SAii Lagoon, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives celebrate 5th anniversary with exclusive guest rewards
SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives are celebrating five spectacular years of creating unforgettable memories in the Maldives. To mark this milestone, both resorts are launching exclusive anniversary campaigns, offering guests the chance to win extraordinary prizes as a token of appreciation for their loyalty and support.
SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton – A Half-Million Hilton Honors Points
SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton known for its boho-chic, playful atmosphere, is offering one lucky guest the opportunity to win 500,000 Hilton Honors points. From September 1st to 30th, guests who book on the website and travel within this period will be automatically entered into the draw. These points can be redeemed for future stays, making this an unmissable chance for travellers to continue their journey of discovery and relaxation at Hilton properties around the world.
“As we reach this significant milestone, we thought of a meaningful way to show our appreciation to our valued guests who have shaped our resort into what it is today,” says Alexander Traeger, General Manager at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton. “These five years have been filled with SAiiSational moments and what better way to celebrate this is by offering our guests a gift that opens a door to an even more unforgettable journey with us.”
Hard Rock Hotel Maldives: Five Incredible Stays from Five Cities Around the World
In true Hard Rock fashion, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is amplifying the celebrations with a global giveaway. Five lucky winners who book on the website and travel between September 1st and 30th will each receive a voucher for a 5-night stay for two at one of five iconic Hard Rock Hotels around the world – New York, Marbella, Desaru Coast, Shenzhen, and Florida.
“We are excited to mark our 5th anniversary with a funky giveaway, inviting our guests to create their Hard Rock stories in five iconic cities around the world. Living up to our motto ‘Love All – Serve All’, this giveaway is our way of saying thanks to our amazing guests who have rocked with us and shared their passion for music and adventure. Each lucky winner will get to explore new places while soaking in the unique vibe of Hard Rock,” says Frederic Lebegue, General Manager at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives
Both resorts have spent the past five years redefining the luxury holiday experience in the Maldives, each offering a unique blend of style, comfort, and innovation. As part of CROSSROADS Maldives, the first integrated leisure destination in the country, SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives have become premier choices for travellers seeking not just a holiday, but an adventure.This anniversary celebration is a testament to the dedication and creativity that have driven both resorts since their inception. With exclusive offers, unforgettable experiences, and now, extraordinary rewards, guests have even more reasons to celebrate and explore all that these resorts have to offer.
The 2024 Surfing Champions Trophy opens at Four Seasons Maldives
The beautiful island of Vabou Huraa last night played host as Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa introduced the all-star field of surfers who’ll be battling it out for this year’s Surfing Champions Trophy.
Didier Jardin, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, welcomed the assembled dignitaries, families and friends of competitors, event staff and VIP hotel guests to the picturesque setting, a short walk over the water from Kuda Huraa.
Esteemed guests in attendance included Maldives Ministry of Tourism representatives State Minister Honourable Dr. Abdulla Niyaz, Deputy Minister Honourable Yamin Ahmed, and Director General Aishath Ali. They were joined by Mohamed Arzan from the Maldives Surfing Association, and Hussain Nizam and Hassan Rasheed from the Maldives Bodyboarding Association.
After his welcome, Didier invited Ross Phillips from Tropicsurf to the stage to introduce the field of competitors, including five-time world champion and Olympic gold medallist Carissa Moore, two-time event winner Taj Burrow, and number one ranked Maldivian surfer Ahmed ‘Ammaday’ Agil. Ross left smiles on every face with his incredibly researched, heartfelt words.
Ross then announced the arrival of a beautiful run of swell that could easily produce the best waves the event has ever seen, before guests enjoyed an incredible banquet and an evening of live music, as the anticipation continues to build ahead of an exciting week to come.
The Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy runs from August 29 to September 5.
Discover 3 enchanting ways to celebrate festive season in Maldives with Marriott Bonvoy resorts
Splendour at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, and JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. From December 20, 2024, to January 9, 2025, each resort presents unique festive programming against the stunning backdrop of white-sand beaches, crystal-clear turquoise lagoons, and vibrant coral reefs, creating an idyllic tropical paradise.
Whether traveling with family, friends, or loved ones, discerning travellers can celebrate the festive season amidst the Maldives’ natural splendour by choosing from three luxury destination resorts. At The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, guests can marvel in a world of ‘EAU’, where the ethereal dreamscapes of water takes centre stage through spectacular performances and candlelit concertos in the moonlight. The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort reveals a captivating ‘Tale of the Tides,’ featuring a grand Christmas tree lighting, engaging activities for families, and exquisite culinary delights. Meanwhile, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa showcases a ‘Symphony of the Sea,’ blending traditional Maldivian festivities with elegant celebrations and interactive experiences for guests of all ages.
Guests can embrace luxury island living in the resorts’ two- or three-bedroom overwater and beach pool villas, complete with 24-hour personalised signature ‘Aris Meeha,’ St. Regis Butlers, and ‘Thakuru’ butler services catering to their every need. Those who book by September 30, 2024, can take advantage of the Early Bird Special offers, including exceptional savings, dining credits, and exclusive member benefits.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands: The Spirit of EAU
This festive season, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands invites guests to celebrate the elemental magic of water with an enchanting ‘EAU’ theme. Beginning December 22, guests can experience the resort’s oceanic home through a stunning display of liquid theatre at the renowned EAU Bar and spherical pool. Guests will be greeted with signature Sangu cocktails and a captivating lineup of events that highlight the beauty and power of water, running through January 9, 2025.
Throughout this magical period, nightly performances inspired by water’s beauty will captivate guests with music, dance, and ethereal shows, exploring themes of renewal and transformation. The culinary journey includes exclusive dining experiences at IWAU and Summer Pavilion, festive cocktail receptions, and a grand New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner. The resort offers a feast of gourmet treats and vibrant celebrations to elevate the holiday spirit.
In addition to these festivities, guests can savor daily breakfast at La Locanda, receive USD 300 in resort credits, and embark on a thrilling shark snorkeling experience with the ‘Festive Escape’ package. Luxurious spa treatments, engaging activities, and a special visit from Santa Claus will add to the allure. Located in the North Malé Atoll, the resort’s 100-villa sanctuary is accessible via a 50-minute yacht ride or a 10-minute seaplane flight from Malé International Airport. For a truly magical festive season at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, guests can book this package with a minimum seven-night stay and receive an additional 25,000 bonus points per stay from December 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025.
Visit the website at ritzcarlton.com/maldives or book your stay here.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort: Tale of the Tides
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort unveils its ‘Tale of the Tides’ holiday celebration from December 20 to January 6. Guests are invited to the Maldives’ finest address to celebrate the season with a series of exquisite events, beginning with a grand Christmas tree lighting on December 20. Families will enjoy a variety of activities designed for children, including Christmas-themed crafts, a festive tea party, and New Year Fireworks Painting. Adults can savour luxurious culinary experiences across seven distinct dining venues, featuring Asian haute cuisine, modern Japanese Kaiseki, international gourmet, and Middle Eastern dishes.
Nestled within a 22-acre natural island paradise in Dhaalu Atoll, the resort offers two to three-bedroom villas that blend elegance and tranquility for groups and families. Each villa features a private pool, panoramic beach views, and refined amenities. At The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, guests can immerse themselves in a celebration of heritage through cherished St. Regis rituals, reimagined with a touch of Maldivian culture. Guests can revel in the daily Champagne Sabering ritual at The Whale Bar while sipping the Island Mary—a local twist on the Bloody Mary—marking the evening and celebrating tradition and togetherness with dramatic flair.
Guests booking the ‘Festive Celebrations’ package will enjoy 25% savings on the best available rate, daily breakfasts for two at ALBA, and complimentary creative arts and eco-adventure activities for children. Valid for stays form December 21, 2024 to January 10, 2025, this package also includes a range of complimentary services and the exceptional St. Regis Butler Service, ensuring bespoke attention and tailored experiences. A scenic 40-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, the ultra-luxury resort offers an unparalleled blend of natural beauty and refined luxury.
For more information, visit the website at stregismaldives.com or book your stay here.
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa: Symphony of the Sea
Located on Vagaru Island, Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriot Maldives Resort & Spa presents an enchanting ‘Symphony of the Sea’ celebration for families to embark on a magical journey blending oceanic wonders with festive cheer. From December 20 to January 6, guests will step into a secluded natural island where the joy of the holidays meets the serenity of the sea.
On December 20, the festive season kicks off with a traditional Maldivian night featuring local cuisine and lively Boduberu performances. The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner invites guests to an evening of elegance with the ocean’s rhythm as a stunning backdrop. Guests can indulge in a lavish dinner while enjoying entertainment from a lively band, dazzling fire dancers, and captivating illuminated LED performances. This unforgettable night offers a perfect blend of sophistication and excitement to ring in the New Year.
The luxury multigenerational resort features 60 spacious and luxurious beach and overwater villas, all with private pools, first-class amenities and a personal ‘Thakuru’ butler service. Eclectic dining experiences are offered throughout the resort’s five dining venues. Daily wellness activities from Spa by JW will harmonize body, mind, and spirit, enhancing the holiday experience with revitalizing treatments. Young guests can enjoy magical adventures at the FAMiLY by JW Little Griffins Kids’ Club, one of the largest kids clubs in the Maldives, featuring interactive, festive activities inspired by the underwater world and island life.
The ‘Festive Splendour’ package includes a daily buffet breakfast at Aailaa, complimentary non-motorised watersports, Thakuru service, and a one-time 30-minute photography session with a printed photo. This package promises a luxurious and memorable holiday at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, with the added benefit of earning up to 30,000 bonus points per stay from December 1, 2024 to January 10, 2025, with a minimum stay of four nights.
For more information, visit the website at jwmarriottmaldives.com or book your stay here.
Celebrate Halloween at Kuramathi Maldives’ Bageecha kids club
Get ready for a thrilling Halloween week at Kuramathi Maldives’ Bageecha Kids Club, where the little ones can dive into a variety of spooktacular activities!
From October 28th to November 1st, children will enjoy an array of Halloween-themed events including costume parties, trick-or-treating, and haunted house adventures. Each day is packed with exciting activities such as Halloween crafts, sports, beach fun, and special themed meals to celebrate the season. Highlights include a Halloween Costume Fashion Show, a spooky Monster Mash Dance Party, and a Halloween Doughnuts Pool Party to wrap up the celebrations.
Join Kuramathi for a week filled with creative crafts, thrilling games, and delicious treats. On October 28th children will kick off the Halloween weeek with crafts and pool games, while October 29th features mummy relay races and a visit to the Eco Centre. Halloween day on October 31st will be marked by basket decorating, Halloween makeup for kids and a trick-or-treat adventure, followed by a festive pool party. The week concludes on November 1st with pumpkin decorating, a painting competition, and a ghostly scavenger hunt.
Come celebrate Halloween with Kuramathi and make lasting memories at Bageecha Kids Club!!
