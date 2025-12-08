Featured
Blue Mind Theory brought to life at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, located amid the clear waters of Raa Atoll, has introduced an experiential interpretation of the Blue Mind Theory through a new tailored package. The scientifically rooted concept suggests that being near, in, on, or under water can enhance happiness, calmness, and a sense of connection, while also boosting creativity and reducing stress. According to a UK survey by the Ocean Conservation Trust, 94% of participants reported improvements to their wellbeing after interacting with the ocean.
The resort offers direct access to one of the Maldives’ most vibrant marine environments and has curated a selection of wellness, adventure, and relaxation experiences aligned with the restorative principles of the Blue Mind Theory. Situated within the Maldives’ largest natural lagoon, its colourful house reef is home to blacktip reef sharks, turtles, and manta rays. As a key partner of The Manta Trust, InterContinental Maldives provides opportunities for guests to swim with manta rays in their natural habitat and learn about conservation efforts guided by experts.
Insights from The Manta Trust help illustrate the theory in practice. Meral Hafeez, Project Manager at the organisation, observes that encountering manta rays for the first time often brings a profound emotional response: “Time seems to slow down, fear is replaced with wonder, and what remains is a palpable sense of joy. Much of this stems from the grandeur the sea evokes – you are constantly humbled by its immensity. Feeling a sense of awe increases wellbeing and deepens our connection to the world.”
Drawing on this specialist knowledge, the resort’s Blue Mind package includes overwater meditation, guided seaside yoga, tailored treatments at AVI Spa, snorkelling sessions with The Manta Trust, and a private dinner under the stars. Guided yoga and meditation sessions held at dawn and dusk promote mindfulness while synchronising with the natural rhythm of the ocean. AVI Spa offers treatments inspired by marine elements and water-based techniques to reduce anxiety, restore balance, and support circadian wellbeing.
Guests may also choose a five-course dinner with champagne on a remote sandbank, offering a uniquely tranquil setting surrounded entirely by the Indian Ocean. The resort’s secluded location enhances its suitability for practising the principles of the Blue Mind Theory, supported by ongoing involvement from The Manta Trust.
Residence rates begin at USD 4,745++ per night, inclusive of a variety of tailored experiences.
Noku Maldives unveils long-term Sea Turtle Conservation Programme
Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection, has announced the launch of a dedicated Sea Turtle Conservation Programme, developed in partnership with the Atoll Marine Conservation Centre (AMCC). Beginning on 25 November 2025, this long-term initiative strengthens the resort’s commitment to the Vignette Collection pillar Means for Good, reflecting a considered approach to environmental stewardship and responsible hospitality.
The waters surrounding Noku Maldives support a naturally thriving ecosystem, characterised by extensive seagrass meadows, coral-rich shallows, and warm lagoons that provide an essential refuge for sea turtles. In recent years, the island has recorded multiple nesting events along its shores — a rare and significant indicator of the health of its marine environment. The new programme aims to safeguard and enhance this natural heritage.
As part of the collaboration, a full-time AMCC marine biologist will be stationed on the island to lead a comprehensive portfolio of conservation activities. This will include monitoring the local sea turtle population, assessing reef and coral health, supporting long-term scientific research, and conducting fieldwork and outreach initiatives across neighbouring islands.
The programme will also enhance guest engagement through educational talks, guided snorkelling experiences, and hands-on conservation workshops, offering visitors the opportunity to connect with the underwater world in an enriching and meaningful way.
The initiative complements Noku Maldives’ growing suite of Means for Good activities, which already include reef conservation studies, coral restoration projects, cultural experiences, and community-led programmes. Together, these efforts underpin the resort’s commitment to delivering stays that are rooted in authenticity, responsibility, and deep respect for the natural environment.
“Our lagoon has always been a peaceful refuge for sea turtles and marine life,” said Hussain Shahid, General Manager of Noku Maldives. “This partnership with AMCC reflects our dedication to protecting these waters and ensuring they continue to flourish. By bringing conservation, community involvement, and guest education together, we hope to create meaningful and lasting impact for the atoll.”
From spa rituals to sunrise yoga: Angsana Velavaru champions mindful living
Surrounded by the crystal-clear waters of South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru invites guests to embark on a holistic journey of renewal that nurtures both body and mind.
At the centre of this experience is the award-winning Angsana Spa, inspired by the timeless essence of Asian wellness traditions. Here, the healing power of touch, scent, and nature come together in harmony. Guests can enjoy a range of treatments designed for both relaxation and family bonding, including restorative massages, revitalising body polishes, and signature rituals that incorporate natural ingredients such as coconut, honey, and tropical herbs. Each therapy aims to rejuvenate, soothe, and restore a deep sense of inner calm that reflects the island’s natural rhythm.
Wellness at Angsana Velavaru extends far beyond the spa. The resort’s approach to wellbeing embraces movement, mindfulness, and meaningful connection. Its modern tropical fitness centre provides a tranquil setting for guests to stay active while remaining close to nature. Activities such as aqua aerobics in the Kuredhi Pool and sunrise yoga on the beach combine physical vitality with mindful awareness.
Across the island, guests are encouraged to slow down and reconnect with their surroundings. Guided meditation, breathwork sessions, and sunset yoga create opportunities for reflection and relaxation. These practices are seamlessly woven into the resort’s environment, offering a sense of serenity that lingers long after the stay.
Under the guidance of Wellbeing Director Artemasius Harefa, Angsana Velavaru’s holistic programmes align with Banyan Group’s Eight Pillars of Wellbeing, with a focus on rest, movement, mindfulness, and connection. The result is a collection of experiences designed to inspire balance and renewal, giving guests the opportunity to embrace a more mindful way of living.
“Modern travellers seek more than rest; they seek renewal,” said Artemasius Harefa, Wellbeing Director at Angsana Velavaru. “Our goal is to create experiences that help guests reconnect with themselves and the natural world, turning wellness into a meaningful way of life.”
At Angsana Velavaru, wellbeing is not a moment but a continuous journey shaped by nature, connection, and the healing spirit of the Maldives.
Trans Maldivian Airways named World’s Leading Seaplane Operator 2025
Trans Maldivian Airways (TMA), the world’s largest seaplane operator, has once again strengthened its position as a global aviation leader with new accolades at the World Travel Awards 2025. The airline was named the World’s Leading Seaplane Operator 2025 and the Indian Ocean’s Leading Seaplane Operator 2025, acknowledging its continued contribution to air connectivity across the Maldives. The 32nd Annual World Travel Awards ceremony took place at Exhibition World Bahrain and was attended by more than 300 leaders from the international tourism industry.
Established in 1993, TMA has played a central role in shaping the Maldives’ aviation and tourism sectors. Operating the world’s largest seaplane fleet with 65 DHC-6 Twin Otters and serving over 80 resort destinations, the airline provides vital connectivity across the archipelago with a focus on safety, reliability, and operational efficiency. Conducting more than 400 flights daily, TMA remains essential in enabling access to resort islands nationwide.
Commenting on the achievement, A.U.M. Fawzy, CEO of Trans Maldivian Airways, said: “This prestigious recognition from the World Travel Awards, year after year, reflects the trust placed in our team by our partners and guests, and the responsibility we carry as the primary air service provider connecting resort destinations across the Maldives. At TMA, our focus remains on continuous improvement and building on decades of service excellence. As the tourism industry in the Maldives continues to evolve and grow, we will continue strengthening our operations and supporting the long-term development of the Maldives as a world-leading destination.”
TMA continues to enhance its operational capabilities through ongoing investments in fleet upgrades, infrastructure, staff training, and technology-driven improvements, ensuring it meets rising demand while maintaining its hallmark of dependable service.
As the Maldives prepares for further growth in visitor arrivals, Trans Maldivian Airways remains committed to working closely with industry partners, supporting national tourism objectives, and ensuring a seamless and reliable travel experience for guests visiting the country’s island destinations.
