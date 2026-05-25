Canareef Resort highlights sea turtle conservation on World Turtle Day

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites travellers to embrace the rhythm of island life with the launch of its new Surf & Relax Offer — a thoughtfully curated experience blending world-class surf, elevated dining, restorative wellness, and unforgettable adventures in the heart of the Maldives.

Located just 30 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport in the North Malé Atoll, Kuda Villingili is home to the Maldives’ longest left-hand barrel wave, Chicken’s Break, making it one of the region’s most sought-after surf destinations. Framed by the resort’s philosophy of Time & Space Redefined, the new offer presents a seamless balance between thrill and tranquillity, designed for both experienced surfers and those discovering the sport for the very first time.

Applicable for direct bookings made through the Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives website, the Surf & Relax Offer is available for stays in Beach Villas with Private Pool and Water Villas with Private Pool (Sunrise and Sunset) for a minimum of four nights, with bookings open until 31 October 2026 using offer code KVSURF. The offer combines immersive surf experiences with moments of indulgence and relaxation. Guests staying in Beach Villas with Private Pool or Water Villas with Private Pool (Sunrise and Sunset) will enjoy USD 100 resort credit per villa, while guests staying seven nights or longer will receive a total of USD 300 resort credit during their stay. Resort credit can be redeemed towards dining experiences, spa treatments, and excursions.

The offer includes complimentary return shared speedboat transfers, daily breakfast at The Restaurant, and daily three-course dinner experiences across five of the resort’s signature dining venues — SPICE, EAST, EARTH, FIRE, and OCEAN. Guests will also enjoy a one-time three-course dinner at the award-winning Mar-Umi, celebrated for its Japanese-Peruvian cuisine and theatrical dining experience. Additional dining at Mar-Umi is complemented with a 15% discount under the Half Board meal plan.

Beyond the waves, the experience extends into wellness and island discovery. Guests can unwind with a 60-minute Deep Tissue Massage per adult at the resort’s private island spa, explore the vibrant marine life surrounding the island through the KV Faru Snorkelling Excursion, enjoy a traditional Sunset Fishing Excursion, and take part in a Cocktail Class at Raalhu Bar overlooking the surf.

For surf enthusiasts, the offer includes 15% savings on surfboard rentals and surf trips to nearby breaks including Cokes, Lohis, Sultans, Jails, and Ninjas. Beginner surfers can enjoy 25% savings on surf beach lessons and water lessons, while guests looking to capture their surf journey can also enjoy 15% savings on surf photography packages. Complimentary early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability, further enhance the ease of the island escape.

Whether chasing perfect swells at sunrise, slowing down through restorative wellness rituals, or simply embracing the laid-back rhythm of island life, Kuda Villingili’s Surf Offer presents a fresh perspective on the Maldives — one where adventure, connection, and serenity exist effortlessly side by side.

Discover Kuda Villingili’s latest special offers here, including the Surf Offer, here.