Culture
Milaidhoo Maldives invites guests to discover real island living in Kihadhoo
Milaidhoo Maldives, a boutique luxury resort situated within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, has unveiled its latest signature offering – the Local Island Tour – a meaningful and intimate cultural experience that provides guests with a genuine insight into everyday life in the Maldives.
Nestled amidst the natural splendour of Baa Atoll, celebrated for its vibrant marine biodiversity and unspoilt local islands, this new experience extends beyond the boundaries of the resort. Guests are invited to journey just 15 minutes by boat to Kihadhoo, a serene and authentic island where tradition, community and simplicity remain firmly embedded in daily life.
Upon arrival, visitors are immersed not only in a new landscape but in a slower, more deliberate way of life. Much like the ethos of Milaidhoo, where barefoot luxury is designed to encourage presence and connection, Kihadhoo exudes its own quiet charm – a lifestyle shaped by nature, calm and community. Along its sandy paths, occasionally crossed by a scooter or two, time appears to slow down. It is a place grounded in authenticity and understated beauty.
The experience is personally guided by Ali “CR” Niushad, a Kihadhoo native and esteemed member of the Milaidhoo team. Acting as both host and storyteller, CR offers guests the rare opportunity to experience the island not as tourists, but as warmly welcomed friends. The visit begins with a traditional greeting from local flower girls dressed in Maldivian attire, setting the tone for an encounter steeped in culture and sincerity.
As the tour unfolds, guests are met with the everyday sights and sounds of the island: children waving in the distance, neighbours exchanging greetings, the rhythmic sweep of a broom, the gentle clatter of cooking utensils, and women gathered in joali seats, softly conversing in the afternoon light. A walk through Kihadhoo reveals vividly painted doors on homes – reminiscent of the colourful doors of Milaidhoo’s own villas – reflecting the island’s quiet charm and creative spirit.
This is not a traditional sightseeing excursion; it is an immersion into the heartbeat of island life. Guests enjoy fresh coconuts at a small, family-run café, visit the local school and community centres, and spend time in CR’s family home, sharing stories and perspectives. Each moment is organic, heartfelt, and grounded in sincere human connection.
In an era where travellers increasingly seek meaningful and mindful experiences, Milaidhoo’s Local Island Tour captures the spirit of slow travel: an invitation to pause, observe, and engage with respect and curiosity.
Experience Highlights:
- Price: USD 95++ per person (minimum of four guests)
- Inclusions: Return boat transfers, traditional island welcome, guided walk with CR, refreshments (fresh juice or coconut), visits to village landmarks, and a selection of homemade Maldivian snacks with tea or coffee
While Milaidhoo offers refined barefoot luxury that nurtures a sense of inner calm, Kihadhoo presents the soulful essence of Maldivian island life. Together, they create a compelling contrast – sanctuary and simplicity, elegance and authenticity.
This experience is more than a cultural outing. It is a return to the original purpose of travel: to connect, to learn, and to be changed in quiet, unforgettable ways.
Action
Ocean, culture, community: sustainable celebrations at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru & Dhawa Ihuru
Single-use plastics continue to pose a significant threat to marine ecosystems, with over 11 million metric tonnes entering the oceans each year. Since the Banyan Group began its efforts to eliminate single-use plastics in 2018, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru have led the way within the group—achieving a 75% reduction in plastic use, the highest rate across all properties.
This July, guests are invited to participate in a series of sustainability-focused activities designed to create meaningful impact:
- 12 July: A community clean-up in Malé City in collaboration with CLEAN Maldives, bringing together locals, guests, and team members to reduce marine waste in urban environments.
- 19 & 26 July: Marine litter snorkelling clean-ups around the house reef, removing plastic debris while protecting marine life and habitats.
- 29 July: A recycled arts and crafts workshop at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru in partnership with Feyran Craft House, transforming collected plastic into handcrafted artworks.
These efforts support the Banyan Group’s ‘Brand for Good’ sustainability targets, which include the complete elimination of guest-facing single-use plastics by 2025 and full elimination across operations by 2030.
Taking place at Dhawa Ihuru—recognised for having one of the best house reefs in the Maldives (Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2025)—the Rannamaari Dive Fest invites divers and marine enthusiasts to explore the famed Rannamaari Shipwreck, located just metres from the shoreline.
This immersive day features:
- Guided dives to the shipwreck
- Underwater treasure hunts
- Marine conservation talks
- Cultural experiences including local arts and crafts, Maldivian cooking classes, and spa rituals
The event pays tribute to the vibrant marine ecosystem that defines Dhawa Ihuru as a premier dive destination.
Observed on 26 July, Maldivian Independence Day commemorates the country’s emergence as a sovereign island nation. In celebration of this historic occasion, both Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru have curated three days of experiences rooted in national pride, community, and tradition.
- 26 July: Guests may participate in a symbolic swim across the channel connecting the two islands, representing unity and freedom. The day continues with a Maldivian Culture Talk exploring traditions, language, and the significance of Independence Day, followed by a traditional Bodu Beru performance and beach bonfire under the stars.
- 26–28 July: Three days of beachside “Fun Olympic Games” celebrate island spirit through friendly competition and laughter.
- 25–31 July: Special dive and water sports promotions of up to 30% will be available. Offers include signature experiences such as diving the Rannamaari Shipwreck and snorkelling excursions with nurse sharks and stingrays.
The July programming forms part of the lead-up to Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s official 30th anniversary in September 2025. Each initiative reflects the resort’s founding philosophy: Embracing the Environment, Empowering People. Guests are invited to reconnect with nature, engage with Maldivian culture, and experience the true spirit of the Original Maldives.
Culture
Maldives unveiled: Khalid Al Ameri’s off-resort exploration
The Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), known as Visit Maldives, recently collaborated with popular Emirati content creator and digital storyteller Khalid Al Ameri for an exclusive familiarisation (FAM) trip held from March 22 to 26, 2025. The result: a heartfelt and engaging YouTube video that has already begun resonating with viewers across the globe.
Known for his authentic storytelling and ability to connect deeply with different cultures, Khalid’s visit captured the Maldives from a refreshingly local perspective—beyond the five-star resorts and crystal-clear lagoons that dominate travel brochures. The trip offered a deep dive into the culture, history, food, and way of life of the Maldivian people.
A Journey into the Heart of the Maldives
The video begins with Khalid journeying to Paree Fengandu—the mysterious “Fairy Pond.” With a sense of humor and wonder, Khalid narrates legends surrounding the lake’s reddish waters, rumored to be a gateway to the spiritual world. As he climbs into a canoe for the first time, Khalid embodies the spirit of exploration that threads through the entire video.
From there, viewers are taken to a traditional Maldivian home—“Relax Home”—for a dinner hosted by a local family. Khalid learns to prepare baiy mas, a traditional fish ball curry, alongside warm and welcoming hosts. His attempt at flaking fish may have been clumsy, but the scene was full of joy, laughter, and appreciation for Maldivian home cooking. A tasting session of local delicacies, including riha folhi (crepes) and mas huni, added a layer of culinary discovery to the experience.
Tracing History Through Mosques and Markets
Day two brought a deeper exploration of the country’s religious and architectural heritage. Khalid visits the historic Jumma Mosque, a 332-year-old structure known for its coral-stone architecture and wooden panels inscribed with Qur’anic verses. He reflects on the historical and cultural significance of the site, describing it as “hundreds of years of lessons” preserved through careful conservation.
He later visits the King Salman Mosque, the largest mosque in Malé, which was officially opened in 2024 and can accommodate up to 10,000 worshippers. Khalid admires the blend of modern design with island culture, noting the mosque’s woodwork and glass detailing. The segment subtly highlights the Maldives’ connections to the broader Islamic world while grounding them in local identity.
In between mosque visits, Khalid explores the vibrant local market in Malé. With his signature charm, he engages in friendly haggling with vendors—unsuccessfully, but humorously—while taking in the colours and sounds of everyday Maldivian life.
A Cultural Celebration and a Lesson in Patience
In a lighthearted moment, Khalid joins a group of performers from Rhythm Boduberu, a traditional Maldivian drumming troupe, in a high-energy beach performance. The scene is filled with laughter, clapping, and dancing—an authentic portrayal of Maldivian cultural expression.
The journey concludes with a fishing trip off the coast of Malé, where Khalid reflects on life’s simple lessons after a mostly fishless outing. “Sometimes we have to lose to win,” he remarks, as the group eventually enjoys a seafood buffet prepared by local chefs.
More Than Just a Vacation
The final moments of the video capture the essence of Khalid’s experience. “Not the Maldives that everyone shows on Instagram. The Maldives that the people live every day,” he says, offering a powerful reminder that behind every postcard-perfect beach lies a community, a culture, and a story worth telling.
This collaboration between Visit Maldives and Khalid Al Ameri marks a significant step in diversifying the global perception of the Maldives. By spotlighting its heritage, traditions, and people, the video invites travellers to look beyond the water villas and instead connect with the soul of the islands.
The full video is now available on Khalid Al Ameri’s YouTube channel, providing a heartfelt window into an unseen side of the Maldives.
Culture
Cruise liner makes first stop at HDh. Makunudhoo
A cruise liner docked at HDh. Makunudhoo for the first time Monday, marking a new tourism milestone for the island. Passengers from the MS Hebridean Sky were welcomed by the island’s residents with cultural displays reflecting Maldivian heritage.
According to the Makunudhoo Island Council, 94 tourists disembarked from the vessel. The islanders gathered at the harbour in traditional attire to greet them.
As part of the visit, the tourists were divided into groups, each guided by local residents dressed in traditional clothing. They were taken on a tour of the island, visiting historical and significant sites. A festival was also held at the harbour, where islanders demonstrated traditional crafts, sports, and dances. A marketplace was set up as part of the event, where visitors could purchase local products.
The tourists, who arrived in the morning, departed at 1pm. Before leaving, they donated sports equipment to the island’s school.
“They were pleased with the welcome and the opportunity to explore the island,” said Auzam Adam, President of the Makunudhoo Council.
The MS Hebridean Sky visited Makunudhoo after stops at islands in Addu and Alif Alif Atoll. The vessel is now en route to another country.
