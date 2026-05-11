InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort marks loyalty week with member and staff recognition

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is marking IHG Global Loyalty Week 2026, a group-wide initiative recognising IHG One Rewards members and the employees who contribute to guest experiences across the brand.

The observance will take place from 11 to 17 May 2026 and is aligned with IHG’s wider theme of “bringing loyalty to life”, focusing on guest recognition and service-led engagement.

As the Maldives’ first all-Club InterContinental resort, InterContinental Maldives is using the occasion to highlight its emphasis on personalised service and guest recognition. During the week, the resort will present a series of experiences and gestures intended to acknowledge IHG One Rewards members through tailored hospitality touches.

A central feature of the programme will be “Member Moments”, which are designed to reflect guest preferences, milestones and individual travel experiences. These will include personalised welcome arrangements, selected in-room amenities, culinary offerings and family-focused gestures.

The resort will also use the week to recognise its employees, whose service contributes to guest loyalty and repeat visits. Under its “Inspire Incredible” service culture, InterContinental Maldives will hold staff appreciation activities and internal recognition initiatives during the week.

Commenting on the occasion, General Manager Reinhold Johann said the initiative highlights the importance of making guests feel recognised and welcomed, while also acknowledging the role of employees in delivering those experiences.

Through IHG One Rewards, members have access to benefits and travel privileges across more than 6,800 hotels worldwide. At InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, these benefits are integrated into the resort’s all-Club InterContinental offering, which combines personalised service with resort-based experiences in Raa Atoll.

Through its participation in IHG Global Loyalty Week 2026, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is positioning guest recognition and service culture as key elements of its hospitality approach.