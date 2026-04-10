News
Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives marks Thai New Year across island portfolio
This April, Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives invites guests to celebrate the vibrant spirit of Songkran, rooted in its rich Thai heritage, in a setting where turquoise lagoons and white sand shores meet time-honoured traditions. As a brand deeply inspired by Thailand’s culture and hospitality, Centara brings the essence of the Thai New Year to its collection of distinctive island resorts, where each celebration reflects authenticity, warmth, and a true sense of togetherness.
Across the Maldives, Songkran is thoughtfully reimagined through immersive experiences that honour these traditions while embracing the natural beauty of the islands, creating moments of joy, connection, and celebration. From family-friendly festivities to intimate beachfront gatherings, each resort offers a unique interpretation of Songkran, where water becomes a symbol of renewal and togetherness, and every experience is curated for you and yours.
At Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, nestled within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, celebrations unfold in a lively, family-centric atmosphere. Days are filled with playful water activities, beachside games, and vibrant poolside gatherings, while afternoons bring the energy of a colourful Songkran carnival by the sea. As the sun sets, guests are invited to savour the bold and authentic flavours of Thailand through immersive dining experiences, where the spirit of the festival comes alive in a setting designed for shared moments and lasting memories.
At Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, part of The Centara Collection, the celebration embraces both tradition and togetherness. Guests can take part in a vibrant beachfront parade and traditional Thai games, capturing the joyful essence of Songkran against the backdrop of the island’s serene lagoon. As evening falls, the festivities continue with an enchanting Thai-inspired dining experience, complemented by cultural performances and lively entertainment. Younger guests are also invited to join in the celebration through playful and imaginative activities, ensuring a truly inclusive experience for all.
For those seeking an adults-only escape this Songkran, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives offers a unique take on the celebration. Inspired by the Thai concept of joy and togetherness, the resort brings guests together through light-hearted beachside experiences and playful moments by the sea. Evenings unfold into vibrant culinary journeys and lively entertainment, where music, flavour, and atmosphere combine to create a celebration that is both elegant and spirited.
This Songkran, Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives presents a celebration that goes beyond tradition, where each moment is an invitation to reconnect, to celebrate, and to create memories that linger long after the festival ends.
News
St. Regis Maldives expands and upgrades Two-Bedroom Family Villa
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has introduced its newly reimagined Two-Bedroom Family Villa, thoughtfully redesigned to offer an elevated experience for families looking to balance privacy with shared time together in a pristine natural island setting.
Now expanded from 334 square metres to an impressive 380 metres meters, the villa features an additional 66 square metres of refined indoor living space. This enhancement creates a more generous environment for families to gather, relax, and spend time together in comfort.
The layout has also been thoughtfully arranged, with a master bedroom located on the ground floor offering direct ocean views, while the second bedroom is positioned on the upper level and features two beds—ideal for children or friends travelling together.
Seamlessly blending contemporary design with the surrounding environment, the villa is fully equipped with intuitive iPad controls, allowing guests to personalise lighting, climate, and entertainment at the touch of a button.
At the heart of the transformation is the villa’s outdoor experience. The private pool, previously 15 square metres, has been re-envisioned as a striking 30-square-metre infinity pool, seamlessly extending toward the horizon and framing expansive views of the Indian Ocean. The beachfront has also been enhanced, offering a wider, softer stretch of pristine sand that flows effortlessly from the villa’s deck to the turquoise lagoon beyond.
True to the St. Regis legacy, guests will also enjoy the signature St. Regis Butler Service, ensuring that every detail of their stay is thoughtfully anticipated and effortlessly delivered—from personalised dining arrangements to bespoke island experiences.
Spacious, elegant, and serene, the redesigned Two-Bedroom Ocean Villa with Pool, offers a comfortable and well-balanced setting for families and friends to relax and reconnect, surrounded by the natural beauty of the Maldives.
For more information and details, please visit www.stregismaldives.com.
News
Shangri-La Circle offers dining benefits at JEN Maldives Malé
JEN Maldives Malé has introduced the Shangri-La Circle (SLC) loyalty programme, offering dining benefits for guests from 1 April to 31 December 2026.
The programme provides free and instant membership, allowing guests to access discounts and earn reward points on dining experiences at the property. Members receive a 15 per cent discount on their first dining purchase upon joining, along with ongoing 15 per cent savings on food and beverage.
Guests can enrol in the programme through the Shangri-La Circle mobile application. Membership benefits include reward points on eligible spending, which can be redeemed for future dining and hotel experiences.
The offer applies to regular dining experiences and excludes tobacco, special theme buffet nights, and other ongoing promotions.
JEN Maldives Malé stated that the programme is designed to provide value to guests while enhancing dining experiences at the hotel. The initiative also reflects Shangri-La’s focus on strengthening guest engagement through loyalty-based offerings.
Members are required to present their digital membership card at the time of billing to access the benefits.
The hotel is promoting the programme through its social media channels, in-house displays, and digital platforms. Guests can download the Shangri-La Circle application or sign up at the hotel to begin using the programme.
Awards
Kuda Villingili listed in Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Awards 2026
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has been nominated in the Resorts category for the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2026 (UK) and the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2026 (US), marking a further development in the resort’s international recognition.
The Readers’ Choice Awards are based on traveller feedback and are considered a key benchmark within the global travel industry. The dual nomination reflects the resort’s presence across international markets and its engagement with guests from different regions.
The nomination follows a series of recognitions for the resort. In 2025, Kuda Villingili was ranked among the Top 5 Overseas Leisure Resorts Worldwide in the Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Readers’ Choice Awards, placing fifth globally. It was also listed among the Top Resorts in the Indian Ocean in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 (US). The resort was similarly recognised in the 2024 edition of the awards.
Located in North Malé Atoll, approximately 30 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives offers 75 villas and residences, each with private pools and views of the surrounding ocean.
The resort features eight restaurants and three bars, including Japanese-Peruvian dining at Mar-Umi and Teppanyaki by Mar-Umi. Other dining options include Asian cuisine at East and grill offerings at Fire. Additional facilities include a cigar lounge, a large swimming pool, a spa with overwater treatment villas, and a range of wellness and recreational activities such as yoga, sound therapy and surfing.
Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, stated that the nominations reflect feedback from guests across international markets and noted the importance of maintaining consistent service standards.
Voting for the Readers’ Choice Awards 2026 is open until 30 June 2026, with results scheduled to be announced in November 2026.
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