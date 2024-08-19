News
Minor expands presence in Maldives with new NH Hotels resort at Kuda Rah
Minor International, a global hospitality and lifestyle conglomerate, has signed a hotel management agreement with Sri Lanka-based Hayleys to manage its Amaya Kuda Rah resort in Maldives.
The management agreement aligns with Minor International’s strategy of expanding its presence in the Maldives. The company plans to reopen the resort under its NH Hotels brand, marking the brand’s second resort in the Maldives market.
NH Maldives Kuda Rah Resort, located by a seaplane flight of 25 minutes, offers 51 beach and overwater pool villas and suites. Lounge by the pool in an overwater villa, swim in the crystal-clear lagoon and enjoy signature treatments at the spa. Discover world-class dive sites, then unwind with delicious dining and chilled cocktails as the stars light up the night sky.
The rebranding under NH Hotels will include refurbishment efforts to align the property with the brand’s standards. The agreement also strengthens Minor International’s commitment to expanding its footprint in key leisure destinations across the globe.
With the latest management agreement, Minor runs seven resorts in Maldives, with existing properties including Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas, Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, Naladhu Private Island, NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort, and Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort.
Business
Visit Maldives, Fliggy to boost Maldives’ presence in Chinese Market
Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) and Fliggy, China’s leading online travel platform under Alibaba group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen and amplify the Maldives’ destination presence in the Chinese market.
MMPRC’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Ibrahim Shiuree, and Vice President of Fliggy, Tong Teng, signed this agreement as a collaboration with Villa Resorts, at a ceremony held at Villa Nautica on 18 August 2024. This significant partnership between Fliggy and MMPRC will help promote and uphold Maldives as a premier destination in the Chinese market.
“I want to express my deepest gratitude to Fliggy for their partnership and to all our stakeholders here for their support. I have no doubt that our combined efforts will lead to another successful year for the Maldives Tourism Industry.” highlighted Ibrahim Shiuree, CEO and MD of MMPRC.
Fliggy is among the top leading online travel platforms in China. We are hoping this collaboration will stand out in promoting our destination and maintain our market position as a key source market in addition to promoting various tourism segments from the Sunny Side of Life.
By collaborating with Villa Resorts to host the signing ceremony at Villa Nautica, Visit Maldives aims to underscore the Maldives’ appeal as an ideal location for MICE travel, events, and conferences.
“We deeply value the strong relationship between our two countries and appreciate the love the Chinese people have for the Maldives,” said Minister of Tourism, Ibrahim Faisal. “This partnership is a wonderful opportunity to build on that connection”
MMPRC is committed to working closely with our stakeholders and partners to maintain and elevate Maldives’ allure among key markets globally. Visit Maldives seeks to expand market reach, diversify tourism segments, and drive significant growth in tourist arrivals by joining forces with the tourism industry. The Maldives continues to be a top destination for Chinese tourists. This alliance marks a remarkable union, aiding Visit Maldives in maintaining the Maldives as the World’s Leading Destination and updating and showcasing the latest news from the Sunny Side of Life to the Chinese market.
Business
UK campaign to promote Addu tourism: Minister highlights heritage, branding at Destination Addu 2024
Tourism in Addu, the southernmost region of the Maldives and a former British protectorate, will be promoted in the United Kingdom, according to Tourism Minister Ibrahim Faisal.
Speaking at the Destination Addu 2024 symposium, where efforts to develop a comprehensive city brand for Addu were launched, Faisal emphasised the city’s historical significance and the need for branding to elevate it in the global tourism market.
Faisal noted the ongoing presence of British-era sites in Addu and highlighted the heritage ministry’s plans to rehabilitate these locations as tourist attractions.
The minister stated that promotional activities would focus particularly on the British market, and the Addu City Council plans to participate in the World Travel Market (WTM) fair in the UK.
Faisal reaffirmed support from the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) for promoting tourism in Addu, stressing that the brand would capture the culture, aspirations, and potential of the tourism industry in the region.
The minister also underscored the importance of establishing direct flights to Addu to help operationalise resorts and enhance tourism development in the area.
Cooking
Essence of Emirati cuisine with Chef Sumaya Obaid at Nova Maldives
Nova Maldives has unveiled the much-anticipated guest appearance of the distinguished Emirati Chef Sumaya Obaid, from the 7th to the 11th of September, 2024. Known for her innovative fusion of traditional Arabian flavours with global culinary arts, Chef Sumaya is set to offer an unparalleled dining experience within the enchanting backdrop of Nova’s island haven.
While Emirati cuisine may still be in the process of gaining widespread global recognition, this exclusive event offers guests a rare chance to engage in immersive cooking classes led by Chef Sumaya. From morning cooking sessions transitioning into delightful lunches to live cooking demonstrations showcasing her culinary finesse, attendees are promised a captivating culinary expedition.
Emirati cuisine, deeply anchored in Bedouin traditions, serves as a delectable gateway to the region’s rich tapestry of history and culinary diversity, blending aromatic spices of India, fragrant herbs of Persia into a harmonious feast for the senses.
Chef Sumaya Obaid, shares, “Bringing the essence of Emirati cuisine to the serene shores of Nova, and intertwining it with the island’s breathtaking beauty, is a thrilling venture. It’s about more than just food; it’s about storytelling, tradition, sharing a piece of my heritage and introducing it to a broader audience.”
Abdulla Aboobakuru, General Manager of Nova Maldives, adds, “Hosting Chef Sumaya at Nova is a momentous occasion for us. It reflects our commitment to offering our guests extraordinary experiences that resonate on a personal level, and there’s no doubt Chef Sumaya’s presence will enchant our guests’ palates and hearts.”
The event’s highlight is undoubtedly the special beachside dinner under the stars, where Chef Sumaya will showcase her meticulously designed signature menu, promising a dining experience that’s as memorable as it is mouth-watering. Beyond her exceptional culinary skills, Chef Sumaya is a passionate advocate for culinary innovation and supporting women entrepreneurs globally through her work as a Nestle ambassador, earning her recognition and admiration across various platforms such as ‘Sabah Aldar’ on Abu Dhabi TV, MBC Arabia, and Fatafeat’s YouTube channel.
For further details on Chef Sumaya Obaid’s visit and to immerse yourself in the gastronomic delights at Nova, please visit nova-maldives.com or reach out to our reservations team at +960 6688777 / reservations@nova-maldives.com.
