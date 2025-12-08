Blue Mind Theory brought to life at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, located amid the clear waters of Raa Atoll, has introduced an experiential interpretation of the Blue Mind Theory through a new tailored package. The scientifically rooted concept suggests that being near, in, on, or under water can enhance happiness, calmness, and a sense of connection, while also boosting creativity and reducing stress. According to a UK survey by the Ocean Conservation Trust, 94% of participants reported improvements to their wellbeing after interacting with the ocean.

The resort offers direct access to one of the Maldives’ most vibrant marine environments and has curated a selection of wellness, adventure, and relaxation experiences aligned with the restorative principles of the Blue Mind Theory. Situated within the Maldives’ largest natural lagoon, its colourful house reef is home to blacktip reef sharks, turtles, and manta rays. As a key partner of The Manta Trust, InterContinental Maldives provides opportunities for guests to swim with manta rays in their natural habitat and learn about conservation efforts guided by experts.

Insights from The Manta Trust help illustrate the theory in practice. Meral Hafeez, Project Manager at the organisation, observes that encountering manta rays for the first time often brings a profound emotional response: “Time seems to slow down, fear is replaced with wonder, and what remains is a palpable sense of joy. Much of this stems from the grandeur the sea evokes – you are constantly humbled by its immensity. Feeling a sense of awe increases wellbeing and deepens our connection to the world.”

Drawing on this specialist knowledge, the resort’s Blue Mind package includes overwater meditation, guided seaside yoga, tailored treatments at AVI Spa, snorkelling sessions with The Manta Trust, and a private dinner under the stars. Guided yoga and meditation sessions held at dawn and dusk promote mindfulness while synchronising with the natural rhythm of the ocean. AVI Spa offers treatments inspired by marine elements and water-based techniques to reduce anxiety, restore balance, and support circadian wellbeing.

Guests may also choose a five-course dinner with champagne on a remote sandbank, offering a uniquely tranquil setting surrounded entirely by the Indian Ocean. The resort’s secluded location enhances its suitability for practising the principles of the Blue Mind Theory, supported by ongoing involvement from The Manta Trust.

Residence rates begin at USD 4,745++ per night, inclusive of a variety of tailored experiences.