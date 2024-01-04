News
Stuart De San Nicolas appointed Cluster General Manager for 3 Minor Hotels properties in Maldives
Stuart De San Nicolas has been appointed as the new Cluster General Manager for Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas, Avani+ Fares Resort and NH Collection Maldives Havodda, effective from 23rd December 2023.
With over 30 years of hands-on industry experience, gained from an impressive career that has taken him to locations as diverse as Europe, South America, the Caribbean, Africa, Asia, and the Pacific, Stuart is well-equipped to lead this new management role.
A native of Spain, Stuart joins Minor Hotels from Conrad Bora Bora Nui, where he helped to elevate the resort’s luxury offerings through his position as General Manager. Having begun his hospitality journey in 1993 at the Hyatt Regency group in France, Stuart went on to take various roles in the front office and food and beverage departments of hotels around the world as he developed his hospitality expertise.
For more than 20 years, Stuart has held the position of General Manager in such prestigious hotels as Altapura in France, Dinarobin Beachcomber Golf Hotel & Spa in Mauritius, Marriott Islamabad, Pik Palace and Park Chalet, both part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection in Azerbaijan, Hotel Paracas, a Luxury Collection Resort in Peru, The St. Regis Mauritius, and Le Meridien Bora Bora.
With his well-seasoned leadership style, Stuart has also enjoyed considerable success at leading and motivating large teams with a steadfast commitment to delivering five-star experiences for guests. Demanding nothing short of excellence in the daily operations of the resorts under his charge, Stuart has a strong track record of consistently surpassing guest expectations.
“We are delighted to welcome Stuart to the Minor family and to our leadership team in the Maldives. With his extensive experience and passion for excellence in service, we are confident that he will continue to enhance Minor Hotels growing presence within in the region,” said Dillip Rajakarier, Chief Executive Officer of Minor Hotels and Group Chief Executive Officer of Minor International.
“I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to lead three of the best luxury resorts in the Maldives. Anantara Kihavah is truly the definition of paradise and I look forward to guiding this award-winning resort into the next chapter together with our incredible team, Mr. De San Nicolas commented. “With the recent introduction of the Avani+ and NH Collection brands to the Maldives, Minor Hotels has such a strong footprint in the market bringing the finest world-class standards to all sectors of this popular tourist destination.”
With 80 luxurious villas and residences on an island within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Anantara Kihavah is one of Minor Hotels’ flagship properties. Guests at the resort can indulge in a diverse culinary journey at six restaurants and bars, including the legendary SEA Underwater Restaurant. The resort also boasts an array of leisure facilities, including an outdoor cinema, a kids club, a water sports centre, and a dive centre. For ultimate relaxation, guests can rejuvenate at the Anantara Spa, which offers Asian therapies, aesthetic treatments, immunity-boosting Medi-spa, and ancient ayurvedic wellness treatments.
Another tropical haven situated on the western edge of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Avani+ Fares Resort is an upscale, family-friendly resort showcasing 176 stylish villas and residences, along with pavilions, seven bars and restaurants, world-class diving facilities, a water sports centre, an AvaniFit gym, and a contemporary AvaniSpa. The AvaniKids and Teens Club buzzes with daily programming and exciting outdoor adventures, creating a vibrant hub for young guests.
Nestled on a private island in the Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, NH Collection Maldives Havodda boasts a mix of 120 beach and overwater villas, each offering a home-away-from-home experience with modern amenities and breathtaking views. The resort features three restaurants and two bars, providing guests with sensational culinary experiences. Beyond dining, NH Collection Maldives Havodda offers extensive leisure facilities, including an outdoor swimming pool, fitness centre, spa, all-purpose court, kids’ club, water sports and dive centre, as well as the opportunity to obtain a scuba diving license.
Drink
Nova Maldives offers irresistible mocktails for Dry January
As the New Year approaches, many people are looking for ways to start 2024 on a positive note. One of the most popular resolutions is to participate in Dry January, a global movement that challenges people to give up alcohol for a month and enjoy the benefits of a sober lifestyle.
Dry January is not only good for your health, but also for your wallet, your mood, and your self-confidence. According to Alcohol Change UK, the charity behind the campaign, 86% of participants save money, 70% sleep better, 66% have more energy, and 57% have better concentration.
But giving up alcohol doesn’t mean giving up fun. In fact, it can be an opportunity to explore new and exciting drinks that are alcohol-free, but still delicious and refreshing.
That’s why Nova Maldives, the bright new star in Maldives, has launched a special menu of mocktails for guests who want to join the Dry January movement. These mocktails are made with fresh and natural ingredients, and are designed to satisfy your taste buds without compromising your health.
Some of the mocktails on offer include:
- Minty Melon Refresher: A cooling and invigorating drink that combines fresh watermelon juice, mint leaves, lime juice, and ginger beer. Garnished with a watermelon wedge and a mint sprig, this mocktail is a true oasis in a glass.
- Citrus Zing Fizz: A bright and uplifting drink that features fresh grapefruit juice, ginger ale, and a slice of grapefruit. This mocktail creates a delightful fizz that dances on your palate, and adds a subtle kick with a thin slice of fresh ginger.
Events
Acclaimed contemporary artist Ana Pušica explores perpetuality and community at Patina Maldives
Ana Pušica Kramer, an internationally acclaimed contemporary artist, joins Patina Maldives for an exclusive art residency in the now infamous Fari Art Atelier. From January 22 to February 22, 2024, Ana Pušica will grace the shores of the Fari Islands, weaving a vibrant narrative of colour and emotion across her larger than-life canvases.
Her artistry transcends boundaries, melding abstraction and figuration into awe-inspiring masterpieces. Having exhibited globally, from New York to Beijing, Ana’s paintings are a physical, intuitive act rooted in movement. Described as a “beautiful fluorescent thunderstorm,” Ana’s art explores light and colour, capturing the energy of life itself.
The Fari Art Atelier which has previously hosted the likes of Daniel Arsham, Chris Stamp and David Nott, will be transformed into Ana’s studio and gallery showcasing her enthralling artworks—a mesmerising journey through poetry, memory, and the vibrant interplay of colour. Guests at Patina are invited to delve into Ana’s world, where each stroke reveals layers of meaning, evoking sensations of intense lightness and boundless interpretation.
At Patina Maldives, Ana will immerse herself in a month-long residency, inviting the Patina Malidves community or guests and team to witness her artistic fervour firsthand. Guests will have the rare opportunity not only to observe her creative process but also to engage with and create art alongside this luminary.
Experience artistry at its most exclusive
Art Exhibition
Experience Ana’s captivating exploration of colour and emotion in her spellbinding artworks displayed at the Fari Atelier.
Art Workshops: Message in a Bottle
As part of a collaborative artwork, Ana invites Patina guests to participate in short workshops, actively contributing to the creation of a permanent installation at Patina Maldives.
Open Studio Session
Join Ana for an exclusive open studio session, offering guests a behind the-scenes look at her creative process.
Ana Pušica residency package
Discover a world where creativity knows no bounds as Ana Pušica, the maestro of contemporary art, transforms Patina Maldives into an immersive canvas of inspiration.
Book now to secure your experience.
For more information and reservations, please visit Patina Maldives or contact
reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com
Fashion
Crossroads Maldives introduces four new experiences: Blend of fashion, wellness, creative expression
Exciting news for the fashion-forward, wellness enthusiasts, and those with an artistic flair – CROSSROADS Maldives has just unveiled four new destinations that promise to add a touch of style, a dash of wellness, and a sprinkle of creative magic to your island escape.
WOODY brings forth the crafted elegance in Mango Wood. Embark on a journey into the captivating realm of Woody, a space where the distinct charm of handcrafted mango wood takes center stage. Each piece tells a story of sustainability and masterful craftsmanship, inviting you to transform your home into your dream springboard-worthy space of timeless elegance. Open daily from 11:00 AM to 23:00, Woody transcends the conventional, offering not just a store but a sanctuary for those who appreciate refined Instagrammable aesthetics.
SENSE BOUTIQUE is all about fashion for every taste. For the style enthusiasts, Sense Boutique is the ultimate playground. A carefully curated selection of the latest trends and accessories hotspot, beckoning you into a world where fashion isn’t merely a statement – it’s an immersive experience. Open daily from 10:00 AM to 22:00, Sense Boutique is your invitation to dive into pure retail therapy where style becomes a personalized expression, and helps you find something truly unique that you won’t easily find elsewhere. Explore the latest trends and accessories daily from 10:00 AM to 22:00.
PHARMA DOC is now open assuring the convenience and care for your wellbeing while you are at CROSSROADS Maldives. Looking out for your health is Pharma Doc, CROSSROADS Maldives’ new pharmacy and prescription center. Open daily from 10:00 AM to 20:00, with a grand opening on December 23rd, 2023, it’s where expert advice meets a diverse selection of health and wellness essentials.
ART & SOUL takes you to a brand new creative playground in the Maldives. Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Art & Soul, where creativity knows no bounds. From 10:00 AM to 20:00 daily, this is more than just an art destination – it’s a sanctuary of inspiration. Explore a spectrum of paints, brushes, and canvases waiting to transform your imagination into vibrant masterpieces. Whether you’re an experienced artist or a budding enthusiast, Art & Soul is your personal haven for artistic expression and boundless creativity. Inspirational pop-ups, opportunities to get up close and personal with artists awaits.
Yashfa Hassan (Yash) – The Director of Retail at CROSSROADS Maldives, shares, “With Woody, Sense Boutique, Pharma Doc, and Art & Soul, we are excited to offer more than just retail spaces. Each destination is an invitation to discover, express, and enrich your lifestyle. And that’s not all – CROSSROADS Maldives is already your haven for relaxation with the beach club, Len be Well Spa, and a kids’ club for the little ones. Visitors can also choose from over 10 restaurants, each offering a culinary adventure. We can’t wait for our local community to experience and explore our new offering here at CROSSROADS Maldives and take a pause from the mundane noise and activity of their daily routines. Getting here is a breeze too, with multiple daily transfers from the airport and Male city. So, whether you’re here for the shopping, the dining, or simply to unwind, CROSSROADS Maldives is ready to make your island experience unforgettable.”
CROSSROADS Maldives, the premier integrated leisure destination invites you to explore the intersection of luxury and laid-back vibes. Dive into sustainable elegance, pamper yourself a bit, and let your creativity flow in a setting that’s not just chic but effortlessly cool.
