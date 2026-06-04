The Westin Maldives unveils ‘Reset at Westin’ for Global Wellness Day 2026

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites guests to embrace a day of purposeful renewal as it marks Global Wellness Day on June 13, 2026, with Reset at Westin, a curated island experience designed to help guests reconnect with movement, mindful nourishment, and restorative rest. Anchored by the Westin’s wellbeing pillars — Move Well, Eat Well, and Sleep Well — the full-day lineup features a series of energising and calming activations in a naturally inspiring setting.

The reset begins with Sunrise Yoga, a gentle morning flow set against the first light of day. Led by Santosh Singh, the resort’s resident wellness specialist, the session is designed to awaken the body, improve flexibility, and set a calm, grounded tone. As the day builds, guests are invited to actively move with Beach Fitness at the resort’s Westin Fit – Outdoor Gym, a dynamic yet approachable session focused on movement, strength, and mobility in an energising, social atmosphere.

The programme continues with Breathing Workout that combines intentional breathing patterns with light movement to boost energy, sharpen focus, and support stress release. For a mindful approach to nourishment, the resort will host a Healthy Juice Bar workshop where guests learn practical juice recipes using fresh island ingredients. A featured blend may include pineapple, lime, and ginger, balanced with hydrating cucumber and greens for clean, refreshing hydration, detox, and immune support.

As the sun begins to set, a scenic Sunset Run offers a relaxed, community-style experience suited to runners and non-runners alike. The day concludes with Yoga Nidra, a deeply restorative guided practice often called yogic sleep, helping guests reset their nervous systems and unwind mental tension before returning to their villas for truly restorative rest on the resort’s signature Heavenly Bed – an ideal finale for guests looking to sleep well.

“Global Wellness Day is a timely reminder that the most powerful reset often comes from intentional moments of moving with purpose, nourishing well, and giving ourselves the space to truly rest,” said Nithil Baskar, Resort Manager at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort. “Through Reset at Westin, we are proud to offer activities that encourage guests to slow down and leave the island feeling restored.”

Set in the heart of the Maldives’ UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort offers a refined sanctuary for guests seeking a meaningful rejuvenation. With 69 spacious beach and overwater villas, the resort blends contemporary comfort with island calm, complemented by restorative experiences at Heavenly Spa by Westin and tailored training at the Westin Workout® Fitness Studio.

For more information and bookings, please visit the resort’s website.