Featured
From proposals to vow renewals: Alila Kothaifaru Maldives crafts every moment with love
Set amidst the tranquillity and natural splendour of the Maldives, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives presents couples with an idyllic destination for celebrating love. Whether marking the start of a shared journey, renewing vows, or enjoying an intimate retreat, the island provides a haven where cherished moments unfold against a backdrop of blue skies, soft sands, and crystalline waters.
Combining understated elegance with the lush tropical beauty of the island, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives creates a romantic sanctuary defined by thoughtful details, curated experiences, and the effortless allure of nature. With bespoke wedding, proposal, and romantic escape offerings, the resort caters to couples seeking intimacy, connection, and enduring memories.
Every wedding or vow renewal is meticulously crafted to reflect each couple’s story and style. Through the resort’s “A Tale of True Love” package, couples may exchange or renew vows in an island-inspired ceremony, held either along the pristine shoreline or on a secluded private sandbank. Whether a quiet ceremony for two or an intimate gathering with family and friends, every detail is personalised to match the couple’s vision. Guests can walk down a flower-lined aisle to the rhythm of traditional Maldivian Bodu beru drums, surrounded by ocean vistas. Tropical floral arrangements, bespoke bouquets, and a custom wedding cake add to the sense of occasion. As evening falls, a private dinner curated by the executive chef awaits—served either on the beach or in the privacy of a villa. The experience concludes with romantic turndown touches, including a flower petal bath, designed to end the day in serene luxury.
For those taking the first step toward their future together, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives offers a breathtaking setting for proposals. The romantic beach proposal experience sets the stage as the sun dips below the horizon, with “Will you marry me?” displayed in lights or written in the sand within a heart of fresh blooms. The moment is accompanied by chilled champagne and handcrafted canapés, allowing couples to toast to their future as the waves lap gently along the shore.
Couples seeking to celebrate milestones such as honeymoons, anniversaries, or simply time away together may choose the Couple Celebration package, designed to encourage reconnection in tranquil seclusion. Available with a minimum four-night stay, the package includes seaplane transfers, a bottle of champagne upon arrival, exclusive dining experiences—including a floating breakfast and a candlelit beach dinner—and a rejuvenating couple’s treatment at the resort’s treetop Spa Alila.
With its emphasis on time, space, and togetherness, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives offers an exquisite setting for celebrating love in all its forms, transforming each special moment into a lasting memory. The resort has also earned consecutive recognition as the Best Honeymoon Destination at the Travel Trade Maldives Awards, an honour voted by both travel agents and the public. This accolade reaffirms Alila Kothaifaru Maldives’ reputation as one of the nation’s premier destinations for romance and intimate celebrations.
Featured
Sonic serenity: Discover Sound Healing at Brennia Kottefaru
At Brennia Kottefaru, the pursuit of wellness extends beyond movement and meditation, flowing into the calming resonance of sound. The resort’s Sound Healing Session, conducted by Amit Singh (Yoga Teacher and Sound Healer), offers guests a deeply restorative experience designed to harmonise the mind, body, and spirit.
Held every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. at the Recreation Hall, the 45-minute group session harnesses the resonant tones of singing bowls to guide participants into a profound state of relaxation.
The session offers a range of benefits:
Deep Relaxation – The soothing vibrations calm the mind and body, easing stress and anxiety.
Emotional Balance – The practice helps release stored emotions, fostering a sense of inner peace.
Improved Sleep – Sound frequencies encourage relaxation, aiding those experiencing insomnia and promoting better sleep quality.
Enhanced Focus and Clarity – By balancing brainwave activity, participants may experience improved concentration and mental clarity.
Energy Alignment – The vibrations help balance the body’s chakras and energy flow.
Participation is priced at USD 15 per guest, with a complimentary 15-minute demonstration session available upon request through the spa. Guests are encouraged to book in advance via the Brennia Kottefaru mobile app or by contacting the Spa directly at extension 108.
Within the serene setting of Brennia, the tones of the singing bowls intertwine with the island’s natural symphony — the rhythm of the waves, the whisper of the palms, and the gentle hum of island life. The result is more than a class; it is an immersive journey towards stillness and renewal.
At Brennia Kottefaru, wellness is not merely practised — it is felt in every vibration, every breath, and every moment of quiet connection.
Celebration
W Maldives introduces its ‘Make Waves, New Traditions’ festive series
W Maldives is inviting guests to Make Waves, New Traditions this festive season, presenting a celebration that redefines the holidays with creativity, connection, and indulgence. From 23 December to 1 January, the resort will transform into a tropical haven where every moment is designed for joy and every guest has officially “Made the List.”
The festivities commence with Twinkle & Toast, a lighting ceremony that marks the start of a vibrant, week-long calendar of events. Highlights include flame-grilled feasts on FIRE Beach for Christmas Eve, holiday movie nights under the stars, festive afternoon teas overlooking the reef, seafood markets brimming with fresh coastal flavours, and a Maldivian beach barbecue infused with rhythm and local flair. On New Year’s Eve, the island will evolve into a lively playground featuring creative cocktails, immersive culinary journeys, electrifying performances, and fireworks over the Indian Ocean to welcome 2025 in true W style.
This year’s celebration also introduces The Restore Series with internationally acclaimed wellness coach Arron Collins-Thomas, founder of TONIQ. Integrating Qigong, breathwork, and cold-water therapy with energising workouts and restorative rituals, the seven-day wellness experience aims to refresh both body and mind while harmonising with the festive atmosphere. Guests can take part in sunrise sessions, sunset meditations, and ice-bath resets, embracing wellness as an essential part of the celebration and preparing themselves for the year ahead.
Culinary experiences take centre stage in this season of togetherness and authenticity. From ocean-to-table creations at FISH to Chef Bakaa’s festive degustation menu and the dynamic seafood markets at KITCHEN, each dining encounter blends local ingredients with bold imagination. Guests are encouraged to come together, share stories, and experience the Maldivian spirit through flavours that are both comforting and refreshingly innovative.
“This is the season to connect, recharge, and celebrate without boundaries,” said Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives. “At W Maldives, we embrace the unexpected. Make Waves, New Traditions is our invitation for guests to come together, savour the island’s soul, and create memories that sparkle long after the fireworks fade.”
With its star-lit skies, daring gastronomy, revitalising wellness rituals, and music that carries into the night, W Maldives offers a festive escape where traditions are reimagined and every guest truly Makes the List.
Drink
Golden encounter: Atmosphere Kanifushi and Bottega unite Maldivian soul with Italian craftsmanship
Atmosphere Kanifushi is set to host a golden fusion of Maldivian spirit and Italian craftsmanship from 4 to 6 December, as Atmosphere Core presents a three-day celebration in collaboration with Bottega SpA, one of Italy’s most renowned lifestyle wineries.
Sandro Bottega, President and CEO of Bottega SpA, remarked, “The Maldives is an iconic destination, a paradise for leisure and diving. We are proud to showcase our selected wines at Atmosphere Kanifushi, in an expression of refined hospitality that blends seamlessly with the Italian lifestyle. I am certain that this three-day experience, dedicated to Prosecco, will beautifully unite the Bottega philosophy with the island’s soul.”
The celebration begins at Just Veg, the Maldives’ first vegetarian restaurant, where acclaimed Italian Chef Fabrizio Marino will curate exclusive lunch and dinner menus paired with signature Bottega vintages. On the second day, the festivities move to Pier Six, featuring elegant seafood pairings, followed by an evening of golden cocktails, sizzling teppanyaki, and Venetian carnival-inspired delights, set against panoramic lagoon views.
The event culminates in the Bottega Gala Gold Dinner on the beach, where all in-house guests will be invited to raise golden flutes of GOLD Prosecco DOC under the starlit sky. The evening will unfold to the sounds of live bands and DJ performances, with the ocean’s rhythm creating the perfect atmosphere for a night of elegance, indulgence, and unforgettable moments. Every element—from the cuisine and wine to the music and cinematic storytelling—will harmoniously come together to craft a truly immersive experience.
Bottega’s Head Sommelier, Elena Schipani, will personally host the pairings, guiding guests through the stories and characteristics of each vintage. All events will be complimentary under the Kanifushi Plan™, subject to pre-booking and availability. “Atmosphere Kanifushi has long been celebrated for its culinary creativity and heartfelt service,” said Raman Gomathi, Director of Food and Beverage. “This Golden Wine Encounter embodies our commitment to experiences that combine artistry with authenticity. The team has poured its heart into creating this first-of-its-kind celebration, a true reflection of our Joy of Giving philosophy.”
This golden celebration also symbolises Atmosphere Core’s growing relationship with Italy. In 2026, the group will debut its first European property, BORGO MONCHIERO Heritage by Atmosphere, in Piedmont—a region known for its rolling vineyards and exceptional gastronomy. The collaboration with Bottega SpA, alongside culinary artistry from Chef Fabrizio Marino, offers a glimpse into this exciting journey, uniting Maldivian warmth with Italian elegance.
A fourth-generation family estate, Bottega SpA epitomises quality, authenticity, and timeless design—values shared by Atmosphere Core. Together, they invite guests to a radiant celebration where fine wine meets the joy of island living.
Trending
