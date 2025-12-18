Love
Month of romance: Dusit Thani Maldives sets out Valentine’s dining, private experiences
This February, Dusit Thani Maldives invites couples to celebrate love through a thoughtfully curated Month of Romance, where intimate island settings, refined dining, and heartfelt moments come together in one of the Maldives’ most captivating natural environments.
Set on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, Dusit Thani Maldives transforms the spirit of Valentine’s Day into a month-long celebration, offering couples the opportunity to reconnect through meaningful experiences designed to be savoured at an unhurried pace.
Throughout February, guests are invited to enjoy bespoke romantic experiences across the island, from secluded beachfront moments to sunset settings overlooking the Indian Ocean. Each experience is carefully designed to celebrate togetherness, guided by the resort’s signature blend of Thai hospitality and Maldivian island warmth.
Whether shared beneath starlit skies or surrounded by tranquil lagoon views, the Month of Love Escape offers couples the space to pause, connect, and create lasting memories.
At the heart of the celebration is a collection of Valentine’s dining experiences, crafted to elevate the art of romantic dining through refined flavours and immersive settings.
Overlooking the ocean at sunset, Sea Grill presents A Truffle Romance, a five-course set menu inspired by the rich aromas and textures of truffle, available from 7 to 21 February. Thoughtfully curated to complement the restaurant’s panoramic views, the experience offers a sophisticated celebration of flavour in a relaxed yet refined setting, with optional wine pairing available.
Set against the raw beauty of a secluded sandbank, this intimate dining experience invites couples to enjoy an unforgettable evening surrounded by the stillness of the ocean. Featuring a discreet sunken table setup on powder-soft sands, the experience unfolds with a thoughtfully curated multi-course menu highlighting premium lobster and caviar, complemented by elegant wine selections and champagne. With attentive private chef service and the open sky above, the evening is designed to be unhurried, personal, and deeply atmospheric, allowing couples to savour both the flavours and the moment.
For a timeless expression of romance, couples may enjoy a four-course set menu served directly on the beach. Surrounded by soft candlelight and the gentle rhythm of the waves, this intimate dining experience is designed to capture the essence of a classic Valentine’s evening in the Maldives.
Beyond the dining experiences, the natural beauty of Dusit Thani Maldives provides the perfect backdrop for romance. Lush tropical gardens, expansive beaches, and tranquil lagoon vistas set the stage for moments that unfold effortlessly, guided by the island’s serene pace and sense of privacy.
At Dusit Thani Maldives, romance is found in the details, in the settings created, the flavours presented, and the moments shared together. The Month of Romance is designed to offer guests meaningful experiences that feel personal, intimate, and truly memorable.
The Month of Romance and Valentine’s dining experiences are available throughout February, with advance reservations recommended.
Featured
Kuda Villingili Maldives crafts poetic Valentine’s escape ‘Through the Sands of Time’
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, an island celebrated for barefoot luxury and refined romance, has announced its Valentine’s Day 2026 programme, Through the Sands of Time. Designed as a poetic journey honouring love in all its forms, the curated experience invites couples to pause, reconnect, and create memories that linger long after the waves have smoothed away their footprints.
Set amidst turquoise waters and powder-soft sands, the resort is widely regarded as one of the Maldives’ most romantic hideaways, with accommodation that naturally lends itself to intimate moments. The Water Villa with Private Pool, poised elegantly above the lagoon, offers uninterrupted ocean views and complete seclusion — ideal for couples seeking privacy wrapped in Maldivian tranquillity. On land, the Beach Villa with Private Pool is nestled in lush greenery with a private stretch of sand just steps away, creating a serene sanctuary for sunset rituals and gentle, unhurried mornings together. These villas provide the perfect setting for Valentine’s escapes, honeymoons, proposals, anniversaries, and destination celebrations throughout the year.
This year’s Valentine’s programme highlights the resort’s diverse approach to culinary romance. The celebration begins with an indulgent Valentine’s Buffet at The Restaurant, featuring tropical flavours, live cooking displays, and an artisanal dessert selection. For those seeking a more intimate dining experience, Mar-Umi will present two five-course degustation menus — Seafood or Vegetarian — both infused with delicate Nikkei influences and complemented by a glass of Champagne, with the option of a sommelier-curated wine pairing. Couples wishing to start the day with romance may opt for the sought-after Aqua Breakfast, served floating in the privacy of the villa pool with Brut Rosé Champagne.
Beyond 14 February, Kuda Villingili remains one of the Maldives’ most romantic dining destinations year-round, offering a range of beautifully staged destination dining experiences — from candlelit beach dinners and sandbank feasts to secluded in-villa soirées — each designed to turn special moments into unforgettable memories.
For Valentine’s Day 2026, the resort presents a thoughtfully crafted collection of romantic experiences designed to deepen connection. Couples may choose the Pool Escape, an experience beside the Maldives’ largest pool complete with cocktails, Champagne, and a refined multi-course menu, or the Beach Escape, a cinematic candlelit dinner on the sand framed by lanterns and uninterrupted ocean views.
Throughout the day, couples are invited to enjoy shared experiences including sunrise couples’ yoga, a mid-morning painting session, and a soothing sunset yoga flow. For deeper emotional harmony, private sound healing sessions use calming vibrations to align energy between partners, while an open-air Valentine’s Movie Date under the stars sets the tone for a truly enchanting evening.
The highlight of the wellness offerings is the Valentine’s Couples Spa experience — The Coconut Affair. This 2.5-hour ritual includes a warm coconut oil massage, body scrub, facial treatment, steam session, and a floral bath, all within the resort’s private island spa comprising eight standalone treatment villas designed for absolute serenity.
Whether marking an anniversary, renewing vows, or planning a memorable proposal, couples will find the island’s natural beauty, thoughtful architecture, world-class dining, and wellness experiences to be an ever-inspiring canvas for romance.
With its poetic theme, refined experiences, curated culinary journeys, and settings designed for intimacy, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites couples to celebrate Through the Sands of Time — a day where love slows, deepens, and becomes a memory held forever in the heart.
Featured
From proposals to vow renewals: Alila Kothaifaru Maldives crafts every moment with love
Set amidst the tranquillity and natural splendour of the Maldives, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives presents couples with an idyllic destination for celebrating love. Whether marking the start of a shared journey, renewing vows, or enjoying an intimate retreat, the island provides a haven where cherished moments unfold against a backdrop of blue skies, soft sands, and crystalline waters.
Combining understated elegance with the lush tropical beauty of the island, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives creates a romantic sanctuary defined by thoughtful details, curated experiences, and the effortless allure of nature. With bespoke wedding, proposal, and romantic escape offerings, the resort caters to couples seeking intimacy, connection, and enduring memories.
Every wedding or vow renewal is meticulously crafted to reflect each couple’s story and style. Through the resort’s “A Tale of True Love” package, couples may exchange or renew vows in an island-inspired ceremony, held either along the pristine shoreline or on a secluded private sandbank. Whether a quiet ceremony for two or an intimate gathering with family and friends, every detail is personalised to match the couple’s vision. Guests can walk down a flower-lined aisle to the rhythm of traditional Maldivian Bodu beru drums, surrounded by ocean vistas. Tropical floral arrangements, bespoke bouquets, and a custom wedding cake add to the sense of occasion. As evening falls, a private dinner curated by the executive chef awaits—served either on the beach or in the privacy of a villa. The experience concludes with romantic turndown touches, including a flower petal bath, designed to end the day in serene luxury.
For those taking the first step toward their future together, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives offers a breathtaking setting for proposals. The romantic beach proposal experience sets the stage as the sun dips below the horizon, with “Will you marry me?” displayed in lights or written in the sand within a heart of fresh blooms. The moment is accompanied by chilled champagne and handcrafted canapés, allowing couples to toast to their future as the waves lap gently along the shore.
Couples seeking to celebrate milestones such as honeymoons, anniversaries, or simply time away together may choose the Couple Celebration package, designed to encourage reconnection in tranquil seclusion. Available with a minimum four-night stay, the package includes seaplane transfers, a bottle of champagne upon arrival, exclusive dining experiences—including a floating breakfast and a candlelit beach dinner—and a rejuvenating couple’s treatment at the resort’s treetop Spa Alila.
With its emphasis on time, space, and togetherness, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives offers an exquisite setting for celebrating love in all its forms, transforming each special moment into a lasting memory. The resort has also earned consecutive recognition as the Best Honeymoon Destination at the Travel Trade Maldives Awards, an honour voted by both travel agents and the public. This accolade reaffirms Alila Kothaifaru Maldives’ reputation as one of the nation’s premier destinations for romance and intimate celebrations.
Featured
Intimate, infinite, unscripted: Valentine’s at The Nautilus Maldives
This Valentine’s Day, The Nautilus Maldives invites guests to immerse themselves in Unwritten Nights — a celebration of love that unfolds freely, without schedules or scripts. At this ultra-luxury bohemian private island retreat, romance flows at its own pace: barefoot dinners beneath a canopy of stars, candlelight shimmering across the lagoon, and timeless moments that belong entirely to those who share them.
At the heart of Unwritten Nights lies a one-of-a-kind experience designed for a single couple. From sunrise yoga and sound healing on a secluded sandbank to an intimate art of chocolate alchemy workshop and a private starlit yacht dinner curated by a personal chef, each element is shaped by spontaneity and personal expression — a love story written only once.
As evening descends, Solasta Spa transforms into a sanctuary of stillness and connection. Signature rituals such as Unison Flow and Whispers of Harmony blend touch, aroma, and sound in perfect synchrony, while Eternal Embrace and Moonlit Renewal offer sensual, candlelit journeys of renewal and intimacy.
Dining at The Nautilus redefines freedom, with no menus or fixed hours. Each meal becomes a surprise — from champagne degustation menus at Zeytoun to barefoot dinners on Thyme Beach or secluded sandbank feasts beneath the brilliance of the Milky Way.
While couples embrace tranquillity, young guests are invited to explore Young Wonderers — a world of discovery, creativity, and island adventure designed to ignite imagination and joy.
At The Nautilus, Valentine’s is not bound by time or convention; it is a feeling — a celebration of love, freedom, and connection in all its forms.
