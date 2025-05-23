Rediscover wellness, nature, mindful living with Dusit Thani Maldives’ Well-Fest programme

Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas unveils a transformative new chapter in wellness with the launch of the Maldives’ first Magnesium-based spa treatments, redefining holistic healing for the modern traveller. In partnership with “Of The Islands”, a pioneering wellness brand that harnesses the power of the world’s only natural source of pure magnesium chloride—extracted 1,500 metres below ground in the Netherlands—Anantara Kihavah introduces a wellness concept where science, nature and emotional reconnection converge in a single, immersive experience.

Perched above the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, Anantara Kihavah’s overwater spa features six serene treatment rooms, the perfect location for rejuvenation and restoration. Already celebrated for its diverse menu of Ayurvedic therapies, energy and sound healing, the spa now introduces a curated collection of five magnesium-infused treatments designed to restore balance, vitality and inner calm.

Unlike traditional massages that focus purely on relaxation, this new generation of treatments supports the body on a cellular level. Magnesium is essential to more than 300 vital functions in the human body, from muscle recovery and cardiovascular health to improved sleep and nervous system balance. While oral supplements allow for only limited absorption, these treatments use transdermal magnesium, the most effective way for the body to absorb and benefit from this essential mineral. Delivered through the skin during massage, scrub, and soaking rituals, the body receives immediate, targeted replenishment in its most natural form.

Each of the five new treatments has been thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of today’s wellness seekers. From a full-body massage that boosts immunity and relieves tension, to a 90-minute ritual combining a magnesium scrub with a replenishing massage using magnesium butter, each experience fuses therapeutic benefit with sensory delight. Other highlights include a signature holistic ritual with a facial component, a dynamic coffee-magnesium scrub with gel massage, and a deeply calming magnesium salt bath for guests seeking stillness and renewal.

“With the introduction of this partnership, we are thrilled to elevate holistic wellbeing to new heights at Kihavah. This marks the first stage of our evolution, where we integrate magnesium wellness products to enhance our offerings. Our commitment to providing comprehensive health and wellness solutions is stronger than ever, and we are excited to embark on this journey towards better wellbeing for all our guests,” said Ratheesh Parambil, Director of Spa & Wellness at Anantara Kihavah.

Ideal for those recovering from long-haul travel, high-performance activity, or the demands of a fast-paced urban lifestyle, these new rituals go beyond aromatherapy to offer results-driven healing rooted in nature and modern science. From deep rest to muscular repair, magnesium is the silent force behind true balance and now, a centerpiece of Anantara Kihavah’s elevated approach to wellbeing.

By introducing magnesium-based treatments to the Maldives for the first time, Anantara Kihavah continues to set new standards in luxury wellness. Here, on an island where the ocean meets the sky and time slows, guests are invited to embark on a journey of renewal, where stress melts away, and the mind, body and soul return to harmony.