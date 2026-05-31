Culture
Madifushi Private Island brings Maldivian Eid traditions to life with island-wide celebration
Madifushi Private Island, one of the Maldives’ most cherished luxury island retreats, welcomed Eid Al Adha with a heartfelt and immersive day of cultural celebrations. Under the theme Eid By The Sea: Timeless Maldivian Heritage, the resort crafted a thoughtfully curated programme honouring the sacred traditions of Eid whilst inviting guests into the warmth and depth of authentic Maldivian culture.
From dawn prayers at the resort’s mosque to an enchanting evening of traditional Langiri performance, the day was designed to offer guests and team members alike a genuine and meaningful connection to this beloved occasion — experienced against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
The celebrations commenced at dawn with the Eid Prayer at the resort’s mosque, open to all guests wishing to participate in this sacred and serene moment of communal reflection. The morning continued with an Eid Cake Cutting Ceremony held immediately following prayers, inviting the entire resort community — guests and team — to gather and mark the occasion together.
As the afternoon unfolded, the energy of the island transformed with one of the day’s most spectacular highlights: the Maali Parade and Bodu Mas Beynun. Mythical creatures crafted with extraordinary artistry from coconut palm leaves paraded through the resort’s roads and Splash Beach, accompanied by the vibrant rhythms of traditional Maldivian music and dance. The spectacle drew guests into the heart of an ancient cultural tradition rarely experienced beyond local Maldivian communities.
Simultaneously, the Eid ‘Sai’ Tea offered guests a curated spread of authentic Maldivian Eid delicacies at Splash Beach — a convivial and flavourful celebration of the islands’ culinary heritage, served in true island style.
The evening was elevated further with the Special Eid Buffet Dinner at Bluefin restaurant, where a festive spread — thoughtfully crafted to honour the spirit of Eid — was laid out for guests.
The night drew to a close with an enchanting Langiri Show at Splash Bar — a traditional performance that captivated audiences with its grace and cultural depth, followed by a cultural video showcase celebrating Maldivian heritage and identity.
“Celebrating Eid Al Adha at Madifushi Private Island is always a deeply meaningful occasion for us. This is not simply an event — it is an expression of who we are and where we come from. The Maldives carries a rich and beautiful heritage, and Eid is one of those rare moments where that heritage comes alive in the most vivid and joyful way,” said Mohamed Hilmy, General Manager, Madifushi Private Island.
“We are enormously proud to share that with our guests, many of whom travel from around the world, and to offer them an experience that goes far beyond the spectacular setting of our island. To see our guests moved by the Maali parade, sharing in the Sai tea, joining us in prayer — that is what makes hospitality truly meaningful. On behalf of our entire team, we extend our warmest Eid Mubarak to all who celebrated with us, and to all those celebrating around the world.”
Madifushi Private Island is a luxury island resort nestled in the Meemu Atoll of the Republic of Maldives. Embodying the philosophy of Timeless Maldivian Heritage, the resort offers guests an exclusive sanctuary where natural beauty, cultural authenticity, and world-class hospitality converge. From overwater villas to pristine beaches and a vibrant programme of cultural and recreational experiences, Madifushi Private Island is committed to creating memories that endure long beyond the visit.
Culture
Cocoon Maldives brings Maldivian culture to life for Eid Al-Adha Celebrations
Cocoon Maldives invites guests to experience the spirit of Eid Al-Adha through a vibrant celebration inspired by authentic Maldivian culture, traditions, and island hospitality.
Bringing together local heritage and festive island experiences, the celebration will feature a lively lineup of traditional performances and interactive activities designed to immerse guests in the rich cultural identity of the Maldives. Guests will have the opportunity to witness the colourful Bodumas and Maali Parade, inspired by traditional folklore and island festivities, alongside energetic local dance performances presented by the resort’s team members.
The celebration will also include a traditional Coconut Show, the exciting Bodumas Chase performance, live DJ entertainment, and a festive gathering atmosphere complete with refreshing mocktails and island-inspired refreshments.
As part of the experience, guests can enjoy authentic cultural moments while discovering the warmth and joyful spirit of Maldivian celebrations in a unique beachfront setting. The festivities will continue into the second day with interactive activities and friendly games between guests and team members, creating memorable moments of connection and celebration.
“At Cocoon Maldives, we are delighted to celebrate Eid Al-Adha by sharing the beauty of Maldivian traditions and creating meaningful experiences for our guests,” said Ahmed Jihad, Chief Operating Officer of The Cocoon Collection. “Through cultural performances, island festivities, and shared moments of joy, we aim to offer an authentic and memorable celebration in paradise.”
Known as the first design resort in the Maldives, Cocoon Maldives continues to create immersive guest experiences that combine island luxury with local culture, bringing travellers closer to the spirit of the destination.
Culture
Joy Island Maldives to host Eid Al-Adha festivities inspired by local traditions
Joy Island Maldives invites guests to experience the joyful spirit of Eid Al-Adha through a vibrant multi-day celebration inspired by authentic Maldivian culture, island traditions, and community togetherness.
Taking place from 26th to 28th May 2026, the festive programme will immerse guests in the rich heritage of the Maldives through traditional performances, local rituals, cultural games, and lively beachfront celebrations designed for both guests and team members to enjoy together.
The festivities begin on 26th May with a special Eid Night Celebration at the Staff Beach, featuring the traditional Eid Malhi lighting ritual accompanied by live Boduberu performances. Guests will also enjoy a Bodibaiy and BBQ gathering beneath the stars, creating a warm and festive island atmosphere.
On 27th May, the celebrations continue with a traditional Eid morning programme, including Eid Prayer, Eid Breakfast, and Eid Salaam led by the resort’s leadership team. Later in the afternoon, guests will be invited to join the vibrant Eid Maali Parade at the Water Sports Beach, showcasing Bodumas performances, Maali characters, traditional ladies’ dancing, and energetic Boduberu drumming.
The cultural festivities will also feature interactive Maldivian games and activities such as Tug of War, Naashi Vehttu, Faigathalhaa, and the colourful Eid Kula Jehun celebration, encouraging guests to experience the playful and communal spirit of local island traditions.
The celebrations conclude on 28th May with a Special Maldivian Night, offering guests an immersive evening inspired by the flavours, music, and traditions of the Maldives.
“At Joy Island Maldives, we are delighted to celebrate Eid Al-Adha by sharing the warmth of Maldivian hospitality and the beauty of our local traditions with guests from around the world,” said Ahmed Jihad, Chief Operating Officer of The Cocoon Collection. “These celebrations are designed to create meaningful cultural connections and joyful moments that truly reflect the spirit of the Maldives.”
Known for its vibrant atmosphere and playful island experiences, Joy Island Maldives continues to create immersive celebrations that bring together culture, entertainment, and unforgettable memories in paradise.
Culture
Visit Maldives brings spirit of island Eid to worldwide audiences
The spirit, colour, and traditions of a Maldivian island Eid will take centre stage this festive season as Visit Maldives Corporation (VMC) prepares to deliver immersive daily coverage of the Eid celebrations from Raa Atoll Meedhoo, bringing one of the country’s most vibrant cultural festivities to audiences around the world.
Beginning on 26 May, Visit Maldives will provide daily coverage from the island across its social media platforms and digital channels, continuing through 30 May. The initiative will showcase the atmosphere, traditions, and community celebrations that define Eid in the Maldives, offering audiences a deeper connection to the cultural identity of the islands beyond their well-known luxury experiences.
Throughout the five-day coverage, Visit Maldives teams will provide daily updates, feature segments, and behind-the-scenes storytelling from the island, capturing traditions that continue to shape community life across the Maldives. The campaign aims to position Maldivian culture and heritage as a central part of the destination experience while highlighting the unique character of local island communities.
Among the key traditions featured is Vedhuma Dhiyun, a longstanding custom where groups of islanders formally seek permission from community elders and leaders to begin Eid festivities. The practice reflects the strong communal values and cultural continuity preserved within island life.
The celebrations will also spotlight Bodu Mas, one of the most recognised Eid traditions in the Maldives. Meaning “big fish” in Dhivehi, the celebration centres around a giant fish structure crafted from woven coconut palm leaves and ceremonially carried through the island in a lively communal gathering rooted in the Maldives’ seafaring heritage.
Another major highlight is Maali Neshun, a traditional performance where participants dress as mythical figures and spirits using handcrafted costumes made from coconut leaves and local materials. Accompanied by the rhythmic sounds of boduberu drums, the performances transform the island into a visually striking cultural celebration.
The campaign will additionally feature Koadi Kendun, a traditional community event centred around a decorated wooden structure crafted from coconut palm materials. The celebration combines performance, competition, and artistic expression, reflecting both longstanding traditions and evolving forms of island creativity.
Speaking about the initiative, Ibrahim Shiuree, CEO and Managing Director of Visit Maldives Corporation, noted that showcasing living traditions and community celebrations remains an important part of strengthening destination storytelling.
“The Maldives is shaped not only by its natural beauty, but also by the traditions, people, and communities that continue to preserve our cultural identity. Through this campaign, we want global audiences to experience the warmth, creativity, and spirit of a Maldivian island Eid in an authentic and meaningful way,” he said.
He also acknowledged the support and collaboration of the people of Raa Meedhoo, particularly the communities of Hulhangu Avah and Irumathi Avah, along with the Raa Meedhoo Island Council, for their role in supporting and facilitating the initiative and helping bring the island’s Eid celebrations to wider international audiences.
Following the daily coverage period, Visit Maldives will continue the initiative through long-form storytelling content scheduled for release from next month onwards on its YouTube platform, offering in-depth features, interviews, and cultural narratives from Raa Meedhoo and its celebrations.
Through this campaign, Visit Maldives continues to expand destination storytelling by highlighting the Maldives as a place shaped not only by its natural beauty, but also by its living traditions, island communities, and cultural heritage.
Trending
-
Awards1 week ago
Sun Siyam Iru Veli recognised with 10 honours at Life Saving Leadership Awards
-
Action1 week ago
The Standard, Maldives launches guided manta ray excursions to Hanifaru Bay
-
News1 week ago
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives introduces lagoon daycation package
-
Action6 days ago
Canareef Resort highlights sea turtle conservation on World Turtle Day
-
Culture6 days ago
Cocoon Maldives brings Maldivian culture to life for Eid Al-Adha Celebrations
-
Culture6 days ago
Joy Island Maldives to host Eid Al-Adha festivities inspired by local traditions
-
Cooking1 week ago
Michelin-starred French chef Maye Cissoko brings ‘Art of the Chef’ to Sun Siyam Iru Fushi
-
Culture1 week ago
Visit Maldives brings spirit of island Eid to worldwide audiences