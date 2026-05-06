News
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands unveils updated 2026 Masters of Crafts calendar
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has unveiled an updated schedule for its 2026 Masters of Crafts programme, introducing new visiting experts and revised dates for several experiences as part of the resort’s fifth anniversary celebrations and Summer Collective programme.
The year-long programme brings together specialists across culinary arts, wellness, music, sustainability, astronomy, mixology and surfing through a series of residencies and retreats scheduled throughout 2026.
Among the newly announced additions is environmentalist Sarah Roberts, who will join the resort from 10 to 14 June as a Visiting Hero. Roberts will lead sustainability-focused experiences as part of the anniversary celebrations.
The updated programme also introduces yoga instructor Anabella Landa, who will host a yoga retreat from 20 to 22 June under the resort’s “Essence of Balance” wellness series.
The resort has also revised the dates for Portuguese surfer Nic von Rupp’s surfing retreat, which is now scheduled from 1 to 11 July as part of “The Summer Collective”. The Connected Collective Retreat with Harriet Mandak has been updated to take place from 19 to 22 November.
Other experiences in the 2026 calendar include movement therapist Jacy Cunningham and singer-songwriter Madison McFerrin in January, culinary collaborations with Chef Maurizio Bufi and mixologist Rama Redzepi in February, floral artist Harijanto Setiawan in March, and astronomer Tom Kerss in April.
In June, the resort will also host a Marriott International 50 Best Asia Bars showcase featuring The St. Regis Bar Jakarta, Punch Room Tokyo and Bar Sathorn Bangkok.
Additional residencies later in the year include Chef Jean-Philippe Blondet of Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester in October, culinary creator Alexis Goertz in November, and Moebius bartenders Lorenzo Querci and Giovanni Allario in December. Mindfulness advocate Virginia Gambardella will conclude the programme with a wellness session in December.
The Masters of Crafts programme is designed as “a year-long celebration of artistry and innovation”, offering guests opportunities to engage with visiting experts through curated experiences across wellness, gastronomy, culture and adventure.
Action
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives offers Dive Free programme
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is offering guests access to a range of dive sites in South Malé Atoll through its Dive Free programme, aimed at divers seeking structured and accessible diving experiences during their stay.
Located approximately 45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the resort provides proximity to multiple dive sites within a 10 to 30-minute boat radius. The surrounding waters are known for varied reef structures, current-driven channels and regular marine life encounters, allowing for multiple dives per day.
The Dive Free programme is available to guests staying three nights or more, offering up to two complimentary scuba dives per day for up to two certified divers per villa.
According to Dive Centre Manager Ibrahim Shaan, the location enables access to a range of dive environments within a short distance, including reef and channel dives. He noted that sites such as Kandooma Thila can be reached within minutes, while additional sites offering different conditions are accessible within half an hour.
Director of Marketing and Sustainability Sharon Garrett stated that the programme is designed to integrate diving into the overall guest experience, reducing both time and cost considerations for certified divers.
Water conditions in the area remain suitable for diving throughout the year, with visibility often exceeding 20 metres. The dive sites accessible from the resort include:
- Kandooma Thila, a coral-covered pinnacle known for sightings of reef sharks and eagle rays
- Guraidhoo Corner, a channel dive site with strong currents attracting schools of fish and larger species
- Cocoa Corner, featuring reef walls and drop-offs with occasional pelagic encounters
- Kuda Giri Wreck, a sheltered site with a wreck and reef supporting reef fish and macro life
- Kandooma Caves, characterised by overhangs and reef formations with diverse marine species
Additional nearby sites include Manta Point, Lhosfushi, Medhu Faru and Waggiri, offering a mix of reef and channel diving, with seasonal manta ray sightings.
The resort operates a PADI five-star dive centre with guided excursions and access to multiple sites within short travel distances. The Dive Free programme is positioned as an option for divers seeking to maximise time in the water without the need for domestic transfers, providing direct access to dive locations from a single island base.
Featured
Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives unveils Eid al-Adha experience
Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has introduced a curated Eid al-Adha offering aimed at travellers seeking a structured yet flexible way to mark the occasion in a resort setting.
Branded “Island Celebrations: Eid – Connect in Paradise”, the experience is positioned for guests from the Middle East, North Africa and Asia, with a focus on shared experiences, personal time and engagement with the surrounding environment.
Located approximately 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the resort is accessible for short-stay and family travel during peak holiday periods. The property features 120 beach and overwater villas, alongside an overwater spa, house reef and multiple dining outlets.
The Eid experience will begin with an in-villa welcome offering, including Arabic sweets, dates and fruit. The programme is structured around a series of optional activities rather than a fixed schedule. These include lagoon-based experiences, daily yoga sessions at sunrise and sunset, spa treatments, sunset cruises and dining options designed for private or shared settings.
The resort has indicated that the programme is intended to allow guests to engage with activities at their own pace, rather than follow a defined itinerary.
In line with the preferences of Muslim travellers, the resort has incorporated halal-friendly dining options, flexible meal arrangements and an expanded range of non-alcoholic beverages. Villa layouts are also designed to support privacy.
Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has reported guest ratings of 9.2 out of 10 on halal travel platforms, reflecting demand within this segment.
The introduction of the Eid programme aligns with broader trends in the Maldives tourism sector, where travel experiences are increasingly structured around personalisation, cultural considerations and smaller-scale experiences.
Awards
Three-year winning streak: Canareef Resort Maldives honoured by HolidayCheck again
In a significant achievement for the hospitality sector in the southern atolls, Canareef Resort Maldives has been officially recognised as a Recommended Resort for 2026 by HolidayCheck, the leading travel review platform for the German-speaking market. This prestigious accolade continues a remarkable winning streak, as the resort consistently earned this same recommendation in 2024 and 2025. This consecutive recognition underscores a steady commitment to service and guest satisfaction that resonates with travellers year after year.
As a primary guide for international travellers, HolidayCheck is considered a gold standard for guest trust because its recommendations are earned purely through authentic guest reviews rather than industry panels. To be “Recommended on HolidayCheck,” a resort must maintain a high recommendation rate and strong ratings from verified visitors, making it one of the most reliable endorsements for travellers worldwide. For the global community, this award serves as a clear indicator of consistency, ensuring that the experiences shared by previous guests are backed by a proven track record.
Located in the unique and intimate Addu Atoll, Canareef Resort Maldives offers a distinct 4.5km island experience that highlights the natural beauty and biological diversity of the region. The resort has become a favourite for international visitors seeking a complete tropical escape that caters to every interest. Guests can explore world-class diving sites and engaging excursions, or find balance through yoga and aqua aerobics. For those seeking relaxation, the spa provides a serene sanctuary, while the tennis courts offer the perfect space for active recreation. From the excitement of the water sports centre to the peaceful nature trails that wind through the island’s lush interior, guests can explore vibrant house reefs, enjoy the local heritage of the southern atolls, or relax in one of the 271 villas that offer a sense of space and privacy.
The management of Canareef Resort Maldives noted that receiving this recognition for the third consecutive year is a testament to the hard work of the entire team. They expressed gratitude to the global guests whose reviews have highlighted the resort as a welcoming destination and emphasised that this award motivates them to continue showcasing the authentic charm of Addu Atoll to the world. As Canareef looks ahead to 2026, it remains a top-recommended choice for those seeking a high-quality and memorable Maldivian getaway.
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