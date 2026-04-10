St. Regis Maldives expands and upgrades Two-Bedroom Family Villa

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has introduced its newly reimagined Two-Bedroom Family Villa, thoughtfully redesigned to offer an elevated experience for families looking to balance privacy with shared time together in a pristine natural island setting.

Now expanded from 334 square metres to an impressive 380 metres meters, the villa features an additional 66 square metres of refined indoor living space. This enhancement creates a more generous environment for families to gather, relax, and spend time together in comfort.

The layout has also been thoughtfully arranged, with a master bedroom located on the ground floor offering direct ocean views, while the second bedroom is positioned on the upper level and features two beds—ideal for children or friends travelling together.

Seamlessly blending contemporary design with the surrounding environment, the villa is fully equipped with intuitive iPad controls, allowing guests to personalise lighting, climate, and entertainment at the touch of a button.

At the heart of the transformation is the villa’s outdoor experience. The private pool, previously 15 square metres, has been re-envisioned as a striking 30-square-metre infinity pool, seamlessly extending toward the horizon and framing expansive views of the Indian Ocean. The beachfront has also been enhanced, offering a wider, softer stretch of pristine sand that flows effortlessly from the villa’s deck to the turquoise lagoon beyond.

True to the St. Regis legacy, guests will also enjoy the signature St. Regis Butler Service, ensuring that every detail of their stay is thoughtfully anticipated and effortlessly delivered—from personalised dining arrangements to bespoke island experiences.

Spacious, elegant, and serene, the redesigned Two-Bedroom Ocean Villa with Pool, offers a comfortable and well-balanced setting for families and friends to relax and reconnect, surrounded by the natural beauty of the Maldives.

For more information and details, please visit www.stregismaldives.com.