Drink
Sirru Fen Fushi hosts Flor de Caña mixology event with Dinesh Mondkar
The Behind The Bar Sirru Icon series recently hosted a mixology event at Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort, featuring Dinesh Mondkar, Flor de Caña’s brand ambassador for India.
The event gave guests an opportunity to explore a selection of rum cocktails while learning more about the craftsmanship and heritage behind the Flor de Caña brand. Set against a sunset backdrop over the ocean, the session combined cocktail-making techniques, brand storytelling and a relaxed island setting.
Guests were introduced to a range of cocktails that highlighted bold flavours and the versatility of rum in contemporary mixology. The evening also offered insight into the methods and presentation behind premium cocktail service, adding an interactive element to the experience.
The event formed part of the resort’s ongoing Behind The Bar Sirru Icon series, which continues to bring recognised figures from the international spirits industry to the Maldives. Through the series, the resort aims to expand its food and beverage offering with curated events that connect guests with global brands and industry expertise.
Such experiences are designed to complement the wider guest programme by combining destination dining and beverage concepts with the setting of the Maldives, while offering visitors a more immersive way to engage with the resort’s hospitality offerings.
Drink
Lily Beach announces guest bartender residency featuring Vyacheslav Kasitsyn
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has announced an exclusive guest bartender residency featuring Vyacheslav Kasitsyn, one of the most prominent figures in Moscow’s contemporary bar scene, from 2nd to 10th May 2026.
Vyacheslav is the Bar Manager of The Carlton Lounge & Bar at The Carlton, Moscow, one of the city’s most sophisticated social destinations. He began his career at the award-winning City Space Bar, recognised both in Russia and internationally, before contributing to a number of standout bar and restaurant projects at Lucky Group.
Renowned for crafting modern classics with precision and narrative depth, Vyacheslav’s cocktails reflect refined technique, contemporary elegance, and a strong sense of place. Each creation tells a story-balancing innovation with timeless style, elegance and style.
During his residency at Lily Beach, guests will experience a curated cocktail menu inspired by Moscow’s dynamic bar culture, reimagined within the island’s luxury setting. Exclusive evening showcases and limited-edition signatures will highlight his artistry.
This special collaboration underscores Lily Beach’s commitment to delivering elevated culinary and beverage experiences -where global expertise meets barefoot Maldivian luxury.
At Lily Beach the Platinum Plan seamlessly unites exceptional dining with premium inclusions, creating one of the Maldives’ most distinguished all-inclusive experiences. Guests indulge in diverse buffet and à la carte offerings across multiple restaurants, complemented by an extensive selection of premium wines, spirits, signature cocktails, and a replenished minibar. Elevating the culinary journey further, Les Turquoise d’Aqua proudly received the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence 2024, underscoring the resort’s commitment to world-class wine curation. From elegant beachfront dinners to relaxed overwater settings, every moment is thoughtfully crafted to deliver refined flavour, variety, and effortless luxury.
For reservations and further information, please visit the resort’s website.
Drink
Sirru Fen Fushi showcases mixology collaboration during Easter programme
Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort hosted a two-day Behind the Bar experience as part of its Easter programme, bringing together contemporary mixology and craft-led guest experiences.
The event featured collaborations with Modernhaus, led by Bar Manager Upay Aldi, and The Cocktail Club, represented by Co-Founder Mirwansyah Bule, both from Indonesia. Over two evenings, guests were invited to engage with the bartenders’ techniques, flavour profiles and creative processes, with Modernhaus recognised among Asia’s 50 Best Bars.
The programme included a curated selection of cocktails prepared using ingredients such as cempaka-infused whisky, hibiscus ginger maple, wasabi spirit, jasmine peach, coconut chai milk, salted tamarind, yuzu whey, salted fino sherry, sake gomme, guava vodka, Thai tea liqueur and malic. The offerings reflected a combination of tropical elements and contemporary mixology methods.
The first evening took place at Kata, the resort’s Japanese-fusion restaurant, where the experience was set against sunset views over the lagoon. The second evening was held at Raha Market in a beachside setting, offering a more informal atmosphere while maintaining the focus on crafted cocktails.
The event formed part of Sirru Fen Fushi’s ongoing programming, which centres on curated guest experiences and collaborations with international talent in food and beverage.
Cooking
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi hosts Michelin-starred Chef Robin Pietsch
Modern travellers increasingly view a destination as a collection of flavours to be explored, often reserving their dining experiences at the same moment they book their stay to ensure a true sense of discovery.
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has embraced this trend, aligning its “Premium Island Experience” with exclusive chef residencies that transform an island stay into a sophisticated, curated sensory adventure. This approach reflects the resort’s core philosophy in reimagining the guest experience in its 15 dining venues and bars.
Central to this refined vision, the resort’s Easter programme debuted with a bespoke four-course residency masterminded by Michelin-starred Chef Robin Pietsch. Collaborating closely with Executive Chef Putu Wijana and Beverage Manager & Sommelier Sunil Kumar, Pietsch ensured every ingredient achieved a sensual harmony with its chosen vintage pairing—a true study in the art of culinary chemistry.
The residency was hosted at Islander’s Grill, the resort’s beachfront destination, where the “Land & Sea” menu showcased technical precision through signatures such as Hand-Cut Beef Tartare finished with a silken yolk and garden botanicals; Lightly Cured Cod jewelled with Beluga Caviar; and a succulent Beef Cheek with Seared Foie Gras and winter truffle.
The experience concluded with a Topfen Dumpling accented by papaya, yogurt, and almond. The menu featured curated pairings, including French Champagne and a selection of prestigious French and Italian wines.
“We strive for a synergy between Michelin-standard precision and the evocative pulse of local and regional provenance. This marriage of world-class craft enables us to elevate our flavour profile, establishing a new lineage of bespoke dishes that honour our heritage while setting a sophisticated benchmark for the Sun Siyam Iru Fushi dining experience,” highlighted Abdulla Atham, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Resort Manager.
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