Sirru Fen Fushi unveils ‘Symphony of the Island’ festive celebrations

This festive season, Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, located in Shaviyani Atoll, Maldives, will host an extensive programme of events under the theme Symphony of the Island. Running from 22 December to 7 January, the schedule brings together globally acclaimed performers and specialists, from award-winning musicians and Michelin-starred chefs to a World Cup football champion, wellness practitioners, mixologists, and even a NASA astronaut.

The resort’s New Year’s Eve celebrations will be headlined by Rami Jaffee, Grammy-winning keyboardist of the Foo Fighters, accompanied by violinist, cellist, and vocalist Jessy Greene (formerly Foo Fighters and Pink), and drummer and producer Erik Aldenius of Billy Idol. The All-Star Band will also feature Todd Morse, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter from The Offspring, and Bill Reynolds, Grammy-nominated bassist and producer, formerly of Band of Horses, creating a powerful line-up to welcome 2026.

Onu Onu Beach Bar will host award-winning bartenders throughout the festive period. On 30 December, Harrison Kenny, associated with the World’s 50 Best Bars, will present alongside Millie Tang, one of Australia’s leading bartenders. On 3 January, Pham Quoc Dat, Head Mixologist at The Haflington in Vietnam (Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024), will take over the bar with a signature showcase.

Culinary highlights include the arrival of Chef Valentino Cassanelli, Head Chef of Michelin-starred Lux Lucis in Italy, who will collaborate with the resort’s Executive Chef Girish Sharma on 8 and 10 December. Cassanelli will also host his own signature four-course dinner. On 3 January, Jean-Philippe Blondet, Chef Patron of Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, will present a four-hands dining experience at Azure alongside Chef Girish.

Sports and wellness sessions will be led by Christoph Kramer, Football World Cup Champion and television football expert, former professional tennis player and coach Alexandra Viktorovitch, Traditional Chinese Medicine acupuncturist and trainer Josiah Ngai, and yoga instructor and sound healer Tamuna Lomidze. Guests will be able to book one-to-one sessions throughout the festive programme.

On 6 January, the resort will present a special performance by Daria Pavlenko, Principal Ballerina of the Mariinsky Ballet in St Petersburg.

NASA Astronaut and U.S. Navy officer Dominic Antoneli will share first-hand insights into life in space, recounting stories of exploration and discovery.

The season will begin on 22 December with the island illuminated by festive décor and Christmas Eve sunset drinks at Onu Onu Beach. On Christmas Day, celebrations will include a beach arrival by Santa in Maldivian style, followed by a festive brunch and a lobster and champagne dinner, with entertainment from fire dancers, magicians, and musicians.

The New Year’s programme begins with a sunset journey from Spa Beach to Central Park, before a gala dinner at RAHA Market. The evening will feature the All-Star Band, ballet performances, acrobats, and a fire and laser show, concluding with an after-party to welcome 2026. On 1 January, guests can enjoy a New Year’s brunch accompanied by live jazz and tropical rhythms.

Orthodox Christmas Eve on 6 January will include a gourmet buffet at RAHA Market, seafood dining at Azure, and a performance by ballerina Daria Pavlenko, followed by a beach party with international DJs. On 7 January, celebrations will conclude with a Cristal Champagne golden-hour sunset and beachside à la carte dining.