Featured
Westin Maldives Miriandhoo introduces Family Fun Summer package
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has introduced its Family Fun Summer offer, aimed at families seeking longer island stays built around shared activities and rest. The offer is available for booking from 15 April to 15 June 2026, with a minimum stay of four nights for travel through to 20 December 2026.
Located within Baa Atoll, the Maldives’ first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is positioning the offer around family wellness, marine experiences and time spent together in a natural island setting. Seasonal snorkelling with manta rays in Hanifaru Bay remains one of the area’s key attractions, while the resort’s collection of beach and overwater villas is designed to accommodate families looking for space and flexibility during their stay.
For larger families and groups, the resort also offers the two-bedroom Heavenly Beach Residence, which includes a living room, kitchen and dining area intended to support longer and more relaxed island stays.
The resort says the guest experience can be shaped around both activity and downtime, supported by Westin’s Sleep Well concept and Heavenly Bed. Children have access to the Westin Family Kids Club, which includes a children’s pool and pirate ship, while parents can make use of Heavenly Spa by Westin.
Away from the villa, the resort is also promoting shared family experiences through Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy activities focused on the culture and environment of Baa Atoll. These include traditional lacquer craft workshops, visits to local islands and guided marine activities in surrounding waters.
The Family Fun Summer package includes three meals per day, with children under 12 dining free of charge. It also includes a one-time dolphin cruise for two adults and two children, a 30-minute photography session with one printed photo, and a USD 150 resort credit.
Awards
Reethi Faru Resort recognised in four categories at 2026 Haute Grandeur Awards
Reethi Faru Resort has been recognised at the 2026 Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards, receiving honours in four categories: Best Beach Villa in Indian Ocean, Best Pool Villa in Indian Ocean, Best Eco-Friendly Resort in Maldives, and Best Sustainable Hotel in Maldives.
The awards recognise performance across villa accommodation and environmentally focused hospitality, reflecting the resort’s emphasis on guest experience alongside sustainability and environmental stewardship.
According to the resort, the recognition supports its positioning within the Maldives market as a property that combines natural surroundings, accommodation standards and responsible hospitality practices.
Located on Filaidhoo in Raa Atoll, Reethi Faru Resort features 145 villas, including beachfront and overwater accommodation designed in a style that combines Maldivian elements with contemporary comfort.
The resort’s food and beverage offering includes six restaurants and six bars, while its leisure facilities cover watersports, diving, yoga, spa treatments and fitness activities. Surrounded by coral reefs, the resort also offers guests access to marine-based experiences in the Indian Ocean.
Sustainability remains a central part of the resort’s operations, with initiatives that include coral reef restoration and guest experiences linked to environmental awareness.
Through its recognition at the 2026 Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards, Reethi Faru Resort has added to its profile as a Maldives resort with a focus on both accommodation standards and sustainability.
Featured
Sun Siyam Olhuveli launches Coral Frame Adoption programme on Earth Day
To mark Earth Day, Sun Siyam Olhuveli, part of the Lifestyle Collection within the House of Siyam, launched its new marine conservation initiative, the Adopt A Coral Frame experience, during a morning event held on 22 April at Milano Beach on Dream Island.
The initiative forms part of the resort’s wider marine conservation efforts and is designed to give guests a direct way to engage with coral restoration while supporting the protection of the surrounding reef ecosystem.
During the launch, guests were introduced to the coral restoration process through a hands-on experience that explained how new coral growth can be supported through frame-based planting. Under the programme, guests are invited to select and adopt a coral frame, attach healthy coral fragments to it, and take part in placing it within the lagoon to help form a new reef structure.
The process begins with the collection of healthy coral fragments under the guidance of the resort’s marine biologist. These fragments are then secured to specially designed coral frames and placed in selected areas within the resort’s coral garden, where conditions are intended to support growth and marine biodiversity. Guests who adopt a frame will also receive updates on its progress, including photographs shared every six months.
The resort said the programme is intended to make coral conservation more accessible to guests while also highlighting the role of reefs in supporting marine life, protecting coastlines and maintaining ocean ecosystems.
Chaminda Upul, Group Sustainability Manager for Sun Siyam, said the initiative was designed to give guests an opportunity to contribute in a direct way.
“Earth Day is a reminder that even the smallest actions can shape something far greater,” he said. “With Adopt-A-Coral Frame, we wanted to create an experience where our guests can leave a positive mark on the ocean. It’s simple, it’s meaningful, and it stays with you.”
Hassan Adil, General Manager of Sun Siyam Olhuveli, said the resort wanted to create an experience that combines guest participation with long-term environmental value.
“At Olhuveli, we believe the best experiences are the ones that stay with you long after you leave. Adopt-A-Coral is our way of inviting guests to be part of something lasting, while caring for the natural beauty that makes this place so special,” he said.
Part of the proceeds from each coral adoption will go towards Sun Siyam Care, the group’s sustainability platform, supporting marine conservation and reef restoration efforts.
Through the launch of Adopt A Coral Frame, Sun Siyam Olhuveli is combining guest experience with reef restoration, reflecting a wider focus on environmental engagement within its island operations.
Featured
Atmosphere Core reports progress on energy, waste and coral restoration
Atmosphere Core has released its latest sustainability report, the Core Impact Report 2025, outlining progress across its Maldives operations in areas including energy use, waste management, marine conservation and community engagement.
Published on Earth Day 2026, the report sets out the company’s efforts to integrate sustainability into day-to-day operations and longer-term planning, at a time when tourism businesses face increasing pressure to demonstrate measurable environmental and social performance.
According to the report, Atmosphere Core generated 7.9 million kilowatt-hours of solar power over the past year, with renewable energy accounting for 13 per cent of its total energy demand. The company also reported that waste-to-value systems, including the conversion of 140 tonnes of organic waste into biogas energy, contributed to savings of more than 2.1 million litres of diesel and helped avoid over 5,700 tonnes of carbon emissions.
The report also details progress in reducing single-use plastics across Atmosphere Core’s portfolio of nine resorts. To date, the company said it has eliminated more than 2.1 million plastic bottles and 1.48 million plastic straws. These measures are supported by a centralised sourcing model aimed at improving operational efficiency and reducing waste across the supply chain.
Marine conservation remains a central part of the company’s sustainability programme. According to the report, more than 16,600 coral fragments have been planted across 360 reef frames as part of restoration efforts intended to support reef regeneration around its resorts.
The report also highlights the work of the Atmosphere Foundation, the company’s non-profit corporate social responsibility arm, which is currently supporting 26 projects focused on education, livelihoods and community resilience. Among these is a bamboo-planting initiative that has established more than 3,700 plants across 45 locations in the Maldives.
Atmosphere Core said sustainability is embedded across the business rather than treated as a separate initiative, reflecting a broader shift in the hospitality sector towards operational accountability and measurable outcomes.
Commenting on the report, Salil Panigrahi, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Atmosphere Core, said: “At Atmosphere Core, sustainability is not a parallel initiative; it is fundamental to how we operate and grow. The Core Impact Report reflects our commitment to moving beyond reducing impact to creating lasting value for our communities and ecosystems.”
“As we look ahead, our focus remains on scaling these efforts in a meaningful way, ensuring that each of our resorts contributes to a more resilient and regenerative future,” he added.
Through the report, Atmosphere Core is positioning its sustainability strategy around data-led progress in environmental management and community engagement, while aligning its operations with wider industry expectations on climate and destination stewardship.
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