SAii Lagoon, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives celebrate 5th anniversary with exclusive guest rewards

Splendour at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, and JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. From December 20, 2024, to January 9, 2025, each resort presents unique festive programming against the stunning backdrop of white-sand beaches, crystal-clear turquoise lagoons, and vibrant coral reefs, creating an idyllic tropical paradise.

Whether traveling with family, friends, or loved ones, discerning travellers can celebrate the festive season amidst the Maldives’ natural splendour by choosing from three luxury destination resorts. At The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, guests can marvel in a world of ‘EAU’, where the ethereal dreamscapes of water takes centre stage through spectacular performances and candlelit concertos in the moonlight. The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort reveals a captivating ‘Tale of the Tides,’ featuring a grand Christmas tree lighting, engaging activities for families, and exquisite culinary delights. Meanwhile, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa showcases a ‘Symphony of the Sea,’ blending traditional Maldivian festivities with elegant celebrations and interactive experiences for guests of all ages.

Guests can embrace luxury island living in the resorts’ two- or three-bedroom overwater and beach pool villas, complete with 24-hour personalised signature ‘Aris Meeha,’ St. Regis Butlers, and ‘Thakuru’ butler services catering to their every need. Those who book by September 30, 2024, can take advantage of the Early Bird Special offers, including exceptional savings, dining credits, and exclusive member benefits.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands: The Spirit of EAU

This festive season, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands invites guests to celebrate the elemental magic of water with an enchanting ‘EAU’ theme. Beginning December 22, guests can experience the resort’s oceanic home through a stunning display of liquid theatre at the renowned EAU Bar and spherical pool. Guests will be greeted with signature Sangu cocktails and a captivating lineup of events that highlight the beauty and power of water, running through January 9, 2025.

Throughout this magical period, nightly performances inspired by water’s beauty will captivate guests with music, dance, and ethereal shows, exploring themes of renewal and transformation. The culinary journey includes exclusive dining experiences at IWAU and Summer Pavilion, festive cocktail receptions, and a grand New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner. The resort offers a feast of gourmet treats and vibrant celebrations to elevate the holiday spirit.

In addition to these festivities, guests can savor daily breakfast at La Locanda, receive USD 300 in resort credits, and embark on a thrilling shark snorkeling experience with the ‘Festive Escape’ package. Luxurious spa treatments, engaging activities, and a special visit from Santa Claus will add to the allure. Located in the North Malé Atoll, the resort’s 100-villa sanctuary is accessible via a 50-minute yacht ride or a 10-minute seaplane flight from Malé International Airport. For a truly magical festive season at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, guests can book this package with a minimum seven-night stay and receive an additional 25,000 bonus points per stay from December 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025.

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort: Tale of the Tides

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort unveils its ‘Tale of the Tides’ holiday celebration from December 20 to January 6. Guests are invited to the Maldives’ finest address to celebrate the season with a series of exquisite events, beginning with a grand Christmas tree lighting on December 20. Families will enjoy a variety of activities designed for children, including Christmas-themed crafts, a festive tea party, and New Year Fireworks Painting. Adults can savour luxurious culinary experiences across seven distinct dining venues, featuring Asian haute cuisine, modern Japanese Kaiseki, international gourmet, and Middle Eastern dishes.

Nestled within a 22-acre natural island paradise in Dhaalu Atoll, the resort offers two to three-bedroom villas that blend elegance and tranquility for groups and families. Each villa features a private pool, panoramic beach views, and refined amenities. At The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, guests can immerse themselves in a celebration of heritage through cherished St. Regis rituals, reimagined with a touch of Maldivian culture. Guests can revel in the daily Champagne Sabering ritual at The Whale Bar while sipping the Island Mary—a local twist on the Bloody Mary—marking the evening and celebrating tradition and togetherness with dramatic flair.

Guests booking the ‘Festive Celebrations’ package will enjoy 25% savings on the best available rate, daily breakfasts for two at ALBA, and complimentary creative arts and eco-adventure activities for children. Valid for stays form December 21, 2024 to January 10, 2025, this package also includes a range of complimentary services and the exceptional St. Regis Butler Service, ensuring bespoke attention and tailored experiences. A scenic 40-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, the ultra-luxury resort offers an unparalleled blend of natural beauty and refined luxury.

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa: Symphony of the Sea

Located on Vagaru Island, Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriot Maldives Resort & Spa presents an enchanting ‘Symphony of the Sea’ celebration for families to embark on a magical journey blending oceanic wonders with festive cheer. From December 20 to January 6, guests will step into a secluded natural island where the joy of the holidays meets the serenity of the sea.

On December 20, the festive season kicks off with a traditional Maldivian night featuring local cuisine and lively Boduberu performances. The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner invites guests to an evening of elegance with the ocean’s rhythm as a stunning backdrop. Guests can indulge in a lavish dinner while enjoying entertainment from a lively band, dazzling fire dancers, and captivating illuminated LED performances. This unforgettable night offers a perfect blend of sophistication and excitement to ring in the New Year.

The luxury multigenerational resort features 60 spacious and luxurious beach and overwater villas, all with private pools, first-class amenities and a personal ‘Thakuru’ butler service. Eclectic dining experiences are offered throughout the resort’s five dining venues. Daily wellness activities from Spa by JW will harmonize body, mind, and spirit, enhancing the holiday experience with revitalizing treatments. Young guests can enjoy magical adventures at the FAMiLY by JW Little Griffins Kids’ Club, one of the largest kids clubs in the Maldives, featuring interactive, festive activities inspired by the underwater world and island life.

The ‘Festive Splendour’ package includes a daily buffet breakfast at Aailaa, complimentary non-motorised watersports, Thakuru service, and a one-time 30-minute photography session with a printed photo. This package promises a luxurious and memorable holiday at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, with the added benefit of earning up to 30,000 bonus points per stay from December 1, 2024 to January 10, 2025, with a minimum stay of four nights.

