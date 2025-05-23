News
Rediscover wellness, nature, mindful living with Dusit Thani Maldives’ Well-Fest programme
Dusit Thani Maldives, the five-star luxury resort in the heart of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, has announced the launch of Well-Fest, a week-long celebration of holistic wellbeing, set against the breathtaking backdrop of sun, sand, and sea.
Taking place throughout the whole month of June, Well-Fest brings together a curated line-up of wellness experiences that nourish the body, calm the mind, and lift the spirit. Guests will have the opportunity to explore a thoughtfully designed program of sunrise yoga, sound healing, wellness workshops, plant-based cuisine, fitness sessions, and immersive nature-based activities — all designed to restore balance and inspire mindful living.
“Well-Fest is our invitation to guests to pause, reconnect, and embrace wellness in its many forms — all within the natural beauty and serenity of our island,” said Jean-Louis Ripoche, Area General Manager of Dusit Hotels & Resorts in Maldives. “From the healing garden of Devarana Wellness to the crystal-clear waters of our coral-rich reef, every corner of our resort is a sanctuary for self-care.”
Highlights of Well-Fest include:
- Daily Yoga & Qigong in the Garden of Devarana Wellness
- Plant-Based Culinary Experiences at Sala, the resort’s new organic vegan restaurant
- Guided Ocean Meditations and Breath-work Sessions
- Chef’s Garden Tours & Mindful Cooking Classes
- Sustainable Living Workshops focusing on local produce, zero-waste practices, and eco-conscious travel
- Family-Friendly Wellness Activities designed for parents and little ones
Guests can also enjoy exclusive Well-Fest Retreat Packages, featuring curated itineraries, spa treatments, and wellness amenities — perfect for solo travellers, couples, and families seeking rejuvenation and connection.
Whether you’re beginning your wellness journey or looking to deepen your existing practice, Well-Fest at Dusit Thani Maldives offers the space, inspiration, and serenity to recharge — inside and out.
Experience spirit of Eid with vibrant festivities at Amilla Maldives
Amilla Maldives warmly invites guests to experience a heartfelt Eid celebration from 6 to 9 June 2025, where four days of vibrant tradition and island joy unfold.
The festivities blend colourful parades, rhythmic Boduberu performances, and graceful dances with creative family crafts, soothing spa rituals, and spirited beach games. Guests can unwind with sunset sips by the sea, enjoy friendly volleyball matches, playful colour challenges, local island explorations, and immersive cooking experiences.
A traditional thatched hut village will showcase local crafts such as wooden lacquer work by artisans, alongside workshops and performances that offer guests a genuine connection to Maldivian heritage. Meanwhile, the island will be thoughtfully adorned with festive Eid decor, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere throughout the celebration.
Each day offers opportunities to relax by the sea with complimentary coconut drinks and shisha, as well as spa treatments and wellness moments designed to refresh the spirit. Alongside these celebrations, a variety of excursions and water sports are available, and the Kids’ Club provides engaging activities for younger guests, ensuring a harmonious experience for the whole family.
Revolutionary relaxation: Anantara Kihavah unveils Maldives’ first magnesium spa treatments
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas unveils a transformative new chapter in wellness with the launch of the Maldives’ first Magnesium-based spa treatments, redefining holistic healing for the modern traveller. In partnership with “Of The Islands”, a pioneering wellness brand that harnesses the power of the world’s only natural source of pure magnesium chloride—extracted 1,500 metres below ground in the Netherlands—Anantara Kihavah introduces a wellness concept where science, nature and emotional reconnection converge in a single, immersive experience.
Perched above the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, Anantara Kihavah’s overwater spa features six serene treatment rooms, the perfect location for rejuvenation and restoration. Already celebrated for its diverse menu of Ayurvedic therapies, energy and sound healing, the spa now introduces a curated collection of five magnesium-infused treatments designed to restore balance, vitality and inner calm.
Unlike traditional massages that focus purely on relaxation, this new generation of treatments supports the body on a cellular level. Magnesium is essential to more than 300 vital functions in the human body, from muscle recovery and cardiovascular health to improved sleep and nervous system balance. While oral supplements allow for only limited absorption, these treatments use transdermal magnesium, the most effective way for the body to absorb and benefit from this essential mineral. Delivered through the skin during massage, scrub, and soaking rituals, the body receives immediate, targeted replenishment in its most natural form.
Each of the five new treatments has been thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of today’s wellness seekers. From a full-body massage that boosts immunity and relieves tension, to a 90-minute ritual combining a magnesium scrub with a replenishing massage using magnesium butter, each experience fuses therapeutic benefit with sensory delight. Other highlights include a signature holistic ritual with a facial component, a dynamic coffee-magnesium scrub with gel massage, and a deeply calming magnesium salt bath for guests seeking stillness and renewal.
“With the introduction of this partnership, we are thrilled to elevate holistic wellbeing to new heights at Kihavah. This marks the first stage of our evolution, where we integrate magnesium wellness products to enhance our offerings. Our commitment to providing comprehensive health and wellness solutions is stronger than ever, and we are excited to embark on this journey towards better wellbeing for all our guests,” said Ratheesh Parambil, Director of Spa & Wellness at Anantara Kihavah.
Ideal for those recovering from long-haul travel, high-performance activity, or the demands of a fast-paced urban lifestyle, these new rituals go beyond aromatherapy to offer results-driven healing rooted in nature and modern science. From deep rest to muscular repair, magnesium is the silent force behind true balance and now, a centerpiece of Anantara Kihavah’s elevated approach to wellbeing.
By introducing magnesium-based treatments to the Maldives for the first time, Anantara Kihavah continues to set new standards in luxury wellness. Here, on an island where the ocean meets the sky and time slows, guests are invited to embark on a journey of renewal, where stress melts away, and the mind, body and soul return to harmony.
Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives: Your all-inclusive island escape
Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives has introduced a limited-time seasonal offer designed for travellers looking to immerse themselves in a fully curated, no-planning-required escape. As recent travel trends show, over 70% of leisure travellers now prefer all-inclusive holidays for the ease, value, and peace of mind they offer especially when planning longer stays. In response to this growing demand, the resort’s ‘All You Need is All Inclusive’ package invites guests to step into a seamless week of tropical indulgence, where even the journey begins in comfort with round-trip seaplane transfers and VIP lounge access included.
Crafted for stays of seven nights or more in Water Bungalows and above room categories, the experience is priced at USD 6,999 nett for double occupancy, and is available for bookings from 20 May to 30 September 2025, with travel valid from 1 June to 31 October 2025.
The All You Need is All Inclusive package has been thoughtfully crafted to take the stress out of holiday planning allowing guests to arrive, unwind, and simply live in the moment. From the moment you land, every detail is taken care of. Guests can enjoy Premium All-Inclusive privileges, featuring unlimited beverages that include international house brand spirits and wines, handcrafted cocktails, refreshing mocktails, soft drinks, fruit juices, mineral water, and a curated selection of teas and coffees. Whether you’re toasting the sunset with a chilled glass of wine or starting your morning with coffee overlooking the lagoon, every sip is part of the experience.
The indulgence continues with a four-course beach dinner, where ocean breezes, flickering candlelight, and the sound of waves set the stage for a seafood or steak feast under the stars. A 45-minute Balinese spa treatment at the serene Mandara Spa offers a moment of stillness and renewal, while unlimited laundry ensures effortless comfort throughout the week. Beyond the resort, guests can explore the surrounding atoll through a guided island hopping adventure, discovering the rhythm of Maldivian life, or enjoy the magic of a dolphin-watching cruise at sunset, where playful pods glide through golden waters. This is a complete escape designed to leave you feeling lighter, freer, and deeply connected to the island.
Travellers who are members of Cinnamon DISCOVERY, the brand’s loyalty programme under the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), will receive additional benefits during their stay. These include double DISCOVERY Dollars (D$) earned and redeemed, special member rates, exclusive offers on curated experiences, and welcome amenities such as tropical fruits, wine, chocolate, and personalised notes from the management. Depending on the membership tier, guests may also enjoy room upgrades, early check-ins, and late check-outs, all subject to availability.
Travellers can unlock these added perks by signing up for Cinnamon DISCOVERY prior to making their reservation at loyalty.cinnamonhotels.com.
For couples or solo travellers seeking a stress-free getaway that combines fine dining, ocean exploration, and wellness experiences in one of the Maldives’ most scenic settings, the All You Need is All Inclusive offer at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives presents a complete holiday, thoughtfully wrapped into one seamless escape.
