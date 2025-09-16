Awards
Minor Hotels celebrates multiple wins at TTM Awards 2025
Minor Hotels, a global hospitality group operating nine resorts in the Maldives, has announced that three of its properties were recognised at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2025. The annual awards celebrate achievements across 28 categories, with winners selected through votes cast by guests and travel partners.
Niyama Private Islands Maldives received the award for Best Family Resort. The property is known for offering experiences for all ages, with facilities including a playground, splash park, and gourmet kitchen at its children’s club, alongside an extensive schedule of activities. Young guests are provided with age-appropriate experiences such as snorkelling safaris, cooking classes, surf lessons, and outdoor cinema evenings.
Accommodation includes a variety of spacious villas and pavilions, such as the newly renovated Deluxe Family Beach Pool Villa. Combined with diverse dining options, recreational activities, and personalised service, the resort seeks to provide both adventure and relaxation for families.
Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort was named Best Beach Resort, reflecting its setting of white sands, turquoise lagoons, and coconut groves within Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. The resort offers contemporary villas, including Beach Pool Villas and Two-Bedroom Beach Pool Villas, with direct beach access.
Since opening in 2023, Avani+ Fares has aimed to introduce a laid-back approach to Maldivian holidays, combining modern design with the natural environment. Guests can participate in activities ranging from water sports and wellness to dining and cultural programmes.
NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort was awarded Best Dive Resort, recognised for its accessible house reef and marine biodiversity. Located close to the shoreline, the reef offers opportunities for snorkellers and divers of all levels, with frequent encounters with species such as reef sharks, turtles, rays, and tropical fish.
The resort also provides access to the dive sites of Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, where PADI-certified instructors guide guests through channels, thilas, and reef walls.
In addition to these three awards, Minor Hotels’ properties received 12 finalist nominations across seven categories. These included its newest addition, NH Maldives Kuda Rah Resort, which was shortlisted in three categories.
The group’s nominations at the TTM Awards 2025 were:
- Best Beach Resort: Avani+ Fares and NH Collection Maldives Havodda
- Best Family Resort: Niyama, Avani+ Fares, and NH Maldives Kuda Rah
- Best Boutique Resort: NH Maldives Kuda Rah
- Best Culinary Resort: Niyama
- Most Picturesque Resort: NH Collection Maldives Havodda
- Best Surf Resort: Niyama
- Best Dive Resort: Avani+ Fares, NH Collection Maldives Havodda, and NH Maldives Kuda Rah
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa named Best Resort for Sports & Fitness at TTM Awards
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has been named the “Best Resort for Sports & Fitness” at the Travel Trade Maldives Awards, further establishing its position as one of the Maldives’ leading destinations for wellness and activity-driven holidays.
Sports and Recreation on Land and Sea
Located on a naturally lush island in the north of the Maldives, the resort offers an extensive programme of sports and recreational experiences designed for both leisure and performance. Regular tennis and padel camps are hosted with international coaches, providing opportunities for both beginners and experienced players to develop their skills. Pickleball has also been introduced as part of the resort’s expanding range of racket sports.
Beyond the courts, guests have access to a variety of land-based fitness and wellness activities. Daily fitness classes, yoga sessions timed with sunrise and sunset, and a fully equipped gym overlooking tropical surroundings form part of the wellness offering. Facilities also include a five-hole putting green, a golf simulator, football, beach volleyball, badminton, table tennis, and foosball.
The resort’s double house reef is central to its marine-based activities, attracting snorkellers and divers with its rich coral and marine life. Water sports such as kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, jet skiing, and e-surfing add further options for adventure and relaxation.
Wellness and Spa Experiences
Hideaway Spa provides a sanctuary for recovery and rejuvenation after sport and activity. Surrounded by greenery, the spa offers a wide range of treatments inspired by nature, with Balinese and Ayurvedic therapies among the highlights. Yoga and meditation sessions, often held at sunset, complement the spa’s extensive menu of experiences and support the resort’s holistic approach to wellbeing.
Natural Environment and Lifestyle
The island’s unspoiled environment enhances the wellness journey, with powder-white beaches, lush vegetation, and clear reef waters creating a natural setting for relaxation and activity. Guests may explore the island by bicycle or on foot, with the scenery forming an integral part of the resort’s appeal.
Dining is another element of the Hideaway experience, with a diverse culinary offering across the resort’s restaurants and bars. The Signature Collection, the resort’s premium villa category, provides an elevated sense of privacy while granting guests full access to the resort’s sports, fitness, and wellness amenities.
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa continues to expand its wellness and activity-led initiatives. From 18–21 September 2025, the resort will host the Maldives Hideaway Resort Run 2025 as part of World Wellness Weekend. The event will feature 5K, 10K, and Kids Dash races alongside a programme of yoga sessions, sound healing, fitness clinics, and evening celebrations, blending physical activity with relaxation.
By combining sports, wellness, natural beauty, and fine dining, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has positioned itself as a destination where active living and indulgence meet in harmony.
Madifushi Private Island named Best Beach Villa Resort at TTM Awards 2025
Madifushi Private Island has been honoured with the prestigious title of Best Beach Villa Resort 2025 at the annual TTM Awards, one of the most significant accolades in the Maldivian hospitality industry.
The TTM Awards honour excellence within the tourism sector, celebrating resorts that consistently uphold high standards of service and deliver remarkable guest experiences. Presented annually at the TTM Maldives International Trade Show, the awards are part of a premier industry gathering that unites global travel professionals, tour operators, and media. Winners are selected through an international online voting process, where travellers worldwide cast their votes across diverse categories.
On receiving the award, Mohamed Hilmy, General Manager of Madifushi Private Island, shared, “Madifushi Private Island is truly delighted to be recognised as having the Best Beach Villas in the Maldives. This honour reflects the essence of our design philosophy and atmosphere, where exclusive privacy is seamlessly blended with luxurious comfort. Our villas are modern, spacious, and surrounded by breathtaking scenery, set in the untouched beauty of Meemu Atoll — where Madifushi remains the only operating private island. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to offering guests an unparalleled Maldivian experience.”
This recognition further strengthens Madifushi Private Island’s position as a leading luxury destination in the Maldives, renowned for its luxurious villas, pristine beaches, and personalised guest experiences.
ROBINSON MALDIVES named Best Adults Only Resort at TTM Awards 2025
ROBINSON MALDIVES, located on the island of Funamadua, has been named ‘Best Adults Only Resort 2025’ at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards. The recognition reinforces the resort’s standing as a leading destination for travellers seeking privacy, tranquillity, and attentive service in the Indian Ocean.
The TTM Awards, regarded as one of the most significant honours in the Maldivian tourism sector, are presented annually during the TTM Maldives International Trade Show. The event brings together global travel professionals, tour operators, and media representatives. Winners are chosen through an international online voting process, with travellers casting votes across a range of categories. Commenting on the award, Andreas Stys, General Manager of ROBINSON MALDIVES, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this award. It is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering a holiday experience defined by style, relaxation, and outstanding quality.”
The resort has recently undergone an extensive refurbishment, introducing a number of new features to enhance the guest experience. These include:
- 28 new overwater villas with private pools, offering comfort and seclusion above the lagoon
- Redesigned interiors, including the main bar, restaurant, gym, and reception, refreshed with a contemporary look
- A Japanese teppanyaki restaurant, providing a live dining experience
- The Sundowner Bar, with panoramic views of the ocean
As an adults-only retreat, ROBINSON MALDIVES also offers white-sand beaches, coral reefs for snorkelling, a variety of sports and wellness activities, and dining options that combine international and local flavours. By securing the title of ‘Best Adults Only Resort 2025’, the resort has strengthened its reputation as a preferred choice for couples, solo travellers, and those seeking a premium escape in the Maldives.
