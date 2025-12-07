Featured
Noku Maldives unveils long-term Sea Turtle Conservation Programme
Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection, has announced the launch of a dedicated Sea Turtle Conservation Programme, developed in partnership with the Atoll Marine Conservation Centre (AMCC). Beginning on 25 November 2025, this long-term initiative strengthens the resort’s commitment to the Vignette Collection pillar Means for Good, reflecting a considered approach to environmental stewardship and responsible hospitality.
The waters surrounding Noku Maldives support a naturally thriving ecosystem, characterised by extensive seagrass meadows, coral-rich shallows, and warm lagoons that provide an essential refuge for sea turtles. In recent years, the island has recorded multiple nesting events along its shores — a rare and significant indicator of the health of its marine environment. The new programme aims to safeguard and enhance this natural heritage.
As part of the collaboration, a full-time AMCC marine biologist will be stationed on the island to lead a comprehensive portfolio of conservation activities. This will include monitoring the local sea turtle population, assessing reef and coral health, supporting long-term scientific research, and conducting fieldwork and outreach initiatives across neighbouring islands.
The programme will also enhance guest engagement through educational talks, guided snorkelling experiences, and hands-on conservation workshops, offering visitors the opportunity to connect with the underwater world in an enriching and meaningful way.
The initiative complements Noku Maldives’ growing suite of Means for Good activities, which already include reef conservation studies, coral restoration projects, cultural experiences, and community-led programmes. Together, these efforts underpin the resort’s commitment to delivering stays that are rooted in authenticity, responsibility, and deep respect for the natural environment.
“Our lagoon has always been a peaceful refuge for sea turtles and marine life,” said Hussain Shahid, General Manager of Noku Maldives. “This partnership with AMCC reflects our dedication to protecting these waters and ensuring they continue to flourish. By bringing conservation, community involvement, and guest education together, we hope to create meaningful and lasting impact for the atoll.”
Featured
From spa rituals to sunrise yoga: Angsana Velavaru champions mindful living
Surrounded by the crystal-clear waters of South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru invites guests to embark on a holistic journey of renewal that nurtures both body and mind.
At the centre of this experience is the award-winning Angsana Spa, inspired by the timeless essence of Asian wellness traditions. Here, the healing power of touch, scent, and nature come together in harmony. Guests can enjoy a range of treatments designed for both relaxation and family bonding, including restorative massages, revitalising body polishes, and signature rituals that incorporate natural ingredients such as coconut, honey, and tropical herbs. Each therapy aims to rejuvenate, soothe, and restore a deep sense of inner calm that reflects the island’s natural rhythm.
Wellness at Angsana Velavaru extends far beyond the spa. The resort’s approach to wellbeing embraces movement, mindfulness, and meaningful connection. Its modern tropical fitness centre provides a tranquil setting for guests to stay active while remaining close to nature. Activities such as aqua aerobics in the Kuredhi Pool and sunrise yoga on the beach combine physical vitality with mindful awareness.
Across the island, guests are encouraged to slow down and reconnect with their surroundings. Guided meditation, breathwork sessions, and sunset yoga create opportunities for reflection and relaxation. These practices are seamlessly woven into the resort’s environment, offering a sense of serenity that lingers long after the stay.
Under the guidance of Wellbeing Director Artemasius Harefa, Angsana Velavaru’s holistic programmes align with Banyan Group’s Eight Pillars of Wellbeing, with a focus on rest, movement, mindfulness, and connection. The result is a collection of experiences designed to inspire balance and renewal, giving guests the opportunity to embrace a more mindful way of living.
“Modern travellers seek more than rest; they seek renewal,” said Artemasius Harefa, Wellbeing Director at Angsana Velavaru. “Our goal is to create experiences that help guests reconnect with themselves and the natural world, turning wellness into a meaningful way of life.”
At Angsana Velavaru, wellbeing is not a moment but a continuous journey shaped by nature, connection, and the healing spirit of the Maldives.
Awards
Trans Maldivian Airways named World’s Leading Seaplane Operator 2025
Trans Maldivian Airways (TMA), the world’s largest seaplane operator, has once again strengthened its position as a global aviation leader with new accolades at the World Travel Awards 2025. The airline was named the World’s Leading Seaplane Operator 2025 and the Indian Ocean’s Leading Seaplane Operator 2025, acknowledging its continued contribution to air connectivity across the Maldives. The 32nd Annual World Travel Awards ceremony took place at Exhibition World Bahrain and was attended by more than 300 leaders from the international tourism industry.
Established in 1993, TMA has played a central role in shaping the Maldives’ aviation and tourism sectors. Operating the world’s largest seaplane fleet with 65 DHC-6 Twin Otters and serving over 80 resort destinations, the airline provides vital connectivity across the archipelago with a focus on safety, reliability, and operational efficiency. Conducting more than 400 flights daily, TMA remains essential in enabling access to resort islands nationwide.
Commenting on the achievement, A.U.M. Fawzy, CEO of Trans Maldivian Airways, said: “This prestigious recognition from the World Travel Awards, year after year, reflects the trust placed in our team by our partners and guests, and the responsibility we carry as the primary air service provider connecting resort destinations across the Maldives. At TMA, our focus remains on continuous improvement and building on decades of service excellence. As the tourism industry in the Maldives continues to evolve and grow, we will continue strengthening our operations and supporting the long-term development of the Maldives as a world-leading destination.”
TMA continues to enhance its operational capabilities through ongoing investments in fleet upgrades, infrastructure, staff training, and technology-driven improvements, ensuring it meets rising demand while maintaining its hallmark of dependable service.
As the Maldives prepares for further growth in visitor arrivals, Trans Maldivian Airways remains committed to working closely with industry partners, supporting national tourism objectives, and ensuring a seamless and reliable travel experience for guests visiting the country’s island destinations.
Featured
Kuda Villingili Maldives crafts poetic Valentine’s escape ‘Through the Sands of Time’
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, an island celebrated for barefoot luxury and refined romance, has announced its Valentine’s Day 2026 programme, Through the Sands of Time. Designed as a poetic journey honouring love in all its forms, the curated experience invites couples to pause, reconnect, and create memories that linger long after the waves have smoothed away their footprints.
Set amidst turquoise waters and powder-soft sands, the resort is widely regarded as one of the Maldives’ most romantic hideaways, with accommodation that naturally lends itself to intimate moments. The Water Villa with Private Pool, poised elegantly above the lagoon, offers uninterrupted ocean views and complete seclusion — ideal for couples seeking privacy wrapped in Maldivian tranquillity. On land, the Beach Villa with Private Pool is nestled in lush greenery with a private stretch of sand just steps away, creating a serene sanctuary for sunset rituals and gentle, unhurried mornings together. These villas provide the perfect setting for Valentine’s escapes, honeymoons, proposals, anniversaries, and destination celebrations throughout the year.
This year’s Valentine’s programme highlights the resort’s diverse approach to culinary romance. The celebration begins with an indulgent Valentine’s Buffet at The Restaurant, featuring tropical flavours, live cooking displays, and an artisanal dessert selection. For those seeking a more intimate dining experience, Mar-Umi will present two five-course degustation menus — Seafood or Vegetarian — both infused with delicate Nikkei influences and complemented by a glass of Champagne, with the option of a sommelier-curated wine pairing. Couples wishing to start the day with romance may opt for the sought-after Aqua Breakfast, served floating in the privacy of the villa pool with Brut Rosé Champagne.
Beyond 14 February, Kuda Villingili remains one of the Maldives’ most romantic dining destinations year-round, offering a range of beautifully staged destination dining experiences — from candlelit beach dinners and sandbank feasts to secluded in-villa soirées — each designed to turn special moments into unforgettable memories.
For Valentine’s Day 2026, the resort presents a thoughtfully crafted collection of romantic experiences designed to deepen connection. Couples may choose the Pool Escape, an experience beside the Maldives’ largest pool complete with cocktails, Champagne, and a refined multi-course menu, or the Beach Escape, a cinematic candlelit dinner on the sand framed by lanterns and uninterrupted ocean views.
Throughout the day, couples are invited to enjoy shared experiences including sunrise couples’ yoga, a mid-morning painting session, and a soothing sunset yoga flow. For deeper emotional harmony, private sound healing sessions use calming vibrations to align energy between partners, while an open-air Valentine’s Movie Date under the stars sets the tone for a truly enchanting evening.
The highlight of the wellness offerings is the Valentine’s Couples Spa experience — The Coconut Affair. This 2.5-hour ritual includes a warm coconut oil massage, body scrub, facial treatment, steam session, and a floral bath, all within the resort’s private island spa comprising eight standalone treatment villas designed for absolute serenity.
Whether marking an anniversary, renewing vows, or planning a memorable proposal, couples will find the island’s natural beauty, thoughtful architecture, world-class dining, and wellness experiences to be an ever-inspiring canvas for romance.
With its poetic theme, refined experiences, curated culinary journeys, and settings designed for intimacy, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites couples to celebrate Through the Sands of Time — a day where love slows, deepens, and becomes a memory held forever in the heart.
Trending
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives announces week-long Music in Paradise experience with Kate Miller-Heidke
-
News1 week ago
JOALI BEING partners with Munich’s LVATE to launch science-led skin longevity facials
-
Cooking1 week ago
Dhigali Maldives announces three-night Battuta takeover with Chef James Walters of Arabica
-
News1 week ago
Brennia Kottefaru kicks off holiday season with joyful cake mixing celebration
-
News6 days ago
Innahura upgraded and relaunched as Nala Maldives by Jawakara
-
News1 week ago
W Maldives secures Green Globe status for sustainable operations
-
Cooking6 days ago
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort reveals two-night culinary collaboration with Chef Stefan Fäth
-
Featured1 week ago
Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands unveils conservation achievements and new green goals