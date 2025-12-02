News
Experience storybook Christmas, New Year with Gili Lankanfushi’s literary-themed celebrations
Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, the pioneer of sustainable, barefoot luxury in the Maldives, has unveiled its Christmas & New Year 2025/26 celebrations. Set within one of the world’s most serene island sanctuaries, this year’s festivities take guests on an enchanting journey through ‘The Chronicles of Gili’ — a magical tale where each chapter celebrates connection, imagination, and the spirit of shared adventure.
From 22nd December 2025 to 7th January 2026, the castaway paradise will transform into ‘Gili Land’, inspired by treasured children’s novels including The Chronicles of Narnia, Alice in Wonderland and Harry Potter. From a ‘Through the Wardrobe’ beachside feast beneath the stars to an Orthodox Christmas Dinner in ‘The Great Hall’, the whimsical line up invites families to write their own Gili story this festive season.
The celebrations will begin with an ‘Enchanted Illumination’ tree-lighting ceremony, as lights, choir melodies, and Gili’s enchanted tree transform the beach into a wonderland of joy, setting the scene for a fortnight of festive fun.
Fairytale Feasting
An array of very special ‘bucket list on the beach’ gastronomic experiences will be on offer to guests throughout the festive season at Gili Lankanfushi. Those who have tasted it all (until now!) can partake in a new ‘Senses: Dine in the Dark’ blind-dining experience, or step ‘Through the Wardrobe’ for a magical Narnian-inspired beach feast beneath the stars – complete with live music and a visit from Santa.
Meanwhile, foodies can travel the world without leaving the island with Gili’s ‘Asian Street Market’ offering, a vibrant celebration of the region’s diverse cuisines, or enjoy the ‘Passage through the Indian Tandoor’ evening, where fragrant spices and sizzling breads fresh from the clay oven ignite the senses. The globetrotting continues with ‘Gili’s Churrascaria Barbecue’, serving smoky meats and ocean-fresh seafood with a Maldivian twist, and a ‘Mediterranean Spice Souk’, where bonfires glow and the air fills with the aromas of exotic spices and chargrilled delights.
Film lovers can get together for a magical movie feast under the stars at Gili’s beach cinema — opting for Harry Potter and Alice in Wonderland enchantment or The Chronicles of Narnia nostalgia — while little dreamers enjoy a whimsical ‘Mad Hatter’s Afternoon Tea Party’ or ‘Mad Hatter’s Story Time with Dinner’, where tales come to life alongside delectable treats.
Those seeking an extra-indulgent feast can book the ‘Savour the Moment’ pop up, serving a tasting menu sure to impress the most discerning of palates, or rise early for a private sunrise breakfast. A traditional treat comes in the form of ‘Haveeru Sai’, a Maldivian afternoon tea celebrating local flavours, with a series of stalls showcasing Maldivian foods and traditions.
As the story reaches its grand finale, guests are invited to toast the season at ‘The Alchemist’s Hour’, a New Year’s Eve cocktail celebration shimmering with live entertainment and mystical mixology. From here, they can journey into the future with ‘Portal to 2026: A Magical Voyage’, a spectacular New Year’s gala dinner and party filled with gastronomy, music, and moonlit wonder. The festivities do not end there, however – on 7th January guests can celebrate Orthodox Christmas with a dinner in ‘The Great Hall’ rich in tradition, flavour, and festive cheer.
Tales of Adventure and Discovery
A spirit of adventure is set to unfold chapter by chapter during The Chronicles of Gili, with activities that invite guests into a world of exploration and wonder beneath the Maldivian sun.
Thrill seekers can embark on ‘The Enchanted Compass Quest,’ an island challenge where riddles, hidden plaques, and a touch of island magic guide explorers toward a grand prize. Those drawn to the waves can join an ‘Island Breaks Surf Master’ session or take their first lesson with ‘Journey to Surf’, led by Gili’s expert instructors in the turquoise lagoon. Meanwhile, water babies can swim with turtles through the house reef or discover the secrets of seagrass with a special snorkelling session where they will learn all about the vital role played by the so-called ‘lungs of the sea’.
Festive fun continues on land with beach games and laughter by the shore — from tug-of-war and volleyball to a friendly match of Quidditch. Sports enthusiasts can cheer on their favourites or partake in a ‘Wickets and Wonders’ cricket match, or enter the ‘Fishing Competition Extravaganza’, a true test of handline fishing skills!
Guests looking to connect with the local community can journey beyond Gili to Bodu Huraa, where the ‘Island Bonds’ experience introduces travellers to Maldivian culture, community projects, and a refreshing taste of island hospitality — complete with fresh coconuts. Conservation-minded explorers can take part in ‘Coral Keepers: The Reef Restoration Ritual’, guided by Gili’s marine biologists to help nurture the reef back to vibrant life.
As the sun dips below the horizon, adventurers can set sail on the Sunset Gliders Dolphin Cruise, where pods of playful spinner dolphins leap against a backdrop of glowing skies — the perfect closing scene to a day of stories written in the sand and stars.
Tiny Tales for Little Explorers
Imagination knows no bounds at Gili Lankanfushi this Christmas and New Year, as the island becomes a playground of creativity, magic and discovery for guests of all ages.
Little ones can step into a whimsical wonderland with ‘Gili’s Gingerbread Workshop’ while aspiring adventurers will love the ‘Shield and Sword Crafting’ experience, fashioning their own brave creations before joining the ‘Grand Wonderland Parade’, a vibrant celebration that winds through the island in a whirl of colour, music, and magic.
The festivities continue with ‘Christmas Cards to Santa’, a cheerful crafting session to send wishes to the North Pole, and a ‘Christmas Court Clash’, where Santa himself joins the fun for a playful family tennis match. Budding magicians can make their own island wand or test their skills in the ‘Spell Casting Challenge’, while the Gili Broomstick Trials promise high-flying excitement through a playful obstacle race.
Young wizards and potion-makers will delight in ‘Wizarding World Herbology and Botanical Mixology’, where fruity ingredients become magical mocktails, and ‘The Lion’s Flow and Freeze’ kids’ yoga, a movement adventure inspired by the creatures of the wild. For those who prefer culinary quests, a ‘Kids Pizza Table’ activity invites little chefs to roll, top, and bake their own creations, while Mad Hatter-style fun spills into costume-making and a Wonderland Dress-Up Parade, filled with giggles and glittering imagination.
For explorers at heart, ‘The Little Wildlings’ Island’ adventure encourages curious minds to uncover the island’s hidden corners – spotting hermit crabs, seabirds, and treasures along the shore – while ‘The Young Flyers’ Cup’ brings together friendly competition through beach games, Quidditch mini-matches, and sandcastle-building camaraderie.
A New Chapter of Wellness
At Gili Lankanfushi’s award-winning Meera Spa, self-care casts a spell and a gentle reminder that true magic begins within. This festive season, guests are invited to slow down, breathe deeply, and reconnect through experiences that blend island serenity with a touch of wonder.
Wellness-seekers can begin their journey with ‘Wand and Warrior Flow’, a yoga-inspired movement ritual that celebrates strength, balance, and inner enchantment or channel their energy into a ‘Create Your Crystal Spell’ session, where they will select their own stone, set a heartfelt intention, and infuse it with purpose — crafting a keepsake charm of personal power and positivity.
For those seeking radiance before the island’s grand celebrations, a ‘Nature’s Face Lifting Facial’ offers a rejuvenating escape. This glow-boosting ritual combines ancient Gua Sha techniques and a warming thermal mask to leave the skin hydrated, lifted, and luminous.
Meanwhile, the secrets of natural alchemy await at ‘The Alchemist’s Table’, where herbs and oils become healing elixirs, and guests blend their own therapeutic salves inspired by the island’s natural abundance.
Gili Lankanfushi enjoys an unspoilt island location in the Maldives’ North Malé Atoll, just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé Airport. Perfectly suited for couples, families, solo travellers and groups alike, the resort combines rustic eco-design, unparalleled service and stunning natural scenery with a laid-back-luxury, ‘no news, no shoes’ philosophy.
Nightly rates at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives start from $1,440 based on two adults sharing a Villa Suite with breakfast included. For more information or to book please visit www.gili-lankanfushi.com.
Innahura upgraded and relaunched as Nala Maldives by Jawakara
Crown & Champa Resorts on Monday opened its 11th resort in Maldives, upgrading Innahura Maldives Resort in Lhaviyani Atoll to a five-star property and rebranding it as Nala Maldives by Jawakara.
The resort was formally inaugurated by Tourism Minister Ibrahim Thoriq and Champa Brothers Chairperson Mohamed Moosa at a ceremony held at Nala Maldives.
Crown & Champa CEO Mohamed Solah said the resort had been redeveloped and reopened following two years of work. He said the property was designed as a five-star entry-level resort with operations shaped around sustainability.
Tourism Minister Thoriq Ibrahim said Crown & Champa is one of Maldives’ strongest and most innovative companies in the tourism sector. He also thanked the company for its continued contribution to tourism development.
Crown & Champa Resorts Chairperson Sara Moosa said Nala Maldives had been developed to remain competitive in the evolving tourism market.
Nala Maldives is located a 35-minute seaplane flight from Velana International Airport. The resort has 80 villas across four categories:
- 8 Romantic Beach Villas
- 20 Sunrise Beach Villas
- 22 Sunset Beach Pool Villas
- 30 Ocean Pool Villas
The property includes seven F&B outlets, including beach bars and restaurants serving international cuisine. It also features a spa offering eight types of treatments, along with a medical clinic.
Recreational facilities include tennis, football, volleyball, badminton, an indoor games room and a water sports centre.
The resort is designated as an adults-only property, open to guests aged 12 and above. Jawakara, located on the same lagoon and accessible by a two-minute speedboat ride, caters to guests travelling with children.
‘Threading Time’: Stitched photo stories debut at Oaga Art Resort
Oaga Art Resort, a homegrown Maldivian brand where creativity thrives and stories unfold, has announced Threading Time, a captivating solo exhibition by Maldivian artist Hajja Nazwa. The exhibition will open on 5 December 2025 at Moo Gé Gallery by Suvāsthi, the art brand of Oaga Resorts, and will run until 6 January 2026, giving guests the chance to experience Hajja’s stitched photographic narratives throughout the festive season.
Threading Time explores memory, everyday life, and the subtle beauty of island living. Through a fusion of photography and embroidery, Hajja Nazwa transforms ordinary moments into enduring visual stories. Each stitched detail reflects scenes of Maldivian daily life—street corners, bursts of colour, the quiet rhythm of the city, and the serenity of the islands.
Reflecting on her work, Hajja said: “Photo embroidery gives me a gentle place to return to… a space where I can slow down, look closely, and connect with myself. The act of stitching feels like a conversation between my hands and my memories. It reminds me to notice the small things, to honour them, and to hold on to the parts of life that quietly shape me.”
The exhibition features 55 works from Hajja’s stitched-story collection, many based on her own photographs celebrating Maldivian culture, heritage, and everyday moments. The pieces encourage viewers to engage with the interplay of thread, colour, and light, creating a space where art, memory, and island life intersect.
The exhibition is curated by Ahmed Sobah, whose long-standing involvement in the Maldivian arts scene ensures a presentation that highlights the vibrancy, intimacy, and contemplative depth of Hajja’s work.
The exhibition will open with a ticketed event on 5 December, offering guests:
- A guided tour with the artist
- A curated dinner at Kaa Kada, Oaga’s signature restaurant
- Evening entertainment at Raa Baa bar
Date & Time: 5 December 2025, 16:00 – 22:30
Ticket Price: MVR 1,542 (USD 100)
Includes: Roundtrip speedboat transfer from Malé International Airport, exhibition access with guided tour, dinner, and entertainment.
From 6 December 2025 to 6 January 2026, the exhibition will be open to all resort guests, allowing visitors to explore Hajja’s work at their own pace in an intimate island gallery setting.
Moo Gé is the transformative creative space of Oaga Art Resort—a hybrid venue that functions as a movement studio, performance arena, and exhibition platform. Its fluid design allows it to adapt to the needs of artists and audiences alike. For Threading Time, Moo Gé becomes a dedicated gallery, enabling guests to experience Hajja Nazwa’s embroidered photographic works up close.
As part of Suvāsthi, Oaga’s artistic ecosystem centred on joy and creative expression, Moo Gé reflects the resort’s commitment to nurturing local and visiting talent. It is a place where culture, creativity, and island spirit come together, offering an experience rooted not only in observation but also in participation.
Oaga Art Resort continues to champion Maldivian artistry, giving guests the rare opportunity to engage with local talent in meaningful ways. Threading Time is more than an exhibition— it is an ongoing dialogue between artist, audience, and island life, where each thread and photograph tells a story of home, memory, and culture.
Firedoor at Grand Park Kodhipparu introduces overwater glass-floor dining
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has announced a distinctive enhancement to its acclaimed restaurant Firedoor, an award-winning luxury boutique dining venue recognised by the World Luxury Restaurant Awards. Renowned for its refined overwater setting and exceptional culinary craftsmanship, Firedoor now features a custom-designed glass floor, offering guests a remarkable view into the island’s vibrant marine world.
Suspended gracefully above the turquoise lagoon, the new glass-floor installation transforms Firedoor into an immersive sanctuary where fine dining and underwater discovery coexist. As guests enjoy carefully curated tasting menus, they can watch a dynamic natural tableau unfold beneath them—shoals of colourful fish, soft corals swaying with the current, and rays gliding silently through the sunlit waters below.
Firedoor has long been celebrated for its intimacy, craftsmanship, and elegant overwater design. The introduction of the glass floor elevates the restaurant’s identity even further, providing a perspective that is both unique and unforgettable—a seamless fusion of luxury, artistry, and the natural beauty surrounding Kodhipparu.
As a distinguished winner of the World Luxury Restaurant Awards, Firedoor has established itself as one of the Maldives’ most exclusive dining destinations. The new design feature reinforces this standing, enriching the venue’s sophisticated atmosphere while highlighting its deep connection to the island’s marine environment.
Crafted with careful attention to architectural integrity and environmental sensitivity, the glass-floor feature preserves the tranquillity of the lagoon while adding a new sensory dimension to the dining experience. The upgrade reflects the resort’s commitment to innovation, curated luxury, and experiences that embody the signature identity of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives.
The enhanced Firedoor experience is now available exclusively to guests of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, inviting them to enjoy fine dining above the water, where culinary excellence meets the mesmerising beauty of the Indian Ocean.
