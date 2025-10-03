Journey Through the Vines: Dusit Thani Maldives launches two-night culinary collaboration

Milaidhoo Maldives is set to celebrate International Chefs Day 2025 with a momentous dining experience, “Around the World in Five Courses”. This special one-night-only event invites guests to join us on a culinary journey that honours the talent, passion and creativity of the chefs who make every meal at Milaidhoo Maldives a unique experience.

The evening begins with a guided tour of the Chef’s Garden, where guests can explore the bountiful herbs, fruits and vegetables that are grown right here on the island. It’s a chance to see firsthand how Milaidhoo embraces fresh, local ingredients and the thoughtful care that goes into every dish (and cocktail).

As the sun sets, guests will gather at The Shoreline Grill, our beachfront restaurant, for a five-course tasting menu that takes them around the world. From the bold spices of Thailand and India to the rich, soulful flavours of Zimbabwe, the refined elegance of Sri Lanka and of course, the freshest Maldivian ingredients, each dish celebrates a different corner of the globe. This special menu reflects the diversity of Milaidhoo’s kitchen, where our team of chefs’ hails from five different countries, each bringing their own unique traditions and culinary influences to the table.

But this night is about more than just food, it’s about the people behind the dishes. Milaidhoo’s culinary team is a close-knit family, united by a shared passion for food. On International Chefs Day, we come together to celebrate not just the food, but the stories, cultures and traditions that inspire it. Guests will have the chance to chat with the chefs throughout the evening, learning about the personal journeys and inspirations behind each course.

Cluster Executive Chef, Ken Gundu from Botswana shares, “A meal is about sharing a moment together, one that lingers in our memories long after the last bite. What truly excites me is the dedication of our team, each member goes above and beyond to delight our discerning guests. Our team is dedicated to creating memorable experiences, often surprising our guests with dishes outside the menu and tailoring each meal to their preferences. We believe that no request is too much and we strive to make every moment around the table exceptional.”

At Milaidhoo, food is more than just a meal. It’s a chance to connect, both with the island and with each other. Our culinary experiences are crafted with care, each dish an invitation to slow down and savour the moment. “Around the World in Five Courses” isn’t just a dinner; it’s a celebration of the artistry and passion of our chefs and a chance to experience the flavours that unite us all.