Featured
The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives collaborates with Maldivian artist Ahmed Aleem
The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives, Autograph Collection has announced a collaboration with Ahmed Aleem Shakoor, who is currently in residence at the resort, introducing a creative element to the guest experience.
Aleem, a self-taught artist, is known for work that combines maritime themes, surrealism and symbolism. His practice spans watercolours, acrylics and mixed media, drawing inspiration from the Maldives’ history and ocean landscapes, often expressed through the use of light, depth and narrative.
During his residency, Aleem is working with the resort to develop a series of artistic and cultural experiences aimed at engaging guests. These include live painting sessions, informal interactions with the artist and workshops designed to encourage creative participation.
The programme forms part of the resort’s wider activities, with offerings such as mini canvas painting, coconut painting and creative art sessions available to guests. In addition, Tales Painted in Sunlight combines elements of Maldivian folklore, storytelling and visual art, providing further insight into local culture.
The collaboration reflects the resort’s approach to incorporating local artistic talent into its programming, while offering guests opportunities to engage with creative activities in a relaxed setting. The residency is designed to allow guests to explore artistic expression as part of their island experience.
As part of its seasonal programme, selected artistic activities are also included in the resort’s Easter offerings, providing additional opportunities for guests to take part in creative experiences during their stay.
Action
Eri Maldives offers accessible reef diving and snorkelling
Eri Maldives is located within the waters of North Malé Atoll and is surrounded by a house reef accessible to both beginner and experienced divers. With four direct reef entry points and shore access, the resort offers opportunities for snorkelling, introductory dives and certified diving.
The house reef supports a range of marine life, including white-tip and black-tip reef sharks, nurse sharks, hawksbill turtles, mobula rays and spotted eagle rays, as well as schools of reef fish. The accessibility of the reef allows guests to explore the area over multiple days, providing opportunities to observe marine behaviour and habitats over time.
Turtle encounters
Hawksbill turtles are among the most frequently observed species on the reef. The resort’s dive team has identified 14 individual turtles, each recognised by shell patterns and physical features. These include turtles known as Rosie, Cara and Anna, which have been documented through repeated sightings.
The resort maintains records of these turtles, allowing returning guests to identify individuals over time. Guests may also contribute to this initiative by naming newly identified turtles that have not previously been recorded.
Manta ray season
From December to April, manta rays are known to visit cleaning stations at Bodu Hithi Thila, located approximately one hour by boat from the resort. During this period, ocean conditions support plankton flows that attract mantas to the area, where they can be observed feeding or visiting cleaning stations.
Night diving experiences
Night snorkelling and diving activities provide a different perspective on reef activity. Species such as reef sharks, trevallies, moray eels and nurse sharks become more active after dark, offering guests the opportunity to observe nocturnal marine behaviour.
At Eri Maldives, marine experiences form a central part of the guest offering, with the house reef providing consistent opportunities for exploration. The resort’s dive programme is designed to support repeated interaction with the marine environment, allowing guests to experience a range of underwater activity throughout their stay.
Accommodation is available in studio and beach villa categories, with full board packages offered for direct bookings, subject to availability.
Awards
Amilla Maldives wins ‘Most OutThere Initiative’ award for Inclusive Travel
Amilla Maldives has been named a joint winner in the Most OutThere Initiative in Inclusive Travel category at the Experientialist Awards 2026, following a Highly Commended recognition in the same category in 2025.
The Experientialist Awards recognise organisations shaping travel through inclusivity, individuality and design, with the inclusive travel category highlighting initiatives that address not only accessibility, but also how journeys are experienced by guests.
At Amilla Maldives, accessibility is integrated into the overall guest experience. The resort adopts an approach that begins at the planning stage and continues throughout the stay, with a focus on understanding individual guest needs and adapting experiences accordingly.
Aligned with its In Harmony with Purpose philosophy, the resort has introduced a range of measures aimed at improving accessibility. These include villa features designed for ease of use, accessible pathways across the island and adaptive experiences such as inclusive snorkelling and wellness sessions.
As an IncluCare Verified resort, Amilla Maldives continues to develop its offering through feedback and collaboration, with the aim of enhancing inclusivity across its operations.
Commenting on the recognition, Morgan Martinello said the resort remains focused on creating travel experiences that feel natural and accessible. He noted that the continued recognition reflects the resort’s ongoing efforts to improve inclusivity.
The award from OutThere, a platform focused on diversity and inclusion in travel, marks a further step in the resort’s efforts to create accessible and inclusive guest experiences.
Featured
One year on: Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives marks milestone
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, part of Centara Hotels and Resorts, has marked its first anniversary, highlighting a year of operations as a luxury island resort within The Atollia development.
During its first year, the resort has received international recognition, including being named among Favourite Overseas Leisure Hotels in the Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 and listed among the Top Ten Best Maldives Resorts in the DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards 2026.
Since opening, the resort has offered a collection of beachfront and overwater villas, along with two- and three-bedroom residences designed to provide privacy and space. Accommodation options include private pools or Jacuzzis, with design elements incorporating contemporary architecture, natural materials and Thai-inspired influences.
The resort’s concept draws on Thai heritage, reflected across its wellness, dining and guest experiences. At SPA Cenvaree Retreat, treatments are inspired by traditional Thai wellness practices. Dining options across the resort include live cooking experiences at The Gallery, Mediterranean-inspired seafood at Bluefin, and beverage offerings at venues such as Sunset Social, The Club and Coco Drift.
Guests can also take part in a range of leisure and recreational activities, including water sports and marine experiences. The resort caters to a variety of travellers, offering facilities for families, including a kids’ club and an entertainment zone for teenagers, as well as spaces for private events, group stays and corporate gatherings.
Commenting on the milestone, Jorge Fernandez said the resort combines elements of Thai heritage with the Maldivian environment to create a distinct guest experience. He noted that recognition received during the first year reflects the resort’s approach to hospitality, sustainability and service, while also acknowledging the role of guests and staff in its development.
As it marks its first anniversary, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives continues to focus on delivering curated guest experiences, with an emphasis on hospitality, design and sustainable operations within the destination.
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