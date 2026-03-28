The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives announces Easter residency by Chef Dimitry Eremeev

The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives, Autograph Collection, invites guests to experience Easter through a refined celebration of gastronomy, creativity, and island discovery. Set within the untouched beauty of Huvadhoo Atoll, the resort unveils a thoughtfully curated programme designed to inspire connection, indulgence, and a sense of wonder.

At the heart of the celebration is an exclusive residency by Chef Dimitry Eremeev, who will be in residence from 30 March to 6 April 2026. Bringing his distinctive culinary perspective to the island, Chef Dimitry introduces Alchemy of Flavours—a concept where each dish becomes a story, blending art, flavour, and technique into a journey that surprises and delights.

Chef Dimitry is a highly regarded culinary talent known for his expertise in both Pan-Asian and European cuisine. As part of the renowned Maison Dellos, he brings a refined approach shaped by diverse gastronomic influences, seamlessly combining eastern traditions with western techniques. His career includes experience at prestigious institutions such as the Presidential Executive Office of the Russian Federation and the celebrated Café Pushkin, reflecting a deep understanding of global culinary trends and a commitment to excellence.

During his residency, guests can experience a series of curated culinary events beginning with Sunset Cocktails with Chef Dimitry, an intimate Easter prelude where guests meet the chef against the backdrop of Maldivian sunsets and gain insight into his culinary philosophy.

The celebrations continue with a Four-Hands Dinner at the Fire Pit, where Chef Dimitry collaborates with in-house Executive Chef Harpal Singh. Set beneath the stars, this open-air dining experience unfolds as a dynamic exchange of flavours, where smoke, spice, and storytelling create a memorable evening.

A Wine Dinner at the Private Dining Room (PDR) offers a more refined experience, pairing hand- selected wines with Chef Dimitry’s imaginative creations. Each course is designed to guide guests through a sensory journey of flavour, texture, and aroma.

Beyond the culinary programme, Easter at The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives embraces the spirit of island living through a diverse collection of experiences. From creative workshops and family- friendly moments to ocean adventures and opportunities for relaxation, the programme reflects the resort’s philosophy of curated individuality and meaningful connection.

The Easter programme encourages guests to discover the natural beauty and cultural richness of the Maldives through a thoughtfully designed series of experiences. From exploring vibrant house reefs and nearby uninhabited islands to engaging in creative and wellness activities, each moment is crafted to inspire a sense of wonder, celebration, and effortless indulgence in a truly secluded island setting.

For any reservations or inquiries, guests are encouraged to contact the resort at ak.mlehp.reservations@marriott.com or +960 682 8800