Business
Visit Maldives, Fliggy to boost Maldives’ presence in Chinese Market
Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) and Fliggy, China’s leading online travel platform under Alibaba group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen and amplify the Maldives’ destination presence in the Chinese market.
MMPRC’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Ibrahim Shiuree, and Vice President of Fliggy, Tong Teng, signed this agreement as a collaboration with Villa Resorts, at a ceremony held at Villa Nautica on 18 August 2024. This significant partnership between Fliggy and MMPRC will help promote and uphold Maldives as a premier destination in the Chinese market.
“I want to express my deepest gratitude to Fliggy for their partnership and to all our stakeholders here for their support. I have no doubt that our combined efforts will lead to another successful year for the Maldives Tourism Industry.” highlighted Ibrahim Shiuree, CEO and MD of MMPRC.
Fliggy is among the top leading online travel platforms in China. We are hoping this collaboration will stand out in promoting our destination and maintain our market position as a key source market in addition to promoting various tourism segments from the Sunny Side of Life.
By collaborating with Villa Resorts to host the signing ceremony at Villa Nautica, Visit Maldives aims to underscore the Maldives’ appeal as an ideal location for MICE travel, events, and conferences.
“We deeply value the strong relationship between our two countries and appreciate the love the Chinese people have for the Maldives,” said Minister of Tourism, Ibrahim Faisal. “This partnership is a wonderful opportunity to build on that connection”
MMPRC is committed to working closely with our stakeholders and partners to maintain and elevate Maldives’ allure among key markets globally. Visit Maldives seeks to expand market reach, diversify tourism segments, and drive significant growth in tourist arrivals by joining forces with the tourism industry. The Maldives continues to be a top destination for Chinese tourists. This alliance marks a remarkable union, aiding Visit Maldives in maintaining the Maldives as the World’s Leading Destination and updating and showcasing the latest news from the Sunny Side of Life to the Chinese market.
Business
UK campaign to promote Addu tourism: Minister highlights heritage, branding at Destination Addu 2024
Tourism in Addu, the southernmost region of the Maldives and a former British protectorate, will be promoted in the United Kingdom, according to Tourism Minister Ibrahim Faisal.
Speaking at the Destination Addu 2024 symposium, where efforts to develop a comprehensive city brand for Addu were launched, Faisal emphasised the city’s historical significance and the need for branding to elevate it in the global tourism market.
Faisal noted the ongoing presence of British-era sites in Addu and highlighted the heritage ministry’s plans to rehabilitate these locations as tourist attractions.
The minister stated that promotional activities would focus particularly on the British market, and the Addu City Council plans to participate in the World Travel Market (WTM) fair in the UK.
Faisal reaffirmed support from the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) for promoting tourism in Addu, stressing that the brand would capture the culture, aspirations, and potential of the tourism industry in the region.
The minister also underscored the importance of establishing direct flights to Addu to help operationalise resorts and enhance tourism development in the area.
Business
Effortless baking masterclass with BBM, DREIDOPPEL
BBM, one of the leading resort suppliers in the Maldives, has hosted a series of training sessions and product demonstrations in collaboration with the globally renowned brand DREIDOPPEL. They specialise in the development and production of high-quality flavours and products for bakeries.
Held from July 30th to August 8th, 2024, this series of training sessions provided an invaluable opportunity for baking and pastry chefs, as well as culinary teams from resorts, hotels and restaurants and cafes, to explore some of the most convenient and advanced baking techniques for confectionery items.
“Partnering with DREIDOPPEL highlights our dedication to advancing baking and pastry arts in the Maldives,” said Praval Kumar, Head of Marketing at BBM. “We were humbled to host Master Pâtissier Frankie Robin, whose expertise and creativity added immense value to the daily working styles of various pastry chefs across multiple resorts.”
Master Pâtissier Frankie Robin, who is known globally for his innovative and dedicated approach, led the series of hands-on sessions and demonstrations. His extensive experience and frequent collaborations have significantly influenced many chefs and culinary trends by showcasing the ease of use, time saving, and cost optimisation which can be achieved in the pastry kitchen department by utilising Dreidoppel range of products. This range of Dreidoppel extends to products like Creme Brulee, Bineatta, mousse, jams, fillers for bakery items and many more.
Founded in 1899, DREIDOPPEL is a sister concern of the widely distributed and globally renowned German brand IREKS. IREKS & DREIDOPPEL are renowned for their premium baking ingredients and innovative solutions. With a legacy of excellence, the brand offers a wide range of baking flavors, fine pastes, and convenience products. DREIDOPPEL supports bakers and pastry chefs globally with top-notch ingredients and solutions.
Chef Frankie shared, “It is always a pleasure to meet and train chefs in the Maldives. They are consistently enthusiastic and keen to learn new techniques and recipes. It’s always a rewarding experience of collaborative learning with the chefs here.”
Via this series of training sessions, participants gained practical insights and learned advanced techniques in baking and pastry. The training promised a comprehensive learning experience and an opportunity to be part of a journey to elevate baking and pastry expertise.
Once again, BBM showcased its commitment to enhancing the Maldivian culinary scene and the art of pastry making through partnerships with leading brands and ongoing educational initiatives.
Business
Fushifaru Maldives offers extra convenience for Chinese guests with WeChat Pay, AliPay
Fushifaru Maldives, a 5-star boutique resort in Lhaviyani Atoll, renowned for its pristine beaches and luxurious villas, has announced that it now accepts WeChat Pay and AliPay. This significant development highlights their commitment to providing exceptional service and convenience to their esteemed Chinese guests.
Chinese visitors can now enjoy the flexibility and convenience of using WeChat Pay and AliPay for all transactions at Fushifaru Maldives. Whether settling accommodation charges, dining at our exquisite restaurants, indulging in spa treatments, or participating in various recreational activities, guests can now experience the ease of mobile payments.
By integrating these popular payment methods, Fushifaru Maldives ensures that Chinese guests benefit from superior exchange rates, making their transactions more cost-effective and straightforward. Ensuring a stress-free and unforgettable holiday in paradise.
The introduction of WeChat Pay and AliPay is a testament to Fushifaru’s dedication to understanding and catering to the needs of their diverse clientele. Chinese travellers can now indulge in a more seamless and personalised experience, all the while enjoying Fushifaru’s commitment to exceptional hospitality, service and convenience.
