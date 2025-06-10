Avani+ Fares Maldives hosts PADI AWARE Week 2025 to celebrate ocean conservation

Avani+ Fares Maldives, named Best Dive Resort 2024 by Travel Trade Maldives, is making waves this year by teaming up with Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) to host the 8th annual PADI AWARE Week. From 12 to 21 September 2025, marine enthusiasts from around the world will gather for a week of conservation-focused activities, all while soaking up the beauty of Baa Atoll. Guests staying at the resort during this period are invited to participate in all PADI AWARE Week events complimentary, whether they want to scuba dive with mantas, explore the art of freediving or contribute to sustainable activities to protect the ocean and marine life.

On 17 September, in celebration of World Manta Day, the resort will host the PADI Manta Ray Awareness Specialty Course, taking participants deep into manta ray anatomy, feeding habits and cleaning stations. The group will then set off for Hanifaru Bay, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and one of the world’s largest seasonal aggregation sites for manta rays, to snorkel among these gentle giants.

Throughout the week, there will be other PADI specialty courses like Dive Against Debris®, teaching participants how to safely collect underwater debris and contribute valuable data to PADI AWARE’s global conservation database. Guests can also join the daily snorkelling and scuba diving adventures across some of the Maldives’ most vibrant reefs and protected dive sites.

For those looking to challenge themselves, freediving and breathwork sessions with Hani Prinsloo, an 11-time freediving world record holder, offer the perfect opportunity to refine techniques and deepen aquatic confidence.

“I’m thrilled to return to Baa Atoll to offer breathwork and freediving experiences in such a beautiful setting,” said Hanli Prinsloo. “Avani+ Fares’ location is ideal for both beginner and advanced divers, with depth and structure for exploration, as well as stunning shallower reefs. Its proximity to Hanifaru Bay makes it a perfect base for observing extraordinary manta ray aggregations during this time of the year”.

Rounding out the programme, coral conservation workshops, interactive marine biology talks and beach clean-ups give guests a chance to contribute to local sustainability initiatives, ensuring the ocean thrives for generations to come.

All PADI AWARE Week experiences are complimentary for resort guests, with diving and snorkelling sessions available at a special rate during the event period. For the full programme and to book your stay, please visit www.avanihotels.com/en/fares-maldives, email fares@avanihotels.com or call +960 660 1660.