort for these dining experiences,” say Jan B. Tibaldi, General Manager of One&Only Reethi Rah. “Bringing back one of the chefs behind the iconic concept of TAPASAKE’s cuisine will surely curate a truly special evening for our guests, especially our repeaters who knew Chef Nori from the restaurant’s early days.”
The Four-Hands Dining Experience will be held exclusively on 27 March and the Exquisite Night at the Sushi Bar will be held on 29 March, both at TAPASAKE Maldives, which will be open from 7.00pm to 10.30pm.
For pre-bookings and more information, please email guest.information@oneandonlyreethirah.com or call +960 664 8800. For more information about the resort, please visit oneandonlyreethirah.com.
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