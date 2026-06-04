Gili Lankanfushi unveils moonlit adventures inspired by growing noctotourism trend

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, the pioneer of sustainable, barefoot luxury in the Maldives, invites guests to embrace the growing travel trend of Noctotourism, with a collection of unforgettable immersive after-dark adventures, designed to awaken the senses long after sunset. While the Maldives is renowned for turquoise lagoons and endless sunshine, nights at Gili Lankanfushi reveal an entirely different side to island life. From blindfolded dining experiences on secret sandbanks to moonlit wellness rituals and open-air cinema beneath the stars, there is something for every traveller after dark.

Supper Under the Stars

For those seeking romance beneath the Maldivian sky, Supper Under the Stars offers an entirely bespoke private dining experience in some of the island’s most enchanting hidden corners. Whether hosted on a lantern-lit stretch of private beach, tucked beneath swaying palms or revealed as a surprise destination known only to the island team, every dinner is individually curated around guests’ tastes and preferences. Champagne toasts, sommelier-selected wine pairings and personalised menus elevate the evening, while crystal-clear constellations shimmer overhead.

As darkness falls across the Indian Ocean, Gili Lankanfushi’s culinary team transforms the beach into a glowing scene of flickering candles, soft lantern light and beautifully styled tables. It’s the ultimate romantic dining experience!

Private dining experiences from USD 275++ per person.

Sensory Suppers in the Sand: Dine for Senses

For adventurous gourmands who think they’ve tasted it all, Gili Lankanfushi’s signature Sensory Supper in the Sand experience turns destination dining into a playful culinary journey. Guests are whisked away to a secret island location where, blindfolded and barefoot in the sand, they surrender their senses to a surprise menu crafted by a private chef. With sight removed, every detail becomes heightened, the aroma of spices drifting through the sea breeze, the sound of waves lapping nearby, accentuating the texture and flavour of each carefully plated dish.

As courses are served, diners are encouraged to guess the ingredients and flavours, transforming dinner into an immersive sensory experience that is equal parts gourmet adventure and unforgettable entertainment. Perfect for couples, families and curious food lovers alike, the experience showcases Gili Lankanfushi’s playful approach to ultra-luxury hospitality.

Sensory Supper in the Sand from USD 250++ per person.

Jungle Cinema Beneath The Stars

As evening settles over the island, Gili Lankanfushi’s much-loved Jungle Cinema offers guests of all ages a magical open-air movie experience beneath the night sky. Hidden among lush tropical greenery, the outdoor cinema invites guests to recline on oversized luxury sunbeds while enjoying everything from Hollywood favourites and timeless classics to family-friendly films. Freshly popped popcorn, cocktails, mocktails and gourmet snacks are delivered directly to guests throughout the screening, while those looking to elevate the experience further can enjoy dinner before the film begins.

Relaxed, nostalgic and unmistakably atmospheric, the Jungle Cinema has become one of the resort’s most memorable evening rituals.

Moonbathing and Stargazing in the Maldives

At Gili Lankanfushi, wellness continues long after sunset. Guests can embrace the growing practice of moonbathing from the privacy of their own overwater villa, each of which features a rooftop terrace complete with a beautiful star bed dressed in soft linens. Beneath the gentle glow of the moon and surrounded only by the sounds of rolling waves, guests are invited to unwind, reconnect and absorb the calming energy of the night sky. Moonlight exposure has long been associated with reduced stress, improved sleep and emotional balance, while some wellness traditions also believe the moon can positively support women’s hormonal cycles, fertility and menopause symptoms.

With virtually no light pollution, the Maldives offers remarkably clear stargazing conditions, allowing guests to drift off beneath dazzling constellations visible from the comfort of their villa’s rooftop bed.

For deeper relaxation, guests can also experience the new ‘Mindful Dream’ retreat journey at Meera Spa, a 110-minute evening ritual combining mindfulness breathing, aromatherapy, sound healing and stress-relieving massage techniques designed to promote restorative sleep. Available in-villa between 19:00 and 22:00, the treatment creates the perfect transition into a peaceful night beneath the stars.

From sensory dining and moonlit wellness to jungle cinema evenings and stargazing sleep experiences, Gili Lankanfushi proves that some of the Maldives’ most magical moments happen after dark.

Nightly rates at Gili Lankanfushi start from £1,397/$1,722 based on two adults sharing a Villa Suite with breakfast included. For more information or to book please visit www.gili-lankanfushi.com.