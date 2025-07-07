Cooking
From garden to gourmet: Dusit Thani Maldives celebrates local, responsible cuisine
Widely recognised as a premier luxury resort in the Maldives, Dusit Thani Maldives is redefining the concept of sustainable dining. Central to the resort’s culinary ethos is a strong commitment to sourcing ingredients locally and responsibly, crafting exceptional, globally inspired dishes that reflect the natural abundance of the Maldivian archipelago.
Located just a short stroll from the resort’s kitchens, the organic Chef’s Garden thrives with fragrant herbs, edible flowers, vegetables, and fruits. Ingredients such as lemongrass, basil, papaya, and chillies are carefully hand-harvested at peak ripeness, ensuring that vibrant flavour and freshness are brought directly to the plate.
All fish featured on the resort’s menus is sustainably sourced from within the Maldives, provided by local fishermen who utilise traditional, low-impact fishing techniques. Wherever possible, produce is also procured from Maldivian farmers—an approach that supports island communities, reduces carbon emissions, and celebrates the rich biodiversity of the atolls.
“Our approach is rooted in a respect for the land and sea,” explains Executive Chef Olivier Portret. “Every dish reflects the story of the Maldives—not just its flavours, but its culture and its people. We want guests to experience something truly meaningful with every bite.”
Guests can enjoy these thoughtfully sourced ingredients across a variety of dining experiences, from fine Thai cuisine at Benjarong, to freshly grilled seafood served al fresco at Sea Grill, or even through interactive cooking classes led by the resort’s culinary team.
Through this garden-to-table philosophy, Dusit Thani Maldives offers more than exceptional cuisine—it fosters a deeper connection to place, purpose, and the planet. This commitment not only sets the resort apart as one of the finest in the Maldives, but also as a destination where sustainability and luxury exist in perfect harmony.
Savour July: Exceptional dining awaits at Barceló Nasandhura Male
Located in the vibrant heart of Malé, Barceló Nasandhura is fast becoming a sought-after destination for dining, casual coffee catchups, and laid-back city experiences. This July, guests are invited to indulge in a series of exclusive promotions across the hotel’s distinctive food and beverage outlets, the perfect opportunity to discover what’s on offer.
At Oivaru, the hotel’s signature all-day dining restaurant located on the 3rd Floor, guests can treat themselves to an irresistible Chocolate Dessert Station, available during dinner service from 4th to 7th July only. A decadent addition to the renowned international buffet, it promises to satisfy every sweet tooth. To complement the dining experience, enjoy live music on selected evenings, creating the perfect atmosphere for a relaxed, flavorful night out.
To mark World Chocolate Day on 7th July, a special Chocolate Indulgence Station will be set up in the Nasandhura Lobby from 4 PM to 8 PM. Featuring free tastings and handcrafted desserts by the hotel’s renowned pastry chef, the experience is open to all guests and walk-ins. Guests can also purchase limited-edition treats while enjoying a beautifully styled chocolate-themed setup designed for sweet moments and social sharing.
Alimas Coffee Lounge is the ideal spot to escape the city heat. From 20th to 26th July, enjoy 10% off all ice creams, making it the perfect excuse to cool down with a sweet treat in style.
For those seeking elevated views and an unforgettable ambience, B.Heaven, the hotel’s rooftop lounge, offers signature mocktails and light bites, best savored with panoramic sunset vistas. On selected evenings, the energy rises with live DJ performances, making it the perfect setting to unwind, socialize, or celebrate under the stars.
This July, Barceló Nasandhura invites you to experience a taste of Malé’s most exciting culinary and social destination.
Jumeirah Olhahali Island welcomes Shimmers’ Chef Emanuele for exclusive culinary residency this July
Jumeirah Olhahali Island has announced a culinary residency in collaboration with Chef Emanuele De Leo, Head Chef of the award-winning Shimmers at Jumeirah Mina Al Salam in Dubai. Taking place from 7 to 10 July 2025, this exclusive experience will bring the vibrant flavours of the Mediterranean to the Maldives through a specially curated tasting-style menu.
Following a stint as Sous Chef at L’Olivo at Al Mahara, the two Michelin-starred restaurant at Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, Chef Emanuele took up his position as Head Chef at Shimmers in 2023. There, he leads the kitchen, where his menu pays homage to his Sicilian heritage, while embracing bold, contemporary interpretations of classic Mediterranean cuisine. Under his direction, Shimmers has earned recognition from Gault&Millau UAE in 2025, a testament of the restaurant’s elevated dining experience and Chef Emanuele’s distinctive culinary vision. With a strong focus on seasonality, he draws inspiration from the freshest market produce, transforming each ingredient into flavour-driven, elegantly presented creations.
For his residency at Jumeirah Olhahali Island, Chef Emanuele has crafted a bespoke menu that fuses Greek influences with his Sicilian roots, showcasing refined coastal flavours and thoughtfully sourced seasonal ingredients. In true Shimmers fashion, the evening will be presented as a series of small, shareable plates, designed to bring guests together around the table. Highlights include a fresh cauliflower salad, zingy tuna tartare, and grilled octopus with Santorini fava. These are followed by indulgent mains such as slow-braised beef cheek paired with celery purée and red wine jus, alongside orzo with red prawns, lemon, and caviar. The experience concludes, with a duo of desserts: Greek yoghurt ice cream and orange crème brûlée, offering a refreshing and indulgent finale.
The exclusive dinner experience with Chef Emanuele is priced at USD 195 plus taxes per person. For more information or to reserve, visit the Jumeirah Olhahali Island website here.
Local tastes take centre stage as Hard Rock Cafe’s World Burger Tour arrives in Maldives
Today, Hard Rock Cafe will kick off its annual World Burger Tour competition in celebration of Hard Rock International Founders’ Day. Hard Rock Cafe chefs from around the world were challenged to develop unique burger creations that showcase elements from their regional cultures and personal taste. These innovative recipes will be available exclusively for guests to try, including the Island Spiced Coconut & Curry Burger at Hard Rock Cafe Maldives, from June 14 through August 5. For example, guests at Hard Rock Cafe Rome can choose the Lasagna Burger with Ragu Bolognese and bechamel, those visiting Atlantic City can try the Jersey Shore Burger that features a house-made blueberry maple aioli and provolone.
Island Spiced Coconut & Curry Burger, developed by Chef Nikhil Gopinathan at Hard Rock Cafe Maldives, is made with two smashed & stacked beef burgers, seasoned and seared medium-well, layered with homemade Curry Mayo, arugula, coconut flakes, cucumber, tomato, provolone cheese, chimichurri cheese sauce, topped with shredded fried potato mixed with homemade Island Curry Powder and is inspired by the vibrant culinary traditions of the Maldives, melding local flavors and spices to create a truly tropical experience.
This year’s competition marks an exciting first for Hard Rock, with the addition of chef, content creator and brand partner Olivia Tiedemann as both a mentor and judge. She has worked closely with participating chefs throughout the competition, sharing her culinary expertise and burger-crafting techniques to help elevate each recipe.
“Working with these talented chefs from around the world has been incredibly fun. Each one brought such passion and creativity to their recipes, and I’m amazed by how they’ve transformed classic burger concepts with their unique local influences and personal stories,” said Olivia Tiedemann.
Based on Tiedemann’s input, sales performance and guests’ votes on social media, the top five burger recipes will be selected and announced later this summer. Then the five finalists will become available at Hard Rock Cafe locations globally for all fans to experience for a limited time before one final winner is selected.
“This is such a fun annual event where our chef gets to flex his creativity, and our guests get to try our new burger inspired by the vibrant culture of the Maldives for a limited time,” said Anna Melissa Olay, Manager – Hard Rock Cafe Maldives.
The first Hard Rock Cafe at Old Park Lane in London opened on June 14, 1971. Launching this competition on Founders’ Day celebrates how the brand has evolved over 54 years into an iconic entertainment, hospitality and lifestyle company with more than 300 Hard Rock Cafes and Rock Shops, Hotels, Resorts and Casinos worldwide.
Visit the cafe at The Marina at CROSSROADS Maldives to participate.
