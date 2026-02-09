Centara Hotels & Resorts marks Valentine’s Day with island-wide celebrations in Maldives

Centara Hotels & Resorts is marking Valentine’s Day across its four Maldivian resorts with a collection of curated experiences designed to reflect different expressions of romance, from wellness and gastronomy to shared adventure and quiet celebration. Set within the Maldives’ natural environment of open horizons, white-sand beaches and private island settings, each property presents a tailored programme for couples seeking time together in a relaxed and intimate atmosphere.

Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives

Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives will mark Valentine’s Day on 14 February with a programme of romance-themed experiences set within its island surroundings at The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts. The day is designed around shared activities and curated moments intended to encourage connection and creativity.

Evening celebrations begin at Coco Drift with the Salaan Galaan Valentine’s Soirée, followed by a four-course beachfront dinner accompanied by selected beverages, personalised cocktails, live entertainment and musical serenades. The celebrations conclude with an intimate sip-and-paint session under the night sky.

Couples may also unwind with the Grand Valentine’s Ritual at Spa Cenvaree, a 105-minute treatment comprising a massage and body wrap designed for shared relaxation. Guests can further personalise the occasion by arranging fresh floral bouquets through the front office.

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives

At Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, Valentine’s Day is presented through a full-day programme of shared experiences set in North Malé Atoll. Activities include sunrise yoga, a tree-planting ceremony and henna art, offering couples a blend of relaxation and meaningful engagement.

The evening programme centres on a mixology masterclass, followed by a candlelit dinner at Sailhouse Beach featuring seafood, Asian-inspired dishes, desserts and free-flowing beverages. The night concludes with an outdoor movie screening beneath the stars.

Spa Cenvaree complements the celebrations with a Valentine’s Indulgence ritual, a 120-minute couples’ treatment that includes a body scrub, massage and bath ritual paired with sparkling beverages. Floral arrangements may also be arranged through the front office.

Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives

From 10 to 14 February, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives will host a series of Valentine’s experiences designed to reflect personal moments and shared celebration. Highlights include vow renewal ceremonies at Reef Beach and private canapé and champagne experiences at Aqua Bar.

On Valentine’s Day, couples may begin with a floating breakfast served in-villa, followed by a choice of dining experiences ranging from international buffet dining to a four-course gourmet dinner at the Love Hut, complete with sparkling beverages and floral arrangements. Additional options include a three-course beachfront dinner at Reef Beach, a relaxed BBQ and movie night at North Beach, and an evening DJ programme at Coral Lounge.

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, an adults-only resort in North Malé Atoll, will host a refined Valentine’s celebration on the evening of 14 February. The highlight is a seven-course beachfront dinner at Waves Beach, paired with sparkling beverages and accompanied by live music.

The evening continues with an after-dinner beach gathering, extending the celebrations in a relaxed setting. Guests may also opt for a package that includes an in-villa breakfast with sparkling beverages the following morning.

Across its Maldivian portfolio, Centara Hotels & Resorts presents Valentine’s Day as an opportunity for couples to celebrate through shared experiences, thoughtful dining and time spent together in distinctive island settings.