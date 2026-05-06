The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands unveils updated 2026 Masters of Crafts calendar

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has unveiled an updated schedule for its 2026 Masters of Crafts programme, introducing new visiting experts and revised dates for several experiences as part of the resort’s fifth anniversary celebrations and Summer Collective programme.

The year-long programme brings together specialists across culinary arts, wellness, music, sustainability, astronomy, mixology and surfing through a series of residencies and retreats scheduled throughout 2026.

Among the newly announced additions is environmentalist Sarah Roberts, who will join the resort from 10 to 14 June as a Visiting Hero. Roberts will lead sustainability-focused experiences as part of the anniversary celebrations.

The updated programme also introduces yoga instructor Anabella Landa, who will host a yoga retreat from 20 to 22 June under the resort’s “Essence of Balance” wellness series.

The resort has also revised the dates for Portuguese surfer Nic von Rupp’s surfing retreat, which is now scheduled from 1 to 11 July as part of “The Summer Collective”. The Connected Collective Retreat with Harriet Mandak has been updated to take place from 19 to 22 November.

Other experiences in the 2026 calendar include movement therapist Jacy Cunningham and singer-songwriter Madison McFerrin in January, culinary collaborations with Chef Maurizio Bufi and mixologist Rama Redzepi in February, floral artist Harijanto Setiawan in March, and astronomer Tom Kerss in April.

In June, the resort will also host a Marriott International 50 Best Asia Bars showcase featuring The St. Regis Bar Jakarta, Punch Room Tokyo and Bar Sathorn Bangkok.

Additional residencies later in the year include Chef Jean-Philippe Blondet of Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester in October, culinary creator Alexis Goertz in November, and Moebius bartenders Lorenzo Querci and Giovanni Allario in December. Mindfulness advocate Virginia Gambardella will conclude the programme with a wellness session in December.

The Masters of Crafts programme is designed as “a year-long celebration of artistry and innovation”, offering guests opportunities to engage with visiting experts through curated experiences across wellness, gastronomy, culture and adventure.