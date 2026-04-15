Sirru Fen Fushi hosts Flor de Caña mixology event with Dinesh Mondkar

The Behind The Bar Sirru Icon series recently hosted a mixology event at Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort, featuring Dinesh Mondkar, Flor de Caña’s brand ambassador for India.

The event gave guests an opportunity to explore a selection of rum cocktails while learning more about the craftsmanship and heritage behind the Flor de Caña brand. Set against a sunset backdrop over the ocean, the session combined cocktail-making techniques, brand storytelling and a relaxed island setting.

Guests were introduced to a range of cocktails that highlighted bold flavours and the versatility of rum in contemporary mixology. The evening also offered insight into the methods and presentation behind premium cocktail service, adding an interactive element to the experience.

The event formed part of the resort’s ongoing Behind The Bar Sirru Icon series, which continues to bring recognised figures from the international spirits industry to the Maldives. Through the series, the resort aims to expand its food and beverage offering with curated events that connect guests with global brands and industry expertise.

Such experiences are designed to complement the wider guest programme by combining destination dining and beverage concepts with the setting of the Maldives, while offering visitors a more immersive way to engage with the resort’s hospitality offerings.