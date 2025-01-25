From Grey Herons to Asian Koels: birdwatcher’s haven at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts

The Maldives, celebrated for its sun, sand, and sea, also offers a mesmerising encounter with nature’s avian marvels. Within the picturesque landscapes of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives, waterbirds such as the Grey Heron and the Asian Koel add a lively and enchanting touch to the serene environment. These feathered inhabitants not only captivate the eyes but also elevate the ambiance, creating an immersive blend of luxury and nature.

A quintessential symbol of the Maldives, the Grey Heron, locally known as Maakanaa, graces the shores of the resorts with its tranquil presence. Frequently seen wading through the shallows, these elegant birds move with a calm poise that mirrors the serenity of their surroundings. At dawn and dusk, their silhouettes against the soft hues of the Maldivian sky add a touch of ethereal beauty. Those fortunate enough to witness a Grey Heron in mid-flight are often left in awe of its impressive wingspan, a memory that lingers long after the experience.

Renowned for its unmistakable melodious call, the Asian Koel infuses the resorts with a soothing soundtrack to peaceful mornings. Steeped in Maldivian culture, the Koel is regarded as a symbol of good fortune, further enhancing its charm. The male Koel, with its glossy black feathers and striking red eyes, captivates the eye, while the female, adorned in patterned brown and white plumage, offers a complementary beauty. Together, these birds contribute to the vibrant atmosphere of the resorts, delighting guests with their dynamic presence.

The White-breasted Waterhen, full of energy and character, adds a playful charm to the waterbodies scattered across the resorts. Distinguished by its white underbelly and contrasting dark plumage, this lively bird is often spotted darting near ponds and marshy areas. Its energetic movements and vibrant calls bring a sense of joy and liveliness to nature walks, offering an entertaining glimpse into the bustling world of these feathered residents.

Although pigeons are a common sight worldwide, the serene backdrop of the Maldives elevates their presence, making them feel special. Their gentle cooing blends harmoniously with the natural surroundings, creating a calming rhythm throughout the day. Meanwhile, the elegant egrets, often seen foraging along the water’s edge, add a touch of grace to the scenic landscapes. Whether perched amid the lush greenery or soaring over the lagoons, these birds embody the seamless coexistence of luxury and nature at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives.

For those eager to witness these avian wonders firsthand, a leisurely morning walk through the resorts’ natural landscapes, paddling along the lagoons, or simply relaxing on the beachfront with binoculars offers an ideal opportunity. Early mornings and late afternoons are particularly suited for spotting these birds as they go about their day. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in this unique harmony of nature and indulgence – an adventure that promises unforgettable memories.