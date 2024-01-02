Crossroads Maldives introduces four new experiences: Blend of fashion, wellness, creative expression

One&Only Resorts is celebrating the art of travel by launching the exclusive, One&Only Heritage Collection by Jay Ahr, a limited edition of custom-designed vintage Louis Vuitton Keepalls.

Drawing on the natural beauty and rich culture of each location of One&Only, every bespoke bag is a blend of timeless travel and distinctive craftmanship, reflecting the One&Only ethos of exceptional beauty and unique charm.

Sourced from the 10 global resort destinations, including the Maldives, each treasured bag has been hand-picked and transformed with the highest quality embroidery that Jay Ahr is renowned for.

The bespoke designs are inspired by the local heritage, celebrating each destination. Every authentic Louis Vuitton Keepall is traced to its provenance, and informs a design that continues to tell a story.

Only two bags have been designed for each resort, each completely distinct in design, and are exclusively available for purchase from One&Only.

“Fashion is an intrinsic part of our guests’ lives,” Philippe Zuber, Chief Operating Officer at parent company Kerzner International, said.

“Collaborating with the incredibly creative artist Jonathan Riss for Jay Ahr allows us to create something truly bespoke for our guests that inspires dreams of travel, trips of discovery and a deep connection with the destination. These bags are timeless, and all have a story to tell.”

With a consistent yet evolving appreciation for fashion, One&Only has partnered with several high calibre designers over the years — from Alice Temperley and Christian Louboutin to Missoni and Knowlita — to create exclusive items for the resorts’ discerning guests.

“With The Heritage Collection, One&Only is the perfect partner as truly each bag I produce is the one and only bag,” Founder and Artist Jonathan Riss said.

“I love to discover different cultures and destinations and each One&Only resort is a true celebration of that. Transforming these vintage bags adds to the storied life span with something different, new and compellingly modern.”

Born in Paris and growing up in Brussels, Jonathan Riss spent time immersed in the work of modern and contemporary artists. Captivated by travel at a young age, he left Belgium after school for Ukraine where he developed his skills, designing fabrics and embroidery.

He eventually started his own embroidery atelier in Mumbai, but longing to launch his own brand, he returned to Paris to introduce JAY AHR.

Founded in 2005, JAY AHR (the name is a phonetic spelling of Riss’ initials) is a collection of bold pieces comprised of innovative fabrics and embroidery, celebrating his passion for travel, design, art and culture

Every country where there is a One&Only resort, has either a bag showcasing the national flag or the representative passport of that country. A second bag is available for each resort with a design that epitomises the inspiring location that was hand-picked for the resort, in celebration of the destination.

Each resort, just as each bag, reflects the One&Only independent spirit, showcasing a passion for life and for travel.

For instance, Jay Ahr’s design for One&Only Reethi Rah in Maldives was inspired by crystal clear waters of the Indian Ocean tourist paradise and the marine life that lives within. Swirling around coral reefs, aquatic patters and reflections give depth and texture to this abstract design.

The custom redesign of these legendary bags breathes new life into every piece, meaning each one is a rare find as each has a distinct past as well as new signature and identity.

Made from Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram canvas that only gets better with age, the original craftsmanship is unrivalled and the One&Only Heritage Collection of repurposed investment pieces builds on this history, transforming the legacy into a sustainable and timeless icon.

Just like any good story, these collectors’ items are passed from one owner to another — a treasure never to be disposed of, but loved from one generation to the next.

In addition to this very exclusive collection, Jay Ahr will be designing a capsule of luggage tag, travel pouch and travel tote bespoke for each resort. Reflecting the authentic design and celebration of each destination, each item will act as a nod to memories experienced at each One&Only resort around the world.

Perfect for collectors, a badge of honour to be cherished. Each of these items are sold exclusively at each One&Only around the world.

Created exclusively for the ultra-luxury market, One&Only is conceived as a hallmark of excellence.

Set in some of the most beautiful locales in the world, each award-winning resort offers guests a distinctive style and personality borne of its local culture, a genuine hospitality and a lively energy that is unrivalled.

The exclusive collection includes One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives.

Set on one of the largest islands in North Male Atoll, the all-villa ultra-luxury One&Only Reethi Rah resort offers an unparalleled array of luxurious options to create an unforgettable holiday.

Sleek and spectacular, with unprecedented privacy, One&Only Reethi Rah inspires extraordinary journeys for the soul. From extensive outdoor adventure options, including snorkelling and diving in the exotic underwater world, to the mesmerising One&Only Spa, guests are spoilt for choice.

The resort offers 122 thatch-roofed villas and a wide range of culinary experiences, including the Botanica restaurant, which offers the ultimate in organic garden-to-fork cuisine, and Rabarbaro, which offers genuine Italian fare, as well as a superfoods breakfast menu.

Guests at One&Only Reethi Rah can enjoy an array of spa experiences, including private sunrise yoga classes on a secluded sandbank, a ‘Twilight Spa Rendezvous’ massage experience under the stars, ‘foot rehab’ – a concept created by the resident yoga instructor and the Bastien Gonzalez therapist which combines yoga and foot massage, Barber+Blade – a men’s grooming and shaving studio and a Spa Courtyard featuring a vitality pool, outdoor sauna and steam room.

To purchase one of the limited-edition bags, contact neoboutique@oneandonlyresorts.com.