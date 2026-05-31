Cooking
Inside Pâtissier Karim Bourgi’s Eid pastry residency at JOALI Maldives
At JOALI Maldives, creativity is not confined to galleries, dining rooms or the architecture of its villas. It appears across the island in different forms: in art installations placed among palms, in design-led spaces that frame the lagoon, in culinary experiences that treat food as a medium of expression, and, during the Eid al-Adha break, in the controlled movement of a piping bag as Pâtissier Karim Bourgi demonstrated how to fill an éclair.
Maldives Insider visited JOALI Maldives during the Eid break, at a time when the resort was hosting Bourgi for an exclusive pastry residency. The programme brought one of the region’s recognised pastry talents to Muravandhoo Island in Raa Atoll, offering guests a closer look at the work behind modern French pastry. Bourgi is the founder of KAYU Bakehouse and recipient of the MENA’s 50 Best Pastry Chef Award 2023, and his residency at JOALI Maldives was designed as more than a guest-chef appearance. It was an invitation into technique, memory, discipline and flavour.
The centrepiece was the Pastry Atelier on 29 May at Vandhoo. Held from 12pm to 1pm, the session was intimate in format and technical in focus. Bourgi guided guests through the artistry of creating a modern French pastry, using the éclair as the point of entry into a wider conversation about structure, texture and control.
The éclair is familiar enough to appear simple. It is also unforgiving. The shell must be light but stable. The filling must have the right consistency. The pastry must be filled evenly without being overworked. In Bourgi’s hands, the process became a study in precision. He showed that filling an éclair is not a final mechanical step, but part of the architecture of the pastry itself.
The demonstration centred on how to fill the éclair properly. Bourgi explained through practice how the angle of the piping bag, the pressure applied, and the timing of each movement determine the result. Too little pressure leaves gaps. Too much can distort the shell. The goal is even distribution, balance and restraint.
For guests, it was a rare opportunity to observe a pastry technique broken down into its essential parts. In a resort environment, dining is often experienced as a finished moment: a plated dessert, a table by the water, a flavour remembered after the meal ends. The atelier reversed that sequence. It brought guests into the making, allowing them to see how a polished dessert depends on repetition, judgment and touch.
This is where the session became especially interesting. It was not theatrical in the obvious sense. There was no need for excess. The theatre came from concentration: the movement of Bourgi’s hands, the pause before applying pressure, the awareness of when the pastry had been filled correctly. The lesson was clear. In pastry, creativity is inseparable from control.
The residency opened on 27 May with the debut of an exclusive dessert at a sundowner reception at Mura Beach. Created for JOALI Maldives, the dessert was inspired by the Maldives and reimagined in the form of an iconic location at the resort. It drew on local ingredients including coconut and mango, layered with citrus notes and hints of vanilla. The programme concluded on 30 May with a High Tea and Dessert Tasting at Mura Bar, pairing a curated tea selection with Bourgi’s signature KAYU pastries and the dessert created for the resort.
Together, the three experiences formed a compact but complete residency: a debut, a masterclass and a tasting. Each offered a different way to encounter Bourgi’s work. The sundowner introduced the creative concept. The atelier revealed the technique. The high tea placed his pastries within a slower tasting format, giving guests time to engage with flavour and form.
The residency also fitted naturally into JOALI Maldives’ wider identity. The resort, located on Muravandhoo Island in Raa Atoll, has built its positioning around the “Joy of Creative Living”. Since opening, JOALI Maldives has stood apart in the Maldivian luxury segment through its art-immersive approach, integrating art, design, gastronomy and island life into the guest journey. Its villas and residences are part of a design narrative, while the island itself functions as a space where guests encounter creative works in open-air settings.
This is not incidental to the guest experience. JOALI Maldives has consistently treated creativity as a pillar of hospitality. The resort has hosted and developed collaborations with artists, designers, culinary figures and creative practitioners, allowing guests to experience the island through different disciplines. Its previous initiatives include the Imagi-Nature Art Festival, held in collaboration with art consultant Tatiana Gecmen-Waldek, as well as a creative collaboration with Studio Pen, the South African design studio known for its playful visual language. The resort has also welcomed culinary artist Marie Yuki Méon for an art-immersive dining experience, extending the idea of creativity into gastronomy.
Seen in that context, Bourgi’s residency was not an isolated Eid activity. It was part of a broader JOALI pattern: bringing creative individuals into the resort environment and allowing their craft to interact with the island. In this case, the medium was pastry.
For the Maldives’ resort industry, such programming reflects a wider shift in luxury hospitality. High-end guests are no longer only seeking accommodation, privacy and dining. They are seeking access — to people, processes, ideas and stories. A visiting chef residency, when executed well, becomes a form of cultural and technical exchange. It gives the guest something to participate in and something to take away beyond the plate.
At the Pastry Atelier, that takeaway was tangible. Guests did not merely taste an éclair; they understood it differently. The session showed why pastry kitchens rely on accuracy, but also why accuracy alone is not enough. The pastry chef must understand the behaviour of each component. The shell, filling and finish must work together. A small change in handling can affect the final texture and presentation.
For hospitality professionals observing the session, it also offered a reminder of the value of culinary storytelling. A dessert can be served beautifully and still remain distant from the guest. But when the guest sees how it is made — when the technique is explained, demonstrated and shared — the dessert gains context. It becomes connected to the person who made it, the place in which it was served and the memory of the experience.
This is particularly relevant in the Maldives, where resorts compete not only through their physical assets, but through the depth of their programming. Culinary residencies, art events, wellness retreats and design-led collaborations are now part of how properties define themselves. The strongest examples are those that feel aligned with the resort’s identity rather than added for effect.
Bourgi’s residency at JOALI Maldives achieved that alignment. The pastry atelier was refined but approachable, technical but engaging. It respected the craft while making it visible to guests. It also reflected JOALI Maldives’ broader commitment to experiences shaped by creativity, whether through art, design or cuisine.
As the session ended, the éclair remained the central lesson. It was a simple form through which Bourgi demonstrated a complex discipline. Filling it properly required care, timing and restraint. In that moment, pastry became a language of precision.
The experience stood out not because it was elaborate, but because it revealed what is often hidden. Behind a polished dessert is a sequence of decisions. Behind a guest experience is planning, craft and collaboration. At JOALI Maldives during Eid, Karim Bourgi brought those elements together, turning a pastry demonstration into a study of hospitality through technique.
Cooking
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru welcomes guest chef for Thai gastronomy experience
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru invites guests to discover an elevated dining journey at Saffron through an exclusive collaboration with Visiting Guest Chef Tipa, Head of Saffron at Banyan Group, who brings over a decade of culinary experience across Thailand and overseas.
Available from 17 June to 17 July 2026, A Southern Thailand Gastronomic Experience introduces a specially crafted, limited-time menu created exclusively for this one-month culinary collaboration. Designed as an immersive culinary journey at Saffron, the special menu presents a refined introduction of Southern Thailand’s rich culinary heritage through a contemporary lens.
Thoughtfully curated with harmony in taste, texture, and aroma, the menu celebrates Thai distinctive flavours through contemporary cooking techniques rooted in tradition. Signature highlights include Gai Yang Kor Lae, charcoal-grilled chicken served with Southern-style peanut sauce, and Gaeng Kiew Wan Nua, grilled beef tenderloin paired with aromatic green curry sauce.
Chef Tipa will be in residence at Saffron, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru from 15–19 June, bringing her culinary expertise to the island. Throughout her career, she has played an important role in shaping distinctive restaurant experiences and championing evolving perspectives within Thai cuisine for many Banyan Tree resorts in Southeast Asian region.
Beyond the dining experience, guests may connect more closely with Chef Tipa through two exclusive Thai Cooking Classes on 17 and 18 June. Designed as engaging and hands-on sessions, the classes invite guests to discover authentic techniques and inspirations behind Thai cuisine while creating meaningful moments of cultural discovery.
Saffron, Banyan Tree’s signature Thai restaurant, was introduced to Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru in 2024 as part of the resort’s transformation, bringing a deeper exploration of Asian gastronomy to the island. The restaurant celebrates Thai cuisine through Saffron’s signature touches – from its welcoming hand-washing ritual to curated rice selections through the Rice Master experience – inviting guests into a deeper appreciation of Thai culture and cuisine.
As Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru continues to evolve its guest journey, culinary is an important part of the resort’s transformation. Following its 2024 renovation, the resort expanded its dining experiences to include three restaurants and two bars, creating a variety of flavours and experiences for guests.
A Southern Thailand Gastronomic Experience will be available at Saffron from 17 June to 17 July 2026, with Visiting Guest Chef Tipa at the resort from 15–19 June 2026.
For reservations and enquiries, please visit the resort’s website.
Cooking
NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort unveils voyage-inspired dining experience Caravela
NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort, a newly-opened sanctuary in the UNESCO-protected Baa Atoll, has introduced Caravela, an immersive culinary journey inspired by the great maritime expeditions that shaped global gastronomy.
Blending Spanish culinary heritage with Maldivian provenance, Caravela offers a multi-sensory journey where each course unfolds as a chapter in the story of exploration, trade and cultural exchange. The concept takes its name from the caravel, the agile Portuguese vessel that enabled pioneering voyages between the 14th and 17th centuries.
Designed as an intimate, dinner-only experience for up to 12 guests, Caravela centres around a communal table, fostering connection and shared discovery. The inaugural menu, The Atlantic Voyage of 1487, traces the route of early explorers who sailed from Iberia along the African coast towards the Cape of Storms in search of a sea passage to India.
The five-course menu opens with First Light of the Atlantic, crispy King Crab fritters with ikura and lime-yuzu vinaigrette, before moving into Winds of the Cantabrian Sea, a torched Maldivian tuna loin with escabeche and subtle Moroccan spices. Crossing the Madeira Currents follows with local job fish, confit plantain purée and a prawn coral tuile. A green apple sorbet, inspired by the Wambugu Apples of western Africa, serves as a palate cleanser before the main course, Benguela Shores at Dusk: a 12-hour sous vide pork belly glazed with smoky chilli and Spanish chorizo jus. The voyage closes with Triumphant Return to Iberian Coast, an olive oil cake with port wine and blood orange gel, encased in a sugar sphere inspired by the Armillary Sphere, a symbol of Portuguese navigation.
Petit fours of caramelised torrija, coffee chocolate bonbon and South African milk tart complete the evening, alluding to the upcoming voyage that discovered the Americas.
Caravela’s narrative-driven approach will continue to evolve as future voyages launch, including The Pacific Voyage of 1492 and The Indian Ocean Voyage of 1498. Each new menu will introduce a distinct flavour map, encouraging guests to return and explore the histories that shape modern cuisine.
The concept was created under the direction of Resort Manager Melroy Fernandes, in collaboration with the resort’s culinary team, drawing on a deep appreciation for the Age of Discovery. Fernandes, a Master Sommelier, has also curated a thoughtful wine pairing experience alongside the resort’s sommelier team to complement each course.
On the launch of Caravela, Fernandes said, “NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort is designed for travellers seeking meaningful and memorable experiences. Whether exploring the natural wonders of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and nearby Hanifaru Bay or embracing the tranquillity of our island, Caravela offers a journey of a different kind, one that connects history, culture and cuisine in a truly immersive way.”
Caravela completes NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort’s diverse dining portfolio, spanning all-day dining at Jumla, signature restaurants Alifaan and Kaiyo, beverage-led experiences at Atardecer, Handhuvaru, Madumaithiri and Splash Bar, and the Adrift destination dining concept.
The Atlantic Voyage tasting menu with wine pairings is priced at USD 190++ per guest and is available by prior reservation. For more information or to book, visit the resort’s website.
Cooking
Kandima Maldives celebrates Eid with Maldivian culture, dining and entertainment
This Eid ul Adha, Kandima Maldives will be marking this meaningful time of the year with a three-day on-island programme, Eid at Kandima: A Maldivian Island Celebration, running from 25 to 28 May 2026. The programme brings together Maldivian cultural experiences, festive dining, and evening entertainment across the resort’s key venues.
The celebration opens on 25 May with Maldivian Mondays, the resort’s ongoing cultural series, anchored at Breeze Beach. The evening opens with Coconut Chronicles, an immersive storytelling performance rooted in Maldivian heritage, accompanied by a delicious spread of local snacks, fresh refreshments, and handcrafted coconut carts, alongside a live Bodu Beru performance, the traditional Maldivian drumming that has long been the heartbeat of island celebration.
Eid day itself, 26 May, begins at the table – where travellers will find a generous spread of Maldivian morning staples added to the special breakfast corner at Zest. Highlights include Barabo and Curry Leaf Mas Huni, alongside the classic preparation, served with both traditional Chapati and Coconut Chapati.
From that morning through to 28 May, guests can also enjoy a seasonal Baklava and Spanish Latte pairing at Deli and the lakeside Aroma cafe, a small but considered nod to the broader festive spirit running across the island.
Come evening, Zest will be transformed to host the Eid Special BBQ featuring seafood and meat selections, before moving to Breeze for an Arabian Night celebration, complete with a dazzling fire aerobatics and dance performance, live music from The Kabans, and a DJ set that keeps the energy flowing.
Special Culinary Spotlight: Chef Omar Allibhoy x Kandima
Omar Allibhoy, a celebrated chef and founder of the UK’s Tapas Revolution restaurant group and having worked at Gordon Ramsay’s Maze, will also be hosting a sunset live cooking demonstration on 27 May as a visiting partner. Working alongside Executive Chef Ivan, he will also be developing a limited-time-only Spanish-Maldivian fusion dish at Azure, Kandima’s atmospheric a-la-carte restaurant, which will continue to feature in Azure’s menu for three months following the collaboration, meaning guests travelling to Kandima through the summer can still experience a taste of the moment long after the visit itself.
As part of his visit, Omar will also join Kandima in unveiling the newly-renovated agricultural area of Fresh Labs, the resort’s on-island growing space with hydroponic planters, where freshly cultivated herbs and fruits will be incorporated into island cuisine and guest beverages as the space moves into full operation, where the resort is planning to also launch new foraging experiences and farm visits for guests.
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