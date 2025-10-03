Cooking
Journey Through the Vines: Dusit Thani Maldives launches two-night culinary collaboration
Dusit Thani Maldives has announced ‘A Journey Through the Vines,’ a two-night wine dinner series presented in collaboration with Ilaria Felluga and Liquid Concept. The events will take place at the resort’s beachfront restaurant, Sea Grill.
On 25 October 2025, the programme will begin with the Old-World Wine Dinner. Guests will experience a curated multi-course menu paired with celebrated vintages from Europe’s renowned wine regions. The evening will highlight the enduring connection between Old World terroir and fine dining.
The second event, the Ilaria Felluga Wine Dinner, will be held on 27 October 2025. Hosted by Ilaria Felluga, sixth-generation leader of her family’s distinguished wineries and recognised by Forbes as an Italian Excellence Under 40, the evening will feature her family’s signature wines. Each vintage will be paired with a specially designed island-inspired menu that reflects both tradition and innovation.
Both dinners offer discerning travellers the opportunity to enjoy world-class wines alongside bespoke menus in the setting of Baa Atoll, complemented by the distinctive Thai-Maldivian hospitality of Dusit Thani Maldives.
Jean-Louis Ripoche, Area General Manager of Dusit Thani Maldives, commented: “We are proud to offer our guests the opportunity to savour two distinct wine journeys in the idyllic setting of Baa Atoll. Partnering with Ilaria Felluga and Liquid Concept allows us to showcase exceptional vintages alongside inspired cuisine, creating memorable evenings that celebrate both heritage and innovation.”
Situated within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Dusit Thani Maldives combines Thai heritage with Maldivian warmth, offering a strong sense of place. The Journey Through the Vines series reflects the resort’s commitment to delivering immersive culinary experiences for luxury travellers in the Maldives.
Milaidhoo Maldives marks Chefs Day with ‘Around the World in Five Courses’ culinary journey
Milaidhoo Maldives is set to celebrate International Chefs Day 2025 with a momentous dining experience, “Around the World in Five Courses”. This special one-night-only event invites guests to join us on a culinary journey that honours the talent, passion and creativity of the chefs who make every meal at Milaidhoo Maldives a unique experience.
The evening begins with a guided tour of the Chef’s Garden, where guests can explore the bountiful herbs, fruits and vegetables that are grown right here on the island. It’s a chance to see firsthand how Milaidhoo embraces fresh, local ingredients and the thoughtful care that goes into every dish (and cocktail).
As the sun sets, guests will gather at The Shoreline Grill, our beachfront restaurant, for a five-course tasting menu that takes them around the world. From the bold spices of Thailand and India to the rich, soulful flavours of Zimbabwe, the refined elegance of Sri Lanka and of course, the freshest Maldivian ingredients, each dish celebrates a different corner of the globe. This special menu reflects the diversity of Milaidhoo’s kitchen, where our team of chefs’ hails from five different countries, each bringing their own unique traditions and culinary influences to the table.
But this night is about more than just food, it’s about the people behind the dishes. Milaidhoo’s culinary team is a close-knit family, united by a shared passion for food. On International Chefs Day, we come together to celebrate not just the food, but the stories, cultures and traditions that inspire it. Guests will have the chance to chat with the chefs throughout the evening, learning about the personal journeys and inspirations behind each course.
Cluster Executive Chef, Ken Gundu from Botswana shares, “A meal is about sharing a moment together, one that lingers in our memories long after the last bite. What truly excites me is the dedication of our team, each member goes above and beyond to delight our discerning guests. Our team is dedicated to creating memorable experiences, often surprising our guests with dishes outside the menu and tailoring each meal to their preferences. We believe that no request is too much and we strive to make every moment around the table exceptional.”
At Milaidhoo, food is more than just a meal. It’s a chance to connect, both with the island and with each other. Our culinary experiences are crafted with care, each dish an invitation to slow down and savour the moment. “Around the World in Five Courses” isn’t just a dinner; it’s a celebration of the artistry and passion of our chefs and a chance to experience the flavours that unite us all.
Michelin-starred dining experience with Alexander Herrmann at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is set to host two-Michelin-starred Chef Alexander Herrmann for an exclusive residency from 12 to 14 November, during which he will present his distinctive creativity, passion, and culinary expertise on the island’s pristine shores. Known for his innovative approach to modern gastronomy and his charismatic presence on German television, Herrmann has established himself as one of Europe’s most acclaimed chefs.
With a career spanning several decades, Herrmann has redefined fine dining at his eponymous restaurants in Bavaria, earning two Michelin stars and widespread recognition for his ability to balance culinary tradition with bold innovation. His refined techniques and narrative style of cooking are expected to deliver a memorable gastronomic journey for guests at The St. Regis Maldives.
During the residency, Herrmann will curate two six-course dinners at the resort’s signature venues, showcasing his celebrated culinary style. Guests will also be offered the rare opportunity to take part in an exclusive cooking masterclass, where the chef will share insights, techniques, and inspirations behind his award-winning creations.
The residency forms part of The Tastemaker Series, a newly launched initiative by The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, designed to provide guests with exclusive encounters with global figures from gastronomy, fashion, art, and design. The series celebrates creativity and culture, offering immersive experiences that allow guests to engage with the artistry and vision of leading international talents.
Situated on a private island in the Indian Ocean, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues to uphold a reputation for sophistication through bespoke experiences and world-class culinary offerings. Chef Herrmann’s visit underscores the resort’s commitment to excellence, giving guests the chance to savour the craft of one of Europe’s most prominent chefs in a setting of unparalleled natural beauty.
Barceló Whale Lagoon Resort unveils Maldivian Night dining experience
Barceló Whale Lagoon Resort has introduced Maldivian Night, a weekly beachfront dinner experience that celebrates the rich heritage and authentic flavors of the Maldives.
Held every Wednesday from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on the beach, this immersive evening showcases a carefully curated menu of traditional Maldivian dishes, including Maldivian Potato Gnocchi, Maldivian Fish Carpaccio, Grilled Local Snapper, and an assortment of local desserts.
Guests will be welcomed into an authentic island-inspired atmosphere featuring live Bodu Beru performances, cultural décor, and the soothing sounds of the ocean. To make the evening truly memorable, each guest will receive a complimentary Maldivian sarong and enjoy a local heritage video showcase during dinner.
