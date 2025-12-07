Noku Maldives unveils long-term Sea Turtle Conservation Programme

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, an island celebrated for barefoot luxury and refined romance, has announced its Valentine’s Day 2026 programme, Through the Sands of Time. Designed as a poetic journey honouring love in all its forms, the curated experience invites couples to pause, reconnect, and create memories that linger long after the waves have smoothed away their footprints.

Set amidst turquoise waters and powder-soft sands, the resort is widely regarded as one of the Maldives’ most romantic hideaways, with accommodation that naturally lends itself to intimate moments. The Water Villa with Private Pool, poised elegantly above the lagoon, offers uninterrupted ocean views and complete seclusion — ideal for couples seeking privacy wrapped in Maldivian tranquillity. On land, the Beach Villa with Private Pool is nestled in lush greenery with a private stretch of sand just steps away, creating a serene sanctuary for sunset rituals and gentle, unhurried mornings together. These villas provide the perfect setting for Valentine’s escapes, honeymoons, proposals, anniversaries, and destination celebrations throughout the year.

This year’s Valentine’s programme highlights the resort’s diverse approach to culinary romance. The celebration begins with an indulgent Valentine’s Buffet at The Restaurant, featuring tropical flavours, live cooking displays, and an artisanal dessert selection. For those seeking a more intimate dining experience, Mar-Umi will present two five-course degustation menus — Seafood or Vegetarian — both infused with delicate Nikkei influences and complemented by a glass of Champagne, with the option of a sommelier-curated wine pairing. Couples wishing to start the day with romance may opt for the sought-after Aqua Breakfast, served floating in the privacy of the villa pool with Brut Rosé Champagne.

Beyond 14 February, Kuda Villingili remains one of the Maldives’ most romantic dining destinations year-round, offering a range of beautifully staged destination dining experiences — from candlelit beach dinners and sandbank feasts to secluded in-villa soirées — each designed to turn special moments into unforgettable memories.

For Valentine’s Day 2026, the resort presents a thoughtfully crafted collection of romantic experiences designed to deepen connection. Couples may choose the Pool Escape, an experience beside the Maldives’ largest pool complete with cocktails, Champagne, and a refined multi-course menu, or the Beach Escape, a cinematic candlelit dinner on the sand framed by lanterns and uninterrupted ocean views.

Throughout the day, couples are invited to enjoy shared experiences including sunrise couples’ yoga, a mid-morning painting session, and a soothing sunset yoga flow. For deeper emotional harmony, private sound healing sessions use calming vibrations to align energy between partners, while an open-air Valentine’s Movie Date under the stars sets the tone for a truly enchanting evening.

The highlight of the wellness offerings is the Valentine’s Couples Spa experience — The Coconut Affair. This 2.5-hour ritual includes a warm coconut oil massage, body scrub, facial treatment, steam session, and a floral bath, all within the resort’s private island spa comprising eight standalone treatment villas designed for absolute serenity.

Whether marking an anniversary, renewing vows, or planning a memorable proposal, couples will find the island’s natural beauty, thoughtful architecture, world-class dining, and wellness experiences to be an ever-inspiring canvas for romance.

With its poetic theme, refined experiences, curated culinary journeys, and settings designed for intimacy, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites couples to celebrate Through the Sands of Time — a day where love slows, deepens, and becomes a memory held forever in the heart.