Minor expands presence in Maldives with new NH Hotels resort at Kuda Rah

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) and Fliggy, China’s leading online travel platform under Alibaba group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen and amplify the Maldives’ destination presence in the Chinese market.

MMPRC’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Ibrahim Shiuree, and Vice President of Fliggy, Tong Teng, signed this agreement as a collaboration with Villa Resorts, at a ceremony held at Villa Nautica on 18 August 2024. This significant partnership between Fliggy and MMPRC will help promote and uphold Maldives as a premier destination in the Chinese market.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to Fliggy for their partnership and to all our stakeholders here for their support. I have no doubt that our combined efforts will lead to another successful year for the Maldives Tourism Industry.” highlighted Ibrahim Shiuree, CEO and MD of MMPRC.

Fliggy is among the top leading online travel platforms in China. We are hoping this collaboration will stand out in promoting our destination and maintain our market position as a key source market in addition to promoting various tourism segments from the Sunny Side of Life.

By collaborating with Villa Resorts to host the signing ceremony at Villa Nautica, Visit Maldives aims to underscore the Maldives’ appeal as an ideal location for MICE travel, events, and conferences.

“We deeply value the strong relationship between our two countries and appreciate the love the Chinese people have for the Maldives,” said Minister of Tourism, Ibrahim Faisal. “This partnership is a wonderful opportunity to build on that connection”

MMPRC is committed to working closely with our stakeholders and partners to maintain and elevate Maldives’ allure among key markets globally. Visit Maldives seeks to expand market reach, diversify tourism segments, and drive significant growth in tourist arrivals by joining forces with the tourism industry. The Maldives continues to be a top destination for Chinese tourists. This alliance marks a remarkable union, aiding Visit Maldives in maintaining the Maldives as the World’s Leading Destination and updating and showcasing the latest news from the Sunny Side of Life to the Chinese market.