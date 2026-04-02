The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives collaborates with Maldivian artist Ahmed Aleem

The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives, Autograph Collection has announced a collaboration with Ahmed Aleem Shakoor, who is currently in residence at the resort, introducing a creative element to the guest experience.

Aleem, a self-taught artist, is known for work that combines maritime themes, surrealism and symbolism. His practice spans watercolours, acrylics and mixed media, drawing inspiration from the Maldives’ history and ocean landscapes, often expressed through the use of light, depth and narrative.

During his residency, Aleem is working with the resort to develop a series of artistic and cultural experiences aimed at engaging guests. These include live painting sessions, informal interactions with the artist and workshops designed to encourage creative participation.

The programme forms part of the resort’s wider activities, with offerings such as mini canvas painting, coconut painting and creative art sessions available to guests. In addition, Tales Painted in Sunlight combines elements of Maldivian folklore, storytelling and visual art, providing further insight into local culture.

The collaboration reflects the resort’s approach to incorporating local artistic talent into its programming, while offering guests opportunities to engage with creative activities in a relaxed setting. The residency is designed to allow guests to explore artistic expression as part of their island experience.

As part of its seasonal programme, selected artistic activities are also included in the resort’s Easter offerings, providing additional opportunities for guests to take part in creative experiences during their stay.