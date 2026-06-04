News
Gili Lankanfushi unveils moonlit adventures inspired by growing noctotourism trend
Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, the pioneer of sustainable, barefoot luxury in the Maldives, invites guests to embrace the growing travel trend of Noctotourism, with a collection of unforgettable immersive after-dark adventures, designed to awaken the senses long after sunset. While the Maldives is renowned for turquoise lagoons and endless sunshine, nights at Gili Lankanfushi reveal an entirely different side to island life. From blindfolded dining experiences on secret sandbanks to moonlit wellness rituals and open-air cinema beneath the stars, there is something for every traveller after dark.
Supper Under the Stars
For those seeking romance beneath the Maldivian sky, Supper Under the Stars offers an entirely bespoke private dining experience in some of the island’s most enchanting hidden corners. Whether hosted on a lantern-lit stretch of private beach, tucked beneath swaying palms or revealed as a surprise destination known only to the island team, every dinner is individually curated around guests’ tastes and preferences. Champagne toasts, sommelier-selected wine pairings and personalised menus elevate the evening, while crystal-clear constellations shimmer overhead.
As darkness falls across the Indian Ocean, Gili Lankanfushi’s culinary team transforms the beach into a glowing scene of flickering candles, soft lantern light and beautifully styled tables. It’s the ultimate romantic dining experience!
Private dining experiences from USD 275++ per person.
Sensory Suppers in the Sand: Dine for Senses
For adventurous gourmands who think they’ve tasted it all, Gili Lankanfushi’s signature Sensory Supper in the Sand experience turns destination dining into a playful culinary journey. Guests are whisked away to a secret island location where, blindfolded and barefoot in the sand, they surrender their senses to a surprise menu crafted by a private chef. With sight removed, every detail becomes heightened, the aroma of spices drifting through the sea breeze, the sound of waves lapping nearby, accentuating the texture and flavour of each carefully plated dish.
As courses are served, diners are encouraged to guess the ingredients and flavours, transforming dinner into an immersive sensory experience that is equal parts gourmet adventure and unforgettable entertainment. Perfect for couples, families and curious food lovers alike, the experience showcases Gili Lankanfushi’s playful approach to ultra-luxury hospitality.
Sensory Supper in the Sand from USD 250++ per person.
Jungle Cinema Beneath The Stars
As evening settles over the island, Gili Lankanfushi’s much-loved Jungle Cinema offers guests of all ages a magical open-air movie experience beneath the night sky. Hidden among lush tropical greenery, the outdoor cinema invites guests to recline on oversized luxury sunbeds while enjoying everything from Hollywood favourites and timeless classics to family-friendly films. Freshly popped popcorn, cocktails, mocktails and gourmet snacks are delivered directly to guests throughout the screening, while those looking to elevate the experience further can enjoy dinner before the film begins.
Relaxed, nostalgic and unmistakably atmospheric, the Jungle Cinema has become one of the resort’s most memorable evening rituals.
Moonbathing and Stargazing in the Maldives
At Gili Lankanfushi, wellness continues long after sunset. Guests can embrace the growing practice of moonbathing from the privacy of their own overwater villa, each of which features a rooftop terrace complete with a beautiful star bed dressed in soft linens. Beneath the gentle glow of the moon and surrounded only by the sounds of rolling waves, guests are invited to unwind, reconnect and absorb the calming energy of the night sky. Moonlight exposure has long been associated with reduced stress, improved sleep and emotional balance, while some wellness traditions also believe the moon can positively support women’s hormonal cycles, fertility and menopause symptoms.
With virtually no light pollution, the Maldives offers remarkably clear stargazing conditions, allowing guests to drift off beneath dazzling constellations visible from the comfort of their villa’s rooftop bed.
For deeper relaxation, guests can also experience the new ‘Mindful Dream’ retreat journey at Meera Spa, a 110-minute evening ritual combining mindfulness breathing, aromatherapy, sound healing and stress-relieving massage techniques designed to promote restorative sleep. Available in-villa between 19:00 and 22:00, the treatment creates the perfect transition into a peaceful night beneath the stars.
From sensory dining and moonlit wellness to jungle cinema evenings and stargazing sleep experiences, Gili Lankanfushi proves that some of the Maldives’ most magical moments happen after dark.
Nightly rates at Gili Lankanfushi start from £1,397/$1,722 based on two adults sharing a Villa Suite with breakfast included. For more information or to book please visit www.gili-lankanfushi.com.
News
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa launches mindfulness and wellness experiences for Global Wellness Day
In celebration of Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 13 – 15, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa has unveiled an extended wellness journey designed to inspire mindfulness and holistic well-being, culminating in International Yoga Day on June 21. Rooted in the brand’s core belief that true luxury is the ability to be fully present, the resort has curated an extensive itinerary of restorative movement and conscious dining that allows guests to nourish the mind, body, and spirit in the heart of the Indian Ocean.
Mindful Movement and Island Renewal
The celebration runs from June 13 to June 15, introducing a diverse schedule of daily fitness, mindfulness, and interactive experiences guided by the resort’s resident experts. Balancing low-impact core strengthening with deep mental restoration, the curated lineup invites guests to awaken their senses with Joymanenta Yoga on the pavilion, master stress-reducing breathwork during Pranayama Breathing sessions, and experience mindful grounding with a serene Walking Meditation on the beach side. Guests can also challenge their physical vitality through an invigorating Aqua Yoga session in the crystal-clear waters, while the signature Run by JW offers a scenic, guided morning run across the island’s pristine coastline, seamlessly blending cardiovascular exercise with natural exploration. To complement these daily rituals, the signature Spa by JW is offering a complimentary 15-minute meditation session with every booking of the 50-minute Clear Your Mind treatment, enhancing the journey to total relaxation. The wellness journey reaches its peak on June 21 in celebration of International Yoga Day with a powerful, immersive yoga experience designed to foster global unity and deep inner peace.
Nourish the Moment: Conscious Culinary Delights
Recognising that well-being begins from within, the resort’s culinary team is integrating mindful nutrition into the daily guest experience. In alignment with the JW Marriott pillars to “Nourish the Moment” and “Savour the Moment,” a dedicated Healthy Corner will be featured at the breakfast buffet throughout the entire week.
Guests can indulge in nutrient-dense, chef-crafted selections, including customisable Granola Bowls topped with superfoods, and vibrant, hyper-local Salads sourced directly from the JW Garden. The on-site garden emphasises the resort’s commitment to sustainable luxury, utilising fresh herbs and greens harvested daily on the island.
A Philosophy of Feeling Whole
“At JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, we view wellness not as a singular event, but as a continuous lifestyle,” said Mohit Dembla, General Manager. “Global Wellness Day provides a beautiful catalyst to deepen our commitment to our guests’ well-being. By pairing restorative physical rituals with intentional, farm-to-table nutrition from our JW Garden, we aim to create a sanctuary where travellers leave feeling completely revitalised and whole.”
The week-long wellness programming is designed to complement the resort’s existing luxury offerings, including the signature Spa by JW and custom wellness consultations
For more information and bookings, visit the resort’s website.
Action
Le Méridien Maldives unveils new after-dark experiences centred on stargazing
Beneath some of the clearest skies in the Maldives, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa unveils a new stargazing programme designed to transform the island after dark into a world of wonder, discovery, and quiet connection. Located at 5° north of the equator, the resort offers a rare vantage point where constellations from both hemispheres unfold beneath expansive Maldivian skies, revealing a striking perspective of the cosmos above the Indian Ocean.
Developed in collaboration with Space Cat, a local specialist in astronomy experiences, the programme is guided by a resident astronomer, combining scientific insight, storytelling, and immersive observation to create moments that feel both enriching and memorable. Rooted in Le Méridien’s spirit of discovery and creative exploration, the initiative encourages a slower, more mindful connection with the natural world through a different lens.
The stargazing programme unfolds throughout the day and into the evening, blending astronomy, sustainability, dining, and family experiences into the rhythm of island life. By day, solar observation sessions reveal the complexity of our nearest star through specialised telescope, exploring solar dynamics, the life cycle of sunspots, and their profound influence on Earth. Guests are invited to capture a photograph of the sun as a lasting memory of the discovery.
As the sky softens into evening, the island reveals a different atmosphere. Guided beach stargazing sessions combine telescope observation with celestial storytelling, tracing constellations across the night sky and transforming the shoreline into an open-air observatory. For couples and curious explorers alike, Celestial Dining pairs refined cuisine with the quiet beauty of the cosmos, while Moonlight Table and Sip Under the Moon bring full moon evenings to life through beachfront dining and cocktail beneath the moonlit sky.
Bespoke astro-portrait sessions capture moments framed by stars and the island’s natural beauty. For guests wishing to explore further, curated astronomy masterclasses unfold throughout the stay, offering immersive introductions to stargazing, astro-portrait, and astro-photography guided by the resident astronomer.
Families are equally welcomed into the world of astronomy through dedicated experiences at The Family Kids Hub. Weekly Space Day programmes combine art and craft, interactive workshops, and playful learning designed to spark curiosity and imagination. Young explorers aged 6 to 15 can join dedicated stargazing evenings featuring guided telescope discoveries and hands-on activities created to inspire fascination with the universe.
Beyond observation, the programme embraces environmental awareness through dedicated dark sky conservation presentations exploring the effects of light pollution on marine life, the natural environment, and the preservation of natural night skies. Reflecting the resort’s broader sustainability approach, these sessions encourage a deeper appreciation of darkness as an essential part of both the ecosystem and the guest experience.
Set across Thilamaafushi Island in the Lhaviyani Atoll, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa features 134 beach and overwater villas, including spacious two-bedroom retreats designed for families and groups. For greater privacy and space, the three-bedroom Thilamaafushi Beach Villa offers a secluded island haven with direct beach access, expansive indoor and outdoor living areas, a private pool, and jacuzzi, creating an effortless setting for shared moments by the sea. Framed by a 360-degree lagoon and a vibrant house reef, the resort unfolds through sunlit moments designed to awaken the senses. Six distinctive restaurants and bars, an overwater Explore Spa, a padel court, and one of the Maldives’ largest hydroponic greenhouses further shape a lifestyle rooted in flavour, wellbeing, and mindful island living.
This summer, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa invites couples, families, and explorers alike to savour the good life through experiences shaped by curiosity, creativity, and the beauty of sea, sand, and sky.
The Family Fun Summer package is available to book until 15 June 2026, for stays until 20 December 2026, with a minimum of four consecutive nights. For more information or to book, please visit lemeridien-maldives.com or contact reservations.maldives@lemeridien.com.
News
Beach dinners, Santa and fireworks feature in Niva Dhigali festive line-up
Niva Dhigali has unveiled its comprehensive festive programme for the upcoming December Festive Season, inviting guests to experience a blend of traditional holiday charm and vibrant island celebrations. The resort’s itinerary features a classic Christmas theme, exclusive culinary events, and a dynamic New Year’s Eve celebration headlined by Hungarian celebrity DJ Liliana Reagan, offering a memorable end-of-year escape in the Maldives.
The festivities commence on 21 December 2026 with a heart-warming Tree Lighting Ceremony on the beach, setting a classic Christmas tone against a tropical backdrop. This is closely followed by an elegant Starlight Beach Dinner, where guests can enjoy a thoughtfully crafted culinary experience beneath the Maldivian night sky. The holiday spirit continues to build towards Christmas Day, highlighted by the highly anticipated arrival of Santa Claus, bringing joy and festive magic to the resort’s youngest visitors.
Throughout the festive period, guests can rejuvenate with a daily selection of Festive Elixirs. These refreshing, health-forward blends are expertly crafted to capture the vibrant energy of the island and support wellness during the holiday indulgences. Families and active guests are also encouraged to participate in a variety of engaging events, including outdoor chess competitions and spirited beach Olympics.
The seasonal celebrations culminate in a spectacular New Year’s Eve event titled: Where Freedom Celebrates. The evening transitions smoothly from an abundant gala dinner to an electrifying beach party, led by celebrity DJ Liliana Reagan. Her energetic performance, paired with a spectacular fire ritual and midnight fireworks, ensures a vibrant and unforgettable welcome to the new year.
For more information or reservations email: reservations@nivadhigali.com or call +960 6586060.
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