Featured
Green Globe Recertification underscores Hard Rock Hotel Maldives’ environmental vision
Hard Rock Hotel Maldives has once again achieved Green Globe Certification, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability as an integral part of its operations. Rather than serving as a mere statement, sustainability at the resort is woven into every aspect of the guest experience, internal decision-making, and long-term strategy. The certification follows a comprehensive, independent audit evaluating the resort’s performance against more than 380 stringent compliance indicators — a demanding benchmark that the resort successfully met.
Significant strides have been made in reducing the property’s carbon footprint without compromising comfort or quality. Energy consumption is managed through the implementation of smart room controls and occupancy sensors, while 99 percent of lighting throughout the property utilizes high-efficiency LED technology. Hot water is supplied by a generator-powered heat exchanger system, complemented by steam-powered laundry machines and energy-efficient appliances in kitchens, guest rooms, and staff facilities. Digital systems have replaced paper-intensive processes, and a Green IT policy ensures all computers are powered down when not in use — reflecting the brand’s dedication to mindful, sustainable operations.
Water conservation remains a central focus of the resort’s environmental efforts. Operating independently from public water systems, the resort employs a sophisticated treatment plant that purifies seawater for use throughout the property. Efficiency is further enhanced by dual-flush toilets, low-flow fixtures, greywater recycling systems, and real-time monitoring technology. Preventative maintenance and regular checks help minimise waste before it occurs.
Situated in one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable regions, the resort embraces proactive environmental action as essential. Electric buggies reduce carbon emissions on the island, while local sourcing practices lower transportation-related impacts and support nearby communities. A green procurement policy and ongoing staff training ensure that all departments align with the resort’s long-term sustainability objectives.
Marine conservation plays a prominent role at the resort’s Marine Discovery Centre, where initiatives such as coral propagation, guided snorkelling tours, and educational reef programs encourage guest participation in ocean protection efforts. A collaboration with Parley for the Oceans ensures that plastic waste is recycled and that marine ecosystems remain safeguarded for future generations.
Sustainability is seamlessly integrated into the guest experience at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. From the visible to the behind-the-scenes, it shapes every detail of a stay. The Maldives Discovery Centre offers visitors insights into local culture through exhibits, artisan displays, and live performances that celebrate Maldivian heritage. Interactive workshops with local craftspeople and educational exhibitions on maritime trade routes provide guests with a rich, immersive understanding of the destination—highlighting the connection between community, culture, and conservation.
This Green Globe recertification is not viewed as a conclusion but as part of a continuous journey. It reflects an enduring commitment to protecting the environment while delivering the unique rhythm, flavour, and hospitality that define the Hard Rock Hotel Maldives experience. Here, sustainability takes center stage as part of the headline act.
Celebration
Island thythms and Eid traditions at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives
This Eid al-Adha, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives invites discerning travellers to experience an enchanting celebration set against the spellbinding beauty of the Maldives—a private island paradise where refined luxury harmonises with vibrant tradition.
On Sunday, 8 June, the resort will host a thoughtfully curated programme of festivities that honour the spirit of Eid. Guests will be taken on an immersive cultural journey featuring the rhythmic beats of live Boduberu drumming and a captivating Badhiya dance performance, offering a celebration of Maldivian heritage and spirit. Younger visitors can look forward to a lively schedule of children’s activities designed to spark joy and creativity in an inspiring island setting.
As the sun sets, the celebration continues with a cocktail party on the beach, where the golden hues of dusk are paired with live local music and specially crafted cocktails. This relaxed gathering invites guests to savour the island’s warm ambiance as day gives way to night.
Later in the evening, the resort’s signature Seasalt restaurant will present an indulgent Eid Special Buffet. Curated by the resort’s expert culinary team, the buffet showcases a fusion of Maldivian and Arabic gastronomy, featuring aromatic Arabic grills, traditional mezze, and beloved Maldivian classics—all prepared with fresh local ingredients and a contemporary twist.
In celebration of the occasion, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives is offering exclusive holiday savings through its Summer Getaway offer. This includes daily breakfast and dinner, 20% off spa treatments and dining experiences, as well as roundtrip seaplane transfers. Guests will also have access to a curated selection of complimentary scheduled weekly activities, providing a deeper connection to the natural beauty and cultural richness of the Maldives.
Whether in search of peaceful relaxation, quality family time, or meaningful cultural discovery, Eid at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives promises an unforgettable celebration in every sense.
Featured
Sirru Fen Fushi secures coveted 2025 hospitality accolades
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, a secluded sanctuary nestled in the pristine Shaviyani Atoll of the Maldives, has been recognised in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2025. This prestigious accolade places the resort among the top 10% of listings worldwide on Tripadvisor, honouring its consistent delivery of exceptional guest experiences.
Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, bases this award on genuine feedback from travellers who share authentic, first-hand reviews over a 12-month period. The Travelllers’ Choice designation is widely regarded as a trustworthy indicator of quality and excellence in the global travel industry.
The year 2025 has proven to be a milestone for Sirru Fen Fushi, with numerous nominations and certifications reinforcing its standing in the global hospitality arena. These include:
- Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2025 – Top 10% of hospitality businesses globally
- LQA (Leading Quality Assurance) Certified – Recognising adherence to the highest standards of luxury service and operations
- Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 – Nominated
- Condé Nast Traveller India Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 – Nominated
- Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2025 – Nominated
- Green Globe™ Certified – Commending sustainable and eco-conscious practices
These accolades underscore the resort’s commitment to delivering exceptional service, curating immersive guest experiences, demonstrating sustainability leadership, and showcasing authentic Maldivian culture.
Lukasz Prendke, General Manager of Sirru Fen Fushi, expressed gratitude for the global recognition, noting that each nomination and award is a testament to the team’s dedication, creativity, and meticulous attention to detail. He acknowledged the continued trust and support of guests and the international community as key to the resort’s ongoing success.
Featured
Fushifaru Maldives introduces effortless new transfer route via Manta Air
Fushifaru Maldives has announced a new and convenient domestic transfer option for its guests, made possible through a partnership with Manta Air. Travellers can now enjoy a smooth domestic flight from Velana International Airport to Madivaru Airport in Lhaviyani Atoll, followed by a picturesque 15-minute speedboat ride to the resort.
This newly launched transfer route enhances accessibility and flexibility for guests. Unlike seaplane transfers, which are limited to daylight hours, Manta Air’s domestic flights operate throughout the night. The flight itself takes just 25 minutes and can be booked directly through Fushifaru Maldives, offering a seamless and stress-free travel experience from the moment guests arrive in the Maldives.
Ahmed Siaar, General Manager at Fushifaru Maldives, expressed enthusiasm about the update, stating that the partnership with Manta Air allows for greater flexibility in travel planning and ensures comfort and convenience regardless of international arrival times.
Fushifaru Maldives remains committed to elevating the guest experience by offering personalised service, luxurious accommodations, and now, an even more accessible route to the island’s idyllic shores.
Trending
-
Celebration1 week ago
Celebrate Eid in paradise: music, magic, and Maldivian culture at Sun Siyam Olhuveli
-
Cooking1 week ago
Gluten-free, vegan baking takes centre stage in Maldives with BBM, IREKS
-
Featured1 week ago
Heritance Aarah achieves prestigious LQA Certification, redefining service standards
-
Featured1 week ago
Summer of discovery awaits at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
-
Action7 days ago
Game on! Upcoming Meyyafushi unveils Maldives’ first overwater padel court
-
Awards6 days ago
Ifuru Island Maldives wins Best Premium All-Inclusive Resort at Golden Travel Awards 2025
-
Featured1 week ago
Float & Flow Yoga debuts at Holiday Inn Kandooma Maldives
-
Featured1 week ago
Five-course Indian fine dining by Atrangi to feature at Jumeirah Olhahali Island’s June pop-up